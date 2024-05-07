MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF

FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

This Management's Discussion and Analysis (''MD&A'') is intended to help the reader understand Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (''TF Precious Metals''), its operations, financial performance and the present and anticipated future business environment. This MD&A, which has been prepared as of May 7, 2024, should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of TF Precious Metals as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (the "Interim Financial Statements"), which been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS Accounting Standards" or "IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting.. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a basis consistent with the audited consolidated financial statements of TF Precious Metals as at December 31, 2023 and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (the "AnnualFinancial Statements"), which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards" or "IFRS"). Certain notes to the Annual Financial Statements are specifically referred to in this MD&A. All amounts in this MD&A are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. References to "US$", "$" or "dollars" are to United States dollars, references to "C$" are to Canadian dollars and references to "A$" are to Australian dollars. In this MD&A, all references to ''Triple Flag'', the ''Company'', ''we'', ''us'' or ''our'' refer to TF Precious Metals together with its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis.

This MD&A contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements were made, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors described in the ''Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form ("AIF") available from time to time on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, users should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. See ''Forward-Looking Information'' in this MD&A.

CHANGES IN PRESENTATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES

We use certain non-IFRS financial performance measures in our MD&A. For a detailed description of each of the non-IFRS financial performance measures used in this MD&A and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS Accounting Standards, please refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of this MD&A. The non-IFRS financial performance measures set out in this MD&A are intended to provide additional information to investors and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. In 2024, we made changes to the following non-IFRS performance measures:

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share

We have adjusted our net earnings to include the effect of changes in fair value of prepaid gold interests. This adjustment will result in a more meaningful measure of adjusted net earnings for investors and analysts to assess our current operating performance and to predict future operating results.

