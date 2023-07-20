Director Resignation
Mr. Robin Yanhong Li has resigned as a director of Trip.com Group Limited (the "Company"), effective immediately. Following the director resignation, the board of directors of the Company consists of eight (8) directors, including four (4) independent directors. The remaining eight (8) directors will continue their services to the board of directors of the Company.
