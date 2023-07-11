Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based gold-focused streaming and royalty company. The Company offers financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It has a diversified portfolio of properties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. It has a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. The Company's producing streams and royalties include Northparkes, Cerro Lindo, RBPlat PGM Operations, Buritica, Fosterville, Young-Davidson, Pumpkin Hollow, Altan Tsagaan Ovoo, Gunnison, Dargues, Eagle River, Hemlo, Henty, Stawell and Renard. It offers bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 80 assets, including nine streams and 71 royalties. It also owns Thunder Bay North Project, which is a platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel project is situated near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Sector Gold