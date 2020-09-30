Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Chairman's Statement Interim Report 2020 0 09/30/2020 | 11:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT INTERIM REPORT 2020 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Chris Phillips, Chairman "Our high-quality properties generate sustainable, long- term rental incomes because they meet the social and financial needs identified by local health Commissioners across the length and breadth of the country." This year has been one of the most extraordinary years in recent history. Our world has changed forever. Across society, Covid-19 has affected almost every person and every business. But the impact has been uneven. As with all crises, some have benefited from the upheaval, though, sadly, most have seen their fortunes reverse. The property market has been no different. The impact of the virus on human behaviour has caused unprecedented, and possibly long-term, disruption to our world of physical assets. Some property sectors - notably hospitality, retail and commercial offices - have been hit particularly hard. But other sectors, and often those with a positive social impact, have fared better. The purpose of this report is to update our stakeholders and show that, despite this backdrop, we have continued to enjoy strong performance in the first half of 2020. Covid-19 has highlighted the resilience of our investment strategy and our company. During the first half of 2020, we received 100% of rent due, and paid all dividends in full. We continued to receive all rent due despite our economy receiving arguably the greatest shock in at least a generation - a shock which affected large swathes of the wider property market. In this context, our success needs explaining. We believe our success is down to the fundamentals of our investment strategy, which we have stuck to rigorously since we launched just over three years ago. By investing in desperately needed new housing across the country, we are ensuring that our properties remain in need, irrespective of the state of the economy. Indeed, investments that meet a social need are often the most resilient precisely because they provide the services that our society cannot live without. Central government is unlikely to stop funding the housing and care of the most vulnerable people in society simply because there has been a reversal in economic circumstances. In this way, the financial success of our investments is intrinsically linked to the value we add to society, both through improving the welfare of people with long-term health needs, and through saving the government money in caring for them. Our high-quality properties generate sustainable, long‑term rental incomes because they meet the social and financial needs identified by local health Commissioners across the length and breadth of the country. Covid-19 has also brought about changes that could benefit our investment model in both the short-term Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc INTERIM REPORT 2020 and the longer-term. As we will see below, Covid-19 did cause some delays in our deployment of funds and our construction projects. But, politically, the importance of social care seems to have emerged from under the shadow of the NHS. Our investments are almost exclusively in specialised supported housing rather than care homes, which means we have fortunately avoided the tragically high rates of infections in care homes widely reported in the press. But our investments are nonetheless part of the same social care system which has seen renewed political support amid greater calls to strengthen the social care system as a way of easing the burden on the NHS. In fact, during the crisis, many Commissioners around the country sought to accelerate the transfer of hospital patients to supported housing schemes precisely because the crisis brought into greater focus the way that the social care system can relieve pressure on hospitals. We hope that post-Covid-19, better integration of the two great components of our country's healthcare system will continue for the benefit of all stakeholders. A discussion of Covid-19 cannot ignore the human impact that the crisis has had on our country. The general horrors and personal tragedies are sadly all too familiar. As a socially -aware property owner we continue to monitor the well-being of our residents. We have tried to help where we can by remaining in regular contact with our Approved Providers and care providers to understand the operational challenges that they have been facing and assist where possible, with much-needed personal protective equipment and hand-creams donated to front-line care workers. More generally, we believe we can best contribute to society by continuing to invest in much-needed new housing and ensuring that a high level of housing provision is maintained for the vulnerable residents living in the properties that we own. Turning to our general operational performance, during the first half of 2020 we finished deploying the first £38.3 million tranche of debt that we drew from the extended revolving credit facility in November 2019. We then drew a second £16.0 million tranche in May 2020, which has been fully deployed since the period end. The security pool for the final draw has now been filled, with the final tranche expected to be drawn at the beginning of October. Using these funds, in the six-month period we bought 16 new properties at a total cost of £29.9 million. All acquisitions were subjected to our continually- evolving due diligence process, and further diversified our portfolio's geographic and counterparty exposure. Two new Approved Providers joined our portfolio during the period. Of our 22 forward funding schemes, four more completed, bringing the total to 15 successfully completed projects. Since 31 December 2019, our IFRS NAV stayed more or less flat, with a very small decrease of 0.03%. Since IPO, and while we have been deploying the proceeds of equity and debt raises, a portion of the dividend paid to investors has not been covered by income. Historically, the resultant negative impact on NAV has been more than offset by increases in the value of the Group's property portfolio. In this period, a fair value gain of £1.5 million was recognised on the revaluation of the Group's properties. Relatively this is less than in previous periods which in part reflects slower than usual deployment resulting from the national lockdown, and a reduction in the CPI and RPI assumptions in the valuation models of our valuer, JLL. The Group now has look-through dividend cover of over 100%, as measured on an EPRA earnings run-rate basis. I want to finish my introduction by noting that in May we appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as our new sole corporate broker and joint financial adviser, alongside Akur Limited. We are delighted to be able to draw upon the expertise of such a highly-regarded broker, and have already started working with them to publicise the nature and success of our business to our existing investor base as well as more widely. I have included below further detail on what we have been doing together already. Deployment The national lockdown that began in March 2020 presented an unprecedented challenge to our ability to deploy funds. Approved Providers hesitated before signing leases without certainty that Commissioners would refer residents into properties at a time of social distancing. Commissioners, distracted by events, could be difficult to contact to confirm their support for new schemes. Care providers were busy protecting the health of residents and frontline carers while surveyors and valuers were unable to visit properties for fear of spreading infection. The cumulative impact was to delay schemes and, in turn, our ability to deploy our funds to generate income. Despite all these challenges, we did not stop deploying funds during lockdown. In the first half of this year, we acquired 16 properties, comprising 144 units, for a total investment cost of £29.9 million. Of these, we acquired seven properties, comprising 40 units, since lockdown 2020 Interim Report INTERIM REPORT 2020 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT (Continued) began in March, at a total investment cost of £7.9 million. This enabled us to put our capital to work and generate further income from the portfolio. Our ability to keep deploying capital was possible in part because of the resourcefulness of the various stakeholders involved in launching a new scheme. But, as mentioned above, it was also the result of the continuing need for this type of housing, which remains as urgent as ever despite the disruptions of the virus. Indeed, in some ways the need for our housing has been enhanced by the effects of Covid-19. In areas with significant numbers of people kept inappropriately in hospitals, Commissioners reached out to care providers and Approved Providers to find homes to house people who should not be living in hospitals - thereby enabling the NHS to free up space for Covid-19 patients. In this way, the virus has accelerated moving people out of hospitals into more appropriate community‑based settings, a trend which we hope and believe will continue even after the virus recedes. Covid-19 also affected the timing of some of our construction projects. Social distancing stopped or slowed a number of projects because of staff absences. Similarly, disrupted supply chains created shortages of materials. But due to the due diligence undertaken on our developers and building contractors, we have not suffered from any major construction issues. Contractually, the risk of cost overruns and delays are placed with our developers and contractors, and so the repercussions of these delays on us have been minimal. In the first half of 2020, four projects (with a maximum commitment of £10.6 million) reached practical completion. Three of these (maximum commitment: £8.0 million) completed since lockdown began. Seven projects (maximum commitment: £24.0 million) are still in progress, all but one of which are due to complete during 2020. As at 30 June 2020, we had only three exchanged properties (total commitments: £4.6 million), all of which completed in July shortly after the end of the period. As a result of all this activity, at the period end we owned 404 properties (31 December 2019: 388), providing accommodation for 2,872 residents (31 December 2019: 2,728), having deployed since IPO an aggregate £476.1 million. A map showing where our properties are can be found on page 30. As illustrated in the Investment Manager's report below, this deployment has further enhanced our geographic and counterparty diversification. In the period, we started leasing to two new Approved Providers (bringing the total to 18), one new care provider (bringing the total to 93) and working in four new local authorities (bringing the total to 153). The portfolio's weighted average unexpired lease term (including put/call options and reversionary leases) is 25.4 years (31 December 2019: 25.7 years). Share Price In the early weeks of 2020, our share price sat between 90 pence and 100 pence. It remained in this range until Covid-19 caused markets around the world to decline markedly. Our share price dropped sharply from around 12 March onwards, reaching a floor of 68 pence on 18 March, but recovered back up above 90 pence by the end of that month. Since then, the share price has been on an upwards trajectory, ending the period at close to 100 pence per share and consistently rising to a level above 100 pence after the period-end. The Company's net asset value on 30 June 2020 was 105.34 pence per share. Overall, our share price rose during the period despite the backdrop of economic turbulence. During the period and into Q3, we continued to engage proactively with shareholders and the wider investment community. We believe that, following a knee jerk reaction in early March, investors were able to distinguish the resilience of our income-streams and therefore the value of the Group's properties, noting that the rent paid to our residents is ultimately funded by central government, as reflected in our full rent receipt and dividends and as described in a number of our trading updates. We hope that the share price will continue to rise sustainably, stabilising above the net asset value. Debt Our last debt agreement was signed in October 2019 when we extended our existing £70 million revolving credit facility with Lloyds by a further £60 million through including NatWest in the facility. We drew the first £38.3 million from this enlarged £130 million facility in November 2019, before drawing another £16.0 million in May 2020, in the midst of the lockdown, to meet continuing demand for our property class. As mentioned, we have now acquired enough properties to fill the security pool required to draw the entire £130 million facility. Once the lenders complete their due diligence on the properties to be added to the security pool, we expect to draw the final portion of debt at the beginning of October 2020. We then expect to deploy those proceeds by the end of 2020, helping us achieve full dividend cover by the end of 2020. Our group‑wide LTV will be in the region of 35% once the facility is fully drawn. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc 2020 Interim Report INTERIM REPORT 2020 Financial Results As at 30 June 2020, our property portfolio was independently valued at £510.3 million on an IFRS basis. This reflects a valuation uplift of £34.2 million, or 7.2%, over our total investment cost (including acquisition costs). The valuation of £510.3 million equates to a blended valuation yield of 5.30%, an improvement over the portfolio's blended net initial yield of 5.91%. This yield compression of 61 basis points reflects our ability to buy high-quality properties at discounted prices off-market by taking advantage of our network of trusted contacts in the sector, as well as our ability to select the best-value properties through rigorous due diligence. As at 30 June 2020, our portfolio was valued at £548.5 million on a portfolio valuation basis. This assumes a single sale of the property-holding SPVs to a third-party on an arm's length basis, with purchasers' costs of 2.3%. The portfolio valuation reflects a portfolio premium of £38.2 million, or 7.5%, against the IFRS valuation. On 2 June 2020, the RICS published revised guidance for the use of material uncertainty clauses for valuations of specialised supported housing. The Group's independent valuer, Jones Lang LaSalle Limited, no longer considers that there is material uncertainty when valuing specialised supported housing of any type on the basis of Market Value. The removal of the material uncertainty clause reflects the continued timely receipt of rents in line with pre-Covid-19 levels and the level of activity within the sector which remains consistent. IFRS earnings per share in the year was 2.55 pence and EPRA earnings per share was 2.12 pence. The audited IFRS NAV per share was 105.34 pence, a decrease since 31 December 2019 of 0.02%. Full dividend cover on a look-through EPRA earnings run- rate basis was achieved in August 2020 and is now 102%. Full dividend cover by EPRA earnings, on a non-look- through basis, is expected by the end of 2020 once debt funds are fully deployed. The slight delay in full dividend cover results from slow deployment caused by lockdown measures, as I have described above. Outlook As I hope I have made clear above, for all the disruption caused by Covid-19, the fundamentals of this sector remain as strong as ever - perhaps stronger than ever before. Despite some short-term delays in deployment and construction, the damage caused by Covid-19 appears to be elevating the relevance of our socially-focused investments, while the fundamental need for this type of housing continues to grow. Commissioners continue to call for new schemes, and our existing schemes continue to operate well. For all the challenges that lie ahead - both for our economy and our business - our performance in the first half of this year allows us to look to the future with optimism. Much of our continued success is thanks to the Investment Manager's hard work and strong relationships in the market. Through its work, we have been able to withstand an unprecedented economic shock without endangering our residents or cutting our dividends, and are now well placed to move forward into the future. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and our Investment Manager and my fellow Board members for their ongoing support and commitment in the first half of the year. Dividends On 14 May 2020, we declared our first dividend for the 2020 financial year of 1.295 pence per share for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020. This dividend was paid on 26 June 2020. A second dividend, of 1.295 pence per share for the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, was declared on 26 August 2020 and was paid on 25 September 2020. We are targeting an aggregate dividend of 5.18 pence per share in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 20201. This is an increase of 1.7% over 2019's aggregate dividend, reflecting the CPI‑based rent reviews typically contained in our leases. Chris Phillips Chairman 29 September 2020 1 The target dividend is a target only and not a forecast. 