TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
PDF Report : Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Stock price

Equities

TFPM

CA89679M1041

Gold

Market Closed - Toronto Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
16.49 CAD -1.85% -9.45% -12.05%
Nov. 08 RBC Capital Markets Says Triple Flag's Q3 Results Above Expectations MT
Nov. 08 Transcript : Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Financials

Sales 2023 * 202 M 279 M Sales 2024 * 225 M 311 M Capitalization 2,403 M 3,320 M
Net income 2023 * 48.00 M 66.33 M Net income 2024 * 94.00 M 130 M EV / Sales 2023 *
12,0x
Net Debt 2023 * 21.15 M 29.23 M Net cash position 2024 * 57.00 M 78.76 M EV / Sales 2024 *
10,4x
P/E ratio 2023 *
54,2x
P/E ratio 2024 *
25,4x
Employees -
Yield 2023 *
1,75%
Yield 2024 *
1,76%
Free-Float 89.20%
* Assessed data

Chart Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

RBC Capital Markets Says Triple Flag's Q3 Results Above Expectations MT
Transcript : Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Triple Flag Brief: Q3 Adjusted Net Earnings US$17.3 million ($0.09/share); Says "On Track to Achieve Guidance" MT
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Declares A Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2023 CI
Osisko Gold Royalties, Triple Flag, Left at Outperform by National Bank as Stornoway Diamonds Seeks Creditor Protection MT
Triple Flag Precious Metals Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO After Preliminary Q3 Sales; Price Target Kept at C$23.00 MT
Triple Flag's Q3 Production, Revenue Beat RBC Capital Markets' Estimates MT
Triple Flag Precious Metals Third-Quarter Sales Rise 31% MT
Triple Flag Brief: "We are on track to achieve our GEOs sales guidance for 2023 of 100,000 to 115,000 ounces," company says MT
Triple Flag Brief: Announcing Revenue of US$49.4 million for Q3 2023, translating to metal sales of 25,629 gold equivalent ounces MT
Triple Flag Brief: Announcing Metals Sales for Q3 2023 MT
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Provides Sales Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Reports Unaudited Revenue Results for the Third Quarter of 2023 CI
National Bank Financial Trims Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Target to CA$23.50 From CA$24, Maintains Outperform MT
Analyst Recommendations on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO After Preliminary Q3 Sales; Price Target Kept at C$23.00 MT
National Bank Financial Trims Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Target to CA$23.50 From CA$24, Maintains Outperform MT
Triple Flag Precious Metals Maintained at Outperform at Credit Suisse Following Q1 Results Miss; Price Target Kept at C$24.00 MT
Triple Flag Precious Metals Initiated at Buy at Stifel GMP; Price Target Set at C$27.00 MT
Triple Flag Precious Metals Target Price Raised to $25 at BMO MT
Press releases Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Triple Flag Announces Q3 2023 Results - On Track to Achieve Guidance AQ
Triple Flag Precious Metals : MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - Form 6-K PU
Triple Flag Declares Q4 2023 Dividend BU
Triple Flag Announces Q3 2023 Results – On Track to Achieve Guidance BU
News in other languages on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

El oro podría subir a corto plazo por las preocupaciones económicas -- Market Talk
Quotes and Performance

1 day-1.85%
1 week-9.45%
Current month-6.47%
1 month-6.04%
3 months-9.30%
6 months-18.97%
Current year-12.05%
Highs and lows

1 week
16.40
Extreme 16.4
17.92
1 month
16.40
Extreme 16.4
18.42
Current year
16.40
Extreme 16.4
23.54
1 year
14.40
Extreme 14.4
23.54
3 years
10.50
Extreme 10.5
23.54
5 years
10.50
Extreme 10.5
23.54
10 years
10.50
Extreme 10.5
23.54
Managers and Directors - Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Shaun Usmar FOU
 Founder 53 2019
Sheldon Vanderkooy DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 2016
Steve Bristo CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Mark Cicirelli BRD
 Director/Board Member 46 2019
Geoffrey Burns BRD
 Director/Board Member 63 Jan. 18
Tim Baker BRD
 Director/Board Member 70 2021
ETFs positioned on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
GLOBAL X SILVER MINERS ETF - USD ETF Global X Silver Miners ETF - USD
2.44% 779 M€ -16.47% -
GLOBAL X SILVER MINERS UCITS ETF - USD ETF Global X Silver Miners UCITS ETF - USD
2.30% 13 M€ -18.94%
VANECK JUNIOR GOLD MINERS UCITS ETF - USD ETF VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF - USD
1.09% 311 M€ -9.06% -
VANECK JUNIOR GOLD MINERS ETF - USD ETF VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF - USD
1.09% 3,543 M€ -7.83%
ISHARES S&P/TSX GLOBAL GOLD INDEX ETF - CAD ETF iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF - CAD
0.28% 669 M€ -6.50%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 16.49 -1.85% 119,889
23-11-09 16.80 -3.56% 113,892
23-11-08 17.42 -1.25% 142,872
23-11-07 17.64 -1.29% 111,154
23-11-06 17.87 -1.87% 64,792

Delayed Quote Toronto Stock Exchange, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a gold-focused, streaming and royalty company. The Company offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry, primarily for gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 229 assets, including 15 streams and 214 royalties. It has a diversified portfolio of properties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa and the United States. The Company's producing streams and royalties include Northparkes, Cerro Lindo, Altan Tsagaan Ovoo, RBPlat, Buritica, Auramet, Renard, Fosterville, Young-Davidson, Dargues, Eagle River, Hemlo, Henty, Stawell and others. Its diversified portfolio of streams and royalties provides exposure to production from a suite of long-life mining assets, including the Northparkes copper-gold mine in Australia (CMOC), the Cerro Lindo polymetallic mine in Peru (Nexa), the Fosterville gold mine in Australia (Agnico Eagle), the Buritica gold mine in Colombia (Zijin) and others.
Sector
Gold
Calendar
2024-02-19 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
11.92USD
Average target price
17.58USD
Spread / Average Target
+47.50%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Gold

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP. Stock Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
-12.05% 2 403 M $
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION Stock Franco-Nevada Corporation
-10.77% 22 873 M $
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED Stock Gold Fields Limited
+35.28% 11 350 M $
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD Stock Zhongjin Gold Corp.,Ltd
+27.11% 6 909 M $
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC Stock Endeavour Mining plc
-2.24% 5 040 M $
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED Stock Evolution Mining Limited
+21.48% 4 295 M $
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited
+43.67% 2 783 M $
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK Stock PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
-18.14% 2 489 M $
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S. Stock Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S.
-17.78% 2 480 M $
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. Stock Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
-11.66% 1 347 M $
Other Gold
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. - Toronto Stock Exchange
