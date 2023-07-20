Trip.com Group Limited is a China-based company mainly engaged in the operation of one-stop travel platform. The Company's platform integrates a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. Its platform aggregates its product and service offerings, reviews and other content shared by its users based on their real travel experiences, and original content from its ecosystem partners to enable leisure and business travelers to have easy access to enjoyable travel experiences and make informed and cost-effective bookings. Users come to its platform for any type of trip, from in-destination activities, weekend getaways, and short-haul trips, to cross-border vacations and business trips.