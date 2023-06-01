Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Factsheet Q1 2023 View document

Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOHO   GB00BF0P7H59

TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC

(SOHO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:17:44 2023-06-01 am EDT
55.30 GBX   +0.55%
Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Factsheet Q1 2023

06/01/2023 | 09:33am EDT
QUARTERLY FACTSHEET

31 March 2023

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - (the "Company" or "SOHO") invests in social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on Specialised Supported Housing.

INVESTMENT FEATURES

  • Investment in a diversified portfolio of Social Housing with a focus on Specialised Supported Housing
  • Typically inflation-linked,long-term leases with Approved Providers
    ("AP")
  • APs are typically Housing Associations or Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government
  • SOHO has 100% ownership of property
  • Properties are typically leased under long-term Full Repairing and Insuring ("FRI") leases and house vulnerable individuals who have their rent funded by central government
  • Care is provided by CQC registered care providers who contract directly with the Local Authority
  • Forward funding in order to access prime Social Housing stock being developed (provided an agreement for lease is in place and a coupon is receivable during construction) is capped at 20% of NAV at the time of entering into any new forward funding arrangement

COMPANY INFORMATION

LEI

213B00BERVBS2HFTBC58

Ticker

SOHO

ISIN

GB00BF0P7H59

KEY STATISTICS

Share Price

42.70p1

Market Cap

£172.0m1,2

IFRS NAV per share

111.54p1

EPRA NTA per share

111.54p1

KEY DATES

Financial Year End

31 December

Interim

30 June

Q4 2022 Ordinary Share Dividend

31 March 2023

Paid

Q1 2023 Ordinary Share Dividend

30 June 2023

Expected to be Paid

DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS

Board of Directors (Non-Executive)

Chris Phillips (Chairman)

Ian Reeves CBE

Paul Oliver

Peter Coward

Tracey Fletcher-Ray

Cecily Davis3

Investment Manager

Triple Point Investment Management LLP

Joint Financial Adviser

Akur Limited

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Legal Adviser to the Company

Taylor Wessing LLP

Auditor and Reporting Accountant

BDO LLP

DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE

5.46p (TARGET DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR)4

The Board has decided to keep the target dividend flat in order to preserve dividend cover for the year ending 31 December 2023 whilst the Investment Manager focuses on addressing the rent arrears.

The first interim dividend of 1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023 is expected to be paid on 30 June 2023.

SOHO ORDINARY SHARE PRICE

8 August 2017 to 31 March 2023

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Dec

Jun

Dec

Jun

Dec

June

Dec

June

Dec

June

Dec

Mar

17

18

18

19

19

20

20

21

21

22

22

23

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN Q1 2023

3 Februray 2023

Trading Update

The Board and Investment Manager provided a Trading Update which included:

  • For the financial year ending 31 December 2023, the
    Group will prudently apply a temporary one-year cap of 7% to its leases to Registered Providers.
  • The Manager continues to actively engage with two of the Group's 27 lessees - My Space and Parasol Homes - in relation to rent arrears.
  • The Company will seek to introduce a new risk sharing clause into its existing leases during Q2 2023 following ongoing consultation with stakeholders, including the Regulator of Social Housing. The implementation of the clause is intended to enhance the Group's Registered Provider lessees' compliance with the Regulator of Social Housing's standards.
  • The Board and Manager are exploring making accretive share buybacks outside of a close period and the potential sale of a portfolio of the Group's properties.

2 March 2023

Dividend

Declaration

The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2022.

Dividends paid in respect of the year ending 31 December 2022 totalled 5.46 pence per Ordinary Share in line with the Company's target.

3 March 2023

Results for the year ended

31 December 2022

EPRA NTA per Share

109.06p

Portfolio Valuation

£669.1m

WAULT

25.3 years

20 March 2023

Directorate

Change

The Board of Directors announced the appointment of Cecily Davis to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 23 May 2023

REFERENCES:

QUARTERLY FACTSHEET

1

As at 31 March 2023

Page 01

2

Excludes shares held in treasury 450,000 which do not carry any voting rights

3

Appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 23 May 2023

4

The target dividend is a target only and not a forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results

QUARTERLY FACTSHEET

31 March 2023

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

As at 31 March 2023, the Company's portfolio was made up of 497 Supported Housing properties (3,454 units) across the UK, acquired for an aggregate consideration of £581.7m (excluding purchase costs). These assets are leased to a variety of APs with a focus on Supported Housing for vulnerable adults with care and support needs.

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

Key

Region

Properties

% of funds

invested5

1

North West

99

19.8

2

West Midlands

84

16.3

3

Yorkshire

64

14.8

4

East Midlands

58

11.9

5

South East

62

9.4

6

North East

50

8.9

7

London

27

8.5

8

South West

29

4.7

9

East

20

4.1

10

Scotland

2

1.0

11

Wales

2

0.6

Total

497

100.0

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS as at 31 March 2023

10

6

1

3

4

2

119

5 7

8

£680.8m

497

395

28

IFRS Valuation

Properties with 3,454 units

Tenancies

Approved Providers

123

£39.2m

25.0 years

100%

Care Providers

Contracted Rental Income

Weighted Average

Inflation-linked

Unexpired Lease Term

Chatham

Southampton

Nelson

CONTACT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

Max Shenkman

1 King William Street

+44 (0)20 7201 8989

Partner, Triple Point Investment Management LLP

London

www.triplepointreit.com

max.shenkman@triplepoint.co.uk

EC4N 7AF

Disclaimer: Approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Triple Point Investment Management LLP, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the investment to which it relates, you should consult a person that specialises and is authorised by the FCA to advice on this type of investment.

REFERENCES:

QUARTERLY FACTSHEET

5 Funds invested exclude purchase costs

Page 02

Disclaimer

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 13:32:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
