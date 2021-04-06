Trip.com Mulls Hong Kong Listing

By P.R. Venkat



On-line travel platform Trip.com Group Ltd. is planning a secondary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, joining the list of U.S.-listed Chinese firms keen to tap the active fundraising market in the Asian financial center.

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and CICC are acting as the joint sponsors for Trip.com's secondary offering, a draft prospectus filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Tuesday showed.

The prospectus didn't disclose the size of the deal nor the timing of the offer.

Baidu Inc., the operator of China's largest search engine, holds a 11.5% stake in Trip.com. Shares of Trip.com have been trading on Nasdaq since December 2003.

The company is joining a group of U.S.-listed Chinese firms that have sold shares in Hong Kong in recent years, in part to tap investors who are more familiar with the Chinese business landscape.

Late last month, U.S.-listed Baidu raised $3.08 billion via Hong Kong listing.

