Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Factsheet Q2 2022 View document

QUARTERLY FACTSHEET
30 June 2022
The Value of Home
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - (the "Company" or "SOHO") invests in social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on Specialised Supported Housing.
INVESTMENT FEATURES
Investment in a diversified portfolio of Social Housing with a focus on Specialised Supported Housing
Typically 20 years+ Inflation-linked leases with Approved Providers
("AP")
APs are typically Housing Associations or Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government
SOHO has 100% ownership of property
Properties are typically leased under long-term Full Repairing and Insuring ("FRI") leases and house vulnerable individuals who have their rent funded by central government
Care is provided by CQC registered care providers who contract directly with the Local Authority
Forward funding in order to access prime Social Housing stock being developed (provided an agreement for lease is in place and a coupon is receivable during construction) is capped at 20% of NAV at the time of entering into any new forward funding arrangement
COMPANY INFORMATION
DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS
LEI
213B00BERVBS2HFTBC58
Board of Directors (Non-Executive)
Ticker
SOHO
Chris Phillips (Chairman)
ISIN
GB00BF0P7H59
Ian Reeves CBE
Paul Oliver
Peter Coward
Tracey Fletcher-Ray
KEY STATISTICS
Investment Manager
Share Price
89.70p1
Triple Point Investment Management LLP
Market Cap
£361.3m1,2
IFRS NAV per share
111.80p1
Joint Financial Adviser
EPRA NTA per share
111.80p1
Akur Limited
KEY DATES
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Financial Year End
31 December
Legal Adviser to the Company
Interim
30 June
Taylor Wessing LLP
Q1 2022 Ordinary Share Dividend
24 June 2022
Auditor and Reporting Accountant
Paid
30 September 2022
Q2 2022 Ordinary Share Dividend
BDO LLP
Expected to be Paid
DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE
5.46p (TARGET DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR)3
1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2022 paid on 24 June 2022
1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2022 expected to be paid on 30 September 2022
SOHO ORDINARY SHARE PRICE
8 August 2017 to 30 June 2022
100
80
60
40
20
0
Aug 17 Dec 17
Jun 18
Dec 18
Jun 19
Dec 19
June 20
Dec 20
June 21
Dec 21
Jun 22
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN Q2 2022
27 May 2022
Approval of change to Investment Policy
The following changes to investment policy and investment restrictions were approved by shareholders:
Removing the Company's minimum lease term restriction
Allowing the Company to selectively take on the cost of funding planned maintenance
Giving the Company the ability to enter into leases which are subject to upward only adjustments, tracking either inflation or central housing benefit policy
30 May 2022
FY22 Dividend Target
The Company is targeting an aggregate dividend of 5.46 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2021, an increase of 5.0 per cent in line with the inflation-linked rent reviews and reflects the Company's strategy of paying a progressive dividend
Dividend Declaration
The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2022.
QUARTERLY FACTSHEET
30 June 2022
PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Since IPO in August 2017, the Company has acquired 493 Supported Housing properties (3,421units) across the UK,
for an aggregate consideration of £573.5m (excluding purchase costs). These assets are leased to a variety of APs with a focus on Supported Housing for vulnerable adults with care and support needs.
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
Key
Region
Properties
% of funds
invested4
1
North West
99
20.1
2
West Midlands
83
16.2
3
Yorkshire
63
14.8
4
East Midlands
56
11.3
5
South East
62
9.6
6
North East
50
9.1
7
London
27
8.6
8
South West
29
4.8
9
East
20
4.1
10
Scotland
2
1.0
11
Wales
2
0.4
Total
493
100.0
PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS as at 30 June 2022
10
6
1
3
4
2
119
5 7
8
£669.6m
493
391
26
IFRS Valuation
Properties with 3,421 units
Tenancies
Approved Providers
121
£37.4m
25.9 years
100%
Care Providers
Contracted Rental Income
Weighted Average
Inflation-linked
Unexpired Lease Term
Barnard Road
Clock Tower
Mulberry Lodge
CONTACT
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
Max Shenkman
1 King William Street
+44 (0)20 7201 8989
Partner, Triple Point Investment Management LLP
London
www.triplepointreit.com
max.shenkman@triplepoint.co.uk
EC4N 7AF
