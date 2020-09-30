Triple Point Social Housing REIT : 2020 Interim Report View document
INTERIM REPORT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE
Sadler Road, Winsford
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
2020 Interim Report
THE VALUE OF HOME
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
Company Overview
Interim Report
AT A GLANCE
Who We Are
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc invests in UK social housing properties, focusing on homes in the Supported Housing sector which have been adapted for vulnerable people with care and support needs.
We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than traditional institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs.
Our ambition is to be the leading UK Supported Housing investor, helping guarantee a secure future for people in need across the country, while ensuring that our shareholders have an ethical, attractive, long-term income source.
Financial Statements
What We Do
We seek to optimise the opportunities and stability for vulnerable people across the UK. The properties we invest in provide sustainable, high-quality accommodation for people with specific care and support requirements. These needs often result from mental health problems, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.
Our accommodation differentiates itself by being a home within a community rather than the care facilities that have historically been the mainstay for vulnerable people with care needs similar to our residents. We also seek to provide value-for-money to local authorities by offering housing that is both more suitable and cost-effective than traditional alternatives.
Our ability to forward fund the development of custom-built properties allows us to bring high- quality new housing stock to market, unlocking new homes for vulnerable adults and enabling local authorities to reduce their social housing waiting lists.
Our portfolio benefits from long-term leases to Approved Providers, who are bodies that receive their funding from central or local government to provide long-term homes for people in need of housing. Through these leases we offer our shareholders an attractive level of inflation-linked income.
8
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
SIX MONTHS IN BRIEF
The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.285 pence per Ordinary Share
for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2019.
INTERIM
DIVIDEND
January
February
March
PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION
The Group completed on the acquisition of a portfolio of four Supported Housing properties, comprising an aggregate 69 units in Yorkshire and the West Midlands for £15.2 million (including acquisition costs).
Stourside
Riding Hill Gardens
Oak House
Riding Hill View
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
9
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
Completed the lease on a Forward Funding asset in Scunthorpe, comprising an aggregate 20 units
Under Construction Feb 2020
Completed May 2020
FORWARD
FUNDING
COMPLETION
The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.295 pence per Ordinary Share
for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2020.
INTERIM
DIVIDEND
April
May
June
BROKER APPOINTMENT
The Board announced it has appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as sole corporate broker and joint financial adviser alongside Akur Limited.
POST PERIOD EVENTS
Notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company continued to be paid rent in a timely manner. 100% of rent due for the six months to 30 June 2020 was received and this has continued into Q3 with 100% of the rent due for the quarter having been received as at
31 August 2020.
Since the period end the Group has acquired a further
30 Supported Housing properties comprising an aggregate
122 units, for £19.8 million.
On 26 August 2020, the Company declared an interim dividend of 1.295 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2020.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Dividend Per
Ordinary Share
2.59p
Dividends paid or declared in respect of the period ending 30 June 2020 totalled 2.59 pence.
1.295 pence was paid on 26 June 2020; and
1.295 pence was paid on
25 September 2020.
IFRS NAV Per
Ordinary Share
105.34p
(December 2019: 105.37 pence)
The IFRS NAV per Ordinary Share as at 30 June 2020 was 105.34 pence, a 0.03% decrease from 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020. This is discussed further on page 25 of the Investment Manager's Report.
IFRS Valuation
£510.3m
(December 2019: £471.6 million)
As at 30 June 2020 the portfolio was independently valued at £510.3 million on an IFRS basis, an uplift of 7.2% against total invested funds of £476.1 million.
The Group's properties were valued at £548.5 million on a portfolio valuation basis, reflecting a portfolio premium of 7.5% or a £38.2 million uplift against the IFRS valuation.
Ongoing Charges Ratio
1.61%
(December 2019: 1.63%; June 2019 1.59%)
The ongoing charges ratio was 1.61% as at 30 June 2020 and is a ratio of annualised ongoing charges expressed as a percentage of average net asset value throughout the year.
Committed Capital
£13.9m
(December 2019: £24.3 million)
The Group had outstanding commitments totalling £13.9 million (including transaction costs) as at 30 June 2020.
Market
Capitalisation
£343.9m
(December 2019: £315.8 million)
As at 30 June 2020, the market capitalisation of the Company was £343.9 million, being a 9% increase from 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020 due to the increase in the share price. This is discussed further on page 18 of the Chairman's Statement.
New EPRA NAV Measures
For reporting periods starting from 1 January 2020 EPRA NAV and EPRA NNNAV have been replaced with three new measures. The new measure most comparable to EPRA NAV is:
• EPRA Net Tangible Assets: 105.34 pence per share as at 30 June 2020.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
Providing a safe, stable and
supportive place to live
can be the key to unlocking
better outcomes for vulnerable people.
Lammus Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield
Total Investment Portfolio
Contracted Rental Income
404
£28.0m
(December 2019: 388)
(December 2019: £25.4 million)
During the period, the Group purchased 16 properties with an aggregate purchase price of £29.9 million bringing the total investment portfolio to 404 properties.
As at 30 June 2020, the contracted rental income was £28.0 million per annum.
WAULT
(December 2019: 25.7 years)
25.4
years
As at 30 June 2020, the WAULT was 25.4 years (including put/call options and reversionary leases).
Inflation Measure
(December 2019: 100%)
100%
Index Linked
As at 30 June 2020, 100% of contracted rental income was either CPI or RPI linked.
Leases
(December 2019: 300)
316
As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio had 316 leases.
Yield Compression
(December 2019: 64 basis points)
61
basis points
As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio's blended average net initial yield at purchase was 5.91% compared to the blended valuation net initial yield of 5.30%, reflecting our ability to buy good properties at off-market prices.
FORWARD FUNDING
Agreements
Commitments
Completions
(December 2019: 22)
£9.3m
15
22
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had
entered into 22 forward funding
As at 30 June 2020, 15 forward funding
schemes had achieved practical
entered into 22 Forward Funding
transactions with an aggregate maximum
completion.
Agreements.
commitment of £56.2 million.
HEADING
Units
2,872
(December 2019: 2,728)
As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio comprised 2,872 units.
Approved
Providers
18
(December 2019: 16)
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had leases with 18 Approved Providers.
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Chris Phillips, Chairman
"Our high-quality properties generate sustainable, long- term rental incomes because they meet the social and financial needs identified by local health Commissioners across the length and breadth of the country."
This year has been one of the most extraordinary years in recent history. Our world has changed forever. Across society, Covid-19 has affected almost every person and every business. But the impact has been uneven. As with all crises, some have benefited from the upheaval, though, sadly, most have seen their fortunes reverse. The property market has been no different. The impact of the virus on human behaviour has caused unprecedented, and possibly long-term, disruption to our world of physical assets. Some property sectors - notably hospitality, retail and commercial offices - have been hit particularly hard. But other sectors, and often those with a positive social impact, have fared better. The purpose of this report is to update our stakeholders and show that, despite this backdrop, we have continued to enjoy strong performance in the first half of 2020.
Covid-19 has highlighted the resilience of our investment strategy and our company. During the first half of 2020, we received 100% of rent due, and paid all dividends
in full. We continued to receive all rent due despite our economy receiving arguably the greatest shock in at least a generation - a shock which affected large swathes of the wider property market. In this context, our success needs explaining. We believe our success is down to the fundamentals of our investment strategy, which we have stuck to rigorously since we launched just over three years ago.
By investing in desperately needed new housing across the country, we are ensuring that our properties remain in need, irrespective of the state of the economy. Indeed, investments that meet a social need are often the most resilient precisely because they provide the services that our society cannot live without. Central government is unlikely to stop funding the housing and care of the most vulnerable people in society simply because there has been a reversal in economic circumstances. In this way, the financial success of our investments is intrinsically linked to the value we add to society, both through improving the welfare of people with long-term health needs, and through saving the government money in caring for them. Our high-quality properties generate sustainable, long‑term rental incomes because they meet the social and financial needs identified by local health Commissioners across the length and breadth of the country.
Covid-19 has also brought about changes that could benefit our investment model in both the short-term
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
17
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
and the longer-term. As we will see below, Covid-19 did cause some delays in our deployment of funds and our construction projects. But, politically, the importance of social care seems to have emerged from under the shadow of the NHS. Our investments are almost exclusively in specialised supported housing rather than care homes, which means we have fortunately avoided the tragically high rates of infections in care homes widely reported in the press. But our investments are nonetheless part of the same social care system which has seen renewed political support amid greater calls to strengthen the social care system as a way of easing the burden on the NHS. In fact, during the crisis, many Commissioners around the country sought to accelerate the transfer of hospital patients to supported housing schemes precisely because the crisis brought into greater focus the way that the social care system can relieve pressure on hospitals. We hope that post-Covid-19, better integration of the two great components of our country's healthcare system will continue for the benefit of all stakeholders.
A discussion of Covid-19 cannot ignore the human impact that the crisis has had on our country. The general horrors and personal tragedies are sadly all too familiar. As a socially -aware property owner we continue to monitor the well-being of our residents. We have tried to help where we can by remaining in regular contact with our Approved Providers and care providers to understand the operational challenges that they have been facing and assist where possible, with much-needed personal protective equipment and hand-creams donated to front-line care workers. More generally, we believe we can best contribute to society by continuing to invest in much-needed new housing and ensuring that a high level of housing provision is maintained for the vulnerable residents living in the properties that we own.
Turning to our general operational performance, during the first half of 2020 we finished deploying the first £38.3 million tranche of debt that we drew from the extended revolving credit facility in November 2019. We then drew a second £16.0 million tranche in May 2020, which has been fully deployed since the period end. The security pool for the final draw has now been filled, with the final tranche expected to be drawn at the beginning of October. Using these funds, in the six-month period we bought 16 new properties at a total cost of £29.9 million. All acquisitions were subjected to our continually- evolving due diligence process, and further diversified our
portfolio's geographic and counterparty exposure. Two new Approved Providers joined our portfolio during the period. Of our 22 forward funding schemes, four more completed, bringing the total to 15 successfully completed projects.
Since 31 December 2019, our IFRS NAV stayed more or less flat, with a very small decrease of 0.03%. Since IPO, and while we have been deploying the proceeds of equity and debt raises, a portion of the dividend paid to investors has not been covered by income. Historically, the resultant negative impact on NAV has been more than offset by increases in the value of the Group's property portfolio. In this period, a fair value gain of £1.5 million was recognised on the revaluation of the Group's properties. Relatively this is less than in previous periods which in part reflects slower than usual deployment resulting from the national lockdown, and a reduction in the CPI and RPI assumptions in the valuation models of our valuer, JLL. The Group now has look-through dividend cover of over 100%, as measured on an EPRA earnings run-rate basis.
I want to finish my introduction by noting that in May we appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as our new sole corporate broker and joint financial adviser, alongside Akur Limited. We are delighted to be able to draw upon the expertise of such a highly-regarded broker, and have already started working with them to publicise the nature and success of our business to our existing investor base as well as more widely. I have included below further detail on what we have been doing together already.
Deployment
The national lockdown that began in March 2020 presented an unprecedented challenge to our ability to deploy funds. Approved Providers hesitated before signing leases without certainty that Commissioners would refer residents into properties at a time of social distancing. Commissioners, distracted by events, could be difficult to contact to confirm their support for new schemes. Care providers were busy protecting the health of residents and frontline carers while surveyors and valuers were unable to visit properties for fear of spreading infection. The cumulative impact was to delay schemes and, in turn, our ability to deploy our funds to generate income.
Despite all these challenges, we did not stop deploying funds during lockdown. In the first half of this year, we acquired 16 properties, comprising 144 units, for a total investment cost of £29.9 million. Of these, we acquired seven properties, comprising 40 units, since lockdown
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT (Continued)
began in March, at a total investment cost of £7.9 million. This enabled us to put our capital to work and generate further income from the portfolio.
Our ability to keep deploying capital was possible in part because of the resourcefulness of the various stakeholders involved in launching a new scheme. But, as mentioned above, it was also the result of the continuing need for this type of housing, which remains as urgent as ever despite the disruptions of the virus. Indeed, in some ways the need for our housing has been enhanced by the effects of Covid-19. In areas with significant numbers of people kept inappropriately in hospitals, Commissioners reached out to care providers and Approved Providers to find homes to house people who should not be living in hospitals - thereby enabling the NHS to free up space for Covid-19 patients. In this way, the virus has accelerated moving people out of hospitals into more appropriate community‑based settings, a trend which we hope and believe will continue even after the virus recedes.
Covid-19 also affected the timing of some of our construction projects. Social distancing stopped or slowed a number of projects because of staff absences. Similarly, disrupted supply chains created shortages of materials. But due to the due diligence undertaken on our developers and building contractors, we have not suffered from any major construction issues. Contractually, the risk of cost overruns and delays are placed with our developers and contractors, and so the repercussions of these delays on us have been minimal. In the first half of 2020, four projects (with a maximum commitment of £10.6 million) reached practical completion. Three of these (maximum commitment:
£8.0 million) completed since lockdown began. Seven projects (maximum commitment: £24.0 million) are still in progress, all but one of which are due to complete during 2020. As at 30 June 2020, we had only three exchanged properties (total commitments: £4.6 million), all of which completed in July shortly after the end of the period.
As a result of all this activity, at the period end we owned 404 properties (31 December 2019: 388), providing accommodation for 2,872 residents (31 December 2019: 2,728), having deployed since IPO an aggregate £476.1 million. A map showing where our properties are can be found on page 30. As illustrated in the Investment Manager's report below, this deployment has further enhanced our geographic and counterparty diversification. In the period, we started leasing to two new Approved Providers (bringing the total to 18), one new care provider
(bringing the total to 93) and working in four new local authorities (bringing the total to 153). The portfolio's weighted average unexpired lease term (including put/call options and reversionary leases) is 25.4 years (31 December 2019: 25.7 years).
Share Price
In the early weeks of 2020, our share price sat between
90 pence and 100 pence. It remained in this range until Covid-19 caused markets around the world to decline markedly. Our share price dropped sharply from around 12 March onwards, reaching a floor of 68 pence on
18 March, but recovered back up above 90 pence by the end of that month. Since then, the share price has been on an upwards trajectory, ending the period at close to 100 pence per share and consistently rising to a level above 100 pence after the period-end. The Company's net asset value on 30 June 2020 was 105.34 pence per share.
Overall, our share price rose during the period despite the backdrop of economic turbulence. During the period and into Q3, we continued to engage proactively with shareholders and the wider investment community. We believe that, following a knee jerk reaction in early March, investors were able to distinguish the resilience of our income-streams and therefore the value of the Group's properties, noting that the rent paid to our residents is ultimately funded by central government, as reflected in our full rent receipt and dividends and as described in a number of our trading updates. We hope that the share price will continue to rise sustainably, stabilising above the net asset value.
Debt
Our last debt agreement was signed in October 2019 when we extended our existing £70 million revolving credit facility with Lloyds by a further £60 million through including NatWest in the facility. We drew the first £38.3 million from this enlarged £130 million facility in November 2019, before drawing another £16.0 million in May 2020, in the midst of the lockdown, to meet continuing demand for our property class. As mentioned, we have now acquired enough properties to fill the security pool required to draw the entire £130 million facility. Once the lenders complete their due diligence on the properties to be added to the security pool, we expect to draw the final portion of debt at the beginning of October 2020. We then expect to deploy those proceeds by the end of 2020, helping us achieve full dividend cover by the end of 2020. Our group‑wide LTV will be in the region of 35% once the facility is fully drawn.
Financial Results
As at 30 June 2020, our property portfolio was independently valued at £510.3 million on an IFRS basis. This reflects a valuation uplift of £34.2 million, or 7.2%, over our total investment cost (including acquisition costs). The valuation of £510.3 million equates to a blended valuation yield of 5.30%, an improvement over the portfolio's blended net initial yield of 5.91%. This yield compression of 61 basis points reflects our ability to buy high-quality properties at discounted prices off-market by taking advantage of our network of trusted contacts in the sector, as well as our ability to select the best-value properties through rigorous due diligence.
As at 30 June 2020, our portfolio was valued at
£548.5 million on a portfolio valuation basis. This assumes a single sale of the property-holding SPVs to a third-party on an arm's length basis, with purchasers' costs of 2.3%.
The portfolio valuation reflects a portfolio premium of £38.2 million, or 7.5%, against the IFRS valuation.
On 2 June 2020, the RICS published revised guidance for the use of material uncertainty clauses for valuations of specialised supported housing. The Group's independent valuer, Jones Lang LaSalle Limited, no longer considers that there is material uncertainty when valuing specialised supported housing of any type on the basis of Market Value. The removal of the material uncertainty clause reflects the continued timely receipt of rents in line with pre-Covid-19 levels and the level of activity within the sector which remains consistent.
IFRS earnings per share in the year was 2.55 pence and EPRA earnings per share was 2.12 pence. The audited IFRS NAV per share was 105.34 pence, a decrease since 31 December 2019 of 0.02%.
Full dividend cover on a look-through EPRA earnings run- rate basis was achieved in August 2020 and is now 102%. Full dividend cover by EPRA earnings, on a non-look- through basis, is expected by the end of 2020 once debt funds are fully deployed. The slight delay in full dividend cover results from slow deployment caused by lockdown measures, as I have described above.
Outlook
As I hope I have made clear above, for all the disruption caused by Covid-19, the fundamentals of this sector remain as strong as ever - perhaps stronger than ever before. Despite some short-term delays in deployment and construction, the damage caused by Covid-19 appears to be elevating the relevance of our socially-focused investments, while the fundamental need for this type of housing continues to grow. Commissioners continue to call for new schemes, and our existing schemes continue to operate well. For all the challenges that lie ahead - both for our economy and our business - our performance in the first half of this year allows us to look to the future with optimism.
Much of our continued success is thanks to the Investment Manager's hard work and strong relationships in the market. Through its work, we have been able to withstand an unprecedented economic shock without endangering our residents or cutting our dividends, and are now well placed to move forward into the future.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and our Investment Manager and my fellow Board members for their ongoing support and commitment in the first half of the year.
Dividends
On 14 May 2020, we declared our first dividend for the 2020 financial year of 1.295 pence per share for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020. This dividend was paid on 26 June 2020. A second dividend, of 1.295 pence per share for the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, was declared on 26 August 2020 and was paid
on 25 September 2020. We are targeting an aggregate dividend of 5.18 pence per share in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 20201. This is an increase of 1.7% over 2019's aggregate dividend, reflecting the CPI‑based rent reviews typically contained in our leases.
Chris Phillips
Chairman
29 September 2020
1 The target dividend is a target only and not a forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results.
20
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
THE INVESTMENT MANAGER
Pictured above: Max Shenkman, James Cranmer, Ben Beaton, Freddie Cowper-Coles,
Ralph Weichelt, Isobel Gunn-Brown and Justin Hubble
Ben Beaton, Managing Partner
Ben joined the Investment Manager in 2007 to lead the sourcing and execution of a broad spectrum of investments including renewable energy, long leased infrastructure and property bridge lending. He has spent his career building innovative products for investors and offering attractive and flexible funding solutions to a range of businesses, both in the public and private sector. Ben has a BSc (Hons) in Biological Sciences from the University of Edinburgh. He became co-Managing Partner in 2016.
James Cranmer, Managing Partner
James joined the Investment Manager in 2006 to establish its flagship leasing business, Triple Point Lease Partners, which has grown to be one of the UK's most active providers of operating lease finance into Local Authorities and NHS Trust Hospitals. James has over 20 years' experience in structured, asset and vendor finance, and has been responsible for in excess of £1 billion of funding into UK Local Authorities, NHS Hospital Trusts, FTSE 100 and small and medium-sized companies. James is a graduate of St. Andrews University. He became co-Managing Partner
in 2016.
Max Shenkman, Partner & Head of Investment
Max joined the Investment Manager in 2011 and has led investments across the product range. He has arranged both debt and equity funding for a number of property backed transactions in the social housing, infrastructure and agricultural sectors. Max has led over £400 million of investment into Supporting Housing assets for the Group. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Max was an Associate in the Debt Capital Markets team at Lazard where he advised private equity clients on both the buy and sell side. Max graduated from the University of Edinburgh.
Isobel Gunn-Brown,Partner & REIT CFO
Isobel joined the Investment Manager in 2010 and acts as Finance Director to the Group leading the financial reporting responsibilities of the Group in conjunction with the AIFM. At the Investment Manager Isobel is head of the Fund Management Services department. Isobel is ACCA qualified with over 30 years' experience in the financial services sector. Her experience is wide-ranging and includes managing the financial reporting for eight listed venture capital trusts, managing the Investment Manager's FCA regulation and reporting requirements and monitoring investee company compliance with HMRC regulation.
Justin Hubble, Partner & General Counsel
Justin joined the Investment Manager in 2017 as General Counsel. He began his legal career as a barrister in New Zealand before moving to the UK where he worked as a private practice lawyer at City firm Ashurst during the dot-com era. On leaving private practice he pursued in-house roles as the General Counsel of several high growth, disruptive tech businesses from start-up to float. Justin is qualified as a barrister and solicitor in New Zealand and as a solicitor in the UK. He is a graduate of Otago University, New Zealand and holds a Master of Laws degree from University College London.
Ralph Weichelt, Investment Director
Ralph joined the Investment Manager in 2017 as a member of the Investment Team. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Ralph was a partner in Chalkhill Partners LLP, a debt advisory firm focusing on commercial real estate debt origination
via institutions and debt capital markets. Prior to this, he held a number of positions in pan-European real estate entities spanning fund management, transactional work (sourcing/underwriting/execution) and advisory. His experience of over
20 years spans across all investment strategies, ranging from core, value added to opportunistic. Ralph is also a qualified Chartered Surveyor.
Freddie Cowper-Coles,Investment Director
Freddie is an Investment Director in the Property Investment Team at Triple Point. He works exclusively on social and affordable housing, with responsibility for origination, execution and general operations. He began his career as a solicitor, qualifying at Mishcon de Reya where he worked in the property department. Since joining Triple Point in 2015, Freddie has worked on a number of investments, including the firm's first investment into a construction company, and he has overseen the investment of over £150 million into social housing. Freddie has degrees in history from the University of Edinburgh and King's College, London, and holds the Investment Management Certificate and the Corporate Finance Certificate.
INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT
Max Shenkman, Head of Investment
"From inception, the Group's investment strategy has pursued ESG objectives. This is because the financial performance of the Group's investments are inherently linked to the extent to which they meet ESG objectives."
Review of the Business
When 2020 began, our goal was simple: to keep doing more of the same, building on our success in 2019 and each year before that. We wanted to continue to deliver strong, consistent financial performance from a portfolio of critically needed specialised supported housing properties and invest in new projects that respond to identified local demand and address the current housing crisis. Above all, we wanted to continue to provide high quality accommodation to vulnerable individuals, offering them a safe, secure place to call home for as long as they need it.
But, like everyone else, soon after 2020 began, we had to adapt our plans. 2020 has not been a normal year. As the national significance of Covid-19 became undisputable, it became clear that making sure that the most vulnerable members of society were well housed and cared for would be integral to the UK's response. Slowly but surely the social care sector emerged out of the shadow of the NHS and began to receive the political and public recognition that the work of those involved so deserve. Our main priority was ensuring a good level of housing provision and care was maintained for the individuals living in our properties. We moved quickly to speak to all our Approved Providers, understanding how the virus was affecting them, what policies they had in place, and to see what, if any, help we could offer. We reached out to our care providers, talking to them about the effect of the virus and the implementation of their infectious disease policies. We wanted to make certain that our counterparties had access to PPE and continued to receive the government funding that allows them to perform their services to their usual high standards.
We have been impressed by how well everyone adapted to the unprecedented circumstances we found ourselves in. Approved Providers focused on essential maintenance and repairs as a way of ensuring residents remained safe and secure without unnecessarily risking the transmission of the virus. Care providers, well-versed in managing complex staffing schedules and dealing with infectious diseases, swiftly adopted measures to keep staff levels high (despite self-isolating) and residents free from infection. Throughout, the government has remained supportive, with routine regulatory obligations postponed, rents remaining in payment, and continual engagement from social workers. As lockdown has eased, Approved Providers have started to catch up on non-essential repairs while care providers have made sure that residents whose social contact has been limited receive the full engagement they need.
23
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
Despite these unprecedented challenges, the business has been resilient. The Group received 100% of rent due in the first half of 2020 and all dividends have been paid in full. In fact, within a relatively short time it became clear that valuations had not been impacted by the pandemic and the Group's schemes and counterparties were coping with the virus sufficiently well that the Group could continue investing funds into the sector to the benefit of all stakeholders. In May, the Group drew another £16.0 million from the extended revolving credit facility and continued to invest funds into new schemes
schemes which, in some ways, were needed more than ever before to ease pressure on a healthcare system straining under the weight of the pandemic.
As investment manager for the Group, we will never be complacent, and will always keep a careful eye on unfolding events and the delayed effects of the virus.
But, so far, we are pleased by how our stakeholders rose to the challenge of Covid-19. This, in turn, has allowed us to remain focused on our original goal for the year: continued, steady operational success, buying the best properties possible and optimising the performance of the Group's existing portfolio. Below are some of the Group's operational highlights from 2020.
As mentioned in our Chairman's Statement above, over the course of 2020 the Group bought 16 new schemes for a total investment cost (i.e. including acquisition costs) of £29.9 million. These schemes provide 144 new units of accommodation for the most vulnerable people in society in areas of proven demand. These purchases were funded by the £70 million extension of the revolving credit facility that we agreed in October last year, specifically the £38.3 million draw in November 2019, and the £16.0 million draw in May 2020. With deployment continuing since then, we expect to draw the final portion of the facility at the beginning of October 2020. At the end of June, the Group had 404 properties, containing 2,872 units of accommodation, leased to 18 Approved Providers, operating in 153 Local Authorities, with care provided by 93 different care providers.
Since inception, the Group has started or completed 22 forward funding projects. These provide the Group with some of the highest-quality and best valued properties in its portfolio. The specifications are agreed in close coordination with local Commissioners to provide safe and secure housing in the community for the long-term. By the end of the period, 15 of the projects had completed, with another six due to complete by the end of 2020 and a
further scheme expected to complete by the end of April 2021. Some were delayed by Covid-19, which led to staff shortages and a lack of building materials. But all projects are forecast to complete within the allowable time-periods, adding new housing stock to the country and high-quality schemes to the Group's portfolio.
Our operational performance is built on due diligence processes, and our due diligence processes are built on the principle that they can always be better. We learn from every transaction. The market is always changing. We continue to evolve our market-leading due diligence processes to ensure that each and every opportunity
is analysed as forensically as possible. We think it says something that, since inception, more opportunities have been rejected than acquired. In fact, in our view good due diligence drives a virtuous circle of investment. If the Group buys a high-quality, environmentally efficient property that is close to amenities and is in an area of identified local need, that property is likely to be in demand and occupied. Good levels of occupancy in turn achieve positive health outcomes for our residents, and save the government significant amounts of money. That in turn secures the rental income of the Group, which drives the Group's financial performance, and allows further investment.
Our ability to complete good diligence stems from our set-up as an investment manager. Triple Point Investment Management LLP was founded in 2004 to invest in long-term,high-impact infrastructure and property- related investments with high-quality counterparties. Its investments succeed financially only where they meet
a social need, whether it is leasing an ambulance to the NHS, or funding the rollout of carbon-efficient heat networks around the UK. We forward fund new schemes precisely because of our focus on social impact. Triple Point's long history has provided it with the network
to source high-quality schemes at off-market prices. To improve controls and ensure high-standards of governance, many of Triple Point's business functions are kept in-house, including finance, marketing, asset management and company secretarial. These controls have been vital in enabling us to develop our sector- leading due diligence processes and are reflected in 25% of our fees being paid in shares in the Company, creating alignment of interests. Triple Point Investment Management LLP has also recently been authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as a full scope Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") and was appointed as the Company's AIFM, taking over the Group's risk and portfolio management from 1 July 2020, with the Board
INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT (Continued)
continuing to provide oversight and ensure the Group acts within the Company's Investment Policy.
Since the start of 2020, we have pro-actively taken steps to optimise the Group's portfolio. It is important to us that the right properties are being looked after by the right Approved Providers, taking into account location and operational capacity. To that end, we have been working to transfer the Group's leases with Westmoreland to alternative Approved Provider as part of Westmoreland's stock rationalisation programme. 12 of the Group's
15 leases to Westmoreland transferred shortly after the period end, and the Group hopes to lease a further two properties managed by Westmoreland to the same Approved Provider shortly. As part of the transfer process one two-bedroom property with a value of less than £200,000 is in the process of being sold. As a responsible landlord with a long-term interest in the sector, we
will continue to engage in a fair, pro-active manner to optimise the portfolio for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Market Review
During the first half of this year, the market was dominated by responses to Covid-19, as described above. There are, nonetheless, other aspects of the market that deserve comment. During the period, the Regulator of Social Housing did not publish regulatory judgements or notices on Approved Providers that the Group leases to. We believe that, in part, this reflects the general growth and performance of the Group's lessees. However, the Regulator stated that it would pause its usual regulatory engagement during the worst of the lockdown to allow focus on day-today operations, and has in fact since stated that it intends to restart engagement with lease-based providers of specialised supported housing as the lockdown eases. In September the Regulator announced that it was placing My Space under review. To date, the Regulator has issued judgements or notices in respect of four Registered Providers with which the Group has one or more leases in place.
We welcome the continued engagement of the Regulator with Registered Providers that use leases to grow their housing stock. While increased Regulatory oversight has tempered the growth of some Registered Providers, governance and viability standards continue to rise. There are always further improvements that Registered Providers can make and legacy issues to work through, both of which Regulatory engagement helps towards. Although the Group is not regulated by the Regulator, as a long-term investor in the sector we have continued to speak to the Regulator to understand its evolving
view of the model and how any concerns the Regulator has can best be accommodated. To that end, there are continuing discussions on what further changes can be made to the structure and balance of the leases that we enter into with Registered Providers.
More generally, the market for specialised supported housing remains buoyant. Demand remains strong. Commissioners continue to push for new schemes. The shortfall of units is forecast to be 46,771 in the next four to five years.2 The scale of this demand is reflected in our pipeline of over £150 million. In fact, as the Chairman's letter makes clear, demand for specialised supported housing seems to be increasing as a result of the pandemic. The benefits of proper integration between the NHS and the social care system have been highlighted by the strain that the NHS was placed under. Meanwhile, the high incidence of the virus in care homes (which are not the focus of the Group's investments) energised political support for a system that is sometimes under-appreciated compared to the NHS.
Demand for this type of housing continues to be driven by its real-world impact. According to the most recent evidence, every person living in specialised supported housing saves the government about £200 per week compared to them being in a care home, and about £2,000 per week compared to them being in a hospital.3 At the same time, the independence that comes with living in a community improves the health and well-being of our residents.4
A related theme in the market is the rise and rise of Environmental, Social and Governance considerations for investors. This is a sea-change we wholeheartedly endorse, and we remain committed to driving up standards of ESG investing. From inception, the Group's investment strategy has pursued ESG objectives. This is because the financial performance of the Group's investments are inherently linked to the extent to which they meet ESG objectives. The Group's rental income is secured by its properties being in areas of identified social need which in turn leads to properties becoming occupied, and housing benefit paid to Approved Providers. The Group's schemes are more likely to be leased by Approved Providers, and more likely to be in demand by local Commissioners, where they meet the ever-increasing environmental efficiency standards which reduce running costs and, to that end, we are actively seeking ways to improve the energy efficiency of buildings within our portfolio. Finally, the Group's
National Housing Federation, Supported housing: Understanding need and supply (2015)
Mencap, Funding supported housing for all (2018)
Mencap, Funding supported housing for all (2018)
25
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
schemes are more likely to be well-maintained and to receive high-quality care where the governance standards of its counterparties are high and keep getting better. Every pound of private capital invested by the Group in social housing is invested in pursuit of the ESG objectives that are vital for improving our society.
Financial Review
The annualised rental income of the Group was £28.0 million as at 30 June 2020. Excluding forward funding transactions, the rental income of the Group for the first half of 2020 was £13.4 million, compared to £9.3 million in the same six months in 2019. The Group is a UK REIT for tax purposes and is exempt from corporation tax on its property rental business.
A fair value gain of £1.5 million was recognised during the period on the revaluation of the Group's properties.
Earnings per share was 2.55 pence for the period, compared to 6.75 pence for the year ending
31 December 2019 and 2.82 pence for the period to 30 June 2019. EPS includes the fair value gain on investment property which was lower this year compared to last year due to slower deployment and a reduction in the inflation rate from 2% to 1.7% assumed by the valuers.
The EPRA earnings per share excludes the fair value gain on investment property and was 2.12 pence for the period, compared to 3.39 pence for the year ending 31 December 2019 and 1.53 pence for the period
to 30 June 2019. Adjusted earnings per share were
13.42 pence for the period, where post-tax earnings were adjusted for a valuation on a portfolio basis (as opposed to individual property IFRS basis).
The audited IFRS NAV per share was 105.34 pence, a 0.03% drop from 105.37 pence as at 31 December 2019. As described in the Chairman's Statement, this small reduction reflects the fact that the Group is still deploying the proceeds of its latest debt raise and so the dividend payments made during the quarter were partially uncovered. In previous quarters, any negative impact on the Group's NAV has been more than offset by increases in the value of the Group's property portfolio. In this period, and as reported above, the Group recognised a fair value gain but this was smaller than in previous periods (in part due to deployment being slowed due to the national lockdown). Full dividend cover on a look- through EPRA earnings run-rate basis was achieved in August 2020. With deployment and construction projects slowed by Covid-19, the Group expects to achieve full dividend cover in the fourth quarter of 2020.
For reporting periods starting on 1 January 2020 the EPRA NAV has been replaced by three EPRA NAV metrics which are shown in the financial statements on page 60. The one most comparable to the previously reported EPRA NAV measure is EPRA Net Tangible Asset (NTA). which, therefore, the Company has adopted as its primary reporting metric. The EPRA NTA per share as at the period end is the same as the IFRS NAV per share. The IFRS NAV adjusted for the portfolio valuation (including portfolio premium) was £407.8 million, which equates to a Portfolio NAV of 116.2 pence per share.
The ongoing charges ratio is calculated as a percentage of the average net asset value for the period under review. The ongoing charges ratio for the period was 1.61% compared to 1.63% at 31 December 2019.
At the period end, the portfolio was independently valued at £510.3 million on an IFRS basis, reflecting a valuation uplift of 7.20% against the portfolio's aggregate purchase price (including acquisition costs). The valuation reflects a portfolio yield of 5.30%, against the portfolio's blended net initial yield of 5.91% at the point of acquisition.
This equates to a yield compression of 61 basis points, reflecting the quality of the Group's asset selection and off-market acquisition process.
The Group's properties were valued at £548.5 million on a portfolio valuation basis, reflecting a portfolio premium of 7.51%, or £38.2 million, against the IFRS valuation.
The portfolio valuation assumes a single sale of the property‑holding SPVs to a third-party on an arm's length basis with purchaser's costs of 2.30%.
Debt Financing
In October 2019, the Group agreed a £60 million extension to the revolving credit facility of £70 million agreed with Lloyds Bank in December 2018. The new £130 million facility is a joint facility with NatWest Bank. The combined facility has an initial term of four years expiring on
20 December 2022 which may be extended by a further year to 20 December 2023. The interest rate for drawn funds is 1.85% per annum over 3-month LIBOR. For undrawn funds, the Group pays a commitment fee of 40% of the margin.
In November 2019, the Group drew £38.3 million from the extended facility. This meant that 77% of the overall facility had been drawn. Based on continued demand in the market, in May 2020 the Group drew another £16.0 million from the facility, meaning that 90% of the facility had been drawn. We expect to draw the final £13.4 million at the
INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT (Continued)
beginning of October now that the security pool has been filled. As at 30 June 2020, the Lloyds facility remained unhedged. The Board regularly reviews potential hedging arrangements which can be put in place at any time during the duration of the facility.
The revolving credit facility followed the long-dated, fixed- rate, interest-only private placement of loan notes signed with MetLife in July 2018 for £68.5 million, whose proceeds were fully deployed during 2018. Once all funds under the Lloyds/NatWest facility have been drawn, both facilities combined will represent an initial loan-to-value of 40% of the value of secured assets in the defined portfolios and the aggregate value of the Group's borrowings will be in the
region of 35% of its gross asset value and below the target of 40% set in the Group's investment policy.
The MetLife facility requires the Group to maintain an asset cover ratio of 2.25x and an interest cover ratio of 1.75x. The Lloyds facility requires the Group to maintain on drawn funds a loan-to-value ratio of lower than 50% and an interest cover ratio in excess of 2.75x. At all times, the Group has complied with the debt covenants on both credit facilities.
The Group will continue to monitor capital requirements and is actively exploring further credit facilities to ensure we take advantage of developments in the market and achieve dividend cover.
Strategic Alignment and Asset Selection
Despite the challenges presented by Covid-19, in the first half of 2020 the Group continued to execute its investment strategy, delivering inflation-protected income underpinned by a careful selection of secure, long-let
and index-linked properties. During this period, the Group bought 16 properties for a total investment cost of £29.9 million (including acquisition costs).
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 Dec 2019
# of Assets
404
318
388
# of Leases
316
229
300
# of Units
2,872
2,306
2,728
# of APs
18
16
16
# of FFAs
22
21
22
WAULT (years)
25.4
26.2
25.7
In addition, as at 30 June 2020 the Group had outstanding commitments of £13.9 million (including acquisition costs), comprising £4.6 million for contracts exchanged on three properties, and £9.3 million for undrawn forward funding commitments.
Committed Capital
Total Funds (£m)
Total invested since IPO
£476.1
Exchanges
£4.6
Forward Funding Commitments
£9.3
Total Invested and Committed Capital
£490.0
27
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
Property Portfolio
As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio comprised
404 properties with 2,872 units and showed a broad geographic diversification across the UK. The four largest concentrated areas by market value were the North West (21.0%), West Midlands (16.8%), East Midlands (13.6%) and London (10.5%). The IFRS value of the portfolio at 30 June 2020 was £510.3 million.
During the first half of 2020, the Group did not enter into any new forward funding transactions, but construction on its existing projects continued despite some Covid‑19‑related delays. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had entered a total of 22 forward funding projects with 15 schemes having reached practical completion and seven schemes still under construction.
Rental Income
In total, the Group had 316 fully repairing and insuring leases (excluding agreement for leases on forward funding transactions). The Group had a total annualised rental income of £28.0 million on its standing investments.
During the first half of 2020, the Group entered into leases with another two Approved Providers, increasing its total to 18. This enhanced the Group's counterparty diversification. The Group's three largest Approved Providers by rental income were Inclusion Housing (24.8%), Falcon (12.4%) and Parasol Homes (12.3%).
The Group's three largest Approved Providers by units were Inclusion Housing (713), Falcon (366) and Hilldale (328).
As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio had a WAULT of
25.4 years (well in excess of the Group's minimum term of at least 15 years), with 99.5% of the portfolio's rental income showing an unexpired lease term above 21 years. Compared with 31 December 2019, the WAULT has shortened slightly by 0.3 years as most additions in
the last six months have had a lease term of c.25 years
(compared to some of the Group's first investments which had lease terms of up to 60 years).The WAULT includes the initial lease term upon completion as well as any reversionary leases and put/call options available to the Group at expiry of the initial term.
Rents under the leases are indexed against either CPI (94.6%) or RPI (5.4%), which provides investors with the security that the rental income will increase in line with inflation. Some leases have an index "premium" under which the standard rental increase is based upon CPI or RPI plus a further percentage point, reflecting top-ups by Local Authorities. These account for 5.7% of the Group's leases. For the purposes of the portfolio valuation, JLL assumed CPI and RPI to increase at 1.7% per annum and 2.2% per annum respectively over the term of the relevant leases.
Pipeline and Outlook
Covid-19 presented unique challenges to the Group's business, its counterparties and, above all, its residents, but across the board the response has exemplified resilience. Essential repairs continued to be provided. Care continued to be delivered. Funding continued to flow. As a result of this, market activity soon resumed, in many cases encouraged by Commissioners looking to ease the burden on the NHS. The specialised supported housing sector was in fact one of the first sectors to have its "material uncertainty" clause removed by JLL from valuations. In light of all this, it is not surprising that our pipeline remains strong, with over £150 million of high‑quality deals available to complete.
Market Value by Approved Provider
Rental Income by Approved Provider
Inclusion 27.0%
Parasol Homes 11.9%
Falcon 11.9%
Inclusion 24.8%
Falcon 12.4%
Parasol Homes 12.3%
My Space 9.5%
Hilldale 10.3%
BeST 6.6%
Hilldale 10.8%
My Space 9.7%
BeST 6.8%
AHS 5.8%
Chrysalis 5.0%
Care Housing
AHS 6.0%
Chrysalis 4.9%
Westmoreland 3.5%
Association 3.2%
Westmoreland 3.2%
Sunnyvale 1.5%
Wings Care 1.0%
Care Housing
Sunnyvale 1.6%
Wings Care 1.0%
Association 2.9%
IKE 0.9%
Lifeways 0.8%
Encircle
IKE 0.9%
Lifeways 0.8%
Encircle Housing 0.6%
Housing 0.6%
Blue Square 0.5%
Keys 0.2%
Partners
Blue Square 0.5%
Keys 0.2%
Partners
Foundation 0.0%
Foundation 0.1%
29
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
Rental Income by Lease Length
Rental Income by Index
21 to 30 years 89.7%
50< years 4.4%
CPI 93.3%
RPI+1% 4.4%
RPI 1.0%
CPI+1% 1.3%
31 to 40 years 5.3%
41 to 50 years 0.2%
0 to 20 years 0.5%
As the second half of 2020 progresses, we will continue to monitor the performance of our counterparties, particularly in the event of a second wave, but remain comforted by the sector's performance so far and its strong fundamentals. High-quality properties which house residents whose rent is ultimately paid by central government are likely to remain resilient in the face of future challenges. As we deploy the Group's remaining funds, we will explore the possibility of raising further funds that can be invested to the benefit of residents, taxpayers and investors.
Max Shenkman
Head of Investment
29 September 2020
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
North East
Princes Street, Bishop Auckland
Hexham, Northumberland
East Midlands
10
5
St Peter's Gardens, Northampton
7
1
West Midlands
3
2
11
9
Park View Apartments, Wolverhampton
8 6 4
Yorkshire
Delph Crescent, Bradford
31
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
Key
Region
Properties
% of Funds
Invested*
1
North West
91
21.1
2
West Midlands
60
16.3
3
East Midlands
53
13.5
4
London
26
10.9
5
North East
44
9.9
6
South East
51
9.7
7
Yorkshire
32
8.9
8
South West
27
5.1
9
East
16
3.3
10
Scotland
2
0.7
11
Wales
2
0.6
Total
404
100.0
* calculated excluding acquisition costs
Delph Court, Bradford
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
In order to track the Group's progress the following key performance indicators are monitored:
1. Dividend
KPI and Definition
Relevance to Strategy
Performance
Comment
Dividends paid to shareholders and
The dividend reflects the Company's
Total dividends of 2.59 pence per
The Company paid a dividend of
declared during the period.
ability to deliver a low risk but growing
share were paid or declared in respect
1.295 pence per Ordinary share in respect
income stream from the portfolio.
of the period 1 January 2020 to
of the period 1 March 2020 to 30 June
30 June 2020.
2020 on 25 September 2020. Total
(30 June 2019: 2.54 pence)
dividends paid and declared for the period
are in line with the Company's target.
2. IFRS NAV per Share
KPI and Definition
Relevance to Strategy
Performance
Comment
The value of our assets (based on
The IFRS NAV reflects our ability to
105.34 pence at 30 June 2020
The IFRS NAV per share at IPO was
an independent valuation) less
grow the portfolio and to add value to it
(31 December 2019: 105.37 pence)
98.0 pence.
the book value of our liabilities,
throughout the life cycle of our assets.
This is an increase of 7.5% since IPO driven
attributable to shareholders.
by growth in the underlying asset value of
the investment properties.
3. Loan to GAV
KPI and Definition
Relevance to Strategy
Performance
Comment
A proportion of our investment
The Company uses gearing to enhance
33.1% Loan to GAV at 30 June 2020.
As at 30 June 2020: £68.5 million private
portfolio is funded by borrowings.
equity returns.
placement of loan notes with MetLife; and
Our medium to long-term target
(31 December 2019: 31.1%)
a £130 million secured revolving credit
Loan to GAV is 40% with a hard cap
facility with Lloyds/NatWest of which £117
of 50%.
million was drawn at 30 June 2020.
4. Earnings per Share
KPI and Definition
Relevance to Strategy
Performance
Comment
The post-tax earnings generated
The EPS reflects our ability to generate
2.55 pence per share for the period
EPS decreased by 9.5% due to the Group
that are attributable to shareholders.
earnings from our portfolio including
ended 30 June 2020, based on
recognising a smaller fair value gain on
valuation increases.
earnings including the fair value gain
the revaluation of the Group's properties
on properties, calculated on the
relative to the previous period. This was as
weighted average number of shares in
a result of slower than usual deployment
issue during the year.
resulting from the national lockdown and a
(30 June 2019: 2.82 pence)
reduction in the CPI and RPI assumptions in
the valuation models of the Group's Valuer.
The outlook remains positive and we
continue to invest to generate an attractive
total return.
5. Adjusted Earnings per Share
KPI and Definition
Relevance to Strategy
Performance
Comment
Adjusted earnings per share
A key measure which is a reflection of
2.25 pence per share for the period
This demonstrates the Group's ability to
includes adjustments for non-cash
actual cashflows supporting dividend
ended 30 June 2020, based on
meet dividend payments from net cash
items. The calculation is shown in
payments.
earnings excluding the fair value gain
inflows. It represents a dividend cover for
Note 21.
on properties, amortisation of loan
the period to 30 June 2020 of 86.9%.
arrangement fees; calculated on the
weighted average number of shares in
issue during the year.
(30 June 2019: 1.55 pence)
6. Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term (WAULT)
KPI and Definition
Relevance to Strategy
Performance
Comment
The average unexpired lease term of
The WAULT is a key measure of the
25.4 years at 30 June 2020 (includes
As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio's WAULT
the investment portfolio, weighted
quality of our portfolio. Long lease terms
put and call options).
stood at 25.4 years and remains well ahead
by annual passing rents. Our target
underpin the security of our income
(31 December 2019: 25.7 years)
of the Group's minimum term of 15 years.
is a WAULT of at least 15 years.
stream.
7. Adjusted Portfolio Earnings per Share
KPI and Definition
Relevance to Strategy
Performance
Comment
The post-tax earnings adjusted
The Adjusted Portfolio EPS reflects the
13.42 pence per share for the period
The Adjusted Portfolio EPS shows the value
for the market portfolio valuation
application of using the portfolio value
ended 30 June 2020, as shown on
per share on a long-term basis.
including portfolio premium.
and reflects the potential increase in
page 59.
The increase in the Adjusted Portfolio EPS
value the Group could realise if assets
(30 June 2019: 9.29 pence)
from the previous period is reflective of the
are sold on a portfolio basis.
larger portfolio size.
8. Portfolio NAV
KPI and Definition
Relevance to Strategy
Performance
Comment
The IFRS NAV adjusted for the
The Portfolio NAV measure is to
The Portfolio NAV of £407.8 million
The Portfolio NAV per share shows a good
market portfolio valuation including
highlight the fair value of net assets on
equates to a Portfolio NAV of
market growth in the underlying asset value
portfolio premium.
an ongoing, long-term basis and reflects
116.21 pence per Ordinary Share, as
of the investment properties.
the potential increase in value the
shown on page 59.
Group could realise under the special
(31 December 2019: Portfolio
assumption of a hypothetical sale of the
NAV £401.9 million equated to
underlying property investment portfolio
114.53 pence per ordinary share)
in one single transaction.
9. Exposure to Largest Approved Provider
KPI and Definition
Relevance to Strategy
Performance
Comment
The percentage of the Group's gross
The exposure to the largest Approved
24.6% at 30 June 2020.
Our maximum exposure limit is 30%. We
assets that are leased to the single
Provider must be monitored to ensure
(31 December 2019: 20.6%)
are below our maximum exposure limit with
largest Approved Provider.
that we are not overly exposed to one
our largest Approved Provider, Inclusion
Approved Provider in the event of a
Housing.
default scenario.
10. Total Return
KPI and Definition
Relevance to Strategy
Performance
Comment
IFRS NAV plus total dividends paid
The total return measure highlights
IFRS NAV 105.34 pence at 30 June
The IFRS NAV per share at 30 June 2020
during the year.
the gross return to investors including
2020. Total dividends paid during
was 105.34 pence. Adding back dividends
dividends paid since the prior year.
the period ended 30 June 2020 were
paid during the period of 2.58 pence per
2.59 pence.
Ordinary Share to the IFRS NAV at 30 June
Total return was 2.42% for the period
2020 results in an increase of 2.42%.
to 30 June 2020.
(30 June 2019: 2.73%)
EPRA PERFORMANCE MEASURES
The table below shows additional performance measures, calculated in accordance with the Best Practices Recommendations of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA). We provide these measures to aid comparison with other European real estate businesses.
Full reconciliations of EPRA Earnings and NAV performance measures are included in Notes 21 and 22 of the consolidated financial statements respectively. A full reconciliation of the other EPRA performance measures are included in the Unaudited Performance Measures section.
1. EPRA Earnings per share
KPI and Definition
Purpose
Performance
EPRA Earnings per share excludes
A measure of a Group's underlying
2.12 pence per share for the period to
gains from fair value adjustment on
operating results and an indication of the
30 June 2020.
investment property that are included
extent to which current dividend payments
(30 June 2019: 1.53 pence)
in the IFRS calculation for Earnings per
are supported by earnings.
The Group is currently in ramp up
share.
phase and undertaking forward funding
developments resulting in a lag in the
Company's ability to fully cover dividends.
Our priority remains to achieve a fully
covered dividend from operations. We
expect this to be achieved by Q4 2020.
2. EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) per share
KPI and Definition
Purpose
Performance
The EPRA NRV adds back the
A measure that highlights the value of net
£399.7 million/113.91 pence per share as
purchasers' costs deducted from the
assets on a long-term basis.
at 30 June 2020.
IFRS valuation.
£397.2 million/113.20 pence per share as
at 31 December 2019.
3. EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share
KPI and Definition
Purpose
Performance
The EPRA NTA is equal to IFRS NAV
A measure that assumes entities buy and
£369.6 million/105.34 pence per share as
as there are no deferred tax liabilities
sell assets, thereby crystalising certain levels
at 30 June 2020.
or other adjustments applicable to the
of deferred tax liability.
£369.7 million/105.37 pence per share as
Group under the REIT regime.
at 31 December 2019.
4. EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV)
KPI and Definition
Purpose
Performance
The EPRA NDV provides a scenario
A measure that shows the shareholder value
£365.2 million/104.07 pence per share as
where deferred tax, financial
if assets and liabilities are not held until
at 30 June 2020.
instruments, and certain other
maturity.
£364.7 million/103.93 pence per share as
adjustments are calculated as to the full
at 31 December 2019.
extent of their liability.
5. EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY)
KPI and Definition
Purpose
Performance
Annualised rental income based on the
A comparable measure for portfolio
5.33% at 30 June 2020.
cash rents passing at the balance sheet
valuations. This measure should make it
5.29% at 31 December 2019.
date, less non-recoverable property
easier for investors to judge for themselves
operating expenses, divided by the
how the valuation of a portfolio compares
market value of the property, increased
with others.
with (estimated) purchasers' costs.
6. EPRA 'Topped-Up' NIY
KPI and Definition
Purpose
Performance
This measure incorporates an
The topped-up net initial yield is useful
5.34% at 30 June 2020.
adjustment to the EPRA NIY in respect
in that it allows investors to see the yield
5.29% at 31 December 2019.
of the expiration of rent-free periods (or
based on the full rent that is contracted at
other unexpired lease incentives such
30 June 2020.
as discounted rent periods and step
rents).
7. EPRA Vacancy Rate
KPI and Definition
Purpose
Performance
Estimated Market Rental Value (ERV)
A "pure" percentage measure of investment
0.00% as at 30
June 2020.
of vacant space divided by ERV of the
property space that is vacant, based on ERV.
0.00% as at 31
December 2019.
whole portfolio.
8. EPRA Cost Ratio
KPI and Definition
Purpose
Performance
Administrative and operating costs
A key measure to enable meaningful
23.22% as at 30 June 2020.
(including and excluding costs of
measurement of the changes in a Group's
28.35% as at 31 December 2019.
direct vacancy) divided by gross rental
operating costs.
income.
36
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
The table below sets out what we believe to be the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group. The table does not cover all of the risks that the Group may face. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to management or deemed to be less material at the date of this report may also have an adverse effect on the Group.
The Board considers that the principal risks and uncertainties as outlined below will remain unchanged for the remaining six months of the financial year.
1. RISK CATEGORY - FINANCIAL
Expensive or lack of debt finance may limit our ability to grow and achieve a fully covered dividend
Risk Impact
Risk Mitigation
Without sufficient debt funding at
When raising debt finance the Investment Manager adopts a flexible
sustainable rates, we will be unable
approach involving speaking to multiple funders offering various
to pursue suitable investments in line
rates, structures and tenors. Doing this allows the Investment
with our Investment Policy. This would
Manager to maintain maximum competitive tension between
significantly impair our ability to pay
funders. After proceeding with a funder, the Investment Manager
dividends to shareholders at the
agrees heads of terms early in the process to ensure a streamlined,
targeted rate.
transparent fund-raising process. The Board also keeps liquidity under
constant review to ensure that we have a level of protection in the
event of adverse fund-raising conditions.
Impact
Likelihood
Change in Year
STABLE
2. RISK CATEGORY - FINANCIAL
Floating rate debt exposes the business to underlying interest rate movements
Risk Impact
Risk Mitigation
The Group's Revolving Credit Facility
The Group considers cash flow forecasts and ensures sufficient cash
is currently non-hedged and therefore
balances are held within the Group to meet future needs. Prudent
interest is payable based on a margin
liquidity risk management implies maintaining sufficient cash and
over 3M Libor. Any adverse movements
marketable securities, the availability of financing through appropriate
in the 3M Libor forward curve could
and adequate credit lines, and the ability of customers to settle
significantly impair our profitability and
obligations within normal terms of credit. The Group ensures, through
ability to pay dividends.
forecasting of capital requirements, that adequate cash is available to
fund the Group's operating activities. In addition the Board regularly
reviews potential hedging arrangements which can be put in place
at any time during the duration of the Revolving Credit Facility. The
Group's 10-year and 15-year MetLife tranches have a fixed rate coupon.
Impact
Likelihood
Change in Year
STABLE
3. RISK CATEGORY - FINANCIAL
Impact
HEADING
Unable to operate within debt covenants
Risk Impact
Risk Mitigation
The borrowings the Group currently
The Investment Manager monitors loan to value and interest
has and which the Group uses in the
covenants ratios on an ongoing basis. In the unlikely event that
future may contain loan to value and
an event of default occurs under these covenants the Group has a
interest covenants ratios. If property
remedy period during which it can cure the covenant breach by either
valuations and rental income decrease,
injecting cash collateral or equity funded assets in order to restore
such covenants could be breached,
covenant compliance.
Likelihood
and the impact of such an event could
include: an increase in borrowing
costs; a requirement for additional
cash collateral; payment of a fee to the
lender; a sale of an asset or assets or a
forfeit of any asset to a lender.
This may result in the Group selling
assets to repay drawn loan amounts
Change in Year
resulting in a decrease on Group's Net
Asset Value.
STABLE
4. RISK CATEGORY - PROPERTY
Default of one or more Approved Provider lessees
Risk Impact
Risk Mitigation
The default of one or more of our
Under the terms of our Investment Policy and restrictions, no more
lessees could impact the revenue
than 30% of the Group's gross asset value may be exposed to one
gained from relevant assets. If the
lessee, meaning the risk of significant rent loss is low. Were a lessee to
lessee cannot remedy the default
default or were the Group to believe it likely that a lessee would default
or no support is offered to the
the Group would look to move the affected properties to another
lessee by the Regulator of Social
Approved Provider with whom the Group have a good relationship to
Housing, we may have to terminate
ensure that both the provision of housing to vulnerable individuals and
or negotiate the lease, meaning a
the income stream associated with the properties were preserved. In
sustained reduction in revenues while
addition, the lessees are predominantly regulated by the Regulator of
a replacement is found.
Social Housing, meaning that, if a lessee was to suffer financial difficulty,
it is likely that the Regulator of Social Housing would look to ensure that
the vulnerable residents did not have to be rehoused.
The Investment Manager has continued to monitor the implications of
the pandemic and maintains a specific Covid-19 related risk register
with regards to the Group's Registered Providers and Care Providers.
The Investment Manager has remained in regular communication
with counterparties and monitored occupancy and referrals closely.
Details regarding the extent of the impact of Covid-19 on the Group's
counterparties is detailed on pages 22 to 29.
Impact
Likelihood
Change in Year
STABLE
5. RISK CATEGORY - PROPERTY
Forward funding properties involves a higher degree of risk than that associated with completed investments
Risk Impact
Risk Mitigation
Our forward funded developments
Before entering into any forward funding arrangements, the
are likely to involve a higher degree
Investment Manager undertakes substantial due diligence on
of risk than is associated with standing
developers and their main subcontractors, ensuring they have a
investments. This could include
strong track record. We enter into contracts on a fixed price basis and
general construction risks, delays in
then, during the development work, we typically defer development
the development or the development
profit until work has been completed and audited by a chartered
not being completed, cost overruns or
surveyor. Further, less than 2.5% of our portfolio is forward-funded at
developer/contractor default. If any of
present and we are limited by our Investment Policy which restricts
the risks associated with our forward
us to forward funding a maximum of 20% of the Group's net asset
funded developments materialised,
value at any one time. Ultimately, with these mitigating factors in
this could reduce the value of these
place, the flexibility to forward fund allows us to acquire assets and
assets and our portfolio.
opportunities which will provide prime revenues in future years.
Impact
Likelihood
Change in Year
STABLE
38
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
6. RISK CATEGORY - REGULATORY
Impact
RISK MANAGEMENT
Risk of an Approved Provider receiving a non-compliant financial viability or governance rating by the Regulator
Risk Impact
Risk Mitigation
Should an Approved Provider with
As part of the Group's acquisition process, the Investment Manager
which the Group has one or more
conducts a thorough due diligence process on all Registered
leases in place receive a non-
Providers with which the Company enters into lease agreements that
compliant rating by the Regulator,
takes account of their financial strength and governance procedures.
in particular in relation to viability,
The Investment Manager has established relationships with the
Likelihood
depending on the further actions
of the Regulator, it is possible that
Approved Providers with whom it works. The Approved Providers
there may be a negative impact
keep the Investment Manager informed of developments surrounding
on the market value of the relevant
the regulatory notices.
properties which are the subject
The Group has leases in place with four Approved Providers that have
of such lease(s). Depending on
Change in Year
the exposure of the Group to such
been deemed non-compliant by the Regulator. These assets did not
Approved Provider, this in turn may
suffer from an impairment in value as part of the Q2 valuation by the
STABLE
have a material adverse effect on the
Group's independent Valuer.
Group's Net Asset Value until such
More detail on this risk can be found on page 24.
time as the matter is resolved through
an improvement in the relevant
Approved Provider's rating or a
change in Approved Provider.
7. RISK CATEGORY - REGULATORY
Risk of changes to the social housing regulatory regime
Risk Impact
Risk Mitigation
Future governments may take a
As demand for social housing remains high relative to supply, the
different approach to the social
Board and the Investment Manager is confident there will continue
housing regulatory regime, resulting
to be a viable market within which to operate, notwithstanding any
in changes to the law and other
future change of Government. Even if Government funding was to
regulation or practices of the
reduce, the nature of the rental agreements the Group has in place
Government with regard to social
means that the Group will enjoy continued lessee rent commitment
housing.
for the term of the agreed leases.
Impact
Likelihood
Change in Year
STABLE
8. RISK CATEGORY - REGULATORY
Risk of not being qualified as REIT
Risk Impact
Risk Mitigation
If the Group fails to remain in
The Group intends to continue to operate as a REIT and work within
compliance with the REIT conditions,
its investment objective and policy. The Group will retain legal and
the members of the Group will be
regulatory advisers and consult with them on a regular basis to ensure
subject to UK corporation tax on
it understands and complies with the requirements. In addition,
some or all of their property rental
the Board oversees adherence to the REIT regime, maintaining
income and chargeable gains on the
close dialogue with the Investment Manager to ensure we remain
sale of properties which would reduce
compliant with legislation.
the funds available to distribute to
investors.
Impact
Likelihood
Change in Year
STABLE
9. RISK CATEGORY - CORPORATE
HEADING
Reliance on the Investment Manager
Risk Impact
Risk Mitigation
We continue to rely on the Investment
Unless there is a default, either party may terminate the Investment
Manager's services and its reputation
Management Agreement by giving not less than 12 months'
in the social housing market. As a
written notice. The Board regularly reviews and monitors the
result, our performance will, to a large
Investment Manager's performance. In addition, the Board meets
extent, depend on the Investment
regularly with the Manager to ensure that we maintain a positive
Manager's abilities in the property
working relationship.
market. Termination of the Investment
Management Agreement would
severely affect our ability to effectively
manage our operations and may have
a negative impact on the share price
of the Company.
Impact
Likelihood
Change in Year
STABLE
10. RISK CATEGORY - FINANCIAL
Property valuations may be subject to change over time
Risk Impact
Risk Mitigation
Property valuations are inherently
All of the Group's property assets are independently valued quarterly
subjective and uncertain. Market
by Jones Lang LaSalle, a specialist property valuation firm, who are
conditions, which may impact the
provided with regular updates on portfolio activity by the Investment
creditworthiness of lessees, may
Manager. The Investment Manager meets with the external valuers
adversely affect valuations. The
to discuss the basis of their valuations and their quality control
portfolio is valued on a Market Value
processes. Default risk of lessees is mitigated in accordance with the
basis, which takes into account the
lessee default principal risk explanation provided above. In order
expected rental income to be received
to protect against loss in value, the Investment Manager's property
under the leases in future. This
management team seeks to visit each property in the portfolio once
valuation methodology provides a
a year, and works closely with lease counterparties to ensure, to the
significantly higher valuation than the
extent reasonably possible, their financial strength and governance
Vacant Possession value of a property.
procedures remain robust through the duration of the relevant lease.
In the event of an unremedied default
of an Approved Provider lessee, the
Details of the impact of Covid-19 are described on pages 22 to 29.
value of the assets in the portfolio may
be negatively affected.
Any changes could affect the Group's
net asset value and the share price of
the Group.
Impact
Likelihood
Change in Year
STABLE
Emerging Risks
The United Kingdom's Withdrawal from the European Union
The Board has continued to monitor the potential risks associated with Brexit. As discussions continue to develop with the UK's trading relationship with the EU, it still remains unclear as to the extent or precise nature of the impact of Brexit on the Company and its stakeholder base. Nevertheless, the strong Conservative majority achieved in December 2019 is likely to lead to a period of greater political stability, and with care, housing and social care, being UK based, the Group remains relatively insulated from the impact of Brexit.
The Board will continue to monitor the developing relationship between the UK and the EU and the wider potential impact of Brexit on the Group and its stakeholder base.
Covid-19 Pandemic
The outbreak of Covid-19 in early 2020 has negatively impacted economic conditions globally and is having an adverse and disruptive effect on the UK economy (triggering a technical recession after the second quarter of 2020). The Group's financial performance has proven to be resilient to the effects of Covid-19 thus far, however, its way of operating has adapted and is likely to need to continue to adapt in the near term in response to the developments relating to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Board have considered the potential significant and wide-ranging adverse effect on the Group, including a reduction in portfolio valuations, an increase in bad debts, void rates and costs, an adverse impact on existing banking covenants and health risks to the Group's employees and residents. The directors have performed an assessment of the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, which includes the impact of Covid-19 further details of which can be found in Note 2.1.
The Board will continue to monitor economic conditions and implement appropriate controls and processes in order to mitigate the potential impact of the pandemic on the Group.
DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge this condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union and that the operating and financial review on pages 22 to 39 includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 and DTR 4.2.8 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority namely:
an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed financial statements and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and
material related party transactions in the first six months of the financial year as disclosed in Note 18 and any material changes in the related party transactions disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report.
A list of the Directors is shown on page 63.
Shareholder information is as disclosed on the Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc website.
Approval
This Directors' responsibilities statement was approved by the Board of Directors and signed on its behalf by:
Chris Phillips
Chairman
29 September 2020
INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC
Introduction
We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 which comprises the Condensed Group Statement
of Comprehensive Income, the Condensed Group Statement of Finance Position, the Condensed Group Statement of Changes in Equity, the Condensed Group Statement of Cash Flows and the Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
We have read the other information contained in the half‑yearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.
Directors' Responsibilities
The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of and has been approved by the Directors. The Directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.
As disclosed in Note 2, the annual financial statements of the Group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, ''Interim Financial Reporting'', as adopted by the European Union.
Our Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, ''Review of Interim Financial Information Performed
by the Independent Auditor of the Entity'', issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons
responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, as adopted by the European Union, and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.
Use of Our Report
Our report has been prepared in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the Company in meeting its responsibilities in respect of half-yearly financial reporting in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority and for no other purpose. No person is entitled to rely on this report unless such a person is a person entitled to rely upon this report by virtue of and for the purpose of our terms of engagement or has been expressly authorised to do so by our prior written consent. Save as above, we do not accept responsibility for this report to any other person or for any other purpose and we hereby expressly disclaim any and all such liability.
BDO LLP
Chartered Accountants
London, United Kingdom 29 September 2020
BDO LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales (with registered number OC305127).
Financial statements
Condensed Group Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
Period from
Period from
1 January 2020 to
1 January 2019 to
Year ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Note
£'000
£'000
£'000
Income
Rental income
4
13,372
9,348
21,112
Total income
13,372
9,348
21,112
Expenses
Directors' remuneration
(151)
(151)
(307)
General and administrative expenses
(979)
(891)
(1,809)
Management fees
5
(1,975)
(1,859)
(3,869)
Total expenses
(3,105)
(2,901)
(5,985)
Gain from fair value adjustment on investment property
9
1,533
4,551
11,809
Loss from fair value adjustment on assets held for sale
(43)
-
-
Operating profit
11,757
10,998
26,936
Finance income
6
74
149
229
Finance expense
7
(2,866)
(1,232)
(3,448)
Profit before tax
8,965
9,915
23,717
Taxation
8
-
-
-
Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to
8,965
9,915
23,717
shareholders
IFRS Earnings per share - basic and diluted
21
2.55p
2.82p
6.75p
Financial statements
Condensed Group Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2020
Company Number: 10814022
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Note
£'000
£'000
£'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Investment properties
9
511,016
396,567
472,349
Total non-current assets
511,016
396,567
472,349
Current assets
Assets held for sale
130
-
-
Trade and other receivables
10
4,158
2,271
4,287
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
11
43,527
74,824
67,711
Total current assets
47,815
77,095
71,998
Total assets
558,831
473,662
544,347
Liabilities
Current liabilities
(6,435)
Trade and other payables
12
(10,021)
(8,145)
Total current liabilities
(6,435)
(10,021)
(8,145)
Non-current liabilities
(1,509)
Other payables
13
(1,505)
(1,514)
Bank and other borrowings
14
(181,242)
(97,082)
(164,955)
Total non-current liabilities
(182,751)
(98,587)
(166,469)
Total liabilities
(189,186)
(108,608)
(174,614)
Total net assets
369,645
365,054
369,733
Equity
3,514
Share capital
3,514
3,514
Share premium reserve
151,157
151,157
151,157
Treasury shares reserve
(378)
(167)
(378)
Capital reduction reserve
15
166,154
175,066
166,154
Retained earnings
49,198
35,484
49,286
Total Equity
369,645
365,054
369,733
IFRS Net asset value per share - basic and diluted
22
105.34p
103.96p
105.37p
The Condensed Group Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board on 29 September 2020 and signed on its behalf by:
Chris Phillips
Chairman
29 September 2020
Financial statements
Condensed Group Statement of Changes in Equity
For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
Share
Share premium
Treasury shares
Capital
Retained
Total
Period from 1 January 2020
reduction
Note
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
earnings
equity
to 30 June 2020 (unaudited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Balance at 1 January 2020
3,514
151,157
(378)
166,154
49,286
369,733
Profit and total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
8,965
8,965
for the period
Transactions with owners
-
-
-
-
(9,053)
(9,053)
Dividends paid
16
Balance at 30 June 2020 (unaudited)
3,514
151,157
(378)
166,154
49,198
369,645
Capital
Retained
Total
Period from 1 January 2019
Share
Share premium
Treasury shares
reduction
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
earnings
equity
to 30 June 2019 (unaudited)
Note
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Balance at 1 January 2019
3,514
151,157
-
183,921
25,569
364,161
Profit and total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
9,915
9,915
for the period
Transactions with owners
Own shares repurchased
-
-
(167)
-
-
(167)
Dividends paid
16
-
-
-
(8,855)
-
(8,855)
Balance at 30 June 2019 (unaudited)
3,514
151,157
(167)
175,066
35,484
365,054
Capital
Retained
Total
Year ended
Share
Share premium
Treasury shares
reduction
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
earnings
equity
31 December 2019 (audited)
Note
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Balance at 1 January 2019
3,514
151,157
-
183,921
25,569
364,161
Profit and total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
23,717
23,717
for the year
Transactions with owners
Own shares repurchased
-
-
(378)
-
-
(378)
Dividends paid
16
-
-
-
(17,767)
-
(17,767)
Balance at 31 December 2019 (audited)
3,514
151,157
(378)
166,154
49,286
369,733
Financial statements
Condensed Group Statement of Cash Flows
For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
From 1 January 2020
From 1 January 2019
Year ended
to 30 June 2020
to 30 June 2019
31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Note
£'000
£'000
£'000
Cash flows from operating activities
8,965
Profit before income tax
9,915
23,717
Adjustments for:
(1,533)
(4,551)
(11,809)
Gain from fair value adjustment on investment property
9
Loss on fair value adjustment on assets held for sale
43
-
-
Finance income
6
(74)
(149)
(229)
Finance costs
7
2,866
1,232
3,448
Operating results before working capital changes
10,267
6,447
15,127
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables
104
935
(11)
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
74
(244)
1,188
Net cash flow generated from operating activities
10,445
7,138
16,304
Cash flows from investing activities
(39,108)
Purchase of investment properties
(66,805)
(137,724)
Prepaid acquisition costs refunded/(paid)
25
208
(884)
Restricted cash - released
2,825
4,119
11,348
Restricted cash - paid
(239)
(4,992)
(8,375)
Interest received
58
120
163
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(36,439)
(67,350)
(135,472)
Cash flows from financing activities
-
Own shares repurchased
(167)
(378)
Bank borrowings drawn
14
16,034
31,264
100,592
Restricted bank borrowings
14
-
10,460
10,460
Loan arrangement fees paid
14
(254)
(1,623)
(3,455)
Dividends paid
16
(9,053)
(8,855)
(17,767)
Interest paid
(2,308)
(1,041)
(2,898)
Net cash flow generated from financing activities
4,419
30,038
86,554
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(21,575)
(30,174)
(32,614)
Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
64,732
97,346
97,346
Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
11
43,157
67,172
64,732
period
2020 Interim Report
48
Financial statements
Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)
For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF. The Company is registered as an investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.
The principal activity of the Company is to act as the ultimate parent company of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital growth from investing in a portfolio of social homes.
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The Condensed Group Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union. The Condensed Group Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been reviewed by the Company's Auditor, BDO LLP in accordance with International Standard of Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and were approved for issue on 29 September 2020. The Condensed Group Financial Statements are unaudited and do not constitute statutory accounts for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006.
The comparative financial information for the year ended
31 December 2019 in this interim report does not constitute statutory accounts for that year. The Group's annual report and accounts for the year to 31 December 2019 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The independent auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.
The Group's Financial Statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, as modified for the Group's investment properties, which have been measured at fair value. Gains or losses arising from changes in fair values are included in profit or loss.
The Group has applied the same accounting policies in these Condensed Group Financial Statements as in its 2019 annual financial statements, except for those that relate to new standards and interpretations effective for the first time for periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020. The new standards and amendments impacting the Group are:
Definition of a Business (Amendments to IFRS 3);
Definitions of material (Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8); and
Amendments to references to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards.
The Directors have given due consideration to the impact on the financial statements of the amendments as follows:
Definition of a Business (Amendments to IFRS 3)
Under these amendments, to be considered a business, an acquired set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create outputs. An optional concentration test has also been added. This allows the acquirer to assess whether substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single asset or group of similar assets. If such a concentration exists, the transaction is not viewed as an acquisition of a business and no further assessment of the business combination guidance is required. The optional concentration test has been performed and the Directors have concluded that at present, the adoption of the amendment and interpretation does not have a material impact on the financial statements in the period of initial application. In previous reporting periods, subsidiaries acquired by the Group were all treated as the acquisition of a group of assets rather than a business as there was not an integrated set of activities acquired in addition to the property. In the current reporting period, the optional concentration test has been performed which has determined that the fair value of the gross asset acquired is concentrated into a single asset, investment property and therefore is not a business combination. The Group has not purchased and does not intend to purchase any subsidiaries which incorporate any assets other than investment property.
Definitions of material amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8
"Definition of Material (Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8)" has been issued to clarify the definition of "material" and to align the definition used in the Conceptual Framework and the standards themselves. The changes all relate to a revised definition of "material" which is quoted as follows:
"Information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity."
The Directors are satisfied this amendment will not have a significant impact on the Group due to sufficient controls already well established which prevent omission, misstatement and obscuration.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
49
Amendments to references to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards
The above provides amendments to various standards, however, some revisions are only with regards to references and quotes so that they refer to the revised Conceptual Framework. The standards that have had proper updates that will affect the Group are IFRS 3, IAS 1 and IAS 8 which have all been discussed above.
2.1. Going concern
The Group benefits from a secure income stream from long leases which are not overly reliant on any one tenant and present a well- diversified risk. The Directors have reviewed the Group's forecast which show the expected annualised rental income exceeds the expected operating costs of the Group.
To date, Covid-19 has not impacted the Group's ability to continue as a going concern for reasons discussed below.
As a result, the Directors believe that the Group is still well placed to manage its financing and other business risks and that the Group will remain viable, continuing to operate and meet its liabilities as they fall due despite the risk of Covid-19.
The Directors have performed an assessment of the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, which includes the impact of Covid-19, for a period of at least 12 months from the date of signing these financial statements. The Directors have considered the expected obligations of the Company and its subsidiaries for the next 12 months and are confident that all will be met.
In considering the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern, the Directors also considered the impact of Covid-19 on their tenants. Tenants of the Group are Registered Providers who receive their housing benefit from Local Authorities, before it is passed to subsidiaries in the form of rental income. Local Authorities have confirmed they will not stop helping vulnerable people or paying for essential services during this time, and therefore the Directors do not foresee any issues in rent collection, however in the event of a downturn in revenue, variable costs would be reduced to enable the Group to meet its future liabilities. 100% of rental income due and payable for the period ended 30 June 2020 has been collected. 100% of all rent due and payable at the 31 August 2020 has been collected.
The Directors have also considered the financing provided to the Group. Norland Estates Limited and TP REIT Propco 2 Limited have bank facilities with MetLife and Lloyds Bank respectively. The loan secured by Norland Estates Limited with MetLife is subject to an asset cover ratio covenant of x2.25. The latest external valuation was carried out at 30 June 2020 and at that point the asset cover ratio was x2.68. The loan is also subject to an interest cover ratio. The
covenant ratio is not less than x1.75 and at 30 June 2020 the interest cover ratio was x4.99.
The loan secured by TP REIT Propco 2 Limited with Lloyds Bank is subject to a loan to value covenant of <50%. As at the 30 June 2020, the loan to value was 40%. The loan is also subject to an interest cover ratio. The covenant ratio is not less than x2.75 and at 30 June 2020 the interest cover ratio was x5.57.The loan has an initial term of four years expiring on 20 December 2022. This may be extended by a further two years to 20 December 2024 if requested but is at the sole discretion of Lloyds Bank.
The Directors have also considered the circumstances that would lead to a covenant breach. For Norland Estates Limited, the property portfolio valuation at 30 June 2020 is based on a blended net initial yield of 5.25%. Yields would have to move by 139 bps before valuations fell to a level at which the asset cover ratio covenant was breached.
The interest cover ratio would need rental income collection to fall from its current level of 100% to 49% before the covenant is breached.
And for TP REIT Propco 2 Limited, as at 30 June 2020, its property portfolio valuation would need to fall by 25.6% before valuations fell to a level at which the loan to value covenant was breached. The interest cover ratio would need rental income collection to fall from its current level of 100% to 35% before the covenant is breached.
The Group has no short or medium term refinancing risk given the 10-year average maturity of its long term debt facilities with MetLife, the first of which expires in June 2028, and which are fully fixed at an all-in weighted average rate of 3.04%.
Based on the forecasts prepared and the intentions of the parent company, the Directors consider that the Company and its subsidiaries will be able to settle its liabilities for a period of at least 12 months from the date of signing these financial statements and therefore has prepared these financial statements on the going concern basis.
Under the downside model the forecasts have been stressed to show the effect if Care Providers were unable to cover the voids and the time taken to fill voids is 2 years. It assumes that the Registered Provider (the tenant) will not be able to pay the voids. Under the downside model the Company and its subsidiaries will be able to settle its liabilities for a period of at least 12 months from the date of signing these financial statements.
The Directors believe there are currently no material uncertainties in relation to the Group's ability to continue in operation for the period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the Group's Financial Statements. The Board is, therefore, of the opinion that the
2020 Interim Report
50
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
Financial statements
Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)
For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
going concern basis adopted in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate.
2.2 Reporting period
The financial statements have been prepared for the period ended 30 June 2020. The comparative periods are the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 and the year ended 31 December 2019.
2.3 Currency
The Group and Company financial information is presented in Sterling which is also the Company's functional currency.
3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS, ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS
In the application of the Group's accounting policies, the Directors are required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities are unchanged from the annual report for the year to 31 December 2019. In the Directors' view, there have been no significant changes to the extent of estimation uncertainty, key assumptions or valuation techniques relating to investment properties arising as a result of Covid-19.
4. RENTAL INCOME
1 January 2020
1 January 2019
Year ended
to 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2019 31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Rental income
12,368
8,432
19,205
- freehold assets
1,004
Rental income
916
1,907
- leasehold assets
13,372
9,348
21,112
The lease agreements between the Group and the Registered Providers are full repairing and insuring leases. The Registered Providers are responsible for the settlement of all present and future rates, taxes, costs and other impositions payable in respect of the property. As a result, no direct property expenses were incurred.
All rental income arose within the United Kingdom.
5. MANAGEMENT FEES
1 January 2020
1 January 2019
Year ended
to 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2019 31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Management fees
1,975
1,859
3,869
1,975
1,859
3,869
On 20 July 2017 Triple Point Investment Management LLP was appointed as the delegated investment manager of the Company by entering into the property management services and delegated portfolio management agreement. Under this agreement the delegated investment manager will advise the Company and provide certain management services in respect of the property portfolio. A Deed of Variation was signed on 23 August 2018. This defined cash balances in the Net Asset Value calculation in respect of the management fee as "positive uncommitted cash balances after deducting any borrowings".
The management fee is an annual management fee which is calculated quarterly in arrears based upon a percentage of the last published Net Asset Value of the Group (not taking into account uncommitted cash balances after deducting borrowings) as at
31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December in each year on the following basis with effect from Admission:
on that part of the Net Asset Value up to and including £250 million, an amount equal to 1% of such part of the Net Asset Value;
on that part of the Net Asset Value over £250 million and up to and including £500 million, an amount equal to 0.9% of such part of the Net Asset Value;
on that part of the Net Asset Value over £500 million and up to and including £1 billion, an amount equal to 0.8% of such part of the Net Asset Value; and
on that part of the Net Asset Value over £1 billion, an amount equal to 0.7% of such part of the Net Asset Value.
Management fees of £1,974,945 were chargeable by TPIM during the period to 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019 - £1,858,883, 31 December 2019 - £3,869,000). At the period end, £986,062 was due to TPIM (30 June 2019 - £979,880, 31 December 2019 - £986,000).
6. FINANCE INCOME
1 January 2020
1 January 2019
Year ended
to 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2019 31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Head lease interest
16
20
50
income
58
Interest on liquidity
129
179
funds
74
149
229
7. FINANCE COSTS
1 January 2020
1 January 2019
Year ended
to 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2019 31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Interest payable on
2,375
1,127
2,992
bank borrowings
(81)
Borrowing costs
-
(60)
capitalised (note 9)
542
Amortisation loan
80
457
arrangement fees
16
Head lease interest
21
50
expense
14
Bank charges
4
9
2,866
1,232
3,448
Total finance cost for
2,852
1,228
3,439
financial liabilities
held at amortised
cost
8. TAXATION
As a UK REIT, the Group is exempt from corporation tax on the profits and gains from its property investment business, provided it meets certain conditions as set out in the UK REIT regulations. For the interim period from 1 January to 30 June 2020, the Group did not have any non-qualifying profits and accordingly there is no tax charge in the period. If there were any non-qualifying profits and gains, these would be subject to corporation tax.
It is assumed that the Group will continue to be a group UK REIT for the foreseeable future, such that deferred tax has not been recognised on temporary differences relating to the property rental business.
9. INVESTMENT PROPERTY
Operational
Properties
under
Total
assets
development
£'000
£'000
£'000
As at 1 January 2020
454,400
17,949
472,349
Acquisitions and additions
29,479
7,751
37,230
Fair value adjustment
1,225
308
1,533
Changes to head lease
(4)
-
(4)
right-of-use assets
Borrowing costs capitalised
-
81
81
(note 7)
Transfer of completed
10,111
(10,111)
-
properties
Reclassified to assets held for
(173)
-
(173)
sale
As at 30 June 2020
495,038
15,978
511,016
(unaudited)
2020 Interim Report
52
Financial statements
Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)
For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
Properties
Operational
under
assets
development
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
As at 1 January 2019
316,117
7,952
324,069
Acquisitions and additions
56,413
11,394
67,807
Fair value adjustment
4,420
131
4,551
Changes to head lease
140
-
140
right-of-use assets
Transfer of completed
1,780
(1,780)
-
properties
As at 30 June 2019
378,870
17,697
396,567
(unaudited)
Properties
Operational
under
assets
development
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
As at 1 January 2019
316,117
7,952
324,069
Acquisitions and additions
114,835
21,428
136,263
Fair value adjustment
11,134
675
11,809
Changes to head lease
148
-
148
right-of-use assets
Borrowing costs capitalised
-
60
60
(note 7)
Transfer of completed
12,166
(12,166)
-
properties
As at 31 December 2019
454,400
17,949
472,349
(audited)
Reconciliation to independent valuation:
30 June 2020
31 December
30 June 2019
2019
£'000
£'000
£'000
Investment property
510,329
395,870
471,635
valuation
1,449
Fair value adjustment
1,445
1,453
headlease ground rent
Fair value adjustment
(762)
(748)
(739)
- lease incentive
debtor
511,016
396,567
472,349
Properties under development represent contracts for the development of a pre-let property under a forward funding agreement. Where the development period is expected to be a substantial period, the borrowing costs that can be directly attributed to getting the asset ready for use are capitalised as part of the investment property value.
The carrying value of leasehold properties at 30 June 2020 was £34.9 million (30 June 2019 - £34.8 million, 31 December 2019 - £35.3 million).
In accordance with "IAS 40: Investment Property", the Group's investment properties have been independently valued at fair value by Jones Lang LaSalle Limited ("JLL"), an accredited external valuer with recognised and relevant professional qualifications. The independent valuers provide their fair value of the Group's investment property portfolio every three months.
JLL were appointed as external valuers by the Board on 11 December 2017. JLL has provided valuations services to the Group. The proportion of the total fees payable by the Company to JLL's total fee income is minimal. Additionally, JLL has a rotation policy in place whereby the signatories on the valuations rotate after 7 years.
% Key Statistics
The metrics below are in relation to the total investment property portfolio held as at 30 June 2020.
Portfolio metrics
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December 2019
Capital Deployed
459,858
359,272
424,266
(£'000)*
404
Number of Properties
318
388
Number of Tenancies***
316
229
300
Number of Registered
18
16
16
Providers***
153
Number of Local
127
149
Authorities***
93
Number of Care
73
88
Providers***
5.30%
Average NIY**
5.28%
5.27%
*calculated excluding acquisition costs
**calculated using IAS 40 valuations (excluding forward funding acquisitions)
There have been no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the period, nor have there been any transfers between Level 2 and Level 3 during the period.
The valuations have been prepared in accordance with the RICS Valuation - Professional Standards (incorporating the International Valuation Standards) by JLL, one of the leading professional firms engaged in the social housing sector.
As noted previously all of the Group's investment properties are reported as Level 3 in accordance with IFRS 13 where external inputs are "unobservable" and value is the Directors' best estimate, based upon advice from relevant knowledgeable experts.
In this instance, the determination of the fair value of investment property requires an examination of the specific merits of each property that are in turn considered pertinent to the valuation.
These include i) the regulated social housing sector and demand for the facilities offered by each SSH property owned by the Group;
the particular structure of the Group's transactions where vendors, at their own expense, meet the majority of the refurbishment costs of each property and certain purchase costs; iii) detailed financial analysis with discount rates supporting the carrying value of each property; iv) underlying rents for each property being subject to independent benchmarking and adjustment where the Group considers them too high (resulting in a price reduction for the purchase or withdrawal from the transaction); and v) a full repairing and insuring lease with annual indexation based on CPI or CPI+1% and effectively 25 years outstanding, in most cases with a Housing Association itself regulated by the Homes and Communities Agency.
The valuer treats the fair value for forward funded asset as work-in- progress value whereby the Company forward funds a development by committing a total sum, the Gross Development Value ("GDV") over the development period in order to receive the completed development at practical completion. The work-in-progress value of the asset increases during the construction period accordingly as payments are made by the Company which leads, in turn, to a pro- rata increase in the valuation in each quarter valuation assuming there are no material events affecting the GDV adversely. Interest accrued during construction as well as an estimation of future interest accrual prior to lease commencement will be deducted from the balancing payment which is the final payment to be drawn by the developer prior to the Company receiving the completed building.
Descriptions and definitions relating to valuation techniques and key unobservable inputs made in determining fair values are as follows:
Valuation techniques: Discounted cash flows
The discounted cash flows model considers the present value of net cash flows to be generated from the property, taking into account the expected rental growth rate and lease incentive costs such as rent- free periods. The expected net cash flows are then discounted using risk-adjusted discount rates.
There are three main unobservable inputs that determine the fair value of the Group's investment property:
The rate of inflation as measured by CPI; it should be noted that all leases benefit from either CPI or RPI indexation;
The discount rate applied to the rental flows; and
Underlying passing rents.
Key factors in determining the discount rates applied include the performance of the regulated social housing sector and demand for
2020 Interim Report
54
Financial statements
Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)
For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
each specialist supported housing property owned by the Group, costs of acquisition and refurbishment of each property, the anticipated future underlying cash flows for each property, benchmarking of each underlying rent for each property (passing rent), and the fact that all of the Group's properties have the benefit of full repairing and insuring leases entered into by a Housing Association.
All of the properties within the Group's portfolio benefit from leases with annual indexation based upon CPI or RPI. The fair value measurement is based on the above items highest and best use, which does not differ from their actual use.
Sensitivities of measurement of significant unobservable inputs
The Group's property portfolio valuation is open to judgements and is inherently subjective by nature. The estimates and associated assumptions have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of investment properties. The valuation is based upon assumptions including future rental income (with growth in relation to inflation) and the appropriate discount rate.
As a result, the following sensitivity analysis has been prepared:
Average discount rate and range:
The average discount rate used in the Group's property portfolio valuation is 6.61% (30 June 2019 - 6.62%, 31 December 2019 - 6.60%).
The range of discount rates used in the Group's property portfolio valuation is from 6.3% to 7.2%. (30 June 2019 - 6.3-7.1%,
31 December 2019 - 6.3-7.1%).
-0.5%
+0.5%
+0.25%
-0.25%
change in
change in
Discount
Discount
change
change
Rate
Rate
in CPI
in CPI
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
10. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Prepayments
1,957
414
1,528
Other receivables
782
792
1,282
Rent receivable
1,419
1,065
1,477
4,158
2,271
4,287
Included in Prepayments are prepaid acquisition costs which include the cost of acquiring assets not completed at the year end.
The Directors consider that the carrying value of trade and other receivables approximate their fair value. All amounts are due to be received within one year from the reporting date.
The Group applies the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses using a lifetime expected credit loss provision for rent receivables. To measure expected credit losses on a collective basis, rent receivables are grouped based on similar credit risk and ageing.
The expected loss rates are based on the Group's historical credit losses experienced since incorporation in 2017. The historical loss rates are then adjusted for the current and forward-looking information on macroeconomic factors affecting the Group's tenants. Both the expected credit loss provision and the incurred loss provision in the current and prior period are immaterial. The Group does not hold any collateral as security.
The Group applies the general approach to providing for expected credit losses under IFRS 9 for other receivables. Both the expected credit loss and the incurred loss provision in the current and prior year are immaterial.
Changes in the IFRS fair
31,135
(28,355)
15,974
(15,287)
value of investment
properties as at
30 June 2020
Changes in the IFRS fair
24,466
(22,316)
12,470
(12,010)
value of investment
properties as at
30 June 2019
Changes in the IFRS fair
28,803
(26,203)
14,911
(14,257)
value of investment
properties as at
31 December 2019
Given that the factors on which the valuations are based have not been adversely affected by Covid-19, there has been no direct impact to the investment property valuation as a result of Covid-19.
11. CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Cash held by lawyers
3,390
1,182
771
Liquidity funds
-
20,000
50,000
Restricted cash
370
7,652
2,979
Cash at bank
39,767
45,990
13,961
43,527
74,824
67,711
Liquidity funds refer to money placed in money market funds. These are highly liquid funds with accessibility within 24 hours and subject to insignificant risk of changes in value.
Cash held by lawyers is money held in escrow for expenses expected to be incurred in relation to investment properties pending completion. These funds are available immediately on demand.
Restricted cash represents retention money in relation to repair, maintenance and improvement works by the vendors to bring the properties up to satisfactory standards for the Group and the tenants. The cash is committed on the acquisition of the properties. The restricted cash is either held with the solicitors or ring fenced by the Group.
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Total cash and
43,527
74,824
67,711
cash equivalents
(370)
Restricted cash
(7,652)
(2,979)
Cash reported on
43,157
67,172
64,732
Statement of
Cash Flows
12. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December 2019
Current liabilities
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Other creditors
3,824
7,653
5,521
Accruals
2,513
2,210
1,913
Trade payables
39
118
672
Head lease ground rent
40
40
39
Deferred income
19
-
-
6,435
10,021
8,145
The Other Creditors balance consists of retentions due on completion of outstanding works. The Directors consider that the carrying value of trade and other payables approximate their fair value. All amounts are due for payment within one year from the reporting date.
13. OTHER PAYABLES
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December 2019
Non-current liabilities
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Head lease ground rent
1,409
1,405
1,414
Rent deposit
100
100
100
1,509
1,505
1,514
14. BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Bank and other
185,126
99,764
169,092
borrowings drawn at
period end
Less: loan issue costs
(4,426)
(2,763)
(4,594)
incurred
542
Add: loan issue costs
81
457
amortised
Unamortised costs at
(3,884)
(2,682)
(4,137)
end of the year
Balance at year end
181,242
97,082
164,955
At 30 June 2020 there were undrawn bank borrowings of
£13.4 million. (30 June 2019 - £38.7 million, 31 December 2019 - £29.4 million).
On 20 July 2018, the Group entered into a long dated, fixed rate, interest only financing arrangement in the form of a private placement of loan notes in an amount of £68.5 million with MetLife and affiliated funds. The Loan Notes are secured against a portfolio of specialist supported living assets throughout the UK, worth approximately £183 million (30 June 2019 - £172 million,
31 December 2019 - £181 million). As at 30 June 2020, £68.5 million was utilised (30 June 2019 - £68.5 million, 31 December 2019 - £68.5 million). The Loan Notes represent a loan-to-value of 40% of the value of the secured pool of assets and are split into two tranches: Tranche-A, is an amount of £41.5 million, has a term of
10 years from utilisation and is priced at an all-in coupon of 2.924% pa; and Tranche-B, is an amount of £27 million, has a term of 15 years from utilisation and is priced at an all-in coupon of 3.215% pa. On a blended basis, the weighted average term is 12 years carrying a weighted average fixed rate coupon of 3.039% pa.
On 21 December 2018 the Group signed a secured £70 million Revolving Credit Facility with Lloyds Bank. The floating rate Revolving Credit Facility has an initial term of four years expiring on
20 December 2022. This may be extended by a further two years to 20 December 2024 if requested but is at the sole discretion of Lloyds
2020 Interim Report
56
Financial statements
Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)
For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
Bank. The interest rate for amounts drawn is 1.85% per annum over 3 months LIBOR. For undrawn loan amounts the Company pays a commitment fee in the amount of 40% of the margin.
On 29 October 2019 the Group secured a £60 million extension to the existing Revolving Credit Facility. As part of the extension, National Westminster Bank plc provide debt alongside Lloyds Bank plc and on identical terms. The Group now has the ability to draw a total of up to £130 million under the RCF. The initial four-year term of the RCF remains unchanged and expires on 20 December 2022 and, subject to lender approval, may be extended by a further two years to 20 December 2024. The interest rate in respect of drawn amounts under the RCF is 1.85% per annum over 3-month LIBOR and for undrawn loan amounts the Company pays a commitment fee in the amount of 40% of the margin.
As at 30 June 2020 £116.6 million had been drawn under the revolving credit facility and, when fully drawn, the revolving credit facility will represent a loan-to-value of 40% secured against a defined portfolio of the Group's specialist supported housing assets.
All financing arrangements are on a non-recourse basis to the Group.
The Group has met all compliance with its financial covenants on the above loans throughout the year.
Undrawn committed bank
Total
< 1 year
1 to 2
3 to 5
> 5
years
years
years
facilities - maturity profile
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
At 30
June 2020
13,374
-
- 13,374
-
At 30
June 2019
38,736
-
- 38,736
-
At 31
December 2019
29,408
-
- 29,408
-
15. CAPITAL REDUCTION RESERVE
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
16. DIVIDENDS
1 January
1 January
Year ended
to
to
31 December
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
1.25p for the 3 months to
-
4,392
4,392
31
December 2018 paid on
29
March 2019
-
1.27p for the 3 months to
4,463
4,463
31
March 2019 paid on
28
June 2019
-
1.27p for the 3 months to
-
4,456
30
June 2019 paid on
27
September 2019
-
1.27p for the 3 months to
-
4,456
30
September 2019 paid on
20 December 2019
4,509
1.285p for the 3 months to
-
-
31
December 2019 paid on
27
March 2020
4,544
1.295p for the 3 months to
-
-
31
March 2020 paid on
26
June 2020
9,053
8,855
17,767
On 26 August 2020, the Company declared an interim dividend of 1.295 pence per Ordinary Share for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020. The total dividend of £4.54 million was paid on
25 September 2020 to Ordinary shareholders on the register on 4 September 2020.
The Company intends to pay dividends to shareholders on a quarterly basis and in accordance with the REIT regime. Dividends are not payable in respect of its Treasury shares held.
Balance at beginning of
166,154
183,921
183,921
period
-
Transfer from share
-
-
premium reserve
-
Dividends paid
(8,855)
(17,767)
Balance at end of
166,154
175,066
166,154
period
The capital reduction reserve relates to the distributable reserve established on cancellation of the share premium reserve. Dividends were paid through retained earnings in the period to 30 June 2020.
17. SEGMENTAL INFORMATION
IFRS 8 Operating Segments requires operating segments to be identified on the basis of internal financial reports about components of the Group that are regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker (which in the Group's case is delegated to the Delegated Investment Advisor TPIM).
The internal financial reports received by TPIM contain financial information at a Group level as a whole and there are no reconciling items between the results contained in these reports and the amounts reported in the financial statements.
The Group's property portfolio comprised 404 (30 June 2019 - 318, 31 December 2019 - 388) Social Housing properties as at 30 June 2020 in England and Wales. The Directors consider that these properties represent a coherent and diversified portfolio with similar economic characteristics and, as a result, these individual properties have been aggregated into a single operating segment. In the view of the Directors there is accordingly one reportable segment under the provisions of IFRS 8.
All of the Group's properties are engaged in a single segment business with all revenue, assets and liabilities arose in the UK, therefore, no geographical segmental analysis is required by IFRS 8.
18. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE
Directors
Directors are remunerated for their services at such rate as the Directors shall from time to time determine. The Chairman receives a Director's fee of £75,000 per annum (30 June 2019 - £75,000,
31 December 2019 - £75,000), and the other Directors of the Board receive a fee of £50,000 (30 June 2019 - £50,000, 31 December 2019 - £50,000) per annum. The Directors are also entitled to an additional fee of £7,500 (30 June 2019 - £7,500, 31 December 2019
£7,500) in connection with the production of every prospectus by the Company.
Dividends of the following amounts were paid to the Directors during the period:
Chris Philips: £1,415 (30 June 2019 - £1,382, 31 December 2019
- £2,776)
Peter Coward: £1,965 (30 June 2019 - £1,896, 31 December 2019
- £3,823)
Paul Oliver: £2,012 (30 June 2019 - £1,965, 31 December 2019
- £3,945)
No shares were held by Ian Reeves or Tracey Fletcher-Ray as at 30 June 2020. (30 June 2019: nil, 31 December 2019: nil).
19. POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS
Property acquisitions
Subsequent to the end of the period, the Group has acquired portfolios of 30 supported Social Housing properties deploying £19.8 million (including acquisition costs).
Debt financing
On 21 December 2018 the Group signed a secured £70 million Revolving Credit Facility with Lloyds Bank. On 29 October 2019 the Group secured a £60 million extension to the existing Revolving Credit Facility. As at 30 June 2020 £116.6 million had been drawn under the revolving credit facility.
Dividends
On 26 August 2020, the Company declared an interim dividend of 1.295 pence per Ordinary Share for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020. The total dividend of £4.54 million was paid on
25 September 2020 to Ordinary shareholders on the register on 4 September 2020.
20. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS
The Group has capital commitments of £13.9 million (30 June 2019
£37 million, 31 December 2019 - £24.3 million) in relation to the cost to complete its forward funded pre-let development assets and on properties exchanged but not completed at 30 June 2020.
21. EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share ("EPS") amounts are calculated by dividing profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the period. As there are no dilutive instruments outstanding, both basic and diluted earnings per share are the same.
2020 Interim Report
58
Company Overview
Interim Report
Financial Statements
Financial statements
Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)
For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
The calculation of basic, diluted and EPRA earnings per share is based on the following:
1 January 2020
1 January 2019
Year ended
to
to
31 December
Calculation of
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Basic Earnings per share
£'000
£'000
£'000
Net profit attributable to
8,965
9,915
23,717
ordinary shareholders
(£'000)
350,902,210
Weighted average
351,348,895
351,124,401
number of ordinary
shares (including
treasury shares)
IFRS Earnings per share
2.55p
2.82p
6.75p
- basic and diluted
1 January 2020
1 January 2019
Year ended
to
to
31 December
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
2019
EPRA Earnings per share
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Net profit attributable to
8,965
9,915
23,717
ordinary shareholders
(£'000)
(1,533)
Changes in value of fair
(4,551)
(11,809)
value of investment
property (£'000)
EPRA earnings (£'000)
7,432
5,364
11,908
Non cash adjustments to include:
Interest capitalised
(81)
-
(60)
on forward funded
developments
542
Amortisation of loan
80
457
arrangement fees
Adjusted EPRA
7,893
5,444
12,305
earnings (£'000)
Weighted average
350,902,210
351,348,895
351,124,401
number of ordinary
shares (including
treasury shares)
EPRA - Earnings per
2.12p
1.53p
3.39p
share
Adjusted EPRA
2.25p
1.55p
3.50p
earnings per share
Adjusted earnings is a performance measure used by the Board to assess the Group's dividend payments. The metric adjusts EPRA earnings for interest paid to service debt that was capitalised, and the amortisation of loan arrangement fees. The Board sees these adjustments as a reflection of actual cashflows which are supportive of dividend payments. The Board compares the adjusted earnings to the available distributable reserves when considering the level of dividend to pay.
22. NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE
Net Asset Value per share is calculated by dividing net assets in the Condensed Group Statement of Financial Position attributable to Ordinary equity holders of the parent by the number of Ordinary Shares outstanding at the end of the period. Although there are no dilutive instruments outstanding, both basic and diluted NAV per share are disclosed below.
Net asset values have been calculated as follows:
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Net assets at end of
369,645
365,054
369,733
period (£'000)
Shares in issue at end
350,902,210
351,152,210
350,902,210
of period (excluding
shares held in
treasury)
-
Dilutive shares in issue
-
-
Total
350,902,210
351,152,210
350,902,210
IFRS NAV per share -
105.34p
103.96p
105.37p
basic and dilutive
Other Information
Unaudited Performance Measures
for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
1. PORTFOLIO NET ASSET VALUE
The objective of the Portfolio Net Asset Value "Portfolio NAV" measure is to highlight the fair value of the net assets on an ongoing, long-term basis, which aligns with the Group's business strategy as an ongoing REIT with a long-term investment outlook. This Portfolio NAV is made available on a quarterly basis on the Company's website and announced via RNS.
In order to arrive at Portfolio NAV, two adjustments are made to the IFRS Net Asset Value ("IFRS NAV") reported in the consolidated financial statements such that:
The hypothetical sale of properties will take place on the basis of a sale of a corporate vehicle rather than a sale of underlying property assets.
This assumption reflects the basis upon which the Company's assets have been assembled within specific SPVs; and
The hypothetical sale will take place in the form of a single portfolio disposal.
30 June 2020
31 December
30 June 2019
2019
£'000
£'000
£'000
Net asset value per the consolidated financial statements
369,645
365,054
369,733
Value of Asset pools
369,645
365,054
369,733
Effects of the adoption to the assumed, hypothetical sale of properties as a portfolio and on the
38,138
27,290
32,165
basis of sale of a corporate vehicle
Portfolio Net Asset Value
407,783
392,344
401,898
After reflecting these amendments, the movement in net assets is as follows:
30 June 2020
31 December
30 June 2019
2019
£'000
£'000
£'000
Opening reserves
401,898
384,342
384,342
Own shares repurchased
-
(167)
(378)
Operating profits
10,267
6,447
15,127
Capital appreciation
7,506
11,660
23,793
Loss on fair value adjustment on assets held for sale
(43)
-
-
Finance income
74
149
229
Finance costs
(2,866)
(1,232)
(3,448)
Dividends paid
(9,053)
(8,855)
(17,767)
Portfolio Net Assets
407,783
392,344
401,898
Number of shares in issue at the period end
350,902,210
351,152,210
350,902,210
Portfolio net asset value per share
116.21p
111.73p
114.53p
2. ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - PORTFOLIO NAV BASIS
30 June 2020
31 December
30 June 2019
2019
£'000
£'000
£'000
Net rental income
13,372
9,348
21,112
Expenses
(3,104)
(2,901)
(5,985)
Fair value gains on investment property
39,671
27,289
43,974
Loss on fair value adjustment on assets held for sale
(43)
-
-
Finance income
74
149
229
Finance costs
(2,866)
(1,232)
(3,448)
Value of each pool
47,104
32,653
55,882
Weighted average number of shares (excluding treasury shares)
350,902,210
351,348,895
351,124,401
Adjusted earnings per share - basic
13.42p
9.29p
15.92p
2020 Interim Report
60
Other Information
Unaudited Performance Measures
for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
3. EPRA NET REINSTATEMENT VALUE
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December
£'000
£'000
2019 £'000
IFRS NAV/EPRA NAV (£'000)
369,645
365,054
369,733
Include:
30,069
Real Estate Transfer Tax* (£'000)
23,461
27,493
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (£'000)
399,714
388,515
397,226
Fully diluted number of shares
350,902,210
351,152,210
350,902,210
EPRA Net Reinstatement value per share
113.91p
110.64p
113.20p
*Purchaser's costs
4. EPRA NET DISPOSAL VALUE
30 June 2020
31 December
30 June 2019
2019
£'000
£'000
£'000
IFRS NAV/EPRA NAV (£'000)
369,645
365,054
369,733
Include:
(4,478)
Fair value of debt* (£'000)
(2,858)
(5,030)
EPRA Net Disposal Value (£'000)
365,167
362,196
364,703
Fully diluted number of shares
350,902,210
351,152,210
350,902,210
EPRA Net Disposal Value**
104.07p
103.15p
103.93p
*difference between interest-bearing loans and borrowings included in balance sheet at amortised cost, and the fair value of interest-bearing loans and borrowings **equal to the EPRA NNNAV disclosed in previous reporting periods
5. EPRA NET TANGIBLE ASSETS
30 June 2020
31 December
30 June 2019
2019
£'000
£'000
£'000
IFRS NAV/EPRA NAV (£'000)
369,645
365,054
369,733
EPRA Net Tangible Assets (£'000)
369,645
365,054
369,733
Fully diluted number of shares
350,902,210
351,152,210
350,902,210
EPRA Net Tangible Assets*
105.34p
103.96p
105.37p
*equal to IFRS NAV and previous EPRA NAV metric
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
61
Other Information
Unaudited Performance Measures
for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
6. EPRA NET INITIAL YIELD (NIY) AND EPRA "TOPPED UP" NIY
30 June 2020
31 December
30 June 2019
2019
£'000
£'000
£'000
Investment Property - wholly owned
509,567
395,871
470,895
Less: development properties
(15,918)
(17,697)
(17,949)
Completed property portfolio
493,649
378,174
452,946
Allowance for estimated purchasers' costs
30,069
23,461
27,493
Gross up completed property portfolio valuation
523,718
401,635
480,439
Annualised passing rental income
27,900
21,066
25,431
Property outgoings
-
-
-
Annualised net rents
27,900
21,066
25,431
Contractual increases for lease incentives
76
-
-
Topped up annualised net rents
27,976
21,066
25,431
EPRA NIY
5.33%
5.25%
5.29%
EPRA Topped Up NIY
5.34%
5.25%
5.29%
7. ONGOING CHARGES RATIO
30 June 2020
31 December
30 June 2019
2019
£'000
£'000
£'000
Annualised ongoing charges
5,953
5,802
5,985
Average undiluted net assets
369,689
364,608
366,947
Ongoing charges
1.61%
1.59%
1.63%
8. EPRA VACANCY RATE
30 June 2020
31 December
30 June 2019
2019
£'000
£'000
£'000
Estimated Market Rental Value (ERV) of vacant spaces
-
-
-
Estimated Market Rental Value (ERV) of whole portfolio
27,976
21,066
25,460
EPRA Vacancy Rate
0%
0%
0%
9. EPRA COST RATIO
30 June 2020
31 December
30 June 2019
2019
£'000
£'000
£'000
Total administrative and operating costs
3,105
2,901
5,985
Gross rental income
13,372
9,348
21,112
EPRA cost ratio
23.22%
31.03%
28.35%
2020 Interim Report
62
Other Information
Glossary and Definitions
"AIC Code"
AIC Code of Corporate Governance produced by the Association of Investment Companies;
"AIC Guide"
AIC Corporate Governance Guide for Investment Companies produced by the Association of Investment
Companies;
"AIFM"
the alternative investment fund manager of the Company being Triple Point Investment Management LLP;
"AIFMD"
the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive 2011/61/EU;
"Approved Provider"
a housing association, Local Authority or other regulated organisation in receipt of direct payment from local
government including a care provider;
"Basic NAV"
the value, as at any date, of the assets of the Company after deduction of all liabilities determined in accordance
with the accounting policies adopted by the Company from time to time;
"Board"
the Directors of the Company from time to time;
"Company"
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (company number 10814022);
"C Shares"
C non-voting preference shares of 1.25 pence each in the capital of the Company;
"DTR"
the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook containing the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency
Rules, corporate governance rules and the rules relating to primary information providers;
"EPRA"
the European Public Real Estate Association;
"GAV"
the gross assets of the Company in accordance with applicable accounting rules from time to time;
"Group"
the Company and any subsidiary undertakings from time to time;
"Investment Manager"
Triple Point Investment Management LLP (partnership number OC321250);
"IPO"
the admission by the Company of 200 million Ordinary Shares to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the
Main Market, which were the subject of the Company's initial public offering on 8 August 2017;
"NAV"
the net assets of the Company in accordance with applicable accounting rules from time to time;
"NIY"
net initial yield, being the annual rent generated under a lease in respect of a property divided by the combined
total of that property's acquisition price and acquisition costs;
"Ordinary Shares"
ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company;
"Registered Provider"
a housing association or Local Authority;
"REIT"
means a qualifying real estate investment trust in accordance with the UK REIT Regime introduced by the
UK Finance Act 2006 and subsequently re-written into Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010;
"Supported Housing"
accommodation that is suitable, or adapted, for residents with special needs, which may (but does not
necessarily): (a) include some form of personal care provided by a supported housing care provider; and/or (b)
that enable those tenants to live independently in the community;
"TPSHIL"
TP Social Housing Investments Limited (company number 11187363) the entire issued share capital of which was
acquired by the Company as part of a related party transaction detailed in the Circular dated 22 June 2018; and
"WAULT"
the weighted average unexpired lease term certain across the portfolio, weighted by contracted rental income.
We have included all parts of the term certain, including additional leases which are triggered by landlords' put
options, but not those triggered by lessees' call options unless the options were mutual.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
63
Other Information
Shareholder Information
Non-executive Directors
Chris Phillips
Ian Reeves CBE
Peter Coward
Paul Oliver
Tracey Fletcher-Ray
Registered Office
1 King William Street
London
EC4N 7AF
Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("Investment Manager")
0
