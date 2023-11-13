Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a gold-focused, streaming and royalty company. The Company offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry, primarily for gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 229 assets, including 15 streams and 214 royalties. It has a diversified portfolio of properties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa and the United States. The Company's producing streams and royalties include Northparkes, Cerro Lindo, Altan Tsagaan Ovoo, RBPlat, Buritica, Auramet, Renard, Fosterville, Young-Davidson, Dargues, Eagle River, Hemlo, Henty, Stawell and others. Its diversified portfolio of streams and royalties provides exposure to production from a suite of long-life mining assets, including the Northparkes copper-gold mine in Australia (CMOC), the Cerro Lindo polymetallic mine in Peru (Nexa), the Fosterville gold mine in Australia (Agnico Eagle), the Buritica gold mine in Colombia (Zijin) and others.

Sector Gold