  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Triple Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    TNP   AU000000TNP4

TRIPLE ENERGY LIMITED

(TNP)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange 
- AUD   -.--%
Triple Energy : Half Year Accounts - Sept 2021

06/16/2022 | 05:13am EDT
For personal use only

T r i p l e E n e r g y L i m i t e d

A C N 1 1 6 8 2 9 6 7 5

I N T E R I M F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T

3 0 S E P T E M B E R 2 0 2 1

T r i p l e E n e r g y L i m i t e d

only

CONTENTS

Directors' Report

use

Auditor's Independence Declaration

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

Condensed Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

personalFor

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements

Directors' Declaration

Independent Auditor's Review Report

P a g e | 2

PAGE

3

5

6

7

8

9

10

18

19

T r i p l e E n e r g y L i m i t e d

P a g e | 3

For personal use only

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors submit the financial report of the Group for the half-year ended 30 September 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:

Directors

The names of directors who held office during or since the end of the interim period and until the date of this report are noted below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Current Directors

Mr Murray d'Almeida

Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Po Siu Chan

Executive Director (appointed 27 January 2021)

Mr Paul Garner

Independent Non-Executive Director (appointed 10 September 2021)

Mr Avon McIntyre

Executive Director (appointed 24 February 2022)

Previous Directors in office during all or part of half-year ended 30 September 2021

Mr Colin Hiles

Non-Executive Director (appointed 27 January 2021, resigned 23 June 2021)

Ms Fung Ming Pang

Non-Executive Director (appointed 27 January 2021, resigned 31 May 2021)

Mr Tun Yiu (Michael) Kei

Executive Director (resigned 10 September 2021)

Operating results

The loss of the Group from continuing operations for the half-year after income tax was $168,796 (30 September 2020 loss: $90,531),

The overall loss for the period from both continuing and discontinued operations was $168,796 (2020: Profit of $969,516).

Review of Operations

Corporate & Financial

Activity during the period was focused on the identification and review of potential financing and investment possibilities for the Company. The Company's securities have been subject to voluntary suspension on ASX since October 2020.

HyTerra Transaction

Subsequent to period-end, on 8 April 2022 the Company announced a transformative transaction to acquire a Natural Hydrogen project through the proposed acquisition of Neutralysis Industries Pty Ltd.

As announced on 8 April 2022, Triple has signed a binding conditional agreement (subject to Shareholder and regulatory approvals) to make recommended offers to acquire 100% of the share capital of Neutralysis. In consideration for the acquisition, the Company has agreed to issue to the shareholders of Neutralysis the following:

  1. 183,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at a deemed issue price of $0.02 per Share (on a post-Consolidation basis after a proposed 1 for 3.33 share consolidation) (Consideration Shares) and;
  2. attaching 183,000,000 Options (on a post-Consolidation basis) with a 2.5 cents exercise price, expiring on 30 June 2025 (Consideration Options).

The Company has also agreed, subject to ASX and Shareholder approval being obtained, to issue to current and proposed directors of the Company (Directors) an aggregate of 28,500,000 Class A, 19,000,000 Class B and 10,000,000 Class C Zero Exercise Price Options (on a post-Consolidation basis) that will vest, subject to the satisfaction of milestones, and become exercisable into Shares at the election of the holder on a 1:1 basis:

As part of the proposed transaction, it is proposed that the Company will be renamed HyTerra Ltd.

T r i p l e E n e r g y L i m i t e d

P a g e | 4

Aolong JV Project in Heilongjiang

For personal use only

During the prior financial year, the Directors determined that the Company no longer controlled its legal subsidiary CFT Heilongjiang (HK) Ltd ("CFT"), which held the Group's legal interest in the Aolong Joint Venture entity. Triple was not in a position during or since the prior year to provide funding to CFT or Aolong and CFT sought and obtained its own funding from parties introduced by and associated with Waypost Ltd, a significant shareholder in the Company. Subsequent to the end of the period, the Company announced that it had reached a conditional agreement to dispose of its shareholding in CFT for a nominal sum, subject to shareholder approval.

As of 30 September 2021 the Group's consolidated cash balance was A$30,919.

Auditor's Independence Declaration

Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 requires our auditors, HLB Mann Judd, to provide the directors of the Company with an Independence Declaration in relation to the review of the interim financial report. This Independence Declaration is set out on page 5 and forms part of this directors' report for the half-year ended 30 September 2021.

This report is signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors made pursuant to s.306(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.

Murray d'Almeida

Director

Dated this 15th day of June 2022

For personal use only

T r i p l e E n e r g y L i m i t e d

P a g e | 5

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

As lead auditor for the review of the consolidated financial report of Triple Energy Limited for the half-year ended 30 September 2021, I declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been no contraventions of:

  1. the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

Perth, Western Australia

N G Neill

15 June 2022

Partner

