Triple Point Social Housing REIT : 2020 Interim Results Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Supported Housing in the UK Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 30 September 2020 Contents SectionPage Financial Overview 5 Operational Overview 12 Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Board CHRIS PHILLIPS IAN REEVES CBE TRACEY FLETCHER-RAY PETER COWARD PAUL OLIVER Chairman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Director Triple Point Investment Management LLP Team Sector Overview 22 Outlook26 Appendix28 JAMES CRANMER BEN BEATON Managing Partner Managing Partner MAX SHENKMAN Partner & Head of Investment ISOBEL GUNN-BROWN Partner & REIT CFO RALPH WEICHELT Investment Director FREDDIE COWPER-COLES JUSTIN HUBBLE Presenting Team Investment Director General Counsel 2 High Impact Investment Strategy Sadler Road Winsford Specialised accommodation for individuals who have their rent funded by central government 100% rent collection during H1 2020 and continues to be received on a timely basis Demand / supply inbalance for new specialised supported homes Target dividend of 5.18 pence per Ordinary Share, increasing in line with inflation1 Addresses the housing crisis and delivers both savings for government and better outcomes for residents 1 in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2020. The target dividend is a target only and not a forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of 3 the Company's expected or actual future results Key Performance Indicators1 404 £28.0m £510.3m 5.30% Properties Annualised Rental Income IFRS Valuation Valuation Net Initial Yield (31 December 2019: 388) (31 December 2019: £25.4m) (31 December 2019: £471.6m) (31 December 2019: 5.27%) Providing 2,872 homes for vulnerable Excludes ongoing forward funding schemes An uplift of 7.2% against total invested Compares to a blended average net initial people and properties exchanged (£29.6 million funds of £476.1 million2 yield at purchase of 5.91% including contracted income) 25.4 years3 2.59p 1.02x4 105.34p Portfolio WAULT Dividend per Share Look-through Dividend Cover IFRS NAV per Share (31 December 2019: 25.7 years) (30 June 2019: 2.54p) (31 December 2019: 0.89x) (31 December 2019: 105.37p) 100% of the portfolio's leases are index- Increased in line with inflation since IPO Excluding contracted income, dividend The EPRA Net Tangible Asset (NTA) is cover is 0.94x5 linked 105.34p 1 figures as at 30 June 2020, unless otherwise stated 4 dividend cover as at 31 August 2020, includes all annualised contracted income as measured on an EPRA 4 2 including acquisition costs earnings run-rate basis 3 includes put/call options and reversionary leases 5 dividend cover as at 31 August 2020, as measured on an EPRA earnings run-rate basis Financial Overview Statement of Comprehensive Income For six months ended Year ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 31 December 2019 £'000 £'000 £'000 Rental Income 13,372 9,348 21,112 Total expenses (3,105) (2,901) (5,985) Gross profit 10,267 6,447 15,127 Changes in fair value of 1,490 4,551 11,809 investment properties Operating profit 11,757 10,998 26,936 Net finance (cost) / (2,792) (1,083) (3,219) income Profit before taxation 8,965 9,915 23,717 Earnings per share 2.55p 2.82p 6.75p EPRA Earnings per share 2.12p 1.53p 3.39p EPRA Earnings per share - 2.25p 1.55p 3.50p adjusted1 1 adjusted for non-cash items to reflect the actual cash flows supportive of dividend payments 23.2% EPRA COST RATIO (30 June 2019: 31.0%) 1.61% ONGOING CHARGE RATIO (31 December 2019: 1.63%) 6 Rental Income and Dividend Cover Following the further acquisitions and forward funding completions after the period end, the look through dividend cover has increased to 1.02x as measured on an EPRA earnings run-rate basis Annualised Rental Income £32.0m £30.0m £28.0m £26.0m 1.02x2 0.95x2 0.94x1 0.86x1 £30.4m £29.6m £29.0m £28.0m 30-Jun-20 31-Aug-20 Annualised Rental Income Annualised Rental Income (including ongoing forward fundings and exchanges) Annualised Dividend Cover 1 includes completed properties that were income generating 7 2 assumes all properties including forward funding schemes and exchanges are income generating Statement of Financial Position For six months ended Year ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 31 December 2019 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investment property (IFRS 511,016 396,567 472,349 valuation) Trade and other 4,288 2,271 4,287 receivables Cash and cash equivalents 43,527 74,824 67,711 Total assets 558,831 473,662 544,347 Current liabilities 6,435 10,021 8,145 Non-current liabilities 182,751 98,587 166,469 Total liabilities 189,186 108,608 174,614 Net assets 369,645 365,054 369,733 IFRS Net asset value per 105.34p 103.96p 105.37p share EPRA Net Tangible Asset1 105.34p 103.96p 105.37p 33.1% CONSOLIDATED GROUP LTV (31 December 2019: 31.1%) EPRA NAV per Share (p) 107.50p Share 105.00p NAV per 102.50p 105.37p EPRA 103.96p 100.00p 30-Jun-19 31-Dec-19 105.34p 30-Jun-20 from 1 January 2020 the EPRA NAV has been replaced with three new EPRA metrics. The EPRA Net Tangible Asset (NTA) is most comparable and equal to the IFRS NAV and the EPRA NAV. 8 Fund Trajectory Cumulative Return since IPO including dividends 125.00% +20.13% 120.00% Return 115.00% Accounting 12.39p Cumulative 110.00% 7.27p 9.81p 105.00% 4.75p 2.25p 100.00% 101.61p 103.65p 103.96p 105.37p 105.34p 100.84p 98.00p 95.00% Jun-201 IPO Dec-17 Jun-18 Dec-18 Jun-19 Dec-19 NAV per Share Cumulative Dividend Paid Cumulative Accounting Return since IPO 125.00p 120.00p 115.00p 110.00p 105.00p 100.00p 95.00p NAV plus Cumulative Dividend Paid per Share 1 the small reduction in NAV reflects that dividend payments made during the quarter were partially uncovered. In previous quarters, any negative impact on NAV has been offset by increases in the value of the 9 Group's property portfolio. In the current period the valuation gain was smaller due to slower deployment and a drop in the CPI rate used by the valuers from 2% to 1.7% Property Valuation1 Acquisitions in the portfolio of £476.1 million2 which have been valued by JLL as at 30 June 2020: IFRS Property Valuation: Independently valued at £510.3 million, an uplift of 7.2% against total invested funds of £476.1 million

Independently valued at £510.3 million, an uplift of 7.2% against total invested funds of £476.1 million Portfolio Premium Valuation: Independently valued at £548.5 million, reflecting a portfolio premium of 7.5% or a £38.2 million uplift against the IFRS valuation. The portfolio valuation assumes a single sale of the SPVs to a third-party on an arm's length basis IFRS Valuation Historical IFRS Valuations £550m £550m £500m £500m £450m £450m £476.1m £510.3m £510.3m £400m £400m £471.6m £395.9m £350m £350m Total Invested IFRS Valuation 30-Jun-19 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-20 1 figures as at 30 June 2020, unless otherwise stated 10 2 including acquisition costs Debt Overview To date SOHO has secured two debt facilities with an aggregate value of £198.5m SOHO will have fully drawn the £130m RCF during October to bring leverage closer to the target 40% Both facilities represent a conservative leverage position and maintain sufficient covenant headroom SOHO is in advanced negotiations to increase its existing RCF by £30m in the event of a successful equity issue As at 30 June 2020: 33.1% LTV 2.65% Weighted average interest £185.1m Aggregate amount of debt drawn 5.1yrs Weighted average term Loan Notes Lender MetLife (Tranche A) MetLife (Tranche B) Security Secured against a portfolio of assets in the region of £183 million Facility Size £41.5 million £27.0 million Drawn Fully drawn Fully drawn Term 10 years 15 years Cost Fixed: 2.924% all-in Fixed: 3.215% all-in RCF Lender Lloyds & NatWest Drawn funds secured Security against a portfolio of assets in the region of £292 million Facility Size £130.0 million Drawn 89.7% drawn Term 4 years (with 2 year extension option) Cost Floating: LIBOR + 1.85% 11 Operational Overview Investment Highlights in the Period MAR - MAY Forward Funding Completions Three forward funding schemes completed in Cheshire, Scunthorpe and Northampton comprising a total of 49 units: 15 MAY Broker Appointment Appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as sole corporate broker and joint financial adviser, alongside Akur Capital POST PERIOD ACQUISITIONS £19.8 million1 Acquired a further 30 properties, comprising an aggregate 122 units 2020 25 FEB £15.2 million Portfolio Acquired a portfolio of 4 Supported Housing properties, comprising an aggregate 69 units 05 MAR Q4 2019 Dividend Declared The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.285 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2019 14 MAY Q1 2020 Dividend Declared The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.295 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2020 30 JUNPOST PERIOD CASH 100% of H1 £17.9 million Rent Received Left to Deploy The Company continues £4.5m2 of unrestricted to receive rents on a cash and £13.4m of timely basis undrawn debt facilities to deploy 1 including acquisition costs 13 2 as at 23 September 2020 Pipeline SOHO has a pipeline in excess of £150m through existing relationships with developers, Approved Providers, care providers and local authorities Pipeline is focused on Specialised Supported Housing and comes through trusted relationships so has a high level of deliverability Deployment £50m £40m £30m £20m £34.4m £39.7m £27.4m £10m £17.5m £11.7m £8.8m £11.1m £0m Oct-20 Nov-20 Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 Targeted Completion Date 14 High Quality Portfolio SOHO's investment strategy focuses on bringing new properties into the social housing sector Properties are developed to respond to identified local authority need Homes are adapted to reflect the specific care needs of vulnerable individuals Delph Crescent Lammas Road Oak House Carden Avenue Bradford Sutton-in-Ashfield Birmingham Brighton Riding Hill View Park View Apartments Stourside Moor House Bradford Wolverhampton Stourport-on-Severn Hereford 15 Geographically Diversified Portfolio1 2 44 91 32 53 60 2 51 27 Scotland North East North West Yorkshire East Midlands West Midlands 16 East Wales 26 South East London South West Region Properties Units % of funds Invested2 North West 91 692 21.1 West Midlands 60 450 16.3 East Midlands 53 404 13.5 London 26 198 10.9 North East 44 341 9.9 South East 51 242 9.7 Yorkshire 32 253 8.9 South West 27 149 5.1 East 16 94 3.3 Scotland 2 29 0.7 Wales 2 20 0.6 Total 404 2,872 100.0 Scaled by number of properties per region 1 figures as at 30 June 2020, unless otherwise stated 16 2 funds invested include total funds committed to forward funding developments, including amounts not yet deployed, excluding purchase costs Approved Provider Diversification1 As at 30 June 2020, SOHO had 18 lessees most of whom are specialist Registered Providers that focus exclusively on managing Specialised Supported Housing properties Care is provided separately by care providers who are contracted with, and paid by, local authorities Market Value by Lessee 5.0% 27.0% 5.8% 6.6% 9.5% 11.9% 10.3% 11.9% 1 figures as at 30 June 2020, unless otherwise stated Inclusion Parasol Homes Falcon Hilldale My Space BeST AHS Chrysalis Care Housing Association Westmoreland Sunnyvale Wings Care IKE Lifeways Encircle Housing Blue Square Keys Partners Foundation Units by Lessee 713 174 226 366 259 324328 Inclusion Fal con Hilldale My Space Parasol Homes BeST AHS Chrysalis Westmoreland Care Housing Association Sunnyvale Wings Care IKE Lifeways Encircle Housing Blue Square Keys Partners Foundation 17 Adding Value through Forward Funding1 SOHO had undertaken 22 construction projects with a total funding commitment of £56.2m West Bowling Green 15 of which were completed on budget and 7 remained under construction Edinburgh Funding Commitment and Completion Status Bradford £2.5m Yeovil £3.3m Completed Post-Period End Under Construction North Walsham £3.2m £ Funding Commitment Redditch £2.4m Warrington £4.1m Redditch £ 3.0m Edinburgh £5.4m Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Mar-21 Jun-21 St Peter's Gardens Riverway Shirebrook Northampton Stafford Derby 1 figures as at 30 June 2020, unless otherwise stated 18 Sector Resilience to Covid-19 Tenant Safety Care providers have faced considerable operational challenges but have continued to deliver care and support • Approved Providers cancelled all but essential maintenance, non-essential repairs are now being caught up • Policies were put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19; no cases reported in the portfolio Government Support • Government has prioritised ensuring vulnerable people received care and financial support • Where possible local authorities have ensured prompt payment of housing benefit and care fees • Cross party support for community-based independent accommodation Regulator • Regulator has been supportive of the sector relaxing reporting obligations to allow focus on operations • Focus on tenant safety and self-reporting with understanding shown • Generally comfortable that services have been maintained. IDAs and reporting obligations to resume towards the end of the year 19 Portfolio Resilience to Covid-19 Operational Catalyst for further integration between the NHS and social care sector with increased demand for SSH from local authorities and NHS

Communication with Approved Providers and care providers even more frequent than usual to identify and monitor any operational issues resulting from Covid-19

Covid-19 Some local authority commissioning officers were hesitant to nominate new tenants into properties during lockdown Financial 100% of rent collected as at 31 August 2020, income stream proved to be uninterrupted by Covid-19 • Annual inflationary increases in housing benefit have been achieved • Valuations of Specialised Supported Housing properties have not been negatively impacted by Covid-19 Construction No major construction issues suffered due to the due diligence undertaken on our developers and building contractors

3 forward funded schemes have completed since the start of lockdown

7 projects (maximum commitment: £24.0m) were still in progress as at 30 June 2020, with two completed post-period end and of the remaining five all but one are due to complete by the end of 2020 20 Investment Process: ESG and Impact Assessment ESG policy developed in conjunction with The Good Economy and metrics to measure performance tracked Six impact objectives have been defined to measure the impact of each investment, where each objective has a set of metrics to measure success SOCIAL NEED AFFORDABILITY FUND SUSTAINABLE QUALITY INCREASE VALUE FOR DEVELOPMENTS SERVICES SUPPLY MONEY Each year, our impact will be quantified, assessed and audited by independent impact consultants, The Good Economy 21 Sector Overview Specialised Supported Housing Fundamentals There is a systemic undersupply of social housing in the UK Excess demand for Specialised Supported Housing is acute and increasing Growing demand for Specialised Supported Housing is forecast to reach 46,771 units by 2025 Statutory pressure on local authorities to provide homes for vulnerable people in the community Growing population and increasing prevalence of disability in the UK Independent community living can deliver better health outcomes than institutional care 23 Chain of Covenant - Provision of Rent for Individuals in Specialised Supported Housing Individuals living in Specialised Supported Housing have their rent funded by central government through housing benefit Housing benefit consists of a core rent and a service and maintenance charge which contributes to the costs of the Approved Provider The Department for Work and The local authority pays both the The Approved Provider keeps Pensions funds housing core rent and the service and the service and maintenance benefit for individuals in maintenance charge directly to charge and pays the core rent Specialised Supported the Approved Provider to SOHO Housing 24 Chain of Covenant - Provision of Care The local authority is responsible for contracting and paying for the care received by individuals in Specialised Supported Housing The cost of the care is paid for out of the local authority's devolved social care budget which is allocated by the MHCLG The local authority's Local authority pays Care service is social care budget is care fees directly to provided to residents funded by the MHCLG the care provider by the care provider Vulnerable individuals receive care and support Care provider provides voids cover to the Approved Provider 25 Outlook Outlook SOHO has identified a pipeline with an aggregate value of over £150m

Pipeline largely off-market and from known developers

off-market and from known developers SOHO's due diligence process continues to evolve ensuring high-quality asset selection Care providers and Approved Providers have overcome operational challenges to ensure consistency of care, support and housing provision

The Regulator reported that "despite the challenges of lockdown, the sector remained financially strong with access to sufficient finance"

100% rent collection, remains consistent with previous years S ect d r R e u e n s i i t l i n e o n c C e • Demand / supply inbalance for new SSH l • Increasing public awareness of benefits of SSH H s a e t • Political pressure for more SSH a n l t e m • Private funding required for y h a social housing developments P n d i p u e F i l g n n e o r t S 27 Appendix Investment Process: Approach to Due Diligence Our process evolves constantly to learn from property management and market changes. There are three key areas of focus which are mutually reinforcing: There is an increasing need for the UK social housing sector to clearly highlight and report on its strong ESG credentials and performance to create some meaningful sector standard metrics for investors. To this end, we have signed up to be Early Adopters of sector-wide ESG metrics which are being trialled after a White Paper on ESG standardisation produced by Peabody, the Impact Investing Institute, and other sector stakeholders. Impact & Asset Financial Quality Performance ESG 29 Investment Process: Core Due Diligence Deal Origination DDQ with Impact Core Due Investment Trustee Approval Property Assessment Diligence Committee Management Approval Over half the deals that we start due diligence on are rejected during the investment process (c.£650m) 30 Asset Management The Triple Point asset management team has made three new hires since the start of 2020. The team continues to focus on property inspections and maintaining strong relationships with care providers and Approved Providers. Rent Monitoring Data Collection Relationship Property RP Collection Compliance and Analysis Management Inspections Support Making sure that Health and Safety, Data collected includes Regular engagement Ensuring that the Helping Approved rent is paid on time Fire Risk Assessment, management accounts with care providers, Approved Providers Providers improve Gas and Electrical and occupancy figures Approved Providers are maintaining the governance and Certificates, EPCs and local authorities properties in compliance such as accordance with the suggesting new terms of the lease Board appointments 31 SOHO Board Left to Right: Paul Oliver, Peter Coward, Tracey Fletcher-Ray, Chris Phillips and Ian Reeves CBE Chris Phillips, Chairman Extensive experience of real estate and listed companies. Of note, Chris' role at Colliers where, after heading up its residential consultancy business, he became the first Managing Director of Colliers Capital UK Limited (Colliers commercial real estate property fund), from 1998 to 2005. Chris is Chairman of Places for People Group Limited. Ian Reeves CBE, Senior Independent Director Ian is senior partner and co-founder of Synaps Partners LLP. He is visiting Professor of infrastructure investment and construction at The Alliance Manchester Business School, chairman of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited and Chairman of The Estates and Infrastructure Exchange (EIX). Ian was founder and Chairman of High-Point Rendel Group, a pioneering management and engineering consultancy company with a global network of offices. He has been president and CEO of Cleveland Bridge, Chairman of McGee Group, Chairman of Constructing Excellence and Chairman of the London regional council of the CBI. Ian was awarded his CBE in 2003 for services to business and charity. Peter Coward, Non-executive Director Peter is a chartered accountant with international commercial and corporate finance experience. He has over 25 years' experience as a Senior Tax Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers specialising in property, and has worked with a wide range of firms to develop a knowledge and understanding of tax regimes worldwide and of organisational and project structuring to optimise the tax position. Paul Oliver, Non-Executive Director Paul has over 35 years' experience in real estate development and investment management, and has been at the forefront of the establishment of property funds since 1991 launching Teesland plc on the LSE and building funds under management to €6.5 billion in 2007. Tracey Fletcher-Ray,Non-executive Director Considerable expertise as an executive and non-executive in the care and support sectors. Tracey spent nearly two years as Managing Director at Berendsen PLC, where she was in charge of developing the company's healthcare business, strategy and growth and eight years at Bupa UK, holding Managing Director roles in the Care Home business which involved contracting with and providing services on behalf of local authorities and the NHS, and Bupa Health Clinics, operating as a member of the Bupa UK Board. Tracey is Managing Director of Caring Homes. 32 Investment Manager Team Overview INVESTMENT MAX SHENKMAN 11 STAFF BEN BEATON JAMES CRANMER Managing Partner Managing Partner 130 STAFF 28 INVOLVED WITH SOHO ASSET & FUND LEGAL COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT ISOBEL GUNN-BROWN JUSTIN HUBBLE MICHAEL BAYER 10 STAFF 3 STAFF 33 Key Terms The Company UK listed REIT London Stock Exchange Main Market, Premium Segment Management Triple Point Investment Management LLP as Investment Manager • the Group will only invest in social housing assets located in the United Kingdom • the Group will only invest in social housing assets where the counterparty to the lease is an Approved Provider Investment Policy • at least 80% of the Group's GAV will be invested in Supported Housing assets • the average unexpired lease term shall not be less than 15 years • the maximum exposure to any one asset will not exceed 20% of the Group's GAV • the maximum exposure to any one Approved Provider will not exceed 30% of the Group's GAV • the sum of the total forward funding equity commitments will be restricted to an aggregate value of not more than 20% of the Group's basic NAV Market Capitalisation £343.9m1 Valuation £510.3m1, on an IFRS basis Dividend The Company is targeting an aggregate dividend of 5.18 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 20202 Gearing The Group will target a level of aggregate borrowings over the medium-term equal to approximately 40% of the Group's GAV Governance An independent board of directors; compliant with the AIC Corporate Governance Code Management fee based on NAV less uninvested cash based on the following tiers: 1.0% up to and including £250 million Investment Adviser Fee 0.9% above £250 million and up to and including £500 million 0.8% above £500 million and up to and including £1 billion 0.7% above £1 billion 25% of the management fee will be received in shares 1 figures as at 30 June 2020 34 2 the target dividend is a target only and not a forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results Glossary Term Definition Approved Provider a housing association, local authority or other regulated organisation in receipt of direct payment from local government including a care provider; Board the Directors of the Company from time to time; Company Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (company number 10814022); EPRA the European Public Real Estate Association; GAV the gross assets of the Company in accordance with applicable accounting rules from time to time; Group the Company and any subsidiary undertakings from time to time; Investment Manager Triple Point Investment Management LLP (partnership number OC321250); IPO the admission by the Company of 200 million Ordinary Shares to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market, which were the subject of the Company's initial public offering on 8 August 2017; NAV the net assets of the Company in accordance with applicable accounting rules from time to time; NIY net initial yield, being the annual rent generated under a lease in respect of a property divided by the combined total of that property's acquisition price and acquisition costs; Registered Provider a housing association or local authority; REIT means a qualifying real estate investment trust in accordance with the UK REIT Regime introduced by the UK Finance Act 2006 and subsequently re-written into Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010; Supported Housing accommodation that is suitable, or adapted, for residents with special needs, which may (but does not necessarily): (a) include some form of personal care provided by a supported housing care provider; and/or (b) that enable those tenants to live independently in the community; and WAULT the average unexpired lease term certain across the portfolio, weighted by contracted rental income. 