30 June 2023
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - (the "Company" or "SOHO") invests in social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on Specialised Supported Housing.
INVESTMENT FEATURES
- Investment in a diversified portfolio of Social Housing with a focus on Specialised Supported Housing
- Typically inflation-linked,long-term leases with Approved
Providers ("AP")
- APs are typically Housing Associations or Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government
- SOHO has 100% ownership of property
- Properties are typically leased under long-term Full Repairing and Insuring ("FRI") leases and house vulnerable individuals who have their rent funded by central government
- Care is provided by CQC registered care providers who contract directly with the Local Authority
- Forward funding in order to access prime Social Housing stock being developed (provided an agreement for lease is in place and a coupon is receivable during construction) is capped at 20% of NAV at the time of entering into any new forward funding arrangement
COMPANY INFORMATION
LEI
213B00BERVBS2HFTBC58
Ticker
SOHO
ISIN
GB00BF0P7H59
KEY STATISTICS
Share Price
49.00p1
Market Cap
£192.8m1,2
IFRS NAV per share
111.31p1
EPRA NTA per share
111.31p1
KEY DATES
Financial Year End
31 December
Interim
30 June
Q1 2023 Ordinary Share Dividend
30 June 2023
Paid
Q2 2023 Ordinary Share Dividend 29 September 2023Expected to be Paid
DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS
Board of Directors (Non-Executive)3
Chris Phillips (Chairman)
Ian Reeves CBE
Peter Coward
Tracey Fletcher-Ray
Cecily Davis
Investment Manager
Triple Point Investment Management LLP
Joint Financial Adviser
Akur Limited
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Legal Adviser to the Company
Taylor Wessing LLP
Auditor and Reporting Accountant
BDO LLP
DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE
5.46p (TARGET DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR)4
1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023 paid on 30 June 2023
1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2023 expected to be paid on 29 September 2023
SOHO ORDINARY SHARE PRICE
8 August 2017 to 30 June 2023
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
Aug
Dec
Jun
Dec
Jun
Dec
Jun
Dec
Jun
Dec
Jun
Dec
Jun
17
17
18
18
19
19
20
20
21
21
22
23
23
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN Q2 2023
18 April 2023
24 May 2023
24 May 2023
13 June 2023
Share buyback programme and portfolio property sale
The Board and Investment Manager provided an update regarding the commencement of a share buy back programme and portfolio property sale:
- The Board instructed its broker, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, to purchase on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to an initial buyback programme, with a maximum aggregate consideration of up to £5 million.
- The Board and Investment Manager confirmed that, following a competitive adviser selection process, CBRE had been appointed to market a portfolio of the Company's properties.
Net Asset Value
EPRA NTA per Share: 111.54p
Portfolio Valuation: £680.8m
WAULT: 25 years
2023 dividend guidance and dividend declaration
The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.365 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2022.
In respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2023, the Company is targeting an aggregate dividend of 5.46 pence per Ordinary Share. The Board has decided to keep the target dividend flat in order to preserve dividend cover for the year ending 31 December 2023 whilst the Investment Manager focuses on addressing the
rent arrears.
Committee changes
The Board announced changes to the membership and structure of the Board's Committees, effective 23 May 2023 (unless otherwise stated). Changes included:
- The establishment of a Sustainability Committee. Ian Reeves was appointed as Chair of the Sustainability and stepped down as Chair of the Nomination Committee and as a member of the Management Engagement Committee.
- Cecily Davis and Tracey Fletcher-Ray both joined the Sustainability Committee.
- Chris Phillips was appointed as Chair of the Nomination Committee.
- Cecily Davis joined the Nomination Committee and Peter Coward stepped down from the Nomination Committee.
- Paul Oliver confirmed his resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the Board and would step down from the Audit, Nomination and Management Engagement Committees with effect from 30 June 2023.
Completion of initial share buyback programme
The Board and Investment Manager confirmed the completion of the initial share buyback programme of £5 million:
- In aggregate, between 20 April 2023 and 12 June 2023, the Company repurchased 9,322,512 Ordinary shares at an average purchase price of 52.61 pence per share.
- The Board confirmed that it may seek to extend the share buyback programme through a subsequent tranche following receipt of proceeds in relation to a proposed portfolio property sale, subject to market conditions and pricing.
REFERENCES:
2
Excludes shares held in treasury 450,000 which do not carry any voting rights
3
Paul Oliver resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 30 June 2023
4
The target dividend is a target only and not a forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results
PORTFOLIO UPDATE
As at 31 March 2023, the Company's portfolio was made up of 497 Supported Housing properties (3,455 units) across the UK, acquired for an aggregate consideration of £581.7m (excluding purchase costs). These assets are leased to a variety of APs with a focus on Supported Housing for vulnerable adults with care and support needs.
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
Key
Region
Properties
% of funds
invested5
1
North West
99
19.8
2
West Midlands
84
16.3
3
Yorkshire
64
14.8
4
East Midlands
58
11.9
5
South East
62
9.4
6
North East
50
9.0
7
London
27
8.5
8
South West
29
4.7
9
East
20
4.1
10
Scotland
2
1.0
11
Wales
2
0.5
Total
497
100.0
PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS as at 30 June 2023
10
6
1
3
4
2
119
5 7
8
£675.1m
497
394
27
IFRS Valuation
Properties with 3,455 units
Tenancies
Approved Providers
116
£40.5m
24.8 years
100%
Care Providers
Contracted Rental Income
Weighted Average
Inflation-linked
Unexpired Lease Term
Doncaster
Maidstone
Worcester
CONTACT
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
Max Shenkman
1 King William Street
+44 (0)20 7201 8989
Partner, Triple Point Investment Management LLP
London
www.triplepointreit.com
max.shenkman@triplepoint.co.uk
EC4N 7AF
Disclaimer: Approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Triple Point Investment Management LLP, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the investment to which it relates, you should consult a person that specialises and is authorised by the FCA to advice on this type of investment.
