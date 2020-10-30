Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Trip.com Group Limited    TCOM

TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED

(TCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UPDATE - Trip.com LIVE series revitalizes regional markets, boosting global travel recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 09:42am EDT

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 10 October to 11 November 2020, leading online travel services provider, Trip.com Group has launched the “LIVE for Trip” campaign as part of its Travel On initiative to bolster the recovery of the global travel industry.

29 October marked a key day in the LIVE for Trip campaign, with Trip.com LIVE broadcasts from Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan. Hosted on Trip.com’s regional Facebook and YouTube social media accounts, localized Trip.com LIVE shows targeted audiences in the region with specialized product offerings and huge discounts, part of the USD 150 million in discounts and subsidies given out by Trip.com Group during the LIVE for Trip campaign.

Following the recent announcement of the planned Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble, the Singapore Trip.com LIVE livestream was dedicated to showcasing Hong Kong and local hotels with the Halloween-themed tagline: “#TripFlashSale - Come in for a Spooktacular deal!” According to Trip.com Group data, on 15 October in the two hours after the announcement of the in-principle agreement to open a SG-HK travel bubble, search volumes in Singapore for flights grew by 56.4%, followed by a 40% increase in local hotel searches.

In light of this announcement, the Hong Kong Trip.com LIVE advertised a wide range of Singapore hotel discounts as well as local staycation hotel deals, in addition to useful information for Hong Kong customers planning on venturing to Singapore for their next trip.

The Trip.com LIVE Japan broadcast was hosted by well-known YouTube travel KOL Onada, who shared a series of “workcation” resorts with viewers. The two-hour special featured discounts on therapeutic hot springs and ryokan innsfor Trip.com’s Japanese audience to enjoy the new ‘working from hotel’ trend.

From 23 March to 28 October, Trip.com Group’s livestream series have altogether generated more than USD 360 million in GMV and received more than 150 million global views. Throughout this year, Trip.com Group has deployed innovative solutions to meet the challenges presented by COVID-19 to encourage the recovery of travel. Trip.com LIVE is an important element in Trip.com Group’s efforts to inspire customers to plan their next trip. By working with local travel industry partners and KOLs, Trip.com LIVE shows engage customers to consider traveling again with incredible discounts and tailored products.

On October 28, LIVE for Trip’s livestream marathon and four-hour BOSS Live show generated GMV of USD 56 million, offering customers discounts on a huge range of hotels, flights, attraction tickets and more. Trip.com Group’s Boss Live broadcast debuted on 23 March, 2020 in Shanghai, China. It has since become a regular live broadcast on every Wednesday, featuring Trip.com Group Chairman and co-founder, James Liang. Trip.com Group’s use of innovative marketing channels and formats - with livestream shows engaging customers during the pandemic – is an industry first.

Since June 2020, following the announcement of the Travel On initiative, Trip.com LIVE shows have taken place in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Customers around the region have tuned in for top discounts on travel products tailored to their local market, boosting domestic travel and laying the foundations for the future global travel recovery.

About Trip.com Group:
Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5094b58e-a25f-4862-956a-2fdde6cb236a

For additional information, visit Trip.com Group Newsroom 
Media Relations Contact:
Trip.com Group PR 
pr@trip.com 
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455

Primary Logo

Trip.com LIVE Singapore livestream promotion banner

Trip.com LIVE Singapore livestream promotion banner
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED
09:42aUPDATE - Trip.com LIVE series revitalizes regional markets, boosting global t..
GL
05:35aTrip.com LIVE series revitalizes regional markets, boosting global travel rec..
GL
05:34aTRIP COM : LIVE series revitalizes regional markets, boosting global travel reco..
AQ
12:31aTRIP COM : LIVE for Trip Global Partner Summit unites industry for the future of..
AQ
12:31aTrip.com Group LIVE for Trip Global Partner Summit unites industry for the fu..
GL
10/29TRIP COM : Charter Flight Service makes its debut at Macau Business Aviation Exh..
AQ
10/29Trip.com Group's Charter Flight Service makes its debut at Macau Business Avi..
GL
10/29TRIP COM : LIVE for Trip livestream marathon generates USD 56 million in GMV
AQ
10/29Trip.com Group's LIVE for Trip livestream marathon generates USD 56 million i..
GL
10/22TRIP COM : CEO Jane Sun named in Fortune's “Most Powerful Women Internatio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 695 M - -
Net income 2020 -795 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 341 M 17 341 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,57x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 44 300
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trip.com Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 32,26 $
Last Close Price 29,47 $
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Jie Sun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Fan Vice Chairman & President
Jian Zhang Liang Executive Chairman
Maohua Sun Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Xiao Fan Wang Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-12.13%17 341
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-20.62%66 757
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-11.95%13 448
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.15%3 748
TRIPADVISOR-36.14%2 608
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-19.08%1 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group