Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc    SOHO   GB00BF0P7H59

TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC

(SOHO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triple Point Social Housing REIT : 2020 Interim Report View document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:20am EDT

INTERIM REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE

Sadler Road, Winsford

3

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

CONTENTS

Company Overview

7

At a Glance

8

Six Months in Brief

10

Key Highlights

Interim Report

16

Chairman's Statement

20

The Investment Manager

22

Investment Manager's Report

30

Portfolio Summary

32

Key Performance Indicators

34

EPRA Performance Measures

36

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

40

Directors' Responsibility Statement

41

Independent Review Report

Financial Statements

  1. Condensed Group Statement of Comprehensive Income
  2. Condensed Group Statement of Financial Position
  3. Condensed Group Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Condensed Group Statement of Cash Flows
  5. Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Other Information

  1. Unaudited Performance Measures
  1. Glossary and Definitions
  2. Shareholder Information

2020 Interim Report

Company Overview

6

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

THE VALUE OF HOME

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

Company Overview

Interim Report

AT A GLANCE

Who We Are

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc invests in UK social housing properties, focusing on homes in the Supported Housing sector which have been adapted for vulnerable people with care and support needs.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than traditional institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs.

Our ambition is to be the leading UK Supported Housing investor, helping guarantee a secure future for people in need across the country, while ensuring that our shareholders have an ethical, attractive, long-term income source.

7

Financial Statements

What We Do

We seek to optimise the opportunities and stability for vulnerable people across the UK. The properties we invest in provide sustainable, high-quality accommodation for people with specific care and support requirements. These needs often result from mental health problems, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

Our accommodation differentiates itself by being a home within a community rather than the care facilities that have historically been the mainstay for vulnerable people with care needs similar to our residents. We also seek to provide value-for-money to local authorities by offering housing that is both more suitable and cost-effective than traditional alternatives.

Our ability to forward fund the development of custom-built properties allows us to bring high- quality new housing stock to market, unlocking new homes for vulnerable adults and enabling local authorities to reduce their social housing waiting lists.

Our portfolio benefits from long-term leases to Approved Providers, who are bodies that receive their funding from central or local government to provide long-term homes for people in need of housing. Through these leases we offer our shareholders an attractive level of inflation-linked income.

2020 Interim Report

8

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

SIX MONTHS IN BRIEF

The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.285 pence per Ordinary Share

for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2019.

INTERIM

DIVIDEND

January

February

March

PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION

The Group completed on the acquisition of a portfolio of four Supported Housing properties, comprising an aggregate 69 units in Yorkshire and the West Midlands for £15.2 million (including acquisition costs).

Stourside

Riding Hill Gardens

Oak House

Riding Hill View

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

9

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Completed the lease on a Forward Funding asset in Scunthorpe, comprising an aggregate 20 units

Under Construction Feb 2020

Completed May 2020

FORWARD

FUNDING

COMPLETION

The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.295 pence per Ordinary Share

for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2020.

INTERIM

DIVIDEND

April

May

June

BROKER APPOINTMENT

The Board announced it has appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as sole corporate broker and joint financial adviser alongside Akur Limited.

POST PERIOD EVENTS

Notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company continued to be paid rent in a timely manner. 100% of rent due for the six months to 30 June 2020 was received and this has continued into Q3 with 100% of the rent due for the quarter having been received as at

31 August 2020.

Since the period end the Group has acquired a further

30 Supported Housing properties comprising an aggregate

122 units, for £19.8 million.

On 26 August 2020, the Company declared an interim dividend of 1.295 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2020.

2020 Interim Report

10

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Dividend Per

Ordinary Share

2.59p

Dividends paid or declared in respect of the period ending 30 June 2020 totalled 2.59 pence.

  • 1.295 pence was paid on 26 June 2020; and
  • 1.295 pence was paid on
    25 September 2020.

IFRS NAV Per

Ordinary Share

105.34p

(December 2019: 105.37 pence)

The IFRS NAV per Ordinary Share as at 30 June 2020 was 105.34 pence, a 0.03% decrease from 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020. This is discussed further on page 25 of the Investment Manager's Report.

IFRS Valuation

£510.3m

(December 2019: £471.6 million)

As at 30 June 2020 the portfolio was independently valued at £510.3 million on an IFRS basis, an uplift of 7.2% against total invested funds of £476.1 million.

The Group's properties were valued at £548.5 million on a portfolio valuation basis, reflecting a portfolio premium of 7.5% or a £38.2 million uplift against the IFRS valuation.

Ongoing Charges Ratio

1.61%

(December 2019: 1.63%; June 2019 1.59%)

The ongoing charges ratio was 1.61% as at 30 June 2020 and is a ratio of annualised ongoing charges expressed as a percentage of average net asset value throughout the year.

Committed Capital

£13.9m

(December 2019: £24.3 million)

The Group had outstanding commitments totalling £13.9 million (including transaction costs) as at 30 June 2020.

Market

Capitalisation

£343.9m

(December 2019: £315.8 million)

As at 30 June 2020, the market capitalisation of the Company was £343.9 million, being a 9% increase from 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020 due to the increase in the share price. This is discussed further on page 18 of the Chairman's Statement.

New EPRA NAV Measures

For reporting periods starting from 1 January 2020 EPRA NAV and EPRA NNNAV have been replaced with three new measures. The new measure most comparable to EPRA NAV is:

• EPRA Net Tangible Assets: 105.34 pence per share as at 30 June 2020.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

11

Providing a safe, stable and

supportive place to live

can be the key to unlocking

better outcomes for vulnerable people.

Lammus Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield

12

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Total Investment Portfolio

Contracted Rental Income

404

£28.0m

(December 2019: 388)

(December 2019: £25.4 million)

During the period, the Group purchased 16 properties with an aggregate purchase price of £29.9 million bringing the total investment portfolio to 404 properties.

As at 30 June 2020, the contracted rental income was £28.0 million per annum.

WAULT

(December 2019: 25.7 years)

25.4

years

As at 30 June 2020, the WAULT was 25.4 years (including put/call options and reversionary leases).

Inflation Measure

(December 2019: 100%)

100%

Index Linked

As at 30 June 2020, 100% of contracted rental income was either CPI or RPI linked.

Leases

(December 2019: 300)

316

As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio had 316 leases.

Yield Compression

(December 2019: 64 basis points)

61

basis points

As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio's blended average net initial yield at purchase was 5.91% compared to the blended valuation net initial yield of 5.30%, reflecting our ability to buy good properties at off-market prices.

FORWARD FUNDING

Agreements

Commitments

Completions

(December 2019: 22)

£9.3m

15

22

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had

entered into 22 forward funding

As at 30 June 2020, 15 forward funding

schemes had achieved practical

entered into 22 Forward Funding

transactions with an aggregate maximum

completion.

Agreements.

commitment of £56.2 million.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

2020 Interim Report

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

HEADING

Units

2,872

(December 2019: 2,728)

As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio comprised 2,872 units.

Approved

Providers

18

(December 2019: 16)

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had leases with 18 Approved Providers.

2020 Interim Report

Interim Report

16

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Chris Phillips, Chairman

"Our high-quality properties generate sustainable, long- term rental incomes because they meet the social and financial needs identified by local health Commissioners across the length and breadth of the country."

This year has been one of the most extraordinary years in recent history. Our world has changed forever. Across society, Covid-19 has affected almost every person and every business. But the impact has been uneven. As with all crises, some have benefited from the upheaval, though, sadly, most have seen their fortunes reverse. The property market has been no different. The impact of the virus on human behaviour has caused unprecedented, and possibly long-term, disruption to our world of physical assets. Some property sectors - notably hospitality, retail and commercial offices - have been hit particularly hard. But other sectors, and often those with a positive social impact, have fared better. The purpose of this report is to update our stakeholders and show that, despite this backdrop, we have continued to enjoy strong performance in the first half of 2020.

Covid-19 has highlighted the resilience of our investment strategy and our company. During the first half of 2020, we received 100% of rent due, and paid all dividends

in full. We continued to receive all rent due despite our economy receiving arguably the greatest shock in at least a generation - a shock which affected large swathes of the wider property market. In this context, our success needs explaining. We believe our success is down to the fundamentals of our investment strategy, which we have stuck to rigorously since we launched just over three years ago.

By investing in desperately needed new housing across the country, we are ensuring that our properties remain in need, irrespective of the state of the economy. Indeed, investments that meet a social need are often the most resilient precisely because they provide the services that our society cannot live without. Central government is unlikely to stop funding the housing and care of the most vulnerable people in society simply because there has been a reversal in economic circumstances. In this way, the financial success of our investments is intrinsically linked to the value we add to society, both through improving the welfare of people with long-term health needs, and through saving the government money in caring for them. Our high-quality properties generate sustainable, longterm rental incomes because they meet the social and financial needs identified by local health Commissioners across the length and breadth of the country.

Covid-19 has also brought about changes that could benefit our investment model in both the short-term

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

17

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

and the longer-term. As we will see below, Covid-19 did cause some delays in our deployment of funds and our construction projects. But, politically, the importance of social care seems to have emerged from under the shadow of the NHS. Our investments are almost exclusively in specialised supported housing rather than care homes, which means we have fortunately avoided the tragically high rates of infections in care homes widely reported in the press. But our investments are nonetheless part of the same social care system which has seen renewed political support amid greater calls to strengthen the social care system as a way of easing the burden on the NHS. In fact, during the crisis, many Commissioners around the country sought to accelerate the transfer of hospital patients to supported housing schemes precisely because the crisis brought into greater focus the way that the social care system can relieve pressure on hospitals. We hope that post-Covid-19, better integration of the two great components of our country's healthcare system will continue for the benefit of all stakeholders.

A discussion of Covid-19 cannot ignore the human impact that the crisis has had on our country. The general horrors and personal tragedies are sadly all too familiar. As a socially -aware property owner we continue to monitor the well-being of our residents. We have tried to help where we can by remaining in regular contact with our Approved Providers and care providers to understand the operational challenges that they have been facing and assist where possible, with much-needed personal protective equipment and hand-creams donated to front-line care workers. More generally, we believe we can best contribute to society by continuing to invest in much-needed new housing and ensuring that a high level of housing provision is maintained for the vulnerable residents living in the properties that we own.

Turning to our general operational performance, during the first half of 2020 we finished deploying the first £38.3 million tranche of debt that we drew from the extended revolving credit facility in November 2019. We then drew a second £16.0 million tranche in May 2020, which has been fully deployed since the period end. The security pool for the final draw has now been filled, with the final tranche expected to be drawn at the beginning of October. Using these funds, in the six-month period we bought 16 new properties at a total cost of £29.9 million. All acquisitions were subjected to our continually- evolving due diligence process, and further diversified our

portfolio's geographic and counterparty exposure. Two new Approved Providers joined our portfolio during the period. Of our 22 forward funding schemes, four more completed, bringing the total to 15 successfully completed projects.

Since 31 December 2019, our IFRS NAV stayed more or less flat, with a very small decrease of 0.03%. Since IPO, and while we have been deploying the proceeds of equity and debt raises, a portion of the dividend paid to investors has not been covered by income. Historically, the resultant negative impact on NAV has been more than offset by increases in the value of the Group's property portfolio. In this period, a fair value gain of £1.5 million was recognised on the revaluation of the Group's properties. Relatively this is less than in previous periods which in part reflects slower than usual deployment resulting from the national lockdown, and a reduction in the CPI and RPI assumptions in the valuation models of our valuer, JLL. The Group now has look-through dividend cover of over 100%, as measured on an EPRA earnings run-rate basis.

I want to finish my introduction by noting that in May we appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as our new sole corporate broker and joint financial adviser, alongside Akur Limited. We are delighted to be able to draw upon the expertise of such a highly-regarded broker, and have already started working with them to publicise the nature and success of our business to our existing investor base as well as more widely. I have included below further detail on what we have been doing together already.

Deployment

The national lockdown that began in March 2020 presented an unprecedented challenge to our ability to deploy funds. Approved Providers hesitated before signing leases without certainty that Commissioners would refer residents into properties at a time of social distancing. Commissioners, distracted by events, could be difficult to contact to confirm their support for new schemes. Care providers were busy protecting the health of residents and frontline carers while surveyors and valuers were unable to visit properties for fear of spreading infection. The cumulative impact was to delay schemes and, in turn, our ability to deploy our funds to generate income.

Despite all these challenges, we did not stop deploying funds during lockdown. In the first half of this year, we acquired 16 properties, comprising 144 units, for a total investment cost of £29.9 million. Of these, we acquired seven properties, comprising 40 units, since lockdown

2020 Interim Report

18

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT (Continued)

began in March, at a total investment cost of £7.9 million. This enabled us to put our capital to work and generate further income from the portfolio.

Our ability to keep deploying capital was possible in part because of the resourcefulness of the various stakeholders involved in launching a new scheme. But, as mentioned above, it was also the result of the continuing need for this type of housing, which remains as urgent as ever despite the disruptions of the virus. Indeed, in some ways the need for our housing has been enhanced by the effects of Covid-19. In areas with significant numbers of people kept inappropriately in hospitals, Commissioners reached out to care providers and Approved Providers to find homes to house people who should not be living in hospitals - thereby enabling the NHS to free up space for Covid-19 patients. In this way, the virus has accelerated moving people out of hospitals into more appropriate communitybased settings, a trend which we hope and believe will continue even after the virus recedes.

Covid-19 also affected the timing of some of our construction projects. Social distancing stopped or slowed a number of projects because of staff absences. Similarly, disrupted supply chains created shortages of materials. But due to the due diligence undertaken on our developers and building contractors, we have not suffered from any major construction issues. Contractually, the risk of cost overruns and delays are placed with our developers and contractors, and so the repercussions of these delays on us have been minimal. In the first half of 2020, four projects (with a maximum commitment of £10.6 million) reached practical completion. Three of these (maximum commitment:

£8.0 million) completed since lockdown began. Seven projects (maximum commitment: £24.0 million) are still in progress, all but one of which are due to complete during 2020. As at 30 June 2020, we had only three exchanged properties (total commitments: £4.6 million), all of which completed in July shortly after the end of the period.

As a result of all this activity, at the period end we owned 404 properties (31 December 2019: 388), providing accommodation for 2,872 residents (31 December 2019: 2,728), having deployed since IPO an aggregate £476.1 million. A map showing where our properties are can be found on page 30. As illustrated in the Investment Manager's report below, this deployment has further enhanced our geographic and counterparty diversification. In the period, we started leasing to two new Approved Providers (bringing the total to 18), one new care provider

(bringing the total to 93) and working in four new local authorities (bringing the total to 153). The portfolio's weighted average unexpired lease term (including put/call options and reversionary leases) is 25.4 years (31 December 2019: 25.7 years).

Share Price

In the early weeks of 2020, our share price sat between

90 pence and 100 pence. It remained in this range until Covid-19 caused markets around the world to decline markedly. Our share price dropped sharply from around 12 March onwards, reaching a floor of 68 pence on

18 March, but recovered back up above 90 pence by the end of that month. Since then, the share price has been on an upwards trajectory, ending the period at close to 100 pence per share and consistently rising to a level above 100 pence after the period-end. The Company's net asset value on 30 June 2020 was 105.34 pence per share.

Overall, our share price rose during the period despite the backdrop of economic turbulence. During the period and into Q3, we continued to engage proactively with shareholders and the wider investment community. We believe that, following a knee jerk reaction in early March, investors were able to distinguish the resilience of our income-streams and therefore the value of the Group's properties, noting that the rent paid to our residents is ultimately funded by central government, as reflected in our full rent receipt and dividends and as described in a number of our trading updates. We hope that the share price will continue to rise sustainably, stabilising above the net asset value.

Debt

Our last debt agreement was signed in October 2019 when we extended our existing £70 million revolving credit facility with Lloyds by a further £60 million through including NatWest in the facility. We drew the first £38.3 million from this enlarged £130 million facility in November 2019, before drawing another £16.0 million in May 2020, in the midst of the lockdown, to meet continuing demand for our property class. As mentioned, we have now acquired enough properties to fill the security pool required to draw the entire £130 million facility. Once the lenders complete their due diligence on the properties to be added to the security pool, we expect to draw the final portion of debt at the beginning of October 2020. We then expect to deploy those proceeds by the end of 2020, helping us achieve full dividend cover by the end of 2020. Our groupwide LTV will be in the region of 35% once the facility is fully drawn.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

2020 Interim Report

19

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Financial Results

As at 30 June 2020, our property portfolio was independently valued at £510.3 million on an IFRS basis. This reflects a valuation uplift of £34.2 million, or 7.2%, over our total investment cost (including acquisition costs). The valuation of £510.3 million equates to a blended valuation yield of 5.30%, an improvement over the portfolio's blended net initial yield of 5.91%. This yield compression of 61 basis points reflects our ability to buy high-quality properties at discounted prices off-market by taking advantage of our network of trusted contacts in the sector, as well as our ability to select the best-value properties through rigorous due diligence.

As at 30 June 2020, our portfolio was valued at

£548.5 million on a portfolio valuation basis. This assumes a single sale of the property-holding SPVs to a third-party on an arm's length basis, with purchasers' costs of 2.3%.

The portfolio valuation reflects a portfolio premium of £38.2 million, or 7.5%, against the IFRS valuation.

On 2 June 2020, the RICS published revised guidance for the use of material uncertainty clauses for valuations of specialised supported housing. The Group's independent valuer, Jones Lang LaSalle Limited, no longer considers that there is material uncertainty when valuing specialised supported housing of any type on the basis of Market Value. The removal of the material uncertainty clause reflects the continued timely receipt of rents in line with pre-Covid-19 levels and the level of activity within the sector which remains consistent.

IFRS earnings per share in the year was 2.55 pence and EPRA earnings per share was 2.12 pence. The audited IFRS NAV per share was 105.34 pence, a decrease since 31 December 2019 of 0.02%.

Full dividend cover on a look-through EPRA earnings run- rate basis was achieved in August 2020 and is now 102%. Full dividend cover by EPRA earnings, on a non-look- through basis, is expected by the end of 2020 once debt funds are fully deployed. The slight delay in full dividend cover results from slow deployment caused by lockdown measures, as I have described above.

Outlook

As I hope I have made clear above, for all the disruption caused by Covid-19, the fundamentals of this sector remain as strong as ever - perhaps stronger than ever before. Despite some short-term delays in deployment and construction, the damage caused by Covid-19 appears to be elevating the relevance of our socially-focused investments, while the fundamental need for this type of housing continues to grow. Commissioners continue to call for new schemes, and our existing schemes continue to operate well. For all the challenges that lie ahead - both for our economy and our business - our performance in the first half of this year allows us to look to the future with optimism.

Much of our continued success is thanks to the Investment Manager's hard work and strong relationships in the market. Through its work, we have been able to withstand an unprecedented economic shock without endangering our residents or cutting our dividends, and are now well placed to move forward into the future.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and our Investment Manager and my fellow Board members for their ongoing support and commitment in the first half of the year.

Dividends

On 14 May 2020, we declared our first dividend for the 2020 financial year of 1.295 pence per share for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020. This dividend was paid on 26 June 2020. A second dividend, of 1.295 pence per share for the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, was declared on 26 August 2020 and was paid

on 25 September 2020. We are targeting an aggregate dividend of 5.18 pence per share in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 20201. This is an increase of 1.7% over 2019's aggregate dividend, reflecting the CPIbased rent reviews typically contained in our leases.

Chris Phillips

Chairman

29 September 2020

1 The target dividend is a target only and not a forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results.

20

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

THE INVESTMENT MANAGER

Pictured above: Max Shenkman, James Cranmer, Ben Beaton, Freddie Cowper-Coles,

Ralph Weichelt, Isobel Gunn-Brown and Justin Hubble

Ben Beaton, Managing Partner

Ben joined the Investment Manager in 2007 to lead the sourcing and execution of a broad spectrum of investments including renewable energy, long leased infrastructure and property bridge lending. He has spent his career building innovative products for investors and offering attractive and flexible funding solutions to a range of businesses, both in the public and private sector. Ben has a BSc (Hons) in Biological Sciences from the University of Edinburgh. He became co-Managing Partner in 2016.

James Cranmer, Managing Partner

James joined the Investment Manager in 2006 to establish its flagship leasing business, Triple Point Lease Partners, which has grown to be one of the UK's most active providers of operating lease finance into Local Authorities and NHS Trust Hospitals. James has over 20 years' experience in structured, asset and vendor finance, and has been responsible for in excess of £1 billion of funding into UK Local Authorities, NHS Hospital Trusts, FTSE 100 and small and medium-sized companies. James is a graduate of St. Andrews University. He became co-Managing Partner

in 2016.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

21

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Max Shenkman, Partner & Head of Investment

Max joined the Investment Manager in 2011 and has led investments across the product range. He has arranged both debt and equity funding for a number of property backed transactions in the social housing, infrastructure and agricultural sectors. Max has led over £400 million of investment into Supporting Housing assets for the Group. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Max was an Associate in the Debt Capital Markets team at Lazard where he advised private equity clients on both the buy and sell side. Max graduated from the University of Edinburgh.

Isobel Gunn-Brown,Partner & REIT CFO

Isobel joined the Investment Manager in 2010 and acts as Finance Director to the Group leading the financial reporting responsibilities of the Group in conjunction with the AIFM. At the Investment Manager Isobel is head of the Fund Management Services department. Isobel is ACCA qualified with over 30 years' experience in the financial services sector. Her experience is wide-ranging and includes managing the financial reporting for eight listed venture capital trusts, managing the Investment Manager's FCA regulation and reporting requirements and monitoring investee company compliance with HMRC regulation.

Justin Hubble, Partner & General Counsel

Justin joined the Investment Manager in 2017 as General Counsel. He began his legal career as a barrister in New Zealand before moving to the UK where he worked as a private practice lawyer at City firm Ashurst during the dot-com era. On leaving private practice he pursued in-house roles as the General Counsel of several high growth, disruptive tech businesses from start-up to float. Justin is qualified as a barrister and solicitor in New Zealand and as a solicitor in the UK. He is a graduate of Otago University, New Zealand and holds a Master of Laws degree from University College London.

Ralph Weichelt, Investment Director

Ralph joined the Investment Manager in 2017 as a member of the Investment Team. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Ralph was a partner in Chalkhill Partners LLP, a debt advisory firm focusing on commercial real estate debt origination

via institutions and debt capital markets. Prior to this, he held a number of positions in pan-European real estate entities spanning fund management, transactional work (sourcing/underwriting/execution) and advisory. His experience of over

20 years spans across all investment strategies, ranging from core, value added to opportunistic. Ralph is also a qualified Chartered Surveyor.

Freddie Cowper-Coles,Investment Director

Freddie is an Investment Director in the Property Investment Team at Triple Point. He works exclusively on social and affordable housing, with responsibility for origination, execution and general operations. He began his career as a solicitor, qualifying at Mishcon de Reya where he worked in the property department. Since joining Triple Point in 2015, Freddie has worked on a number of investments, including the firm's first investment into a construction company, and he has overseen the investment of over £150 million into social housing. Freddie has degrees in history from the University of Edinburgh and King's College, London, and holds the Investment Management Certificate and the Corporate Finance Certificate.

2020 Interim Report

22

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

Max Shenkman, Head of Investment

"From inception, the Group's investment strategy has pursued ESG objectives. This is because the financial performance of the Group's investments are inherently linked to the extent to which they meet ESG objectives."

Review of the Business

When 2020 began, our goal was simple: to keep doing more of the same, building on our success in 2019 and each year before that. We wanted to continue to deliver strong, consistent financial performance from a portfolio of critically needed specialised supported housing properties and invest in new projects that respond to identified local demand and address the current housing crisis. Above all, we wanted to continue to provide high quality accommodation to vulnerable individuals, offering them a safe, secure place to call home for as long as they need it.

But, like everyone else, soon after 2020 began, we had to adapt our plans. 2020 has not been a normal year. As the national significance of Covid-19 became undisputable, it became clear that making sure that the most vulnerable members of society were well housed and cared for would be integral to the UK's response. Slowly but surely the social care sector emerged out of the shadow of the NHS and began to receive the political and public recognition that the work of those involved so deserve. Our main priority was ensuring a good level of housing provision and care was maintained for the individuals living in our properties. We moved quickly to speak to all our Approved Providers, understanding how the virus was affecting them, what policies they had in place, and to see what, if any, help we could offer. We reached out to our care providers, talking to them about the effect of the virus and the implementation of their infectious disease policies. We wanted to make certain that our counterparties had access to PPE and continued to receive the government funding that allows them to perform their services to their usual high standards.

We have been impressed by how well everyone adapted to the unprecedented circumstances we found ourselves in. Approved Providers focused on essential maintenance and repairs as a way of ensuring residents remained safe and secure without unnecessarily risking the transmission of the virus. Care providers, well-versed in managing complex staffing schedules and dealing with infectious diseases, swiftly adopted measures to keep staff levels high (despite self-isolating) and residents free from infection. Throughout, the government has remained supportive, with routine regulatory obligations postponed, rents remaining in payment, and continual engagement from social workers. As lockdown has eased, Approved Providers have started to catch up on non-essential repairs while care providers have made sure that residents whose social contact has been limited receive the full engagement they need.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

23

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Despite these unprecedented challenges, the business has been resilient. The Group received 100% of rent due in the first half of 2020 and all dividends have been paid in full. In fact, within a relatively short time it became clear that valuations had not been impacted by the pandemic and the Group's schemes and counterparties were coping with the virus sufficiently well that the Group could continue investing funds into the sector to the benefit of all stakeholders. In May, the Group drew another £16.0 million from the extended revolving credit facility and continued to invest funds into new schemes

  • schemes which, in some ways, were needed more than ever before to ease pressure on a healthcare system straining under the weight of the pandemic.

As investment manager for the Group, we will never be complacent, and will always keep a careful eye on unfolding events and the delayed effects of the virus.

But, so far, we are pleased by how our stakeholders rose to the challenge of Covid-19. This, in turn, has allowed us to remain focused on our original goal for the year: continued, steady operational success, buying the best properties possible and optimising the performance of the Group's existing portfolio. Below are some of the Group's operational highlights from 2020.

As mentioned in our Chairman's Statement above, over the course of 2020 the Group bought 16 new schemes for a total investment cost (i.e. including acquisition costs) of £29.9 million. These schemes provide 144 new units of accommodation for the most vulnerable people in society in areas of proven demand. These purchases were funded by the £70 million extension of the revolving credit facility that we agreed in October last year, specifically the £38.3 million draw in November 2019, and the £16.0 million draw in May 2020. With deployment continuing since then, we expect to draw the final portion of the facility at the beginning of October 2020. At the end of June, the Group had 404 properties, containing 2,872 units of accommodation, leased to 18 Approved Providers, operating in 153 Local Authorities, with care provided by 93 different care providers.

Since inception, the Group has started or completed 22 forward funding projects. These provide the Group with some of the highest-quality and best valued properties in its portfolio. The specifications are agreed in close coordination with local Commissioners to provide safe and secure housing in the community for the long-term. By the end of the period, 15 of the projects had completed, with another six due to complete by the end of 2020 and a

further scheme expected to complete by the end of April 2021. Some were delayed by Covid-19, which led to staff shortages and a lack of building materials. But all projects are forecast to complete within the allowable time-periods, adding new housing stock to the country and high-quality schemes to the Group's portfolio.

Our operational performance is built on due diligence processes, and our due diligence processes are built on the principle that they can always be better. We learn from every transaction. The market is always changing. We continue to evolve our market-leading due diligence processes to ensure that each and every opportunity

is analysed as forensically as possible. We think it says something that, since inception, more opportunities have been rejected than acquired. In fact, in our view good due diligence drives a virtuous circle of investment. If the Group buys a high-quality, environmentally efficient property that is close to amenities and is in an area of identified local need, that property is likely to be in demand and occupied. Good levels of occupancy in turn achieve positive health outcomes for our residents, and save the government significant amounts of money. That in turn secures the rental income of the Group, which drives the Group's financial performance, and allows further investment.

Our ability to complete good diligence stems from our set-up as an investment manager. Triple Point Investment Management LLP was founded in 2004 to invest in long-term,high-impact infrastructure and property- related investments with high-quality counterparties. Its investments succeed financially only where they meet

a social need, whether it is leasing an ambulance to the NHS, or funding the rollout of carbon-efficient heat networks around the UK. We forward fund new schemes precisely because of our focus on social impact. Triple Point's long history has provided it with the network

to source high-quality schemes at off-market prices. To improve controls and ensure high-standards of governance, many of Triple Point's business functions are kept in-house, including finance, marketing, asset management and company secretarial. These controls have been vital in enabling us to develop our sector- leading due diligence processes and are reflected in 25% of our fees being paid in shares in the Company, creating alignment of interests. Triple Point Investment Management LLP has also recently been authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as a full scope Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") and was appointed as the Company's AIFM, taking over the Group's risk and portfolio management from 1 July 2020, with the Board

2020 Interim Report

24

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT (Continued)

continuing to provide oversight and ensure the Group acts within the Company's Investment Policy.

Since the start of 2020, we have pro-actively taken steps to optimise the Group's portfolio. It is important to us that the right properties are being looked after by the right Approved Providers, taking into account location and operational capacity. To that end, we have been working to transfer the Group's leases with Westmoreland to alternative Approved Provider as part of Westmoreland's stock rationalisation programme. 12 of the Group's

15 leases to Westmoreland transferred shortly after the period end, and the Group hopes to lease a further two properties managed by Westmoreland to the same Approved Provider shortly. As part of the transfer process one two-bedroom property with a value of less than £200,000 is in the process of being sold. As a responsible landlord with a long-term interest in the sector, we

will continue to engage in a fair, pro-active manner to optimise the portfolio for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Market Review

During the first half of this year, the market was dominated by responses to Covid-19, as described above. There are, nonetheless, other aspects of the market that deserve comment. During the period, the Regulator of Social Housing did not publish regulatory judgements or notices on Approved Providers that the Group leases to. We believe that, in part, this reflects the general growth and performance of the Group's lessees. However, the Regulator stated that it would pause its usual regulatory engagement during the worst of the lockdown to allow focus on day-today operations, and has in fact since stated that it intends to restart engagement with lease-based providers of specialised supported housing as the lockdown eases. In September the Regulator announced that it was placing My Space under review. To date, the Regulator has issued judgements or notices in respect of four Registered Providers with which the Group has one or more leases in place.

We welcome the continued engagement of the Regulator with Registered Providers that use leases to grow their housing stock. While increased Regulatory oversight has tempered the growth of some Registered Providers, governance and viability standards continue to rise. There are always further improvements that Registered Providers can make and legacy issues to work through, both of which Regulatory engagement helps towards. Although the Group is not regulated by the Regulator, as a long-term investor in the sector we have continued to speak to the Regulator to understand its evolving

view of the model and how any concerns the Regulator has can best be accommodated. To that end, there are continuing discussions on what further changes can be made to the structure and balance of the leases that we enter into with Registered Providers.

More generally, the market for specialised supported housing remains buoyant. Demand remains strong. Commissioners continue to push for new schemes. The shortfall of units is forecast to be 46,771 in the next four to five years.2 The scale of this demand is reflected in our pipeline of over £150 million. In fact, as the Chairman's letter makes clear, demand for specialised supported housing seems to be increasing as a result of the pandemic. The benefits of proper integration between the NHS and the social care system have been highlighted by the strain that the NHS was placed under. Meanwhile, the high incidence of the virus in care homes (which are not the focus of the Group's investments) energised political support for a system that is sometimes under-appreciated compared to the NHS.

Demand for this type of housing continues to be driven by its real-world impact. According to the most recent evidence, every person living in specialised supported housing saves the government about £200 per week compared to them being in a care home, and about £2,000 per week compared to them being in a hospital.3 At the same time, the independence that comes with living in a community improves the health and well-being of our residents.4

A related theme in the market is the rise and rise of Environmental, Social and Governance considerations for investors. This is a sea-change we wholeheartedly endorse, and we remain committed to driving up standards of ESG investing. From inception, the Group's investment strategy has pursued ESG objectives. This is because the financial performance of the Group's investments are inherently linked to the extent to which they meet ESG objectives. The Group's rental income is secured by its properties being in areas of identified social need which in turn leads to properties becoming occupied, and housing benefit paid to Approved Providers. The Group's schemes are more likely to be leased by Approved Providers, and more likely to be in demand by local Commissioners, where they meet the ever-increasing environmental efficiency standards which reduce running costs and, to that end, we are actively seeking ways to improve the energy efficiency of buildings within our portfolio. Finally, the Group's

  1. National Housing Federation, Supported housing: Understanding need and supply (2015)
  2. Mencap, Funding supported housing for all (2018)
  3. Mencap, Funding supported housing for all (2018)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

25

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

schemes are more likely to be well-maintained and to receive high-quality care where the governance standards of its counterparties are high and keep getting better. Every pound of private capital invested by the Group in social housing is invested in pursuit of the ESG objectives that are vital for improving our society.

Financial Review

The annualised rental income of the Group was £28.0 million as at 30 June 2020. Excluding forward funding transactions, the rental income of the Group for the first half of 2020 was £13.4 million, compared to £9.3 million in the same six months in 2019. The Group is a UK REIT for tax purposes and is exempt from corporation tax on its property rental business.

A fair value gain of £1.5 million was recognised during the period on the revaluation of the Group's properties.

Earnings per share was 2.55 pence for the period, compared to 6.75 pence for the year ending

31 December 2019 and 2.82 pence for the period to 30 June 2019. EPS includes the fair value gain on investment property which was lower this year compared to last year due to slower deployment and a reduction in the inflation rate from 2% to 1.7% assumed by the valuers.

The EPRA earnings per share excludes the fair value gain on investment property and was 2.12 pence for the period, compared to 3.39 pence for the year ending 31 December 2019 and 1.53 pence for the period

to 30 June 2019. Adjusted earnings per share were

13.42 pence for the period, where post-tax earnings were adjusted for a valuation on a portfolio basis (as opposed to individual property IFRS basis).

The audited IFRS NAV per share was 105.34 pence, a 0.03% drop from 105.37 pence as at 31 December 2019. As described in the Chairman's Statement, this small reduction reflects the fact that the Group is still deploying the proceeds of its latest debt raise and so the dividend payments made during the quarter were partially uncovered. In previous quarters, any negative impact on the Group's NAV has been more than offset by increases in the value of the Group's property portfolio. In this period, and as reported above, the Group recognised a fair value gain but this was smaller than in previous periods (in part due to deployment being slowed due to the national lockdown). Full dividend cover on a look- through EPRA earnings run-rate basis was achieved in August 2020. With deployment and construction projects slowed by Covid-19, the Group expects to achieve full dividend cover in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For reporting periods starting on 1 January 2020 the EPRA NAV has been replaced by three EPRA NAV metrics which are shown in the financial statements on page 60. The one most comparable to the previously reported EPRA NAV measure is EPRA Net Tangible Asset (NTA). which, therefore, the Company has adopted as its primary reporting metric. The EPRA NTA per share as at the period end is the same as the IFRS NAV per share. The IFRS NAV adjusted for the portfolio valuation (including portfolio premium) was £407.8 million, which equates to a Portfolio NAV of 116.2 pence per share.

The ongoing charges ratio is calculated as a percentage of the average net asset value for the period under review. The ongoing charges ratio for the period was 1.61% compared to 1.63% at 31 December 2019.

At the period end, the portfolio was independently valued at £510.3 million on an IFRS basis, reflecting a valuation uplift of 7.20% against the portfolio's aggregate purchase price (including acquisition costs). The valuation reflects a portfolio yield of 5.30%, against the portfolio's blended net initial yield of 5.91% at the point of acquisition.

This equates to a yield compression of 61 basis points, reflecting the quality of the Group's asset selection and off-market acquisition process.

The Group's properties were valued at £548.5 million on a portfolio valuation basis, reflecting a portfolio premium of 7.51%, or £38.2 million, against the IFRS valuation.

The portfolio valuation assumes a single sale of the propertyholding SPVs to a third-party on an arm's length basis with purchaser's costs of 2.30%.

Debt Financing

In October 2019, the Group agreed a £60 million extension to the revolving credit facility of £70 million agreed with Lloyds Bank in December 2018. The new £130 million facility is a joint facility with NatWest Bank. The combined facility has an initial term of four years expiring on

20 December 2022 which may be extended by a further year to 20 December 2023. The interest rate for drawn funds is 1.85% per annum over 3-month LIBOR. For undrawn funds, the Group pays a commitment fee of 40% of the margin.

In November 2019, the Group drew £38.3 million from the extended facility. This meant that 77% of the overall facility had been drawn. Based on continued demand in the market, in May 2020 the Group drew another £16.0 million from the facility, meaning that 90% of the facility had been drawn. We expect to draw the final £13.4 million at the

2020 Interim Report

26

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT (Continued)

beginning of October now that the security pool has been filled. As at 30 June 2020, the Lloyds facility remained unhedged. The Board regularly reviews potential hedging arrangements which can be put in place at any time during the duration of the facility.

The revolving credit facility followed the long-dated, fixed- rate, interest-only private placement of loan notes signed with MetLife in July 2018 for £68.5 million, whose proceeds were fully deployed during 2018. Once all funds under the Lloyds/NatWest facility have been drawn, both facilities combined will represent an initial loan-to-value of 40% of the value of secured assets in the defined portfolios and the aggregate value of the Group's borrowings will be in the

region of 35% of its gross asset value and below the target of 40% set in the Group's investment policy.

The MetLife facility requires the Group to maintain an asset cover ratio of 2.25x and an interest cover ratio of 1.75x. The Lloyds facility requires the Group to maintain on drawn funds a loan-to-value ratio of lower than 50% and an interest cover ratio in excess of 2.75x. At all times, the Group has complied with the debt covenants on both credit facilities.

The Group will continue to monitor capital requirements and is actively exploring further credit facilities to ensure we take advantage of developments in the market and achieve dividend cover.

Strategic Alignment and Asset Selection

Despite the challenges presented by Covid-19, in the first half of 2020 the Group continued to execute its investment strategy, delivering inflation-protected income underpinned by a careful selection of secure, long-let

and index-linked properties. During this period, the Group bought 16 properties for a total investment cost of £29.9 million (including acquisition costs).

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 Dec 2019

# of Assets

404

318

388

# of Leases

316

229

300

# of Units

2,872

2,306

2,728

# of APs

18

16

16

# of FFAs

22

21

22

WAULT (years)

25.4

26.2

25.7

In addition, as at 30 June 2020 the Group had outstanding commitments of £13.9 million (including acquisition costs), comprising £4.6 million for contracts exchanged on three properties, and £9.3 million for undrawn forward funding commitments.

Committed Capital

Total Funds (£m)

Total invested since IPO

£476.1

Exchanges

£4.6

Forward Funding Commitments

£9.3

Total Invested and Committed Capital

£490.0

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

27

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Property Portfolio

As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio comprised

404 properties with 2,872 units and showed a broad geographic diversification across the UK. The four largest concentrated areas by market value were the North West (21.0%), West Midlands (16.8%), East Midlands (13.6%) and London (10.5%). The IFRS value of the portfolio at 30 June 2020 was £510.3 million.

During the first half of 2020, the Group did not enter into any new forward funding transactions, but construction on its existing projects continued despite some Covid19related delays. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had entered a total of 22 forward funding projects with 15 schemes having reached practical completion and seven schemes still under construction.

Rental Income

In total, the Group had 316 fully repairing and insuring leases (excluding agreement for leases on forward funding transactions). The Group had a total annualised rental income of £28.0 million on its standing investments.

During the first half of 2020, the Group entered into leases with another two Approved Providers, increasing its total to 18. This enhanced the Group's counterparty diversification. The Group's three largest Approved Providers by rental income were Inclusion Housing (24.8%), Falcon (12.4%) and Parasol Homes (12.3%).

The Group's three largest Approved Providers by units were Inclusion Housing (713), Falcon (366) and Hilldale (328).

As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio had a WAULT of

25.4 years (well in excess of the Group's minimum term of at least 15 years), with 99.5% of the portfolio's rental income showing an unexpired lease term above 21 years. Compared with 31 December 2019, the WAULT has shortened slightly by 0.3 years as most additions in

the last six months have had a lease term of c.25 years

(compared to some of the Group's first investments which had lease terms of up to 60 years).The WAULT includes the initial lease term upon completion as well as any reversionary leases and put/call options available to the Group at expiry of the initial term.

Jan-18Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21

Bradford

Hereford

Scunthorpe

Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire

Cheshire

Derbyshire

Nottinghamshire

Derbyshire

Birmingham

Stafford

Preston

Bradford

Redditch

Scunthorpe

Cheshire

Edinburgh

Yeovil

North Walsham

Redditch

Northampton

Warrington

£3.0m

£3.1m

£1.3m

£1.2m £0.7m

£2.4m

£0.7m

£1.8m

£1.9m

£2.5m

£2.8m

£2.3m

£2.5m

£3.0m

£3.5m

£2.3m

£5.4m

£3.3m

£3.2m

£2.4m

£2.6m

£4.1m

Construction Period of Completed Schemes

Forward Funding Period

2020 Interim Report

28

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT (Continued)

Rents under the leases are indexed against either CPI (94.6%) or RPI (5.4%), which provides investors with the security that the rental income will increase in line with inflation. Some leases have an index "premium" under which the standard rental increase is based upon CPI or RPI plus a further percentage point, reflecting top-ups by Local Authorities. These account for 5.7% of the Group's leases. For the purposes of the portfolio valuation, JLL assumed CPI and RPI to increase at 1.7% per annum and 2.2% per annum respectively over the term of the relevant leases.

Pipeline and Outlook

Covid-19 presented unique challenges to the Group's business, its counterparties and, above all, its residents, but across the board the response has exemplified resilience. Essential repairs continued to be provided. Care continued to be delivered. Funding continued to flow. As a result of this, market activity soon resumed, in many cases encouraged by Commissioners looking to ease the burden on the NHS. The specialised supported housing sector was in fact one of the first sectors to have its "material uncertainty" clause removed by JLL from valuations. In light of all this, it is not surprising that our pipeline remains strong, with over £150 million of highquality deals available to complete.

Market Value by Approved Provider

Rental Income by Approved Provider

Inclusion 27.0%

Parasol Homes 11.9%

Falcon 11.9%

Inclusion 24.8%

Falcon 12.4%

Parasol Homes 12.3%

My Space 9.5%

Hilldale 10.3%

BeST 6.6%

Hilldale 10.8%

My Space 9.7%

BeST 6.8%

AHS 5.8%

Chrysalis 5.0%

Care Housing

AHS 6.0%

Chrysalis 4.9%

Westmoreland 3.5%

Association 3.2%

Westmoreland 3.2%

Sunnyvale 1.5%

Wings Care 1.0%

Care Housing

Sunnyvale 1.6%

Wings Care 1.0%

Association 2.9%

IKE 0.9%

Lifeways 0.8%

Encircle

IKE 0.9%

Lifeways 0.8%

Encircle Housing 0.6%

Housing 0.6%

Blue Square 0.5%

Keys 0.2%

Partners

Blue Square 0.5%

Keys 0.2%

Partners

Foundation 0.0%

Foundation 0.1%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

29

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Rental Income by Lease Length

Rental Income by Index

21 to 30 years 89.7%

50< years 4.4%

CPI 93.3%

RPI+1% 4.4%

RPI 1.0%

CPI+1% 1.3%

31 to 40 years 5.3%

41 to 50 years 0.2%

0 to 20 years 0.5%

As the second half of 2020 progresses, we will continue to monitor the performance of our counterparties, particularly in the event of a second wave, but remain comforted by the sector's performance so far and its strong fundamentals. High-quality properties which house residents whose rent is ultimately paid by central government are likely to remain resilient in the face of future challenges. As we deploy the Group's remaining funds, we will explore the possibility of raising further funds that can be invested to the benefit of residents, taxpayers and investors.

Max Shenkman

Head of Investment

29 September 2020

2020 Interim Report

30

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

North East

Princes Street, Bishop Auckland

Hexham, Northumberland

East Midlands

10

5

St Peter's Gardens, Northampton

7

1

West Midlands

3

2

11

9

Park View Apartments, Wolverhampton

8 6 4

Yorkshire

Delph Crescent, Bradford

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

31

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

Key

Region

Properties

% of Funds

Invested*

1

North West

91

21.1

2

West Midlands

60

16.3

3

East Midlands

53

13.5

4

London

26

10.9

5

North East

44

9.9

6

South East

51

9.7

7

Yorkshire

32

8.9

8

South West

27

5.1

9

East

16

3.3

10

Scotland

2

0.7

11

Wales

2

0.6

Total

404

100.0

* calculated excluding acquisition costs

Delph Court, Bradford

2020 Interim Report

32

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

In order to track the Group's progress the following key performance indicators are monitored:

1. Dividend

KPI and Definition

Relevance to Strategy

Performance

Comment

Dividends paid to shareholders and

The dividend reflects the Company's

Total dividends of 2.59 pence per

The Company paid a dividend of

declared during the period.

ability to deliver a low risk but growing

share were paid or declared in respect

1.295 pence per Ordinary share in respect

income stream from the portfolio.

of the period 1 January 2020 to

of the period 1 March 2020 to 30 June

30 June 2020.

2020 on 25 September 2020. Total

(30 June 2019: 2.54 pence)

dividends paid and declared for the period

are in line with the Company's target.

2. IFRS NAV per Share

KPI and Definition

Relevance to Strategy

Performance

Comment

The value of our assets (based on

The IFRS NAV reflects our ability to

105.34 pence at 30 June 2020

The IFRS NAV per share at IPO was

an independent valuation) less

grow the portfolio and to add value to it

(31 December 2019: 105.37 pence)

98.0 pence.

the book value of our liabilities,

throughout the life cycle of our assets.

This is an increase of 7.5% since IPO driven

attributable to shareholders.

by growth in the underlying asset value of

the investment properties.

3. Loan to GAV

KPI and Definition

Relevance to Strategy

Performance

Comment

A proportion of our investment

The Company uses gearing to enhance

33.1% Loan to GAV at 30 June 2020.

As at 30 June 2020: £68.5 million private

portfolio is funded by borrowings.

equity returns.

placement of loan notes with MetLife; and

Our medium to long-term target

(31 December 2019: 31.1%)

a £130 million secured revolving credit

Loan to GAV is 40% with a hard cap

facility with Lloyds/NatWest of which £117

of 50%.

million was drawn at 30 June 2020.

4. Earnings per Share

KPI and Definition

Relevance to Strategy

Performance

Comment

The post-tax earnings generated

The EPS reflects our ability to generate

2.55 pence per share for the period

EPS decreased by 9.5% due to the Group

that are attributable to shareholders.

earnings from our portfolio including

ended 30 June 2020, based on

recognising a smaller fair value gain on

valuation increases.

earnings including the fair value gain

the revaluation of the Group's properties

on properties, calculated on the

relative to the previous period. This was as

weighted average number of shares in

a result of slower than usual deployment

issue during the year.

resulting from the national lockdown and a

(30 June 2019: 2.82 pence)

reduction in the CPI and RPI assumptions in

the valuation models of the Group's Valuer.

The outlook remains positive and we

continue to invest to generate an attractive

total return.

5. Adjusted Earnings per Share

KPI and Definition

Relevance to Strategy

Performance

Comment

Adjusted earnings per share

A key measure which is a reflection of

2.25 pence per share for the period

This demonstrates the Group's ability to

includes adjustments for non-cash

actual cashflows supporting dividend

ended 30 June 2020, based on

meet dividend payments from net cash

items. The calculation is shown in

payments.

earnings excluding the fair value gain

inflows. It represents a dividend cover for

Note 21.

on properties, amortisation of loan

the period to 30 June 2020 of 86.9%.

arrangement fees; calculated on the

weighted average number of shares in

issue during the year.

(30 June 2019: 1.55 pence)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

33

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

6. Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term (WAULT)

KPI and Definition

Relevance to Strategy

Performance

Comment

The average unexpired lease term of

The WAULT is a key measure of the

25.4 years at 30 June 2020 (includes

As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio's WAULT

the investment portfolio, weighted

quality of our portfolio. Long lease terms

put and call options).

stood at 25.4 years and remains well ahead

by annual passing rents. Our target

underpin the security of our income

(31 December 2019: 25.7 years)

of the Group's minimum term of 15 years.

is a WAULT of at least 15 years.

stream.

7. Adjusted Portfolio Earnings per Share

KPI and Definition

Relevance to Strategy

Performance

Comment

The post-tax earnings adjusted

The Adjusted Portfolio EPS reflects the

13.42 pence per share for the period

The Adjusted Portfolio EPS shows the value

for the market portfolio valuation

application of using the portfolio value

ended 30 June 2020, as shown on

per share on a long-term basis.

including portfolio premium.

and reflects the potential increase in

page 59.

The increase in the Adjusted Portfolio EPS

value the Group could realise if assets

(30 June 2019: 9.29 pence)

from the previous period is reflective of the

are sold on a portfolio basis.

larger portfolio size.

8. Portfolio NAV

KPI and Definition

Relevance to Strategy

Performance

Comment

The IFRS NAV adjusted for the

The Portfolio NAV measure is to

The Portfolio NAV of £407.8 million

The Portfolio NAV per share shows a good

market portfolio valuation including

highlight the fair value of net assets on

equates to a Portfolio NAV of

market growth in the underlying asset value

portfolio premium.

an ongoing, long-term basis and reflects

116.21 pence per Ordinary Share, as

of the investment properties.

the potential increase in value the

shown on page 59.

Group could realise under the special

(31 December 2019: Portfolio

assumption of a hypothetical sale of the

NAV £401.9 million equated to

underlying property investment portfolio

114.53 pence per ordinary share)

in one single transaction.

9. Exposure to Largest Approved Provider

KPI and Definition

Relevance to Strategy

Performance

Comment

The percentage of the Group's gross

The exposure to the largest Approved

24.6% at 30 June 2020.

Our maximum exposure limit is 30%. We

assets that are leased to the single

Provider must be monitored to ensure

(31 December 2019: 20.6%)

are below our maximum exposure limit with

largest Approved Provider.

that we are not overly exposed to one

our largest Approved Provider, Inclusion

Approved Provider in the event of a

Housing.

default scenario.

10. Total Return

KPI and Definition

Relevance to Strategy

Performance

Comment

IFRS NAV plus total dividends paid

The total return measure highlights

IFRS NAV 105.34 pence at 30 June

The IFRS NAV per share at 30 June 2020

during the year.

the gross return to investors including

2020. Total dividends paid during

was 105.34 pence. Adding back dividends

dividends paid since the prior year.

the period ended 30 June 2020 were

paid during the period of 2.58 pence per

2.59 pence.

Ordinary Share to the IFRS NAV at 30 June

Total return was 2.42% for the period

2020 results in an increase of 2.42%.

to 30 June 2020.

(30 June 2019: 2.73%)

34

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

EPRA PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The table below shows additional performance measures, calculated in accordance with the Best Practices Recommendations of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA). We provide these measures to aid comparison with other European real estate businesses.

Full reconciliations of EPRA Earnings and NAV performance measures are included in Notes 21 and 22 of the consolidated financial statements respectively. A full reconciliation of the other EPRA performance measures are included in the Unaudited Performance Measures section.

1. EPRA Earnings per share

KPI and Definition

Purpose

Performance

EPRA Earnings per share excludes

A measure of a Group's underlying

2.12 pence per share for the period to

gains from fair value adjustment on

operating results and an indication of the

30 June 2020.

investment property that are included

extent to which current dividend payments

(30 June 2019: 1.53 pence)

in the IFRS calculation for Earnings per

are supported by earnings.

The Group is currently in ramp up

share.

phase and undertaking forward funding

developments resulting in a lag in the

Company's ability to fully cover dividends.

Our priority remains to achieve a fully

covered dividend from operations. We

expect this to be achieved by Q4 2020.

2. EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) per share

KPI and Definition

Purpose

Performance

The EPRA NRV adds back the

A measure that highlights the value of net

£399.7 million/113.91 pence per share as

purchasers' costs deducted from the

assets on a long-term basis.

at 30 June 2020.

IFRS valuation.

£397.2 million/113.20 pence per share as

at 31 December 2019.

3. EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share

KPI and Definition

Purpose

Performance

The EPRA NTA is equal to IFRS NAV

A measure that assumes entities buy and

£369.6 million/105.34 pence per share as

as there are no deferred tax liabilities

sell assets, thereby crystalising certain levels

at 30 June 2020.

or other adjustments applicable to the

of deferred tax liability.

£369.7 million/105.37 pence per share as

Group under the REIT regime.

at 31 December 2019.

4. EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV)

KPI and Definition

Purpose

Performance

The EPRA NDV provides a scenario

A measure that shows the shareholder value

£365.2 million/104.07 pence per share as

where deferred tax, financial

if assets and liabilities are not held until

at 30 June 2020.

instruments, and certain other

maturity.

£364.7 million/103.93 pence per share as

adjustments are calculated as to the full

at 31 December 2019.

extent of their liability.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

35

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

5. EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY)

KPI and Definition

Purpose

Performance

Annualised rental income based on the

A comparable measure for portfolio

5.33% at 30 June 2020.

cash rents passing at the balance sheet

valuations. This measure should make it

5.29% at 31 December 2019.

date, less non-recoverable property

easier for investors to judge for themselves

operating expenses, divided by the

how the valuation of a portfolio compares

market value of the property, increased

with others.

with (estimated) purchasers' costs.

6. EPRA 'Topped-Up' NIY

KPI and Definition

Purpose

Performance

This measure incorporates an

The topped-up net initial yield is useful

5.34% at 30 June 2020.

adjustment to the EPRA NIY in respect

in that it allows investors to see the yield

5.29% at 31 December 2019.

of the expiration of rent-free periods (or

based on the full rent that is contracted at

other unexpired lease incentives such

30 June 2020.

as discounted rent periods and step

rents).

7. EPRA Vacancy Rate

KPI and Definition

Purpose

Performance

Estimated Market Rental Value (ERV)

A "pure" percentage measure of investment

0.00% as at 30

June 2020.

of vacant space divided by ERV of the

property space that is vacant, based on ERV.

0.00% as at 31

December 2019.

whole portfolio.

8. EPRA Cost Ratio

KPI and Definition

Purpose

Performance

Administrative and operating costs

A key measure to enable meaningful

23.22% as at 30 June 2020.

(including and excluding costs of

measurement of the changes in a Group's

28.35% as at 31 December 2019.

direct vacancy) divided by gross rental

operating costs.

income.

2020 Interim Report

36

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The table below sets out what we believe to be the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group. The table does not cover all of the risks that the Group may face. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to management or deemed to be less material at the date of this report may also have an adverse effect on the Group.

The Board considers that the principal risks and uncertainties as outlined below will remain unchanged for the remaining six months of the financial year.

1. RISK CATEGORY - FINANCIAL

Expensive or lack of debt finance may limit our ability to grow and achieve a fully covered dividend

Risk Impact

Risk Mitigation

Without sufficient debt funding at

When raising debt finance the Investment Manager adopts a flexible

sustainable rates, we will be unable

approach involving speaking to multiple funders offering various

to pursue suitable investments in line

rates, structures and tenors. Doing this allows the Investment

with our Investment Policy. This would

Manager to maintain maximum competitive tension between

significantly impair our ability to pay

funders. After proceeding with a funder, the Investment Manager

dividends to shareholders at the

agrees heads of terms early in the process to ensure a streamlined,

targeted rate.

transparent fund-raising process. The Board also keeps liquidity under

constant review to ensure that we have a level of protection in the

event of adverse fund-raising conditions.

Impact

Likelihood

Change in Year

STABLE

2. RISK CATEGORY - FINANCIAL

Floating rate debt exposes the business to underlying interest rate movements

Risk Impact

Risk Mitigation

The Group's Revolving Credit Facility

The Group considers cash flow forecasts and ensures sufficient cash

is currently non-hedged and therefore

balances are held within the Group to meet future needs. Prudent

interest is payable based on a margin

liquidity risk management implies maintaining sufficient cash and

over 3M Libor. Any adverse movements

marketable securities, the availability of financing through appropriate

in the 3M Libor forward curve could

and adequate credit lines, and the ability of customers to settle

significantly impair our profitability and

obligations within normal terms of credit. The Group ensures, through

ability to pay dividends.

forecasting of capital requirements, that adequate cash is available to

fund the Group's operating activities. In addition the Board regularly

reviews potential hedging arrangements which can be put in place

at any time during the duration of the Revolving Credit Facility. The

Group's 10-year and 15-year MetLife tranches have a fixed rate coupon.

Impact

Likelihood

Change in Year

STABLE

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

37

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

3. RISK CATEGORY - FINANCIAL

Impact

HEADING

Unable to operate within debt covenants

Risk Impact

Risk Mitigation

The borrowings the Group currently

The Investment Manager monitors loan to value and interest

has and which the Group uses in the

covenants ratios on an ongoing basis. In the unlikely event that

future may contain loan to value and

an event of default occurs under these covenants the Group has a

interest covenants ratios. If property

remedy period during which it can cure the covenant breach by either

valuations and rental income decrease,

injecting cash collateral or equity funded assets in order to restore

such covenants could be breached,

covenant compliance.

Likelihood

and the impact of such an event could

include: an increase in borrowing

costs; a requirement for additional

cash collateral; payment of a fee to the

lender; a sale of an asset or assets or a

forfeit of any asset to a lender.

This may result in the Group selling

assets to repay drawn loan amounts

Change in Year

resulting in a decrease on Group's Net

Asset Value.

STABLE

4. RISK CATEGORY - PROPERTY

Default of one or more Approved Provider lessees

Risk Impact

Risk Mitigation

The default of one or more of our

Under the terms of our Investment Policy and restrictions, no more

lessees could impact the revenue

than 30% of the Group's gross asset value may be exposed to one

gained from relevant assets. If the

lessee, meaning the risk of significant rent loss is low. Were a lessee to

lessee cannot remedy the default

default or were the Group to believe it likely that a lessee would default

or no support is offered to the

the Group would look to move the affected properties to another

lessee by the Regulator of Social

Approved Provider with whom the Group have a good relationship to

Housing, we may have to terminate

ensure that both the provision of housing to vulnerable individuals and

or negotiate the lease, meaning a

the income stream associated with the properties were preserved. In

sustained reduction in revenues while

addition, the lessees are predominantly regulated by the Regulator of

a replacement is found.

Social Housing, meaning that, if a lessee was to suffer financial difficulty,

it is likely that the Regulator of Social Housing would look to ensure that

the vulnerable residents did not have to be rehoused.

The Investment Manager has continued to monitor the implications of

the pandemic and maintains a specific Covid-19 related risk register

with regards to the Group's Registered Providers and Care Providers.

The Investment Manager has remained in regular communication

with counterparties and monitored occupancy and referrals closely.

Details regarding the extent of the impact of Covid-19 on the Group's

counterparties is detailed on pages 22 to 29.

Impact

Likelihood

Change in Year

STABLE

5. RISK CATEGORY - PROPERTY

Forward funding properties involves a higher degree of risk than that associated with completed investments

Risk Impact

Risk Mitigation

Our forward funded developments

Before entering into any forward funding arrangements, the

are likely to involve a higher degree

Investment Manager undertakes substantial due diligence on

of risk than is associated with standing

developers and their main subcontractors, ensuring they have a

investments. This could include

strong track record. We enter into contracts on a fixed price basis and

general construction risks, delays in

then, during the development work, we typically defer development

the development or the development

profit until work has been completed and audited by a chartered

not being completed, cost overruns or

surveyor. Further, less than 2.5% of our portfolio is forward-funded at

developer/contractor default. If any of

present and we are limited by our Investment Policy which restricts

the risks associated with our forward

us to forward funding a maximum of 20% of the Group's net asset

funded developments materialised,

value at any one time. Ultimately, with these mitigating factors in

this could reduce the value of these

place, the flexibility to forward fund allows us to acquire assets and

assets and our portfolio.

opportunities which will provide prime revenues in future years.

Impact

Likelihood

Change in Year

STABLE

2020 Interim Report

38

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

6. RISK CATEGORY - REGULATORY

Impact

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk of an Approved Provider receiving a non-compliant financial viability or governance rating by the Regulator

Risk Impact

Risk Mitigation

Should an Approved Provider with

As part of the Group's acquisition process, the Investment Manager

which the Group has one or more

conducts a thorough due diligence process on all Registered

leases in place receive a non-

Providers with which the Company enters into lease agreements that

compliant rating by the Regulator,

takes account of their financial strength and governance procedures.

in particular in relation to viability,

The Investment Manager has established relationships with the

Likelihood

depending on the further actions

of the Regulator, it is possible that

Approved Providers with whom it works. The Approved Providers

there may be a negative impact

keep the Investment Manager informed of developments surrounding

on the market value of the relevant

the regulatory notices.

properties which are the subject

The Group has leases in place with four Approved Providers that have

of such lease(s). Depending on

Change in Year

the exposure of the Group to such

been deemed non-compliant by the Regulator. These assets did not

Approved Provider, this in turn may

suffer from an impairment in value as part of the Q2 valuation by the

STABLE

have a material adverse effect on the

Group's independent Valuer.

Group's Net Asset Value until such

More detail on this risk can be found on page 24.

time as the matter is resolved through

an improvement in the relevant

Approved Provider's rating or a

change in Approved Provider.

7. RISK CATEGORY - REGULATORY

Risk of changes to the social housing regulatory regime

Risk Impact

Risk Mitigation

Future governments may take a

As demand for social housing remains high relative to supply, the

different approach to the social

Board and the Investment Manager is confident there will continue

housing regulatory regime, resulting

to be a viable market within which to operate, notwithstanding any

in changes to the law and other

future change of Government. Even if Government funding was to

regulation or practices of the

reduce, the nature of the rental agreements the Group has in place

Government with regard to social

means that the Group will enjoy continued lessee rent commitment

housing.

for the term of the agreed leases.

Impact

Likelihood

Change in Year

STABLE

8. RISK CATEGORY - REGULATORY

Risk of not being qualified as REIT

Risk Impact

Risk Mitigation

If the Group fails to remain in

The Group intends to continue to operate as a REIT and work within

compliance with the REIT conditions,

its investment objective and policy. The Group will retain legal and

the members of the Group will be

regulatory advisers and consult with them on a regular basis to ensure

subject to UK corporation tax on

it understands and complies with the requirements. In addition,

some or all of their property rental

the Board oversees adherence to the REIT regime, maintaining

income and chargeable gains on the

close dialogue with the Investment Manager to ensure we remain

sale of properties which would reduce

compliant with legislation.

the funds available to distribute to

investors.

Impact

Likelihood

Change in Year

STABLE

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

2020 Interim Report

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

9. RISK CATEGORY - CORPORATE

HEADING

Reliance on the Investment Manager

Risk Impact

Risk Mitigation

We continue to rely on the Investment

Unless there is a default, either party may terminate the Investment

Manager's services and its reputation

Management Agreement by giving not less than 12 months'

in the social housing market. As a

written notice. The Board regularly reviews and monitors the

result, our performance will, to a large

Investment Manager's performance. In addition, the Board meets

extent, depend on the Investment

regularly with the Manager to ensure that we maintain a positive

Manager's abilities in the property

working relationship.

market. Termination of the Investment

Management Agreement would

severely affect our ability to effectively

manage our operations and may have

a negative impact on the share price

of the Company.

39

Impact

Likelihood

Change in Year

STABLE

10. RISK CATEGORY - FINANCIAL

Property valuations may be subject to change over time

Risk Impact

Risk Mitigation

Property valuations are inherently

All of the Group's property assets are independently valued quarterly

subjective and uncertain. Market

by Jones Lang LaSalle, a specialist property valuation firm, who are

conditions, which may impact the

provided with regular updates on portfolio activity by the Investment

creditworthiness of lessees, may

Manager. The Investment Manager meets with the external valuers

adversely affect valuations. The

to discuss the basis of their valuations and their quality control

portfolio is valued on a Market Value

processes. Default risk of lessees is mitigated in accordance with the

basis, which takes into account the

lessee default principal risk explanation provided above. In order

expected rental income to be received

to protect against loss in value, the Investment Manager's property

under the leases in future. This

management team seeks to visit each property in the portfolio once

valuation methodology provides a

a year, and works closely with lease counterparties to ensure, to the

significantly higher valuation than the

extent reasonably possible, their financial strength and governance

Vacant Possession value of a property.

procedures remain robust through the duration of the relevant lease.

In the event of an unremedied default

of an Approved Provider lessee, the

Details of the impact of Covid-19 are described on pages 22 to 29.

value of the assets in the portfolio may

be negatively affected.

Any changes could affect the Group's

net asset value and the share price of

the Group.

Impact

Likelihood

Change in Year

STABLE

Emerging Risks

The United Kingdom's Withdrawal from the European Union

The Board has continued to monitor the potential risks associated with Brexit. As discussions continue to develop with the UK's trading relationship with the EU, it still remains unclear as to the extent or precise nature of the impact of Brexit on the Company and its stakeholder base. Nevertheless, the strong Conservative majority achieved in December 2019 is likely to lead to a period of greater political stability, and with care, housing and social care, being UK based, the Group remains relatively insulated from the impact of Brexit.

The Board will continue to monitor the developing relationship between the UK and the EU and the wider potential impact of Brexit on the Group and its stakeholder base.

Covid-19 Pandemic

The outbreak of Covid-19 in early 2020 has negatively impacted economic conditions globally and is having an adverse and disruptive effect on the UK economy (triggering a technical recession after the second quarter of 2020). The Group's financial performance has proven to be resilient to the effects of Covid-19 thus far, however, its way of operating has adapted and is likely to need to continue to adapt in the near term in response to the developments relating to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Board have considered the potential significant and wide-ranging adverse effect on the Group, including a reduction in portfolio valuations, an increase in bad debts, void rates and costs, an adverse impact on existing banking covenants and health risks to the Group's employees and residents. The directors have performed an assessment of the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, which includes the impact of Covid-19 further details of which can be found in Note 2.1.

The Board will continue to monitor economic conditions and implement appropriate controls and processes in order to mitigate the potential impact of the pandemic on the Group.

40

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge this condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union and that the operating and financial review on pages 22 to 39 includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 and DTR 4.2.8 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority namely:

  • an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed financial statements and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and
  • material related party transactions in the first six months of the financial year as disclosed in Note 18 and any material changes in the related party transactions disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report.

A list of the Directors is shown on page 63.

Shareholder information is as disclosed on the Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc website.

Approval

This Directors' responsibilities statement was approved by the Board of Directors and signed on its behalf by:

Chris Phillips

Chairman

29 September 2020

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

41

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC

Introduction

We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 which comprises the Condensed Group Statement

of Comprehensive Income, the Condensed Group Statement of Finance Position, the Condensed Group Statement of Changes in Equity, the Condensed Group Statement of Cash Flows and the Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

We have read the other information contained in the halfyearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.

Directors' Responsibilities

The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of and has been approved by the Directors. The Directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

As disclosed in Note 2, the annual financial statements of the Group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, ''Interim Financial Reporting'', as adopted by the European Union.

Our Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, ''Review of Interim Financial Information Performed

by the Independent Auditor of the Entity'', issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons

responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, as adopted by the European Union, and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

Use of Our Report

Our report has been prepared in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the Company in meeting its responsibilities in respect of half-yearly financial reporting in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority and for no other purpose. No person is entitled to rely on this report unless such a person is a person entitled to rely upon this report by virtue of and for the purpose of our terms of engagement or has been expressly authorised to do so by our prior written consent. Save as above, we do not accept responsibility for this report to any other person or for any other purpose and we hereby expressly disclaim any and all such liability.

BDO LLP

Chartered Accountants

London, United Kingdom 29 September 2020

BDO LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales (with registered number OC305127).

2020 Interim Report

Financial Statements

44

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Financial statements

Condensed Group Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

Period from

Period from

1 January 2020 to

1 January 2019 to

Year ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Note

£'000

£'000

£'000

Income

Rental income

4

13,372

9,348

21,112

Total income

13,372

9,348

21,112

Expenses

Directors' remuneration

(151)

(151)

(307)

General and administrative expenses

(979)

(891)

(1,809)

Management fees

5

(1,975)

(1,859)

(3,869)

Total expenses

(3,105)

(2,901)

(5,985)

Gain from fair value adjustment on investment property

9

1,533

4,551

11,809

Loss from fair value adjustment on assets held for sale

(43)

-

-

Operating profit

11,757

10,998

26,936

Finance income

6

74

149

229

Finance expense

7

(2,866)

(1,232)

(3,448)

Profit before tax

8,965

9,915

23,717

Taxation

8

-

-

-

Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to

8,965

9,915

23,717

shareholders

IFRS Earnings per share - basic and diluted

21

2.55p

2.82p

6.75p

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

45

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Financial statements

Condensed Group Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2020

Company Number: 10814022

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Note

£'000

£'000

£'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Investment properties

9

511,016

396,567

472,349

Total non-current assets

511,016

396,567

472,349

Current assets

Assets held for sale

130

-

-

Trade and other receivables

10

4,158

2,271

4,287

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

11

43,527

74,824

67,711

Total current assets

47,815

77,095

71,998

Total assets

558,831

473,662

544,347

Liabilities

Current liabilities

(6,435)

Trade and other payables

12

(10,021)

(8,145)

Total current liabilities

(6,435)

(10,021)

(8,145)

Non-current liabilities

(1,509)

Other payables

13

(1,505)

(1,514)

Bank and other borrowings

14

(181,242)

(97,082)

(164,955)

Total non-current liabilities

(182,751)

(98,587)

(166,469)

Total liabilities

(189,186)

(108,608)

(174,614)

Total net assets

369,645

365,054

369,733

Equity

3,514

Share capital

3,514

3,514

Share premium reserve

151,157

151,157

151,157

Treasury shares reserve

(378)

(167)

(378)

Capital reduction reserve

15

166,154

175,066

166,154

Retained earnings

49,198

35,484

49,286

Total Equity

369,645

365,054

369,733

IFRS Net asset value per share - basic and diluted

22

105.34p

103.96p

105.37p

The Condensed Group Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board on 29 September 2020 and signed on its behalf by:

Chris Phillips

Chairman

29 September 2020

2020 Interim Report

46

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Financial statements

Condensed Group Statement of Changes in Equity

For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

Share

Share premium

Treasury shares

Capital

Retained

Total

Period from 1 January 2020

reduction

Note

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

equity

to 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Balance at 1 January 2020

3,514

151,157

(378)

166,154

49,286

369,733

Profit and total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

8,965

8,965

for the period

Transactions with owners

-

-

-

-

(9,053)

(9,053)

Dividends paid

16

Balance at 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

3,514

151,157

(378)

166,154

49,198

369,645

Capital

Retained

Total

Period from 1 January 2019

Share

Share premium

Treasury shares

reduction

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

equity

to 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

Note

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Balance at 1 January 2019

3,514

151,157

-

183,921

25,569

364,161

Profit and total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

9,915

9,915

for the period

Transactions with owners

Own shares repurchased

-

-

(167)

-

-

(167)

Dividends paid

16

-

-

-

(8,855)

-

(8,855)

Balance at 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

3,514

151,157

(167)

175,066

35,484

365,054

Capital

Retained

Total

Year ended

Share

Share premium

Treasury shares

reduction

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

equity

31 December 2019 (audited)

Note

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Balance at 1 January 2019

3,514

151,157

-

183,921

25,569

364,161

Profit and total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

23,717

23,717

for the year

Transactions with owners

Own shares repurchased

-

-

(378)

-

-

(378)

Dividends paid

16

-

-

-

(17,767)

-

(17,767)

Balance at 31 December 2019 (audited)

3,514

151,157

(378)

166,154

49,286

369,733

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

47

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Financial statements

Condensed Group Statement of Cash Flows

For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

From 1 January 2020

From 1 January 2019

Year ended

to 30 June 2020

to 30 June 2019

31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Note

£'000

£'000

£'000

Cash flows from operating activities

8,965

Profit before income tax

9,915

23,717

Adjustments for:

(1,533)

(4,551)

(11,809)

Gain from fair value adjustment on investment property

9

Loss on fair value adjustment on assets held for sale

43

-

-

Finance income

6

(74)

(149)

(229)

Finance costs

7

2,866

1,232

3,448

Operating results before working capital changes

10,267

6,447

15,127

Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables

104

935

(11)

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

74

(244)

1,188

Net cash flow generated from operating activities

10,445

7,138

16,304

Cash flows from investing activities

(39,108)

Purchase of investment properties

(66,805)

(137,724)

Prepaid acquisition costs refunded/(paid)

25

208

(884)

Restricted cash - released

2,825

4,119

11,348

Restricted cash - paid

(239)

(4,992)

(8,375)

Interest received

58

120

163

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(36,439)

(67,350)

(135,472)

Cash flows from financing activities

-

Own shares repurchased

(167)

(378)

Bank borrowings drawn

14

16,034

31,264

100,592

Restricted bank borrowings

14

-

10,460

10,460

Loan arrangement fees paid

14

(254)

(1,623)

(3,455)

Dividends paid

16

(9,053)

(8,855)

(17,767)

Interest paid

(2,308)

(1,041)

(2,898)

Net cash flow generated from financing activities

4,419

30,038

86,554

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(21,575)

(30,174)

(32,614)

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

64,732

97,346

97,346

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the

11

43,157

67,172

64,732

period

2020 Interim Report

48

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Financial statements

Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)

For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

1.  CORPORATE INFORMATION

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF. The Company is registered as an investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

The principal activity of the Company is to act as the ultimate parent company of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital growth from investing in a portfolio of social homes.

2.  BASIS OF PREPARATION

The Condensed Group Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union. The Condensed Group Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been reviewed by the Company's Auditor, BDO LLP in accordance with International Standard of Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and were approved for issue on 29 September 2020. The Condensed Group Financial Statements are unaudited and do not constitute statutory accounts for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006.

The comparative financial information for the year ended

31 December 2019 in this interim report does not constitute statutory accounts for that year. The Group's annual report and accounts for the year to 31 December 2019 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The independent auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The Group's Financial Statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, as modified for the Group's investment properties, which have been measured at fair value. Gains or losses arising from changes in fair values are included in profit or loss.

The Group has applied the same accounting policies in these Condensed Group Financial Statements as in its 2019 annual financial statements, except for those that relate to new standards and interpretations effective for the first time for periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020. The new standards and amendments impacting the Group are:

  • Definition of a Business (Amendments to IFRS 3);
  • Definitions of material (Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8); and
  • Amendments to references to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards.

The Directors have given due consideration to the impact on the financial statements of the amendments as follows:

Definition of a Business (Amendments to IFRS 3)

Under these amendments, to be considered a business, an acquired set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create outputs. An optional concentration test has also been added. This allows the acquirer to assess whether substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single asset or group of similar assets. If such a concentration exists, the transaction is not viewed as an acquisition of a business and no further assessment of the business combination guidance is required. The optional concentration test has been performed and the Directors have concluded that at present, the adoption of the amendment and interpretation does not have a material impact on the financial statements in the period of initial application. In previous reporting periods, subsidiaries acquired by the Group were all treated as the acquisition of a group of assets rather than a business as there was not an integrated set of activities acquired in addition to the property. In the current reporting period, the optional concentration test has been performed which has determined that the fair value of the gross asset acquired is concentrated into a single asset, investment property and therefore is not a business combination. The Group has not purchased and does not intend to purchase any subsidiaries which incorporate any assets other than investment property.

Definitions of material amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8

"Definition of Material (Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8)" has been issued to clarify the definition of "material" and to align the definition used in the Conceptual Framework and the standards themselves. The changes all relate to a revised definition of "material" which is quoted as follows:

"Information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity."

The Directors are satisfied this amendment will not have a significant impact on the Group due to sufficient controls already well established which prevent omission, misstatement and obscuration.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

49

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Amendments to references to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards

The above provides amendments to various standards, however, some revisions are only with regards to references and quotes so that they refer to the revised Conceptual Framework. The standards that have had proper updates that will affect the Group are IFRS 3, IAS 1 and IAS 8 which have all been discussed above.

2.1.  Going concern

The Group benefits from a secure income stream from long leases which are not overly reliant on any one tenant and present a well- diversified risk. The Directors have reviewed the Group's forecast which show the expected annualised rental income exceeds the expected operating costs of the Group.

To date, Covid-19 has not impacted the Group's ability to continue as a going concern for reasons discussed below.

As a result, the Directors believe that the Group is still well placed to manage its financing and other business risks and that the Group will remain viable, continuing to operate and meet its liabilities as they fall due despite the risk of Covid-19.

The Directors have performed an assessment of the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, which includes the impact of Covid-19, for a period of at least 12 months from the date of signing these financial statements. The Directors have considered the expected obligations of the Company and its subsidiaries for the next 12 months and are confident that all will be met.

In considering the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern, the Directors also considered the impact of Covid-19 on their tenants. Tenants of the Group are Registered Providers who receive their housing benefit from Local Authorities, before it is passed to subsidiaries in the form of rental income. Local Authorities have confirmed they will not stop helping vulnerable people or paying for essential services during this time, and therefore the Directors do not foresee any issues in rent collection, however in the event of a downturn in revenue, variable costs would be reduced to enable the Group to meet its future liabilities. 100% of rental income due and payable for the period ended 30 June 2020 has been collected. 100% of all rent due and payable at the 31 August 2020 has been collected.

The Directors have also considered the financing provided to the Group. Norland Estates Limited and TP REIT Propco 2 Limited have bank facilities with MetLife and Lloyds Bank respectively. The loan secured by Norland Estates Limited with MetLife is subject to an asset cover ratio covenant of x2.25. The latest external valuation was carried out at 30 June 2020 and at that point the asset cover ratio was x2.68. The loan is also subject to an interest cover ratio. The

covenant ratio is not less than x1.75 and at 30 June 2020 the interest cover ratio was x4.99.

The loan secured by TP REIT Propco 2 Limited with Lloyds Bank is subject to a loan to value covenant of <50%. As at the 30 June 2020, the loan to value was 40%. The loan is also subject to an interest cover ratio. The covenant ratio is not less than x2.75 and at 30 June 2020 the interest cover ratio was x5.57.The loan has an initial term of four years expiring on 20 December 2022. This may be extended by a further two years to 20 December 2024 if requested but is at the sole discretion of Lloyds Bank.

The Directors have also considered the circumstances that would lead to a covenant breach. For Norland Estates Limited, the property portfolio valuation at 30 June 2020 is based on a blended net initial yield of 5.25%. Yields would have to move by 139 bps before valuations fell to a level at which the asset cover ratio covenant was breached.

The interest cover ratio would need rental income collection to fall from its current level of 100% to 49% before the covenant is breached.

And for TP REIT Propco 2 Limited, as at 30 June 2020, its property portfolio valuation would need to fall by 25.6% before valuations fell to a level at which the loan to value covenant was breached. The interest cover ratio would need rental income collection to fall from its current level of 100% to 35% before the covenant is breached.

The Group has no short or medium term refinancing risk given the 10-year average maturity of its long term debt facilities with MetLife, the first of which expires in June 2028, and which are fully fixed at an all-in weighted average rate of 3.04%.

Based on the forecasts prepared and the intentions of the parent company, the Directors consider that the Company and its subsidiaries will be able to settle its liabilities for a period of at least 12 months from the date of signing these financial statements and therefore has prepared these financial statements on the going concern basis.

Under the downside model the forecasts have been stressed to show the effect if Care Providers were unable to cover the voids and the time taken to fill voids is 2 years. It assumes that the Registered Provider (the tenant) will not be able to pay the voids. Under the downside model the Company and its subsidiaries will be able to settle its liabilities for a period of at least 12 months from the date of signing these financial statements.

The Directors believe there are currently no material uncertainties in relation to the Group's ability to continue in operation for the period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the Group's Financial Statements. The Board is, therefore, of the opinion that the

2020 Interim Report

50

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Financial statements

Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)

For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

going concern basis adopted in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate.

2.2  Reporting period

The financial statements have been prepared for the period ended 30 June 2020. The comparative periods are the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 and the year ended 31 December 2019.

2.3  Currency

The Group and Company financial information is presented in Sterling which is also the Company's functional currency.

3.  SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS, ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS

In the application of the Group's accounting policies, the Directors are required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities are unchanged from the annual report for the year to 31 December 2019. In the Directors' view, there have been no significant changes to the extent of estimation uncertainty, key assumptions or valuation techniques relating to investment properties arising as a result of Covid-19.

4.  RENTAL INCOME

1 January 2020

1 January 2019

Year ended

to 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2019 31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

Rental income

12,368

8,432

19,205

- freehold assets

1,004

Rental income

916

1,907

- leasehold assets

13,372

9,348

21,112

The lease agreements between the Group and the Registered Providers are full repairing and insuring leases. The Registered Providers are responsible for the settlement of all present and future rates, taxes, costs and other impositions payable in respect of the property. As a result, no direct property expenses were incurred.

All rental income arose within the United Kingdom.

5. MANAGEMENT FEES

1 January 2020

1 January 2019

Year ended

to 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2019 31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

Management fees

1,975

1,859

3,869

1,975

1,859

3,869

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

51

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

On 20 July 2017 Triple Point Investment Management LLP was appointed as the delegated investment manager of the Company by entering into the property management services and delegated portfolio management agreement. Under this agreement the delegated investment manager will advise the Company and provide certain management services in respect of the property portfolio. A Deed of Variation was signed on 23 August 2018. This defined cash balances in the Net Asset Value calculation in respect of the management fee as "positive uncommitted cash balances after deducting any borrowings".

The management fee is an annual management fee which is calculated quarterly in arrears based upon a percentage of the last published Net Asset Value of the Group (not taking into account uncommitted cash balances after deducting borrowings) as at

31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December in each year on the following basis with effect from Admission:

  1. on that part of the Net Asset Value up to and including £250 million, an amount equal to 1% of such part of the Net Asset Value;
  2. on that part of the Net Asset Value over £250 million and up to and including £500 million, an amount equal to 0.9% of such part of the Net Asset Value;
  3. on that part of the Net Asset Value over £500 million and up to and including £1 billion, an amount equal to 0.8% of such part of the Net Asset Value; and
  4. on that part of the Net Asset Value over £1 billion, an amount equal to 0.7% of such part of the Net Asset Value.

Management fees of £1,974,945 were chargeable by TPIM during the period to 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019 - £1,858,883, 31 December 2019 - £3,869,000). At the period end, £986,062 was due to TPIM (30 June 2019 - £979,880, 31 December 2019 - £986,000).

6. FINANCE INCOME

1 January 2020

1 January 2019

Year ended

to 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2019 31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

Head lease interest

16

20

50

income

58

Interest on liquidity

129

179

funds

74

149

229

7. FINANCE COSTS

1 January 2020

1 January 2019

Year ended

to 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2019 31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

Interest payable on

2,375

1,127

2,992

bank borrowings

(81)

Borrowing costs

-

(60)

capitalised (note 9)

542

Amortisation loan

80

457

arrangement fees

16

Head lease interest

21

50

expense

14

Bank charges

4

9

2,866

1,232

3,448

Total finance cost for

2,852

1,228

3,439

financial liabilities

held at amortised

cost

8. TAXATION

As a UK REIT, the Group is exempt from corporation tax on the profits and gains from its property investment business, provided it meets certain conditions as set out in the UK REIT regulations. For the interim period from 1 January to 30 June 2020, the Group did not have any non-qualifying profits and accordingly there is no tax charge in the period. If there were any non-qualifying profits and gains, these would be subject to corporation tax.

It is assumed that the Group will continue to be a group UK REIT for the foreseeable future, such that deferred tax has not been recognised on temporary differences relating to the property rental business.

9. INVESTMENT PROPERTY

Operational

Properties

under

Total

assets

development

£'000

£'000

£'000

As at 1 January 2020

454,400

17,949

472,349

Acquisitions and additions

29,479

7,751

37,230

Fair value adjustment

1,225

308

1,533

Changes to head lease

(4)

-

(4)

right-of-use assets

Borrowing costs capitalised

-

81

81

(note 7)

Transfer of completed

10,111

(10,111)

-

properties

Reclassified to assets held for

(173)

-

(173)

sale

As at 30 June 2020

495,038

15,978

511,016

(unaudited)

2020 Interim Report

52

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Financial statements

Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)

For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

Properties

Operational

under

assets

development

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

As at 1 January 2019

316,117

7,952

324,069

Acquisitions and additions

56,413

11,394

67,807

Fair value adjustment

4,420

131

4,551

Changes to head lease

140

-

140

right-of-use assets

Transfer of completed

1,780

(1,780)

-

properties

As at 30 June 2019

378,870

17,697

396,567

(unaudited)

Properties

Operational

under

assets

development

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

As at 1 January 2019

316,117

7,952

324,069

Acquisitions and additions

114,835

21,428

136,263

Fair value adjustment

11,134

675

11,809

Changes to head lease

148

-

148

right-of-use assets

Borrowing costs capitalised

-

60

60

(note 7)

Transfer of completed

12,166

(12,166)

-

properties

As at 31 December 2019

454,400

17,949

472,349

(audited)

Reconciliation to independent valuation:

30 June 2020

31 December

30 June 2019

2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

Investment property

510,329

395,870

471,635

valuation

1,449

Fair value adjustment

1,445

1,453

  • headlease ground rent

Fair value adjustment

(762)

(748)

(739)

- lease incentive

debtor

511,016

396,567

472,349

Properties under development represent contracts for the development of a pre-let property under a forward funding agreement. Where the development period is expected to be a substantial period, the borrowing costs that can be directly attributed to getting the asset ready for use are capitalised as part of the investment property value.

The carrying value of leasehold properties at 30 June 2020 was £34.9 million (30 June 2019 - £34.8 million, 31 December 2019 - £35.3 million).

In accordance with "IAS 40: Investment Property", the Group's investment properties have been independently valued at fair value by Jones Lang LaSalle Limited ("JLL"), an accredited external valuer with recognised and relevant professional qualifications. The independent valuers provide their fair value of the Group's investment property portfolio every three months.

JLL were appointed as external valuers by the Board on 11 December 2017. JLL has provided valuations services to the Group. The proportion of the total fees payable by the Company to JLL's total fee income is minimal. Additionally, JLL has a rotation policy in place whereby the signatories on the valuations rotate after 7 years.

% Key Statistics

The metrics below are in relation to the total investment property portfolio held as at 30 June 2020.

Portfolio metrics

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

Capital Deployed

459,858

359,272

424,266

(£'000)*

404

Number of Properties

318

388

Number of Tenancies***

316

229

300

Number of Registered

18

16

16

Providers***

153

Number of Local

127

149

Authorities***

93

Number of Care

73

88

Providers***

5.30%

Average NIY**

5.28%

5.27%

*calculated excluding acquisition costs

**calculated using IAS 40 valuations (excluding forward funding acquisitions)

***calculated excluding forward funding acquisitions

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

53

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Regional exposure

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

*Cost

% of

% of

% of

Region

funds

*Cost

funds

*Cost

funds

£'000

invested

£'000

invested

£'000

invested

North West

97,516

21.2

86,099

24.0

93,451

22.0

West

75,253

16.4

47,073

13.1

65,189

15.4

Midlands

61,896

13.5

East

54,156

15.1

59,929

14.1

Midlands

49,906

10.9

London

50,347

14.0

49,906

11.8

North East

45,450

9.9

40,009

11.1

43,691

10.3

South East

44,646

9.7

37,245

10.4

43,697

10.3

Yorkshire

40,799

8.9

20,164

5.6

30,245

7.1

South West

23,528

5.0

16,867

4.7

21,547

5.1

East

15,049

3.3

3,562

1.0

11,514

2.7

Scotland

3,155

0.7

887

0.2

2,437

0.6

South Wales

2,660

0.6

2,863

0.8

2,660

0.6

Total

459,858

100

359,272

100

424,266

100

*excluding acquisition costs

Fair value hierarchy

Quoted

Significant Significant

prices in

active observable unobservable

Date of

markets

inputs

inputs

Total (Level 1)

(Level 2)

(Level 3)

valuation

£'000 £'000

£'000

£'000

Assets measured at

fair value:

Investment

30 June

511,016

-

-

511,016

properties

2020

Investment

30 June

396,567

-

-

396,567

properties

2019

Investment

31 December

472,349

-

-

472,349

properties

2019

There have been no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the period, nor have there been any transfers between Level 2 and Level 3 during the period.

The valuations have been prepared in accordance with the RICS Valuation - Professional Standards (incorporating the International Valuation Standards) by JLL, one of the leading professional firms engaged in the social housing sector.

As noted previously all of the Group's investment properties are reported as Level 3 in accordance with IFRS 13 where external inputs are "unobservable" and value is the Directors' best estimate, based upon advice from relevant knowledgeable experts.

In this instance, the determination of the fair value of investment property requires an examination of the specific merits of each property that are in turn considered pertinent to the valuation.

These include i) the regulated social housing sector and demand for the facilities offered by each SSH property owned by the Group;

  1. the particular structure of the Group's transactions where vendors, at their own expense, meet the majority of the refurbishment costs of each property and certain purchase costs; iii) detailed financial analysis with discount rates supporting the carrying value of each property; iv) underlying rents for each property being subject to independent benchmarking and adjustment where the Group considers them too high (resulting in a price reduction for the purchase or withdrawal from the transaction); and v) a full repairing and insuring lease with annual indexation based on CPI or CPI+1% and effectively 25 years outstanding, in most cases with a Housing Association itself regulated by the Homes and Communities Agency.

The valuer treats the fair value for forward funded asset as work-in- progress value whereby the Company forward funds a development by committing a total sum, the Gross Development Value ("GDV") over the development period in order to receive the completed development at practical completion. The work-in-progress value of the asset increases during the construction period accordingly as payments are made by the Company which leads, in turn, to a pro- rata increase in the valuation in each quarter valuation assuming there are no material events affecting the GDV adversely. Interest accrued during construction as well as an estimation of future interest accrual prior to lease commencement will be deducted from the balancing payment which is the final payment to be drawn by the developer prior to the Company receiving the completed building.

Descriptions and definitions relating to valuation techniques and key unobservable inputs made in determining fair values are as follows:

Valuation techniques: Discounted cash flows

The discounted cash flows model considers the present value of net cash flows to be generated from the property, taking into account the expected rental growth rate and lease incentive costs such as rent- free periods. The expected net cash flows are then discounted using risk-adjusted discount rates.

There are three main unobservable inputs that determine the fair value of the Group's investment property:

  1. The rate of inflation as measured by CPI; it should be noted that all leases benefit from either CPI or RPI indexation;
  2. The discount rate applied to the rental flows; and
  3. Underlying passing rents.

Key factors in determining the discount rates applied include the performance of the regulated social housing sector and demand for

2020 Interim Report

54

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Financial statements

Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)

For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

each specialist supported housing property owned by the Group, costs of acquisition and refurbishment of each property, the anticipated future underlying cash flows for each property, benchmarking of each underlying rent for each property (passing rent), and the fact that all of the Group's properties have the benefit of full repairing and insuring leases entered into by a Housing Association.

All of the properties within the Group's portfolio benefit from leases with annual indexation based upon CPI or RPI. The fair value measurement is based on the above items highest and best use, which does not differ from their actual use.

Sensitivities of measurement of significant unobservable inputs

The Group's property portfolio valuation is open to judgements and is inherently subjective by nature. The estimates and associated assumptions have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of investment properties. The valuation is based upon assumptions including future rental income (with growth in relation to inflation) and the appropriate discount rate.

As a result, the following sensitivity analysis has been prepared:

Average discount rate and range:

The average discount rate used in the Group's property portfolio valuation is 6.61% (30 June 2019 - 6.62%, 31 December 2019 - 6.60%).

The range of discount rates used in the Group's property portfolio valuation is from 6.3% to 7.2%. (30 June 2019 - 6.3-7.1%,

31 December 2019 - 6.3-7.1%).

-0.5%

+0.5%

+0.25%

-0.25%

change in

change in

Discount

Discount

change

change

Rate

Rate

in CPI

in CPI

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

10. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

Prepayments

1,957

414

1,528

Other receivables

782

792

1,282

Rent receivable

1,419

1,065

1,477

4,158

2,271

4,287

Included in Prepayments are prepaid acquisition costs which include the cost of acquiring assets not completed at the year end.

The Directors consider that the carrying value of trade and other receivables approximate their fair value. All amounts are due to be received within one year from the reporting date.

The Group applies the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses using a lifetime expected credit loss provision for rent receivables. To measure expected credit losses on a collective basis, rent receivables are grouped based on similar credit risk and ageing.

The expected loss rates are based on the Group's historical credit losses experienced since incorporation in 2017. The historical loss rates are then adjusted for the current and forward-looking information on macroeconomic factors affecting the Group's tenants. Both the expected credit loss provision and the incurred loss provision in the current and prior period are immaterial. The Group does not hold any collateral as security.

The Group applies the general approach to providing for expected credit losses under IFRS 9 for other receivables. Both the expected credit loss and the incurred loss provision in the current and prior year are immaterial.

Changes in the IFRS fair

31,135

(28,355)

15,974

(15,287)

value of investment

properties as at

30 June 2020

Changes in the IFRS fair

24,466

(22,316)

12,470

(12,010)

value of investment

properties as at

30 June 2019

Changes in the IFRS fair

28,803

(26,203)

14,911

(14,257)

value of investment

properties as at

31 December 2019

Given that the factors on which the valuations are based have not been adversely affected by Covid-19, there has been no direct impact to the investment property valuation as a result of Covid-19.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

55

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

11.  CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

Cash held by lawyers

3,390

1,182

771

Liquidity funds

-

20,000

50,000

Restricted cash

370

7,652

2,979

Cash at bank

39,767

45,990

13,961

43,527

74,824

67,711

Liquidity funds refer to money placed in money market funds. These are highly liquid funds with accessibility within 24 hours and subject to insignificant risk of changes in value.

Cash held by lawyers is money held in escrow for expenses expected to be incurred in relation to investment properties pending completion. These funds are available immediately on demand.

Restricted cash represents retention money in relation to repair, maintenance and improvement works by the vendors to bring the properties up to satisfactory standards for the Group and the tenants. The cash is committed on the acquisition of the properties. The restricted cash is either held with the solicitors or ring fenced by the Group.

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

Total cash and

43,527

74,824

67,711

cash equivalents

(370)

Restricted cash

(7,652)

(2,979)

Cash reported on

43,157

67,172

64,732

Statement of

Cash Flows

12. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

Current liabilities

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

Other creditors

3,824

7,653

5,521

Accruals

2,513

2,210

1,913

Trade payables

39

118

672

Head lease ground rent

40

40

39

Deferred income

19

-

-

6,435

10,021

8,145

The Other Creditors balance consists of retentions due on completion of outstanding works. The Directors consider that the carrying value of trade and other payables approximate their fair value. All amounts are due for payment within one year from the reporting date.

13. OTHER PAYABLES

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

Non-current liabilities

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

Head lease ground rent

1,409

1,405

1,414

Rent deposit

100

100

100

1,509

1,505

1,514

14. BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

Bank and other

185,126

99,764

169,092

borrowings drawn at

period end

Less: loan issue costs

(4,426)

(2,763)

(4,594)

incurred

542

Add: loan issue costs

81

457

amortised

Unamortised costs at

(3,884)

(2,682)

(4,137)

end of the year

Balance at year end

181,242

97,082

164,955

At 30 June 2020 there were undrawn bank borrowings of

£13.4 million. (30 June 2019 - £38.7 million, 31 December 2019 - £29.4 million).

On 20 July 2018, the Group entered into a long dated, fixed rate, interest only financing arrangement in the form of a private placement of loan notes in an amount of £68.5 million with MetLife and affiliated funds. The Loan Notes are secured against a portfolio of specialist supported living assets throughout the UK, worth approximately £183 million (30 June 2019 - £172 million,

31 December 2019 - £181 million). As at 30 June 2020, £68.5 million was utilised (30 June 2019 - £68.5 million, 31 December 2019 - £68.5 million). The Loan Notes represent a loan-to-value of 40% of the value of the secured pool of assets and are split into two tranches: Tranche-A, is an amount of £41.5 million, has a term of

10 years from utilisation and is priced at an all-in coupon of 2.924% pa; and Tranche-B, is an amount of £27 million, has a term of 15 years from utilisation and is priced at an all-in coupon of 3.215% pa. On a blended basis, the weighted average term is 12 years carrying a weighted average fixed rate coupon of 3.039% pa.

On 21 December 2018 the Group signed a secured £70 million Revolving Credit Facility with Lloyds Bank. The floating rate Revolving Credit Facility has an initial term of four years expiring on

20 December 2022. This may be extended by a further two years to 20 December 2024 if requested but is at the sole discretion of Lloyds

2020 Interim Report

56

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Financial statements

Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)

For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

Bank. The interest rate for amounts drawn is 1.85% per annum over 3 months LIBOR. For undrawn loan amounts the Company pays a commitment fee in the amount of 40% of the margin.

On 29 October 2019 the Group secured a £60 million extension to the existing Revolving Credit Facility. As part of the extension, National Westminster Bank plc provide debt alongside Lloyds Bank plc and on identical terms. The Group now has the ability to draw a total of up to £130 million under the RCF. The initial four-year term of the RCF remains unchanged and expires on 20 December 2022 and, subject to lender approval, may be extended by a further two years to 20 December 2024. The interest rate in respect of drawn amounts under the RCF is 1.85% per annum over 3-month LIBOR and for undrawn loan amounts the Company pays a commitment fee in the amount of 40% of the margin.

As at 30 June 2020 £116.6 million had been drawn under the revolving credit facility and, when fully drawn, the revolving credit facility will represent a loan-to-value of 40% secured against a defined portfolio of the Group's specialist supported housing assets.

All financing arrangements are on a non-recourse basis to the Group.

The Group has met all compliance with its financial covenants on the above loans throughout the year.

Undrawn committed bank

Total

< 1 year

1 to 2

3 to 5

> 5

years

years

years

facilities - maturity profile

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

At 30

June 2020

13,374

-

- 13,374

-

At 30

June 2019

38,736

-

- 38,736

-

At 31

December 2019

29,408

-

- 29,408

-

15. CAPITAL REDUCTION RESERVE

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

16. DIVIDENDS

1 January

1 January

Year ended

to

to

31 December

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

1.25p for the 3 months to

-

4,392

4,392

31

December 2018 paid on

29

March 2019

-

1.27p for the 3 months to

4,463

4,463

31

March 2019 paid on

28

June 2019

-

1.27p for the 3 months to

-

4,456

30

June 2019 paid on

27

September 2019

-

1.27p for the 3 months to

-

4,456

30

September 2019 paid on

20 December 2019

4,509

1.285p for the 3 months to

-

-

31

December 2019 paid on

27

March 2020

4,544

1.295p for the 3 months to

-

-

31

March 2020 paid on

26

June 2020

9,053

8,855

17,767

On 26 August 2020, the Company declared an interim dividend of 1.295 pence per Ordinary Share for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020. The total dividend of £4.54 million was paid on

25 September 2020 to Ordinary shareholders on the register on 4 September 2020.

The Company intends to pay dividends to shareholders on a quarterly basis and in accordance with the REIT regime. Dividends are not payable in respect of its Treasury shares held.

Balance at beginning of

166,154

183,921

183,921

period

-

Transfer from share

-

-

premium reserve

-

Dividends paid

(8,855)

(17,767)

Balance at end of

166,154

175,066

166,154

period

The capital reduction reserve relates to the distributable reserve established on cancellation of the share premium reserve. Dividends were paid through retained earnings in the period to 30 June 2020.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

57

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

17. SEGMENTAL INFORMATION

IFRS 8 Operating Segments requires operating segments to be identified on the basis of internal financial reports about components of the Group that are regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker (which in the Group's case is delegated to the Delegated Investment Advisor TPIM).

The internal financial reports received by TPIM contain financial information at a Group level as a whole and there are no reconciling items between the results contained in these reports and the amounts reported in the financial statements.

The Group's property portfolio comprised 404 (30 June 2019 - 318, 31 December 2019 - 388) Social Housing properties as at 30 June 2020 in England and Wales. The Directors consider that these properties represent a coherent and diversified portfolio with similar economic characteristics and, as a result, these individual properties have been aggregated into a single operating segment. In the view of the Directors there is accordingly one reportable segment under the provisions of IFRS 8.

All of the Group's properties are engaged in a single segment business with all revenue, assets and liabilities arose in the UK, therefore, no geographical segmental analysis is required by IFRS 8.

18. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE

Directors

Directors are remunerated for their services at such rate as the Directors shall from time to time determine. The Chairman receives a Director's fee of £75,000 per annum (30 June 2019 - £75,000,

31 December 2019 - £75,000), and the other Directors of the Board receive a fee of £50,000 (30 June 2019 - £50,000, 31 December 2019 - £50,000) per annum. The Directors are also entitled to an additional fee of £7,500 (30 June 2019 - £7,500, 31 December 2019

  • £7,500) in connection with the production of every prospectus by the Company.

Dividends of the following amounts were paid to the Directors during the period:

Chris Philips: £1,415 (30 June 2019 - £1,382, 31 December 2019

- £2,776)

Peter Coward: £1,965 (30 June 2019 - £1,896, 31 December 2019

- £3,823)

Paul Oliver: £2,012 (30 June 2019 - £1,965, 31 December 2019

- £3,945)

No shares were held by Ian Reeves or Tracey Fletcher-Ray as at 30 June 2020. (30 June 2019: nil, 31 December 2019: nil).

19. POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

Property acquisitions

Subsequent to the end of the period, the Group has acquired portfolios of 30 supported Social Housing properties deploying £19.8 million (including acquisition costs).

Debt financing

On 21 December 2018 the Group signed a secured £70 million Revolving Credit Facility with Lloyds Bank. On 29 October 2019 the Group secured a £60 million extension to the existing Revolving Credit Facility. As at 30 June 2020 £116.6 million had been drawn under the revolving credit facility.

Dividends

On 26 August 2020, the Company declared an interim dividend of 1.295 pence per Ordinary Share for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020. The total dividend of £4.54 million was paid on

25 September 2020 to Ordinary shareholders on the register on 4 September 2020.

20.  CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

The Group has capital commitments of £13.9 million (30 June 2019

  • £37 million, 31 December 2019 - £24.3 million) in relation to the cost to complete its forward funded pre-let development assets and on properties exchanged but not completed at 30 June 2020.

21.  EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share ("EPS") amounts are calculated by dividing profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the period. As there are no dilutive instruments outstanding, both basic and diluted earnings per share are the same.

2020 Interim Report

58

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Financial statements

Notes to the Group Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)

For the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

The calculation of basic, diluted and EPRA earnings per share is based on the following:

1 January 2020

1 January 2019

Year ended

to

to

31 December

Calculation of

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Basic Earnings per share

£'000

£'000

£'000

Net profit attributable to

8,965

9,915

23,717

ordinary shareholders

(£'000)

350,902,210

Weighted average

351,348,895

351,124,401

number of ordinary

shares (including

treasury shares)

IFRS Earnings per share

2.55p

2.82p

6.75p

- basic and diluted

1 January 2020

1 January 2019

Year ended

to

to

31 December

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

2019

EPRA Earnings per share

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£'000

£'000

£'000

Net profit attributable to

8,965

9,915

23,717

ordinary shareholders

(£'000)

(1,533)

Changes in value of fair

(4,551)

(11,809)

value of investment

property (£'000)

EPRA earnings (£'000)

7,432

5,364

11,908

Non cash adjustments to include:

Interest capitalised

(81)

-

(60)

on forward funded

developments

542

Amortisation of loan

80

457

arrangement fees

Adjusted EPRA

7,893

5,444

12,305

earnings (£'000)

Weighted average

350,902,210

351,348,895

351,124,401

number of ordinary

shares (including

treasury shares)

EPRA - Earnings per

2.12p

1.53p

3.39p

share

Adjusted EPRA

2.25p

1.55p

3.50p

earnings per share

Adjusted earnings is a performance measure used by the Board to assess the Group's dividend payments. The metric adjusts EPRA earnings for interest paid to service debt that was capitalised, and the amortisation of loan arrangement fees. The Board sees these adjustments as a reflection of actual cashflows which are supportive of dividend payments. The Board compares the adjusted earnings to the available distributable reserves when considering the level of dividend to pay.

22. NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

Net Asset Value per share is calculated by dividing net assets in the Condensed Group Statement of Financial Position attributable to Ordinary equity holders of the parent by the number of Ordinary Shares outstanding at the end of the period. Although there are no dilutive instruments outstanding, both basic and diluted NAV per share are disclosed below.

Net asset values have been calculated as follows:

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Net assets at end of

369,645

365,054

369,733

period (£'000)

Shares in issue at end

350,902,210

351,152,210

350,902,210

of period (excluding

shares held in

treasury)

-

Dilutive shares in issue

-

-

Total

350,902,210

351,152,210

350,902,210

IFRS NAV per share -

105.34p

103.96p

105.37p

basic and dilutive

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

59

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Other Information

Unaudited Performance Measures

for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

1. PORTFOLIO NET ASSET VALUE

The objective of the Portfolio Net Asset Value "Portfolio NAV" measure is to highlight the fair value of the net assets on an ongoing, long-term basis, which aligns with the Group's business strategy as an ongoing REIT with a long-term investment outlook. This Portfolio NAV is made available on a quarterly basis on the Company's website and announced via RNS.

In order to arrive at Portfolio NAV, two adjustments are made to the IFRS Net Asset Value ("IFRS NAV") reported in the consolidated financial statements such that:

  1. The hypothetical sale of properties will take place on the basis of a sale of a corporate vehicle rather than a sale of underlying property assets.
    This assumption reflects the basis upon which the Company's assets have been assembled within specific SPVs; and
  2. The hypothetical sale will take place in the form of a single portfolio disposal.

30 June 2020

31 December

30 June 2019

2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

Net asset value per the consolidated financial statements

369,645

365,054

369,733

Value of Asset pools

369,645

365,054

369,733

Effects of the adoption to the assumed, hypothetical sale of properties as a portfolio and on the

38,138

27,290

32,165

basis of sale of a corporate vehicle

Portfolio Net Asset Value

407,783

392,344

401,898

After reflecting these amendments, the movement in net assets is as follows:

30 June 2020

31 December

30 June 2019

2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

Opening reserves

401,898

384,342

384,342

Own shares repurchased

-

(167)

(378)

Operating profits

10,267

6,447

15,127

Capital appreciation

7,506

11,660

23,793

Loss on fair value adjustment on assets held for sale

(43)

-

-

Finance income

74

149

229

Finance costs

(2,866)

(1,232)

(3,448)

Dividends paid

(9,053)

(8,855)

(17,767)

Portfolio Net Assets

407,783

392,344

401,898

Number of shares in issue at the period end

350,902,210

351,152,210

350,902,210

Portfolio net asset value per share

116.21p

111.73p

114.53p

2. ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - PORTFOLIO NAV BASIS

30 June 2020

31 December

30 June 2019

2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

Net rental income

13,372

9,348

21,112

Expenses

(3,104)

(2,901)

(5,985)

Fair value gains on investment property

39,671

27,289

43,974

Loss on fair value adjustment on assets held for sale

(43)

-

-

Finance income

74

149

229

Finance costs

(2,866)

(1,232)

(3,448)

Value of each pool

47,104

32,653

55,882

Weighted average number of shares (excluding treasury shares)

350,902,210

351,348,895

351,124,401

Adjusted earnings per share - basic

13.42p

9.29p

15.92p

2020 Interim Report

60

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Other Information

Unaudited Performance Measures

for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

3. EPRA NET REINSTATEMENT VALUE

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December

£'000

£'000

2019 £'000

IFRS NAV/EPRA NAV (£'000)

369,645

365,054

369,733

Include:

30,069

Real Estate Transfer Tax* (£'000)

23,461

27,493

EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (£'000)

399,714

388,515

397,226

Fully diluted number of shares

350,902,210

351,152,210

350,902,210

EPRA Net Reinstatement value per share

113.91p

110.64p

113.20p

*Purchaser's costs

4. EPRA NET DISPOSAL VALUE

30 June 2020

31 December

30 June 2019

2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

IFRS NAV/EPRA NAV (£'000)

369,645

365,054

369,733

Include:

(4,478)

Fair value of debt* (£'000)

(2,858)

(5,030)

EPRA Net Disposal Value (£'000)

365,167

362,196

364,703

Fully diluted number of shares

350,902,210

351,152,210

350,902,210

EPRA Net Disposal Value**

104.07p

103.15p

103.93p

*difference between interest-bearing loans and borrowings included in balance sheet at amortised cost, and the fair value of interest-bearing loans and borrowings **equal to the EPRA NNNAV disclosed in previous reporting periods

5. EPRA NET TANGIBLE ASSETS

30 June 2020

31 December

30 June 2019

2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

IFRS NAV/EPRA NAV (£'000)

369,645

365,054

369,733

EPRA Net Tangible Assets (£'000)

369,645

365,054

369,733

Fully diluted number of shares

350,902,210

351,152,210

350,902,210

EPRA Net Tangible Assets*

105.34p

103.96p

105.37p

*equal to IFRS NAV and previous EPRA NAV metric

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

61

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Other Information

Unaudited Performance Measures

for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

6. EPRA NET INITIAL YIELD (NIY) AND EPRA "TOPPED UP" NIY

30 June 2020

31 December

30 June 2019

2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

Investment Property - wholly owned

509,567

395,871

470,895

Less: development properties

(15,918)

(17,697)

(17,949)

Completed property portfolio

493,649

378,174

452,946

Allowance for estimated purchasers' costs

30,069

23,461

27,493

Gross up completed property portfolio valuation

523,718

401,635

480,439

Annualised passing rental income

27,900

21,066

25,431

Property outgoings

-

-

-

Annualised net rents

27,900

21,066

25,431

Contractual increases for lease incentives

76

-

-

Topped up annualised net rents

27,976

21,066

25,431

EPRA NIY

5.33%

5.25%

5.29%

EPRA Topped Up NIY

5.34%

5.25%

5.29%

7. ONGOING CHARGES RATIO

30 June 2020

31 December

30 June 2019

2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

Annualised ongoing charges

5,953

5,802

5,985

Average undiluted net assets

369,689

364,608

366,947

Ongoing charges

1.61%

1.59%

1.63%

8. EPRA VACANCY RATE

30 June 2020

31 December

30 June 2019

2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

Estimated Market Rental Value (ERV) of vacant spaces

-

-

-

Estimated Market Rental Value (ERV) of whole portfolio

27,976

21,066

25,460

EPRA Vacancy Rate

0%

0%

0%

9. EPRA COST RATIO

30 June 2020

31 December

30 June 2019

2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

Total administrative and operating costs

3,105

2,901

5,985

Gross rental income

13,372

9,348

21,112

EPRA cost ratio

23.22%

31.03%

28.35%

2020 Interim Report

62

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Other Information

Glossary and Definitions

"AIC Code"

AIC Code of Corporate Governance produced by the Association of Investment Companies;

"AIC Guide"

AIC Corporate Governance Guide for Investment Companies produced by the Association of Investment

Companies;

"AIFM"

the alternative investment fund manager of the Company being Triple Point Investment Management LLP;

"AIFMD"

the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive 2011/61/EU;

"Approved Provider"

a housing association, Local Authority or other regulated organisation in receipt of direct payment from local

government including a care provider;

"Basic NAV"

the value, as at any date, of the assets of the Company after deduction of all liabilities determined in accordance

with the accounting policies adopted by the Company from time to time;

"Board"

the Directors of the Company from time to time;

"Company"

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (company number 10814022);

"C Shares"

C non-voting preference shares of 1.25 pence each in the capital of the Company;

"DTR"

the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook containing the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency

Rules, corporate governance rules and the rules relating to primary information providers;

"EPRA"

the European Public Real Estate Association;

"GAV"

the gross assets of the Company in accordance with applicable accounting rules from time to time;

"Group"

the Company and any subsidiary undertakings from time to time;

"Investment Manager"

Triple Point Investment Management LLP (partnership number OC321250);

"IPO"

the admission by the Company of 200 million Ordinary Shares to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the

Main Market, which were the subject of the Company's initial public offering on 8 August 2017;

"NAV"

the net assets of the Company in accordance with applicable accounting rules from time to time;

"NIY"

net initial yield, being the annual rent generated under a lease in respect of a property divided by the combined

total of that property's acquisition price and acquisition costs;

"Ordinary Shares"

ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company;

"Registered Provider"

a housing association or Local Authority;

"REIT"

means a qualifying real estate investment trust in accordance with the UK REIT Regime introduced by the

UK Finance Act 2006 and subsequently re-written into Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010;

"Supported Housing"

accommodation that is suitable, or adapted, for residents with special needs, which may (but does not

necessarily): (a) include some form of personal care provided by a supported housing care provider; and/or (b)

that enable those tenants to live independently in the community;

"TPSHIL"

TP Social Housing Investments Limited (company number 11187363) the entire issued share capital of which was

acquired by the Company as part of a related party transaction detailed in the Circular dated 22 June 2018; and

"WAULT"

the weighted average unexpired lease term certain across the portfolio, weighted by contracted rental income.

We have included all parts of the term certain, including additional leases which are triggered by landlords' put

options, but not those triggered by lessees' call options unless the options were mutual.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

63

Company Overview

Interim Report

Financial Statements

Other Information

Shareholder Information

Non-executive Directors

Chris Phillips

Ian Reeves CBE

Peter Coward

Paul Oliver

Tracey Fletcher-Ray

Registered Office

1 King William Street

London

EC4N 7AF

Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("Investment Manager")

Triple Point Investment Management LLP

1 King William Street

London

EC4N 7AF

Joint Financial Adviser

Akur Limited

66 St James's Street

London

SW1A 1NE

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

150 Cheapside London EC2V 6ET

Legal Adviser

Taylor Wessing LLP

5 New Street Square

London

EC4A 3TW

Tax Adviser

Deloitte LLP

1 New Street Square

London

EC4A 3BZ

Depositary

INDOS Financial Limited

54 Fenchurch Street

London

EC3M 3JY

Administrator and Company Secretary

Hanway Advisory Limited

1 King William Street

London

EC4N 7AF

Registrar

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

Bristol

BS99 6ZZ

Auditor

BDO LLP

55 Baker Street

London

W1U 7EU

Valuer

Jones Lang LaSalle Limited

30 Warwick Street

London

W1B 5NH

2020 Interim Report

Riverway, Stafford

INTERIM REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Disclaimer

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC
04:20aTRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : 2020 Interim Report View document
PU
04:20aTRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : Q2 Factsheet 2020
PU
09/08TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC : half-yearly earnings release
07/01TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : AIFM and Depositary Appointments
PU
06/08TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : Update on Acquisitions and Trading
PU
05/18TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : Factsheet Q1 2020
PU
05/15TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : Broker Appointment
PU
05/14TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : Dividend Update and Declaration
PU
05/07TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : Rental receipt update and nav as at 31 march ..
PU
03/20TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28,3 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net income 2020 26,0 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2020 163 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Yield 2020 4,80%
Capitalization 379 M 487 M 486 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales 2021 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 107,50 GBX
Last Close Price 108,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 6,48%
Spread / Average Target -0,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Robin Leslie Phillips Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Anthony Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian William Reeves Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Coward Independent Non-Executive Director
Tracey Fletcher-Ray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC20.00%487
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-29.65%20 720
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-36.86%19 016
INVITATION HOMES INC.-6.57%15 695
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-6.54%13 787
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-12.53%13 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group