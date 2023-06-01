Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Factsheet Q1 2023 View document
QUARTERLY FACTSHEET
31 March 2023
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - (the "Company" or "SOHO") invests in social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on Specialised Supported Housing.
INVESTMENT FEATURES
Investment in a diversified portfolio of Social Housing with a focus on Specialised Supported Housing
Typically inflation-linked,long-term leases with Approved Providers
("AP")
APs are typically Housing Associations or Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government
SOHO has 100% ownership of property
Properties are typically leased under long-term Full Repairing and Insuring ("FRI") leases and house vulnerable individuals who have their rent funded by central government
Care is provided by CQC registered care providers who contract directly with the Local Authority
Forward funding in order to access prime Social Housing stock being developed (provided an agreement for lease is in place and a coupon is receivable during construction) is capped at 20% of NAV at the time of entering into any new forward funding arrangement
COMPANY INFORMATION
LEI
213B00BERVBS2HFTBC58
Ticker
SOHO
ISIN
GB00BF0P7H59
KEY STATISTICS
Share Price
42.70p1
Market Cap
£172.0m1,2
IFRS NAV per share
111.54p1
EPRA NTA per share
111.54p1
KEY DATES
Financial Year End
31 December
Interim
30 June
Q4 2022 Ordinary Share Dividend
31 March 2023
Paid
Q1 2023 Ordinary Share Dividend
30 June 2023
Expected to be Paid
DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS
Board of Directors (Non-Executive)
Chris Phillips (Chairman)
Ian Reeves CBE
Paul Oliver
Peter Coward
Tracey Fletcher-Ray
Cecily Davis3
Investment Manager
Triple Point Investment Management LLP
Joint Financial Adviser
Akur Limited
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Legal Adviser to the Company
Taylor Wessing LLP
Auditor and Reporting Accountant
BDO LLP
DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE
5.46p (TARGET DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR)4
The Board has decided to keep the target dividend flat in order to preserve dividend cover for the year ending 31 December 2023 whilst the Investment Manager focuses on addressing the rent arrears.
The first interim dividend of 1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023 is expected to be paid on 30 June 2023.
SOHO ORDINARY SHARE PRICE
8 August 2017 to 31 March 2023
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
Dec
Jun
Dec
Jun
Dec
June
Dec
June
Dec
June
Dec
Mar
17
18
18
19
19
20
20
21
21
22
22
23
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN Q1 2023
3 Februray 2023
Trading Update
The Board and Investment Manager provided a Trading Update which included:
For the financial year ending 31 December 2023, the
Group will prudently apply a temporary one-year cap of 7% to its leases to Registered Providers.
The Manager continues to actively engage with two of the Group's 27 lessees - My Space and Parasol Homes - in relation to rent arrears.
The Company will seek to introduce a new risk sharing clause into its existing leases during Q2 2023 following ongoing consultation with stakeholders, including the Regulator of Social Housing. The implementation of the clause is intended to enhance the Group's Registered Provider lessees' compliance with the Regulator of Social Housing's standards.
The Board and Manager are exploring making accretive share buybacks outside of a close period and the potential sale of a portfolio of the Group's properties.
2 March 2023
Dividend
Declaration
The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2022.
Dividends paid in respect of the year ending 31 December 2022 totalled 5.46 pence per Ordinary Share in line with the Company's target.
3 March 2023
Results for the year ended
31 December 2022
EPRA NTA per Share
109.06p
Portfolio Valuation
£669.1m
WAULT
25.3 years
20 March 2023
Directorate
Change
The Board of Directors announced the appointment of Cecily Davis to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 23 May 2023
REFERENCES:
1
As at 31 March 2023
Page 01
2
Excludes shares held in treasury 450,000 which do not carry any voting rights
3
Appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 23 May 2023
4
The target dividend is a target only and not a forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results
QUARTERLY FACTSHEET
31 March 2023
PORTFOLIO UPDATE
As at 31 March 2023, the Company's portfolio was made up of 497 Supported Housing properties (3,454 units) across the UK, acquired for an aggregate consideration of £581.7m (excluding purchase costs). These assets are leased to a variety of APs with a focus on Supported Housing for vulnerable adults with care and support needs.
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
Key
Region
Properties
% of funds
invested5
1
North West
99
19.8
2
West Midlands
84
16.3
3
Yorkshire
64
14.8
4
East Midlands
58
11.9
5
South East
62
9.4
6
North East
50
8.9
7
London
27
8.5
8
South West
29
4.7
9
East
20
4.1
10
Scotland
2
1.0
11
Wales
2
0.6
Total
497
100.0
PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS as at 31 March 2023
10
6
1
3
4
2
119
5 7
8
£680.8m
497
395
28
IFRS Valuation
Properties with 3,454 units
Tenancies
Approved Providers
123
£39.2m
25.0 years
100%
Care Providers
Contracted Rental Income
Weighted Average
Inflation-linked
Unexpired Lease Term
Chatham
Southampton
Nelson
CONTACT
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
Max Shenkman
1 King William Street
+44 (0)20 7201 8989
Partner, Triple Point Investment Management LLP
London
www.triplepointreit.com
max.shenkman@triplepoint.co.uk
EC4N 7AF
Disclaimer: Approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Triple Point Investment Management LLP, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the investment to which it relates, you should consult a person that specialises and is authorised by the FCA to advice on this type of investment.
