Tripadvisor Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results NEEDHAM, MA, August 2, 2023 - Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP) ("Tripadvisor" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Revenue of $494 million, reflecting year over year growth of 18%.

Net income of $24 million, or $0.17 diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP net income of $49 million, or $0.34 diluted EPS.

net income of $49 million, or $0.34 diluted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million, or 18% of revenue. "We delivered healthy revenue growth on a consolidated basis, most notably in our experiences offerings, where we are pleased with our strong performance and market leadership in a large and growing category," said Chief Executive Officer Matt Goldberg. "Our teams continue to focus on product innovation, including the launch of our generative AI- driven trip planning tool as the most recent example of how we plan to deliver against our engagement-driven strategy. As we look to the second half of the year, we will take an approach that balances financial discipline with executing our strategic priorities." "Our experiences category outperformed, while the rest of the business delivered largely within expectations with the exception of our European-sourced hotel revenue," said Chief Financial Officer Mike Noonan. "We have initiated cost savings actions that will provide flexibility in prioritizing our strategic investment as we finish 2023, plan for 2024, and bolster our path to our long-term financial objectives." Second Quarter 2023 Summary (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, % Change 2023 2022 Total Revenue $ 494 $ 417 18% Tripadvisor Core (1) $ 279 $ 274 2% Viator $ 216 $ 136 59% TheFork $ 38 $ 32 19% Intersegment eliminations (1) $ (39) $ (25) 56% GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 24 $ 31 (23)% Total Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 90 $ 109 (17)% Tripadvisor Core $ 96 $ 116 (17)% Viator $ (2) $ - n.m. TheFork $ (4) $ (7) (43)% Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (2) $ 49 $ 54 (9)% Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share: GAAP $ 0.17 $ 0.21 (19)% Non-GAAP(2) $ 0.34 $ 0.37 (8)% Cash flow from operating activities $ 105 $ 295 (64)% Free cash flow (2) $ 90 $ 282 (68)% n.m. = not meaningful 1

Tripadvisor Core segment revenue figures shown in this table are gross of intersegment (intercompany) revenue, which is eliminated on a consolidated basis. "Total Adjusted EBITDA," "Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)," "Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share," and "Free Cash Flow" are non- GAAP measures as defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Please refer to " Non-GAAP Financial Measures " below for definitions and explanations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as tabular reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Cost performance - Total operating expenses were $450 million for the second quarter, an increase of 27% year over year, driven primarily by the following: Cost of revenue was $41 million for the second quarter, an increase of 32% year over year. Cost of revenue was 8% of revenue in the second quarter, compared to 7% of revenue in the same period a year ago due to the increased weighting of Viator cost of revenue within consolidated revenue.

Selling and marketing costs were $270 million for the second quarter, an increase of 24% year over year. Selling and marketing costs as a percent of revenue were 55% in the second quarter, compared to 52% of revenue in the same period a year ago. The increase as a percent of revenue was primarily due to an increase in Viator marketing costs, which includes brand spend.

Technology and content costs were $71 million for the second quarter, an increase of 34% year over year. Technology and content costs were 14% of revenue in the second quarter, compared to 13% in the same period a year ago, primarily due to higher people costs.

General and administrative costs were $47 million for the second quarter, an increase of 68% year over year. General and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 10% in the second quarter, compared to 7% in the same quarter a year ago due primarily to a non-income tax related government COVID-19 relief subsidy of approximately $11 million in TheFork segment, and approximately $2 million in non-income tax related benefit in the Tripadvisor Core segment, both of which occurred during the second quarter of 2022. Cash & Liquidity - As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $120 million from December 31, 2022. This increase was driven by positive operating cash flows, inclusive of an IRS audit settlement payment of $113 million during the second quarter of 2023, which was previously disclosed in prior quarters (see "Income Taxes" discussion below). We expect to receive a net refund of approximately $45 million to $55 million during the second half of 2023 primarily from a foreign jurisdiction related to this matter. Segment Highlights Tripadvisor Core Revenue was $279 million versus $274 million in the same period a year ago, reflecting year over year growth of 2%.

Branded hotels revenue was $174 million, reflecting a year over year decline of 7%. Within branded hotels, declines in hotel meta revenue offset growth in the hotel B2B offering. Hotel meta performance resulted in low single-digit year over year declines in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific, and greater year over year declines in Europe. Display and platform revenue was $42 million, reflecting year over year growth of 14%. Experiences and dining revenue was $50 million, reflecting year over year growth of 43%. Other revenue was $13 million, reflecting a year over year decline of 7%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $96 million, or 34% of revenue compared to adjusted EBITDA in the same period a year ago of $116 million, or 42% of revenue. The decline in adjusted EBITDA margin in the 2

second quarter versus the same period a year ago was largely impacted by headcount costs growing faster than revenue, and to a lesser extent, increased performance marketing as a percent of revenue. Viator Revenue was $216 million, reflecting year over year growth of 59%. Excluding the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, we estimate year over year growth was 61%.

Gross bookings value (GBV) was approximately $1.1 billion reflecting year over year growth of approximately 40%. GBV is reported at the time of booking and is gross of cancellations, whereas revenue is recorded at the time of the experience and is net of cancellations.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2 million, or -1% of revenue compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0 in the same period a year ago. Year over year adjusted EBITDA margin was impacted primarily by higher sales and marketing as a percent of revenue, primarily due to the year over year introduction of brand spend, which more than offset headcount cost leverage from higher revenue. TheFork Revenue was $38 million, reflecting year over year growth of 19%. Excluding the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, we estimate year over year growth was 16%.

Total number of bookings grew year over year by approximately 5%. The timing of brand-related campaigns in the second quarter of 2022 and the recovery in dining demand versus the prior year period drove a tougher comparison year over year in bookings growth.

brand-related campaigns in the second quarter of 2022 and the recovery in dining demand versus the prior year period drove a tougher comparison year over year in bookings growth. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $4 million, or -11% of revenue compared to adjusted EBITDA loss in

the same period a year ago of $7 million, or -22% of revenue. Improvements in adjusted EBITDA were driven primarily by higher revenue and lower sales and marketing costs as a percent of revenue, which more than offset the impact of a non-income tax related government COVID-19 relief subsidy received during the second quarter of 2022 of approximately $11 million, which did not reoccur in 2023. Cost Savings Actions The company has initiated a series of actions to reduce costs, most notably headcount within the Tripadvisor Core segment, including corporate G&A, and which are expected to result in an estimated $35 million in annualized cost savings. Due to the timing of these actions, which are expected to be completed by year-end 2023, in-year savings is expected to be modest. Share Repurchase Program During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 4,724,729 shares of our common stock at an average price of $15.85 per share, exclusive of fees and commissions, or $75 million in the aggregate, and completed its share repurchase program. Credit Facility On May 8, 2023, the Company declared a "Covenant Changeover Date" (as defined in its then-existing credit agreement), thereby declaring the Company out of the financial covenant holiday and no longer subject to certain of the restrictive covenants contained in the agreement. Following that, on June 29, 2023, the Company amended the revolving credit facility to, among other things, maintain the aggregate amount available at $500 million; extend the maturity date from May 12, 2024 to June 29, 2028; increase the total net leverage ratio covenant threshold from 3.5 to 4.5; and replace the LIBOR benchmark with a secured overnight financing rate, or SOFR benchmark. Income Taxes As disclosed in previous filings, the Company received Notices of Proposed Adjustments from the IRS with respect to income tax returns for the years 2009, 2010 and 2011 filed by Expedia when Tripadvisor was part of Expedia Group's consolidated income tax return. This assessment is related to certain transfer pricing arrangements with its foreign subsidiaries and we requested competent authority assistance under the Mutual Agreement Procedure ("MAP") for those years. In January 2023, the Company received a final notice from the IRS regarding a MAP settlement for the 2009 through 2011 tax years, which the Company accepted in February 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company made a U.S. federal tax payment of $113 million to Expedia related to this IRS audit settlement pursuant to the 3

Tax Sharing Agreement with Expedia. The Company anticipates a competent authority refund, federal tax benefits, offset by state tax payments, associated with this IRS audit settlement to be substantially settled in the next twelve months, resulting in an estimated net cash inflow of $45 million to $55 million. Conference Call Tripadvisor will host a conference call tomorrow, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's second quarter 2023 financial results, which may include forward looking information about Tripadvisor's business. Investors and other interested parties may also go to the Investor Relations section of Tripadvisor's website at http://ir.tripadvisor.com for a live webcast of the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available on Tripadvisor's website for three months. 4