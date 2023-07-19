NEEDHAM, Mass., July 19, 2023 -- Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, announces a significant upgrade to Trips - its core trip planning product - with the introduction of a new AI-powered travel itinerary generator.

This new feature (currently in public beta) creates personalized travel itineraries utilizing OpenAI's generative AI technology. It leverages human insights from over a billion reviews and opinions of the more than eight million businesses listed on Tripadvisor, delivering reliable, trustworthy guidance from its community of real travelers.

To create an itinerary using AI, travelers are prompted to enter their destination and travel dates, who they're traveling with, and the types of activities they're interested in. In just a few seconds, they're presented with a personalized, day-by-day itinerary, which they can save, edit, and share with travel companions - the perfect way to kick-off the trip planning process.

As travelers progress through the trip planning process, they have opportunities to engage and interact with the breadth of Tripadvisor's travel guidance content, from reviews and opinions, to experiences and photos from the community. Travelers can save all content they interact with to a Trip as they build their travel plans.

"Tripadvisor was built on travelers helping travelers," said Tripadvisor's President and CEO, Matt Goldberg. "By harnessing the power of generative AI, we can begin to fully unlock the potential of our platform's unparalleled review and traveler intent data, allowing us to offer truly unique travel guidance to our members. This launch represents an important milestone in Tripadvisor's strategy and is just one element of our plan to drive deeper engagement with travelers on our platform."

"We know our community is passionate about trip planning, so we wanted to thoughtfully build something that would enhance that experience, not replace it," added Sanjay Raman, Chief Product Officer at Tripadvisor. "Personalized results and recommendations from fellow travelers are two of the most important elements of the planning process and generative AI has helped us bring them together in a way we think will be really compelling for travelers. Over the coming months, we'll continue to upgrade our Trips product - improving the personalization of AI-powered itineraries and expanding the suite of travel planning tools we offer."

During the beta phase, the AI feature will only be accessible to users in the United States via desktop and mobile web, with a focus primarily on experience, attraction, and dining recommendations. Tripadvisor plans to make the feature available in more markets and on native app platforms as the beta progresses. U.S. users can try the latest version of Trips here.

