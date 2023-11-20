By Sabela Ojea

Trip.com Group said revenue surged in the latest quarter, driven by a recovery in the domestic and international travel industry amid increasing travel bookings.

The Shanghai-based travel service provider said revenue jumped 99% to $1.9 billion in the third quarter.

Total bookings on the company's global online travel agents platform have more than doubled both year over year and compared to pre-Covid-19 levels, Trip.com said.

"Looking ahead, we will continue our efforts in expanding our global presence and cultivating AI-related initiatives, laying the foundation for continued growth of our company," Executive Chairman James Liang said.

