NEEDHAM, Mass., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that after the close of market trading on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, the company will post its second quarter 2024 financial results on its investor relations website at ir.tripadvisor.com .

The same day, at 4:30 p.m. ET, the company will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed at ir.tripadvisor.com . A replay will be available on the website for three months.

The Tripadvisor Group operates as a family of brands that connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.

