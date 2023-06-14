Advanced search
    TCOM   US89677Q1076

TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED

(TCOM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
36.18 USD   -1.66%
12:17aTrip.com Shares Fall as Earnings-Boosted Rally Cools
DJ
06/09Daiwa Securities Upgrades Trip.com to Buy From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $45 From $41
MT
06/09Thinking about trading options or stock in Adobe, Trip.com, Apple, NVIDIA, or Microsoft?
PR
Trip.com Shares Fall as Earnings-Boosted Rally Cools

06/14/2023 | 12:17am EDT
By Yifan Wang


Trip.com Group shares declined on Wednesday, as the Chinese online tourism agency pulled back from its recent rally.

The stock has lost as much as 4.8% and was last down by 4.2% at HK$284.60.

The reversal came after multiple Chinese state media outlets pointed to a Tuesday report by the company that showed weaker flight-ticket and hotel prices for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, a three-day holiday in China.

Losses also followed exchange filings by shareholder Baidu, which proposed the sale of more than 10 million shares of Trip.com this week.

Before Wednesday's decline, Trip.com had enjoyed a winning streak for four consecutive trading days, after it said late last week that it had swung to a profit during the first quarter, as travel demand recovered in China after the country scrapped pandemic movement curbs.

Analysts at UOB Kay Hian have called Trip.com's latest earnings as showing "better-than-expected growth at all levels."

The company "will be the key beneficiary of the release of pent-up demand for domestic travel as well as growth momentum in international tourism activities," the analysts said in a recent note.

Shares are up 13% so far in June.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 0016ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 6.11% 142.57 Delayed Quote.24.65%
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED -1.66% 36.18 Delayed Quote.6.95%
Financials
Sales 2023 42 243 M 5 904 M 5 904 M
Net income 2023 8 121 M 1 135 M 1 135 M
Net Debt 2023 12 935 M 1 808 M 1 808 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 167 B 23 378 M 23 378 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
EV / Sales 2024 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 32 202
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Jie Sun Co-President, CEO & Director
Min Fan Executive Vice President
Xiao Fan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jian Zhang Liang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xing Xiong Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED6.95%23 772
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.29.71%96 225
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.26.50%16 414
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.73%5 174
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED44.72%3 088
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED2.14%2 956
