TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED

(TCOM)
Trip.com Mulls Hong Kong Listing

04/06/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat

On-line travel platform Trip.com Group Ltd. is planning a secondary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, joining the list of U.S.-listed Chinese firms keen to tap the active fundraising market in the Asian financial center.

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and CICC are acting as the joint sponsors for Trip.com's secondary offering, a draft prospectus filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Tuesday showed.

The prospectus didn't disclose the size of the deal nor the timing of the offer.

Baidu Inc., the operator of China's largest search engine, holds a 11.5% stake in Trip.com. Shares of Trip.com have been trading on Nasdaq since December 2003.

The company is joining a group of U.S.-listed Chinese firms that have sold shares in Hong Kong in recent years, in part to tap investors who are more familiar with the Chinese business landscape.

Late last month, U.S.-listed Baidu raised $3.08 billion via Hong Kong listing.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-21 1918ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 1.92% 226.55 Delayed Quote.2.80%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 13698.379978 Delayed Quote.6.34%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.09% 327.06 Delayed Quote.22.69%
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED 1.23% 40.18 Delayed Quote.17.67%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 722 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 395x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 151 M 24 151 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,92x
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 33 400
Free-Float 94,2%
Technical analysis trends TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 43,45 $
Last Close Price 40,18 $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jane Jie Sun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Fan Vice Chairman & President
Xiao Fan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jian Zhang Liang Executive Chairman
Maohua Sun Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED17.67%23 857
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.8.17%98 684
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.32.95%25 323
TRIPADVISOR, INC.97.32%7 657
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED18.93%5 028
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED6.23%3 239
