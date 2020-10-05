Triple Point Social Housing REIT : 2020 Interim Results Presentation

Log in
10/05/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Supported Housing in the UK

Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020

30 September 2020

Contents

SectionPage

Financial Overview

5

Operational Overview

12

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Board

CHRIS PHILLIPS

IAN REEVES CBE

TRACEY FLETCHER-RAY

PETER COWARD

PAUL OLIVER

Chairman

Senior Independent

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Director

Triple Point Investment Management LLP Team

Sector Overview

22

Outlook26

Appendix28

JAMES CRANMER

BEN BEATON

Managing Partner

Managing Partner

MAX SHENKMAN

Partner & Head of

Investment

ISOBEL GUNN-BROWN

Partner & REIT CFO

RALPH WEICHELT

Investment Director

FREDDIE COWPER-COLES

JUSTIN HUBBLE

Presenting Team

Investment Director

General Counsel

2

High Impact Investment Strategy

Sadler Road

Winsford

Specialised accommodation for individuals who have

their rent funded by central government

100% rent collection during H1 2020 and continues

to be received on a timely basis

Demand / supply inbalance for new specialised supported homes

Target dividend of 5.18 pence per Ordinary Share,

increasing in line with inflation1

Addresses the housing crisis and delivers both savings for government and better outcomes for residents

1 in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2020. The target dividend is a target only and not a forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of

3

the Company's expected or actual future results

Key Performance Indicators1

404

£28.0m

£510.3m

5.30%

Properties

Annualised Rental Income

IFRS Valuation

Valuation Net Initial Yield

(31 December 2019: 388)

(31 December 2019: £25.4m)

(31 December 2019: £471.6m)

(31 December 2019: 5.27%)

Providing 2,872 homes for vulnerable

Excludes ongoing forward funding schemes

An uplift of 7.2% against total invested

Compares to a blended average net initial

people

and properties exchanged (£29.6 million

funds of £476.1 million2

yield at purchase of 5.91%

including contracted income)

25.4 years3

2.59p

1.02x4

105.34p

Portfolio WAULT

Dividend per Share

Look-through Dividend Cover

IFRS NAV per Share

(31 December 2019: 25.7 years)

(30 June 2019: 2.54p)

(31 December 2019: 0.89x)

(31 December 2019: 105.37p)

100% of the portfolio's leases are index-

Increased in line with inflation since IPO

Excluding contracted income, dividend

The EPRA Net Tangible Asset (NTA) is

cover is 0.94x5

linked

105.34p

1 figures as at 30 June 2020, unless otherwise stated

4 dividend cover as at 31 August 2020, includes all annualised contracted income as measured on an EPRA

4

2 including acquisition costs

earnings run-rate basis

3 includes put/call options and reversionary leases

5 dividend cover as at 31 August 2020, as measured on an EPRA earnings run-rate basis

Financial Overview

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For six months ended

Year ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

Rental Income

13,372

9,348

21,112

Total expenses

(3,105)

(2,901)

(5,985)

Gross profit

10,267

6,447

15,127

Changes in fair value of

1,490

4,551

11,809

investment properties

Operating profit

11,757

10,998

26,936

Net finance (cost) /

(2,792)

(1,083)

(3,219)

income

Profit before taxation

8,965

9,915

23,717

Earnings per share

2.55p

2.82p

6.75p

EPRA Earnings per share

2.12p

1.53p

3.39p

EPRA Earnings per share -

2.25p

1.55p

3.50p

adjusted1

1 adjusted for non-cash items to reflect the actual cash flows supportive of dividend payments

23.2%

EPRA COST RATIO

(30 June 2019: 31.0%)

1.61%

ONGOING CHARGE RATIO

(31 December 2019: 1.63%)

6

Rental Income and Dividend Cover

Following the further acquisitions and forward funding completions after the period end, the look through dividend cover has increased to 1.02x as measured on an EPRA earnings run-rate basis

Annualised Rental Income

£32.0m

£30.0m

£28.0m

£26.0m

1.02x2

0.95x2

0.94x1

0.86x1

£30.4m

£29.6m

£29.0m

£28.0m

30-Jun-20

31-Aug-20

Annualised Rental Income

Annualised Rental Income (including ongoing forward fundings and exchanges)

Annualised Dividend Cover

1 includes completed properties that were income generating

7

2 assumes all properties including forward funding schemes and exchanges are income generating

Statement of Financial Position

For six months ended

Year ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

Investment property (IFRS

511,016

396,567

472,349

valuation)

Trade and other

4,288

2,271

4,287

receivables

Cash and cash equivalents

43,527

74,824

67,711

Total assets

558,831

473,662

544,347

Current liabilities

6,435

10,021

8,145

Non-current liabilities

182,751

98,587

166,469

Total liabilities

189,186

108,608

174,614

Net assets

369,645

365,054

369,733

IFRS Net asset value per

105.34p

103.96p

105.37p

share

EPRA Net Tangible Asset1

105.34p

103.96p

105.37p

33.1%

CONSOLIDATED GROUP LTV

(31 December 2019: 31.1%)

EPRA NAV per Share (p)

107.50p

Share

105.00p

NAV per

102.50p

105.37p

EPRA

103.96p

100.00p

30-Jun-19

31-Dec-19

105.34p

30-Jun-20

  • from 1 January 2020 the EPRA NAV has been replaced with three new EPRA metrics. The EPRA Net Tangible Asset (NTA) is most comparable and equal to the IFRS NAV and the EPRA NAV.

8

Fund Trajectory

Cumulative Return since IPO including dividends

125.00%

+20.13%

120.00%

Return

115.00%

Accounting

12.39p

Cumulative

110.00%

7.27p

9.81p

105.00%

4.75p

2.25p

100.00%

101.61p

103.65p

103.96p

105.37p

105.34p

100.84p

98.00p

95.00%

Jun-201

IPO

Dec-17

Jun-18

Dec-18

Jun-19

Dec-19

NAV per Share

Cumulative Dividend Paid

Cumulative Accounting Return since IPO

125.00p

120.00p

115.00p

110.00p

105.00p

100.00p

95.00p

NAV plus Cumulative Dividend Paid per Share

1 the small reduction in NAV reflects that dividend payments made during the quarter were partially uncovered. In previous quarters, any negative impact on NAV has been offset by increases in the value of the

9

Group's property portfolio. In the current period the valuation gain was smaller due to slower deployment and a drop in the CPI rate used by the valuers from 2% to 1.7%

Property Valuation1

Acquisitions in the portfolio of £476.1 million2 which have been valued by JLL as at 30 June 2020:

  • IFRS Property Valuation: Independently valued at £510.3 million, an uplift of 7.2% against total invested funds of £476.1 million
  • Portfolio Premium Valuation: Independently valued at £548.5 million, reflecting a portfolio premium of 7.5% or a £38.2 million uplift against the IFRS valuation. The portfolio valuation assumes a single sale of the SPVs to a third-party on an arm's length basis

IFRS Valuation

Historical IFRS Valuations

£550m

£550m

£500m

£500m

£450m

£450m

£476.1m

£510.3m

£510.3m

£400m

£400m

£471.6m

£395.9m

£350m

£350m

Total Invested

IFRS Valuation

30-Jun-19

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-20

1 figures as at 30 June 2020, unless otherwise stated

10

2 including acquisition costs

Debt Overview

To date SOHO has secured two debt facilities with an aggregate value of £198.5m

SOHO will have fully drawn the £130m RCF during October to bring leverage closer to the target 40% Both facilities represent a conservative leverage position and maintain sufficient covenant headroom

SOHO is in advanced negotiations to increase its existing RCF by £30m in the event of a successful equity issue

As at 30 June 2020:

33.1%

LTV

2.65%

Weighted average

interest

£185.1m

Aggregate amount

of debt drawn

5.1yrs

Weighted average

term

Loan Notes

Lender

MetLife (Tranche A)

MetLife (Tranche B)

Security

Secured against a portfolio of assets in the

region of £183 million

Facility Size

£41.5 million

£27.0 million

Drawn

Fully drawn

Fully drawn

Term

10 years

15 years

Cost

Fixed: 2.924% all-in

Fixed: 3.215% all-in

RCF

Lender

Lloyds & NatWest

Drawn funds secured

Security

against a portfolio of

assets in the region of

£292 million

Facility Size

£130.0 million

Drawn

89.7% drawn

Term

4 years (with 2 year

extension option)

Cost

Floating: LIBOR +

1.85%

11

Operational Overview

Investment Highlights in the Period

MAR - MAY

Forward Funding Completions

Three forward funding schemes completed in Cheshire, Scunthorpe and Northampton comprising a total of 49 units:

15 MAY

Broker Appointment

Appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as sole corporate broker and joint financial adviser, alongside Akur Capital

POST PERIOD ACQUISITIONS

£19.8 million1

Acquired a further 30 properties, comprising an aggregate 122 units

2020

25 FEB

£15.2 million Portfolio

Acquired a portfolio of 4 Supported Housing properties, comprising an aggregate 69 units

05 MAR

Q4 2019 Dividend Declared

The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.285 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2019

14 MAY

Q1 2020

Dividend Declared

The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.295 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2020

30 JUNPOST PERIOD CASH

100% of H1

£17.9 million

Rent Received

Left to Deploy

The Company continues

£4.5m2 of unrestricted

to receive rents on a

cash and £13.4m of

timely basis

undrawn debt facilities

to deploy

1 including acquisition costs

13

2 as at 23 September 2020

Pipeline

SOHO has a pipeline in excess of £150m through existing relationships with developers, Approved Providers, care providers and local authorities Pipeline is focused on Specialised Supported Housing and comes through trusted relationships so has a high level of deliverability

Deployment

£50m

£40m

£30m

£20m

£34.4m

£39.7m

£27.4m

£10m

£17.5m

£11.7m

£8.8m

£11.1m

£0m

Oct-20

Nov-20

Dec-20

Jan-21

Feb-21

Mar-21

Apr-21

Targeted Completion Date

14

High Quality Portfolio

SOHO's investment strategy focuses on bringing new properties into the social housing sector

Properties are developed to respond to identified local authority need

Homes are adapted to reflect the specific care needs of vulnerable individuals

Delph Crescent

Lammas Road

Oak House

Carden Avenue

Bradford

Sutton-in-Ashfield

Birmingham

Brighton

Riding Hill View

Park View Apartments

Stourside

Moor House

Bradford

Wolverhampton

Stourport-on-Severn

Hereford

15

Geographically Diversified Portfolio1

2

44

91

32

53

60

2

51

27

Scotland

North East

North West

Yorkshire

East Midlands

West Midlands

16

East

Wales

26

South East

London

South West

Region

Properties

Units

% of funds

Invested2

North West

91

692

21.1

West Midlands

60

450

16.3

East Midlands

53

404

13.5

London

26

198

10.9

North East

44

341

9.9

South East

51

242

9.7

Yorkshire

32

253

8.9

South West

27

149

5.1

East

16

94

3.3

Scotland

2

29

0.7

Wales

2

20

0.6

Total

404

2,872

100.0

Scaled by number of properties per region

1 figures as at 30 June 2020, unless otherwise stated

16

2 funds invested include total funds committed to forward funding developments, including amounts not yet deployed, excluding purchase costs

Approved Provider Diversification1

As at 30 June 2020, SOHO had 18 lessees most of whom are specialist Registered Providers that focus exclusively on managing Specialised Supported Housing properties

Care is provided separately by care providers who are contracted with, and paid by, local authorities

Market Value by Lessee

5.0%

27.0%

5.8%

6.6%

9.5%

11.9%

10.3%

11.9%

1 figures as at 30 June 2020, unless otherwise stated

Inclusion

Parasol Homes

Falcon

Hilldale

My Space

BeST

AHS

Chrysalis

Care Housing Association

Westmoreland

Sunnyvale

Wings Care

IKE

Lifeways

Encircle Housing

Blue Square

Keys

Partners Foundation

Units by Lessee

713

174

226

366

259

324328

Inclusion

Fal con

Hilldale

My Space

Parasol Homes

BeST

AHS

Chrysalis

Westmoreland

Care Housing Association

Sunnyvale

Wings Care

IKE

Lifeways

Encircle Housing

Blue Square

Keys

Partners Foundation

17

Adding Value through Forward Funding1

SOHO had undertaken 22 construction projects with a total funding commitment of £56.2m

West Bowling Green

15 of which were completed on budget and 7 remained under construction

Edinburgh

Funding Commitment and Completion Status

Bradford

£2.5m

Yeovil

£3.3m

Completed Post-Period End

Under Construction

North Walsham

£3.2m

£

Funding Commitment

Redditch

£2.4m

Warrington

£4.1m

Redditch

£

3.0m

Edinburgh

£5.4m

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Mar-21

Jun-21

St Peter's Gardens

Riverway

Shirebrook

Northampton

Stafford

Derby

1 figures as at 30 June 2020, unless otherwise stated

18

Sector Resilience to Covid-19

Tenant Safety

  • Care providers have faced considerable operational challenges but have continued to deliver care and support

Approved Providers cancelled all but essential maintenance, non-essential repairs are now being caught up

Policies were put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19; no cases reported in the portfolio

Government Support

Government has prioritised ensuring vulnerable people received care and financial support

Where possible local authorities have ensured prompt payment of housing benefit and care fees

Cross party support for community-based independent accommodation

Regulator

Regulator has been supportive of the sector relaxing reporting obligations to allow focus on operations

Focus on tenant safety and self-reporting with understanding shown

Generally comfortable that services have been maintained. IDAs and reporting obligations to resume towards the end of the year

19

Portfolio Resilience to Covid-19

Operational

  • Catalyst for further integration between the NHS and social care sector with increased demand for SSH from local authorities and NHS
  • Communication with Approved Providers and care providers even more frequent than usual to identify and monitor any operational issues resulting from Covid-19
  • Some local authority commissioning officers were hesitant to nominate new tenants into properties during lockdown

Financial

  • 100% of rent collected as at 31 August 2020, income stream proved to be uninterrupted by Covid-19

Annual inflationary increases in housing benefit have been achieved

Valuations of Specialised Supported Housing properties have not been negatively impacted by Covid-19

Construction

  • No major construction issues suffered due to the due diligence undertaken on our developers and building contractors
  • 3 forward funded schemes have completed since the start of lockdown
  • 7 projects (maximum commitment: £24.0m) were still in progress as at 30 June 2020, with two completed post-period end and of the remaining five all but one are due to complete by the end of 2020

20

Investment Process: ESG and Impact Assessment

ESG policy developed in conjunction with The Good Economy and metrics to measure performance tracked

Six impact objectives have been defined to measure the impact of each investment, where each objective has a set of metrics to measure success

SOCIAL NEED

AFFORDABILITY

FUND SUSTAINABLE

QUALITY

INCREASE

VALUE FOR

DEVELOPMENTS

SERVICES

SUPPLY

MONEY

Each year, our impact will be quantified, assessed and audited by independent impact consultants, The Good Economy

21

Sector Overview

Specialised Supported Housing Fundamentals

There is a systemic undersupply of social housing in the UK

Excess demand for Specialised Supported Housing is acute and increasing

Growing demand for Specialised Supported Housing is forecast to reach 46,771 units by 2025

Statutory pressure on local authorities to provide homes for vulnerable people in the community

Growing population and increasing prevalence of disability in the UK

Independent community living can deliver better health outcomes than institutional care

23

Chain of Covenant - Provision of Rent for Individuals in Specialised Supported Housing

Individuals living in Specialised Supported Housing have their rent funded by central government through housing benefit

Housing benefit consists of a core rent and a service and maintenance charge which contributes to the costs of the Approved Provider

The Department for Work and

The local authority pays both the

The Approved Provider keeps

Pensions funds housing

core rent and the service and

the service and maintenance

benefit for individuals in

maintenance charge directly to

charge and pays the core rent

Specialised Supported

the Approved Provider

to SOHO

Housing

24

Chain of Covenant - Provision of Care

The local authority is responsible for contracting and paying for the care received by individuals in Specialised Supported Housing The cost of the care is paid for out of the local authority's devolved social care budget which is allocated by the MHCLG

The local authority's

Local authority pays

Care service is

social care budget is

care fees directly to

provided to residents

funded by the MHCLG

the care provider

by the care provider

Vulnerable individuals receive care and support

Care provider provides voids cover to the Approved Provider

25

Outlook

Outlook

  • SOHO has identified a pipeline with an aggregate value of over £150m
  • Pipeline largely off-market and from known developers
  • SOHO's due diligence process continues to evolve ensuring high-quality asset selection
  • Care providers and Approved Providers have overcome operational challenges to ensure consistency of care, support and housing provision
  • The Regulator reported that "despite the challenges of lockdown, the sector remained financially strong with access to sufficient finance"
  • 100% rent collection, remains consistent with previous years

S

ect

d

r

R

e

u

e

n

s

i

i

t

l

i

n

e

o

n

c

C

e

Demand / supply inbalance for

new SSH

l

Increasing public awareness of

benefits of SSH

H

s

a

e

t

Political pressure for more SSH

a

n

l

t

e

m

Private funding required for

y

h

a

social housing developments

P

n

d

i

p

u

e

F

i

l

g

n

n

e

o

r

t

S

27

Appendix

Investment Process: Approach to Due Diligence

Our process evolves constantly to learn from property management and market changes.

There are three key areas of focus which are mutually reinforcing:

There is an increasing need for the UK social housing sector to clearly highlight and report on its strong ESG credentials and performance to create some meaningful sector standard metrics for investors.

To this end, we have signed up to be Early Adopters of sector-wide ESG metrics which are being trialled after a White Paper on ESG standardisation produced by Peabody, the Impact Investing Institute, and other sector stakeholders.

Impact &

Asset

Financial

Quality

Performance

ESG

29

Investment Process: Core Due Diligence

Deal Origination

DDQ with Impact

Core Due

Investment

Trustee Approval

Property

Assessment

Diligence

Committee

Management

Approval

Over half the deals that we start due diligence on are rejected during the investment process (c.£650m)

30

Asset Management

The Triple Point asset management team has made three new hires since the start of 2020.

The team continues to focus on property inspections and maintaining strong relationships with care providers and Approved Providers.

Rent

Monitoring

Data Collection

Relationship

Property

RP

Collection

Compliance

and Analysis

Management

Inspections

Support

Making sure that

Health and Safety,

Data collected includes

Regular engagement

Ensuring that the

Helping Approved

rent is paid on time

Fire Risk Assessment,

management accounts

with care providers,

Approved Providers

Providers improve

Gas and Electrical

and occupancy figures

Approved Providers

are maintaining the

governance and

Certificates, EPCs

and local authorities

properties in

compliance such as

accordance with the

suggesting new

terms of the lease

Board appointments

31

SOHO Board

Left to Right: Paul Oliver, Peter Coward, Tracey Fletcher-Ray, Chris Phillips and Ian Reeves CBE

Chris Phillips, Chairman

Extensive experience of real estate and listed companies. Of note, Chris' role at Colliers where, after heading up its residential consultancy business, he became the first Managing Director of Colliers Capital UK Limited (Colliers commercial real estate property fund), from 1998 to 2005. Chris is Chairman of Places for People Group Limited.

Ian Reeves CBE, Senior Independent Director

Ian is senior partner and co-founder of Synaps Partners LLP. He is visiting Professor of infrastructure investment and construction at The Alliance Manchester Business School, chairman of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited and Chairman of The Estates and Infrastructure Exchange (EIX).

Ian was founder and Chairman of High-Point Rendel Group, a pioneering management and engineering consultancy company with a global network of offices. He has been president and CEO of Cleveland Bridge, Chairman of McGee Group, Chairman of Constructing Excellence and Chairman of the London regional council of the CBI.

Ian was awarded his CBE in 2003 for services to business and charity.

Peter Coward, Non-executive Director

Peter is a chartered accountant with international commercial and corporate finance experience. He has over 25 years' experience as a Senior Tax Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers specialising in property, and has worked with a wide range of firms to develop a knowledge and understanding of tax regimes worldwide and of organisational and project structuring to optimise the tax position.

Paul Oliver, Non-Executive Director

Paul has over 35 years' experience in real estate development and investment management, and has been at the forefront of the establishment of property funds since 1991 launching Teesland plc on the LSE and building funds under management to €6.5 billion in 2007.

Tracey Fletcher-Ray,Non-executive Director

Considerable expertise as an executive and non-executive in the care and support sectors. Tracey spent nearly two years as Managing Director at Berendsen PLC, where she was in charge of developing the company's healthcare business, strategy and growth and eight years at Bupa UK, holding Managing Director roles in the Care Home business which involved contracting with and providing services on behalf of local authorities and the NHS, and Bupa Health Clinics, operating as a member of the Bupa UK Board. Tracey is Managing Director of Caring Homes.

32

Investment Manager Team Overview

INVESTMENT

MAX SHENKMAN

11 STAFF

BEN BEATON

JAMES CRANMER

Managing Partner

Managing Partner

130 STAFF

28 INVOLVED WITH SOHO

ASSET & FUND

LEGAL

COMPLIANCE

MANAGEMENT

ISOBEL GUNN-BROWN

JUSTIN HUBBLE

MICHAEL BAYER

10 STAFF

3 STAFF

33

Key Terms

The Company

UK listed REIT

London Stock Exchange Main Market, Premium Segment

Management

Triple Point Investment Management LLP as Investment Manager

the Group will only invest in social housing assets located in the United Kingdom

the Group will only invest in social housing assets where the counterparty to the lease is an Approved Provider

Investment Policy

at least 80% of the Group's GAV will be invested in Supported Housing assets

the average unexpired lease term shall not be less than 15 years

the maximum exposure to any one asset will not exceed 20% of the Group's GAV

the maximum exposure to any one Approved Provider will not exceed 30% of the Group's GAV

the sum of the total forward funding equity commitments will be restricted to an aggregate value of not more than 20% of the Group's basic NAV

Market Capitalisation

£343.9m1

Valuation

£510.3m1, on an IFRS basis

Dividend

The Company is targeting an aggregate dividend of 5.18 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 20202

Gearing

The Group will target a level of aggregate borrowings over the medium-term equal to approximately 40% of the Group's GAV

Governance

An independent board of directors; compliant with the AIC Corporate Governance Code

Management fee based on NAV less uninvested cash based on the following tiers:

1.0% up to and including £250 million

Investment Adviser Fee

0.9% above £250 million and up to and including £500 million

0.8% above £500 million and up to and including £1 billion

0.7% above £1 billion

25% of the management fee will be received in shares

1 figures as at 30 June 2020

34

2 the target dividend is a target only and not a forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results

Glossary

Term

Definition

Approved Provider

a housing association, local authority or other regulated organisation in receipt of direct payment from local government including a care provider;

Board

the Directors of the Company from time to time;

Company

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (company number 10814022);

EPRA

the European Public Real Estate Association;

GAV

the gross assets of the Company in accordance with applicable accounting rules from time to time;

Group

the Company and any subsidiary undertakings from time to time;

Investment Manager

Triple Point Investment Management LLP (partnership number OC321250);

IPO

the admission by the Company of 200 million Ordinary Shares to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market, which were the subject of the Company's initial public offering on 8

August 2017;

NAV

the net assets of the Company in accordance with applicable accounting rules from time to time;

NIY

net initial yield, being the annual rent generated under a lease in respect of a property divided by the combined total of that property's acquisition price and acquisition costs;

Registered Provider

a housing association or local authority;

REIT

means a qualifying real estate investment trust in accordance with the UK REIT Regime introduced by the UK Finance Act 2006 and subsequently re-written into Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act

2010;

Supported Housing

accommodation that is suitable, or adapted, for residents with special needs, which may (but does not necessarily): (a) include some form of personal care provided by a supported housing care

provider; and/or (b) that enable those tenants to live independently in the community; and

WAULT

the average unexpired lease term certain across the portfolio, weighted by contracted rental income. We have included all parts of the term certain, including additional leases which are triggered by

landlords' put options, but not those triggered by lessees' call options unless the options were mutual.

35

Disclaimer

This presentation, including any oral presentation, any question or answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed during the presentation meeting (together, "this presentation") is for general information only regarding Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company''). It is of a confidential nature and all information disclosed herein should be treated accordingly. Making this presentation available in no circumstances whatsoever constitutes an invitation or offer to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any shares in the Company (the "Shares") or advice to persons to do so or implies the existence of a commitment or contract by or with the Company or

Triple Point Investment Management LLP (the "Investment Manager" and, together with the Company, "Triple Point") or any of Triple Point's affiliated entities, or their respective subsidiaries, directors, partners, officers, representatives , employees, advisers or agents ("Affiliates") for any purpose. This presentation may not be disclosed, taken away, reproduced, recorded, redistributed, transmitted, copied or passed on, directly or indirectly to any other person or published or used in whole or in part, for any purpose. No copy of this presentation will be left behind after the meeting.

This presentation is an advertisement and does not constitute a prospectus or offering memorandum or an offer in respect of any securities and is not intended to provide the basis for any decision and should not be considered as a recommendation that any investor should subscribe for or purchase any securities. Investors should only subscribe for or purchase the Shares on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus published by the Company (the "Prospectus") and not in reliance on this presentation. The Prospectus is available, subject to applicable law, free of charge to eligible persons from the Company's registered office and on the Company's website (https://www.triplepointreit.com).

No offering or sale of the Shares has been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such Shares may only be offered or sold in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Moreover, the Company is not, and will not be, registered as an investment company under, and its securities are not subject to the protections of, the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "U.S. Investment Company Act"). As such, in the United States, this presentation is directed only at persons who are "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs"), as defined in Rule144A under the U.S. Securities Act, who are also "qualified purchasers" ("QPs"), as defined in section 2(a)(51) of the U.S. Investment Company Act, and the related rules thereunder.

The distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions, including the United States, may be restricted or prohibited, and accordingly it is the responsibility of any person into whose possession this presentation comes to inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. None of the Company, the Investment Manager or any other person accepts liability to any person in relation thereto.

This presentation is intended for distribution: (A) in the United Kingdom only to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "FPO") or, high net worth companies, unincorporated associations or partnerships or trustees of high value trusts as described in Article 49(2) of the FPO and investment personnel of any of the foregoing (each within the meaning of the FPO) and (ii) are "qualified investors", as defined in section 86(7) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000; (B) in member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") other than the UK only to "qualified investors"; (C) outside the United States to non-US persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act); (D) in the United States to persons reasonably believed to be QIBs and who are also QPs; and (E) otherwise, only to persons to whom it may be lawful to communicate it (each such person in

  1. to (E) above being a "Relevant Person"). Any person who does not fall within categories (A) to (E) above may not rely on or act upon the matters communicated in this presentation and must return it immediately. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this presentation and/or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

This presentation and any offer if made subsequently is directed only at persons in member states of the EEA who are qualified investors ("Qualified Investors") within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of Directive 2003171/ EC, as amended (including by Directive 2010173/EU, to the extent implemented in the relevant member state) (the "Prospectus Directive"). Any person in the EEA who acquires the Shares in any offer or to whom any offer of the Shares is made will be deemed to have represented and agreed that it is a Qualified Investor. Any investor will also be deemed to have represented and agreed that any Shares acquired by it in the offer have not been acquired on behalf of persons in the

EEA other than Qualified Investors or persons in the UK and other member states (where equivalent legislation exists) for whom the investor has authority to make decisions on a wholly discretionary basis, nor have the Shares been acquired with a view to their resale in the EEA to persons where this would result in a requirement for publication by the Company, Triple Point or any other manager of a Prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Directive.

The Company is an alternative investment fund for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive 2011/61/EU ("AIFMD"). The Investment Manager has been appointed as the Company's alternative investment fund manager. The Investment Manager has notified the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for the purpose of marketing the Shares in the United Kingdom pursuant to AIFMD. [In accordance with Article 32 of AIFMD, the Investment Manager has been given clearance by the FCA to market the Shares to professional investors in Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium in accordance with AIFMD and the UK AIFMD Rules and has been duly notified by the FCA that the relevant marketing notifications have been made by the FCA to the relevant competent authorities in those jurisdictions.]

By accepting this presentation and not immediately returning it you warrant, represent, acknowledge and agree to and with Triple Point, that (i) you are either: (a) outside the United States, not a US person, a Relevant Person and a Qualified Investor (if in a member state of the EEA); or (b) a QIB and a QP; (ii) you have read, agree to and will comply with

the contents of this disclaimer, you will keep the information in this presentation and any accompanying document confidential and information about Triple Point confidential, and will not reproduce or distribute, in whole or in part (directly or indirectly) any such information, until such information has been made publicly available and will take all reasonable steps to preserve such confidentiality; and (iii) you are permitted in accordance with applicable laws, to receive such information.

The investments that this presentation contemplates are available only to Relevant Persons and any person who is not a Relevant Person or who does not have professional experience in matters relating to investments should not act or rely on this presentation.

This presentation does not purport to be all inclusive, or to contain all the information that you may need and speaks only as of the date hereof. There is no obligation of any kind on Triple Point or their Affiliates to update this presentation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by Triple Point or their respective Affiliates as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of any information contained in this presentation and Triple Point (for themselves and on behalf of their Affiliates) hereby expressly disclaim any and all responsibility or liability (other than in respect of a fraudulent misrepresentation) for the accuracy, reliability and completeness of such information or for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or otherwise arising in connection therewith. In addition, no duty of care or otherwise is owed for any loss, cost or damage suffered or incurred as a result of the reliance on such information or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, dividends, investment returns, market trends and future investments are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-

looking statement is based on information available to Triple Point as of the date of this Presentation. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Triple Point are qualified by this caution. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in the Company's expectations.

Accordingly, all projections, estimations, forecasts, budgets and the like in this presentation are illustrative exercises involving significant elements of judgement and analysis and using the assumptions described herein, which assumptions, judgements and analyses may or may not prove to be correct. The actual outcome may be materially affected by changes in e.g. economic and/or other circumstances. Therefore, in particular, but without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, no representation or warranty is given as to the achievability or reasonableness or any projection of the future, budgets, forecasts, management targets or estimates, prospects or returns. You should not do anything (including entry into any transaction of any kind) or forebear to do anything on the basis of this presentation. Before entering into any arrangement, commitment or transaction you should take steps to ensure that you understand the transaction and have made an independent assessment of the appropriateness of the transaction in light of your own objectives and circumstances, including the possible risks and benefits of entering into such a transaction. Potential investors should be aware that any investment in the Company is speculative, involves a high degree of risk, and could result in the loss of all or substantially all of their investment.

By accepting this presentation, you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the Company, the market and market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company and its business. The past business and financial performance of the Company is not to be relied on as an indication of its future performance.

Results can be positively or negatively affected by market conditions beyond the control of the Company, Triple Point or any other person. There is no guarantee that any returns set out in this presentation can be achieved or can be continued if achieved. There may be other additional risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause the returns generated by the Company to be materially lower than the returns set out in this presentation.

36

Disclaimer

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc published this content on 04 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:29:05 UTC
