THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to what action to take you are recommended to consult your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) if you are in the United Kingdom or, if not, another appropriately authorised independent professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all of your Ordinary Shares in Triple Point Energy Transition plc, you should pass this document, together with the accompanying Form of Proxy, to the person through whom the sale or transfer was made for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred part of your holding of Ordinary Shares in Triple Point Energy Transition plc, you should retain the documents and consult the person through whom the sale was effected.

A Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting is enclosed and should be completed and returned so as to reach Computershare Investor Services PLC not less than 48 hours prior to the time of the meeting. Completion of the Form of Proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting in person if you wish.

(Incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 12693305)

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of the Annual General Meeting which has been convened for 27 August 2024 at 10.00 a.m. at the offices of Taylor Wessing LLP, Hill House, London EC4A 3TR is set out on pages 4 to 5 of this document.

To be valid, Forms of Proxy must be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon so as to be received by the Company's registrars, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and in any event not later than 10.00 a.m. on 23 August 2024.