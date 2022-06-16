Triple Energy : Half Year Accounts - Sept 2021

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors submit the financial report of the Group for the half-year ended 30 September 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:

Directors

The names of directors who held office during or since the end of the interim period and until the date of this report are noted below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Current Directors Mr Murray d'Almeida Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director Mr Po Siu Chan Executive Director (appointed 27 January 2021) Mr Paul Garner Independent Non-Executive Director (appointed 10 September 2021) Mr Avon McIntyre Executive Director (appointed 24 February 2022) Previous Directors in office during all or part of half-year ended 30 September 2021 Mr Colin Hiles Non-Executive Director (appointed 27 January 2021, resigned 23 June 2021) Ms Fung Ming Pang Non-Executive Director (appointed 27 January 2021, resigned 31 May 2021) Mr Tun Yiu (Michael) Kei Executive Director (resigned 10 September 2021)

Operating results

The loss of the Group from continuing operations for the half-year after income tax was $168,796 (30 September 2020 loss: $90,531),

The overall loss for the period from both continuing and discontinued operations was $168,796 (2020: Profit of $969,516).

Review of Operations

Corporate & Financial

Activity during the period was focused on the identification and review of potential financing and investment possibilities for the Company. The Company's securities have been subject to voluntary suspension on ASX since October 2020.

HyTerra Transaction

Subsequent to period-end, on 8 April 2022 the Company announced a transformative transaction to acquire a Natural Hydrogen project through the proposed acquisition of Neutralysis Industries Pty Ltd.

As announced on 8 April 2022, Triple has signed a binding conditional agreement (subject to Shareholder and regulatory approvals) to make recommended offers to acquire 100% of the share capital of Neutralysis. In consideration for the acquisition, the Company has agreed to issue to the shareholders of Neutralysis the following:

183,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at a deemed issue price of $0.02 per Share (on a post-Consolidation basis after a proposed 1 for 3.33 share consolidation) (Consideration Shares) and; attaching 183,000,000 Options (on a post-Consolidation basis) with a 2.5 cents exercise price, expiring on 30 June 2025 (Consideration Options).

The Company has also agreed, subject to ASX and Shareholder approval being obtained, to issue to current and proposed directors of the Company (Directors) an aggregate of 28,500,000 Class A, 19,000,000 Class B and 10,000,000 Class C Zero Exercise Price Options (on a post-Consolidation basis) that will vest, subject to the satisfaction of milestones, and become exercisable into Shares at the election of the holder on a 1:1 basis:

As part of the proposed transaction, it is proposed that the Company will be renamed HyTerra Ltd.