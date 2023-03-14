Advanced search
    SOHO   GB00BF0P7H59

TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC

(SOHO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:20 2023-03-14 pm EDT
46.80 GBX   +1.19%
01:27pTriple Point Social Housing Reit : Notice of AGM 2023
PU
01:27pTriple Point Social Housing Reit : Form of Proxy
PU
01:27pTriple Point Social Housing Reit : Annual Report 31 December 2022
PU
Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Annual Report 31 December 2022

03/14/2023 | 01:27pm EDT
Annual Report 2022

Company Overview

Strategic Report

Governance

Financial Statements

Other Information

Company Overview

4 At a Glance

6 The Year in Brief

8 Key Highlights

10 Emma's Story

Strategic Report

16

Chair's Statement

41

Portfolio Summary

22

Strategy and Business Model

46

Sustainability Report

26

Key Performance Indicators

62

Stakeholder Engagement

28

EPRA Performance Measures

66

Risk Management

30

The Investment Manager

72

Going Concern and Viability

32

Investment Manager's Report

75

Board Approval of the Strategic Report

Company Overview

Strategic Report

Governance

Financial Statements

Other Information

Governance

78

Chair's Letter

97

Directors' Remuneration Report

80

Board of Directors

98

Directors' Remuneration Policy

82

Corporate Governance

100

Annual Report on

88

Audit Committee Report

Directors' Remuneration

103

Directors' Report

92

Management Engagement

Committee Report

107

Directors' Responsibilities Statement

94

Nomination Committee Report

109

Independent Auditor's Report

Financial Statements

118

Group Statement of Comprehensive

121 Group Statement of Cash Flows

Income

122

Notes to the Group Financial Statements

119

Group Statement of Financial

142

Company Statement of Financial Position

Position

143

Company Statement of Changes

120

Group Statement of Changes in

in Equity

Equity

146

Notes to the Company Accounts

Other Information

148 Unaudited Performance Measures

150 Glossary and Definitions

152 Shareholder Information

2022 Annual Report 1

Company Overview

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 17:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 39,4 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
Net income 2023 31,9 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net cash 2023 235 M 285 M 285 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,76x
Yield 2023 12,2%
Capitalization 186 M 226 M 226 M
EV / Sales 2023 -1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 -1,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 46,25 GBX
Average target price 70,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isobel Gunn-Brown Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Christopher Robin Leslie Phillips Non-Executive Chairman
Freddie Cowper-Coles Investment Director
Paul Anthony Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian William Reeves Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC-24.55%226
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.4.25%23 528
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL0.41%22 428
INVITATION HOMES INC.5.03%19 033
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-3.50%17 665
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-2.80%17 250