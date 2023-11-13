|
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|16.49 CAD
|-1.85%
|-9.45%
|-12.05%
|Nov. 08
|RBC Capital Markets Says Triple Flag's Q3 Results Above Expectations
|MT
|Nov. 08
|Transcript : Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023
|CI
|Sales 2023 *
|202 M 279 M
|Sales 2024 *
|225 M 311 M
|Capitalization
|2,403 M 3,320 M
|Net income 2023 *
|48.00 M 66.33 M
|Net income 2024 *
|94.00 M 130 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
12,0x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|21.15 M 29.23 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|57.00 M 78.76 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
10,4x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
54,2x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
25,4x
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2023 *
1,75%
|Yield 2024 *
1,76%
|Free-Float
|89.20%
|1 day
|-1.85%
|1 week
|-9.45%
|Current month
|-6.47%
|1 month
|-6.04%
|3 months
|-9.30%
|6 months
|-18.97%
|Current year
|-12.05%
1 week
16.40
17.92
1 month
16.40
18.42
Current year
16.40
23.54
1 year
14.40
23.54
3 years
10.50
23.54
5 years
10.50
23.54
10 years
10.50
23.54
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Shaun Usmar FOU
|Founder
|53
|2019
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|2016
Steve Bristo CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Mark Cicirelli BRD
|Director/Board Member
|46
|2019
Geoffrey Burns BRD
|Director/Board Member
|63
|Jan. 18
Tim Baker BRD
|Director/Board Member
|70
|2021
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|2.44%
|779 M€
|-16.47%
|-
|2.30%
|13 M€
|-18.94%
|1.09%
|311 M€
|-9.06%
|-
|1.09%
|3,543 M€
|-7.83%
|0.28%
|669 M€
|-6.50%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|16.49
|-1.85%
|119,889
|23-11-09
|16.80
|-3.56%
|113,892
|23-11-08
|17.42
|-1.25%
|142,872
|23-11-07
|17.64
|-1.29%
|111,154
|23-11-06
|17.87
|-1.87%
|64,792
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a gold-focused, streaming and royalty company. The Company offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry, primarily for gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 229 assets, including 15 streams and 214 royalties. It has a diversified portfolio of properties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa and the United States. The Company's producing streams and royalties include Northparkes, Cerro Lindo, Altan Tsagaan Ovoo, RBPlat, Buritica, Auramet, Renard, Fosterville, Young-Davidson, Dargues, Eagle River, Hemlo, Henty, Stawell and others. Its diversified portfolio of streams and royalties provides exposure to production from a suite of long-life mining assets, including the Northparkes copper-gold mine in Australia (CMOC), the Cerro Lindo polymetallic mine in Peru (Nexa), the Fosterville gold mine in Australia (Agnico Eagle), the Buritica gold mine in Colombia (Zijin) and others.
SectorGold
Calendar
2024-02-19 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
11.92USD
Average target price
17.58USD
Spread / Average Target
+47.50%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-12.05%
|2 403 M $
|-10.77%
|22 873 M $
|+35.28%
|11 350 M $
|+27.11%
|6 909 M $
|-2.24%
|5 040 M $
|+21.48%
|4 295 M $
|+43.67%
|2 783 M $
|-18.14%
|2 489 M $
|-17.78%
|2 480 M $
|-11.66%
|1 347 M $