Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Factsheet Q1 2023 View document

£680.8m 497 395 28 IFRS Valuation Properties with 3,454 units Tenancies Approved Providers 123 £39.2m 25.0 years 100% Care Providers Contracted Rental Income Weighted Average Inflation-linked Unexpired Lease Term

Chatham Southampton Nelson CONTACT Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Max Shenkman 1 King William Street +44 (0)20 7201 8989 Partner, Triple Point Investment Management LLP London www.triplepointreit.com max.shenkman@triplepoint.co.uk EC4N 7AF

Disclaimer: Approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Triple Point Investment Management LLP, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the investment to which it relates, you should consult a person that specialises and is authorised by the FCA to advice on this type of investment.