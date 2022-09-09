Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOHO   GB00BF0P7H59

TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC

(SOHO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:20 2022-09-09 am EDT
84.14 GBX   +0.40%
02:03aEarnings Flash (SOHO.L) TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT Reports H1 EPS GBX6.19
MT
08/25Fitch Affirms Triple Point Social Housing REIT's IDR at 'A-'; Senior Secured at 'A'
AQ
05/30Triple Point Social Housing Reit plc Declares Interim Dividend in Respect of the Period from 1 January to 31 March 2022, Payable on or Around 24 June 2022; Provides Dividend Guidance of the Financial Year Ending 31 December 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Factsheet Q2 2022 View document

09/09/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUARTERLY FACTSHEET

30 June 2022

The Value of Home

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - (the "Company" or "SOHO") invests in social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on Specialised Supported Housing.

INVESTMENT FEATURES

  • Investment in a diversified portfolio of Social Housing with a focus on Specialised Supported Housing
  • Typically 20 years+ Inflation-linked leases with Approved Providers
    ("AP")
  • APs are typically Housing Associations or Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government
  • SOHO has 100% ownership of property
  • Properties are typically leased under long-term Full Repairing and Insuring ("FRI") leases and house vulnerable individuals who have their rent funded by central government
  • Care is provided by CQC registered care providers who contract directly with the Local Authority
  • Forward funding in order to access prime Social Housing stock being developed (provided an agreement for lease is in place and a coupon is receivable during construction) is capped at 20% of NAV at the time of entering into any new forward funding arrangement

COMPANY INFORMATION

DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS

LEI

213B00BERVBS2HFTBC58

Board of Directors (Non-Executive)

Ticker

SOHO

Chris Phillips (Chairman)

ISIN

GB00BF0P7H59

Ian Reeves CBE

Paul Oliver

Peter Coward

Tracey Fletcher-Ray

KEY STATISTICS

Investment Manager

Share Price

89.70p1

Triple Point Investment Management LLP

Market Cap

£361.3m1,2

IFRS NAV per share

111.80p1

Joint Financial Adviser

EPRA NTA per share

111.80p1

Akur Limited

KEY DATES

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Financial Year End

31 December

Legal Adviser to the Company

Interim

30 June

Taylor Wessing LLP

Q1 2022 Ordinary Share Dividend

24 June 2022

Auditor and Reporting Accountant

Paid

30 September 2022

Q2 2022 Ordinary Share Dividend

BDO LLP

Expected to be Paid

DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE

5.46p (TARGET DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR)3

  • 1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2022 paid on 24 June 2022
  • 1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2022 expected to be paid on 30 September 2022

SOHO ORDINARY SHARE PRICE

8 August 2017 to 30 June 2022

100

80

60

40

20

0

Aug 17 Dec 17

Jun 18

Dec 18

Jun 19

Dec 19

June 20

Dec 20

June 21

Dec 21

Jun 22

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN Q2 2022

27 May 2022

Approval of change to Investment Policy

The following changes to investment policy and investment restrictions were approved by shareholders:

  • Removing the Company's minimum lease term restriction
  • Allowing the Company to selectively take on the cost of funding planned maintenance
  • Giving the Company the ability to enter into leases which are subject to upward only adjustments, tracking either inflation or central housing benefit policy

30 May 2022

FY22 Dividend Target

The Company is targeting an aggregate dividend of 5.46 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2021, an increase of 5.0 per cent in line with the inflation-linked rent reviews and reflects the Company's strategy of paying a progressive dividend

Dividend Declaration

The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2022.

REFERENCES:

QUARTERLY FACTSHEET

1

As at 30 June 2022

Page 01

2

Excludes shares held in treasury 450,000 which do not carry any voting rights

3

The target dividend is a target only and not a forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results

QUARTERLY FACTSHEET

30 June 2022

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Since IPO in August 2017, the Company has acquired 493 Supported Housing properties (3,421units) across the UK,

for an aggregate consideration of £573.5m (excluding purchase costs). These assets are leased to a variety of APs with a focus on Supported Housing for vulnerable adults with care and support needs.

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

Key

Region

Properties

% of funds

invested4

1

North West

99

20.1

2

West Midlands

83

16.2

3

Yorkshire

63

14.8

4

East Midlands

56

11.3

5

South East

62

9.6

6

North East

50

9.1

7

London

27

8.6

8

South West

29

4.8

9

East

20

4.1

10

Scotland

2

1.0

11

Wales

2

0.4

Total

493

100.0

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS as at 30 June 2022

10

6

1

3

4

2

119

5 7

8

£669.6m

493

391

26

IFRS Valuation

Properties with 3,421 units

Tenancies

Approved Providers

121

£37.4m

25.9 years

100%

Care Providers

Contracted Rental Income

Weighted Average

Inflation-linked

Unexpired Lease Term

Barnard Road

Clock Tower

Mulberry Lodge

CONTACT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

Max Shenkman

1 King William Street

+44 (0)20 7201 8989

Partner, Triple Point Investment Management LLP

London

www.triplepointreit.com

max.shenkman@triplepoint.co.uk

EC4N 7AF

Disclaimer: Approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Triple Point Investment Management LLP, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the investment to which it relates, you should consult a person that specialises and is authorised by the FCA to advice on this type of investment.

REFERENCES:

QUARTERLY FACTSHEET

4 Funds invested exclude purchase costs

Page 02

Disclaimer

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC
02:03aEarnings Flash (SOHO.L) TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT Reports H1 EPS GBX6.19
MT
08/25Fitch Affirms Triple Point Social Housing REIT's IDR at 'A-'; Senior Secured at 'A'
AQ
05/30Triple Point Social Housing Reit plc Declares Interim Dividend in Respect of the Period..
CI
03/25TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : 2021 Annual Results Presentation View document
PU
03/25Earnings Flash (SOHO.L) TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT Reports FY21 EPS GBX7.05
MT
03/25Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
03/24Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Announces that Tracey Fletcher-Ray Will Replace Ch..
CI
03/03Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Declares Interim Dividend from 1 October 2021 to 3..
CI
02/18TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : Key Information Document - Triple Point Social Housing ..
PU
01/05Triple Point Social Housing REIT Buys $13 Million Of Assets In UK
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,6 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net income 2022 50,0 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
Net Debt 2022 245 M 282 M 282 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,70x
Yield 2022 6,58%
Capitalization 338 M 388 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
EV / Sales 2023 14,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 83,80 GBX
Average target price 105,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isobel Gunn-Brown Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Christopher Robin Leslie Phillips Non-Executive Chairman
Freddie Cowper-Coles Investment Director
Paul Anthony Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian William Reeves Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC-13.43%388
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-16.14%29 393
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-15.16%28 679
INVITATION HOMES INC.-14.27%23 731
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-25.04%19 629
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-24.12%19 595