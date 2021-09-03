Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Half Year Social Impact Report 2021 View document
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Plc Half Year Impact Report 2021
September 2021
This report has been commissioned by Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc ("SOHO") and has been prepared by The Good Economy Partnership Limited ("The Good Economy" and "TGE"), a specialist social advisory firm with expertise in impact measurement and management.
The Good Economy supported SOHO to develop its impact assessment methodology and carries out a review of the social performance of SOHO on a bi-annual basis. This report is based on analysis of quantitative data and evidence, as well as in-depth interviews with management and staff at SOHO, partner housing associations, care providers, local authorities and/or a resident outcomes survey carried out with a sample of residents.
The findings and opinions conveyed in this report are based on information obtained from a range of sources, which The Good Economy believes to be reliable and accurate. However, the information reviewed should not be considered exhaustive and The Good Economy, its principals and staff cannot and does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness and/or fairness of the information and opinions contained herein. This report shall not be construed as a financial promotion or as a recommendation, invitation or inducement to any person to engage in investment activity.
This report has been prepared solely for the benefit of SOHO and no other person may rely upon this report. Accordingly, The Good Economy accepts no duty of care, responsibility or liability (whether in contract or tort (including negligence) or otherwise) to any person other than SOHO for any loss, costs, claims or expenses howsoever arising from any use or reliance on this report.
The information within this report is subject to change relative to new developments, facts and/or research. The Good Economy therefore reserves the right (but is under no obligation) to alter the conclusions and recommendations presented in this report in light of further information that may become available.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - Half Year Impact Report, September 2021
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Plc (SOHO) was launched in 2017 by Triple Point Investment Management LLP - an FCA-regulated investment manager. SOHO invests in UK social housing, with a focus on specialised supported housing (SSH) adapted for vulnerable individuals with care needs. Its aim is to increase the provision of high- quality SSH that delivers positive outcomes for residents, while providing stable, long-term returns to shareholders.
This is the second Impact Report produced for SOHO by The Good Economy (TGE), an independent social advisory firm specialising in impact measurement and management. The report covers the six months to June 2021. As of 30 June 2021, SOHO has invested £553.6 million in 458 SSH properties with the potential to provide homes for up to 3,214 people.
Impact Assessment
This report assesses SOHO's performance against its stated impact objectives, and against the broader outcomes to which it aims to contribute:
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - Half Year Impact Report, September 2021
Impact Objectives
SOCIAL NEED
SOHO continues to meet a very significant social need. Its properties provide supported homes for some of the UK's most vulnerable people, illustrated by the 62 hours of care per week that residents require on average.
Moreover, they do so in some of the poorest parts of the country: three-quarters of properties (74%) are in the most deprived 40% of local authorities, as measured by the indices of multiple deprivation.
Although the portfolio has limited exposure to Scotland and Wales, and none to Northern Ireland, one of SOHO's significant new developments is in Edinburgh (see case study, page 28).
FUND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENTS
SOHO has upgraded its environmental performance notably since adopting new minimum energy efficiency standards in 2020. It now requires that all refurbished properties have a minimum EPC grade C and all new-build properties an EPC grade B, or that those grades will be achieved as part of works at acquisition. This has seen the fund raise the proportion of its units rated A-C substantially. The proportion now stands at 71%, up from 69% as of December 2020 and 59% as of March 2020.
IMPACT OBJECTIVES
The areas under SOHO's direct control or influence.
SOCIAL NEED Provide housing that meets a social need
Contribute towards
FUND SUSTAINABLE
DEVELOPMENTS
Fund sustainable developments of specialist housing
INCREASE SUPPLY Increase supply of specialist housing
QUALITY SERVICES & PARTNERSHIPS
Develop strong partnerships and deliver quality services
OUTCOMES
The outcomes for people and planet: these depend on many factors, one of which may be the activities of SOHO.
WELLBEING Improve wellbeing outcomes for residents
VALUE FOR MONEY Offer value or money for welfare and public care budgets
SOHO was also involved in the consultation phase for the sector-wide Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing project and became an early adopter of the standard.
In addition, in September 2021 SOHO launched an initiative to bring its whole portfolio up to an EPC grade C or above. They have set aside up to £3.4 million to be spent on the calculated cost of retrofit works to bring the portfolio up to this standard over the next
4 years alongside available grant funding. TGE expect these works to have a direct benefit to residents by reducing fuel poverty as well as the wider environmental benefits.
INCREASE SUPPLY
SOHO brings a high level of additionality to the sector. Two-thirds (66.9%) of its properties are being used as SSH for the first time: a tangible demonstration of the fund contributing to increased supply.
The fund's direction of travel is positive. Over 90% of the properties it added in the six months to June 2021 (12 out of 13) are defined as 'new' to SSH.
In addition, SOHO's use of forward-funding adds to the high additionality it brings to the sector. 10% of the units in its portfolio have been financed in this way rather than acquired at completion.
QUALITY SERVICES AND PARTNERSHIPS
SOHO conducts rigorous, comprehensive due diligence of its partners. Housing providers are assessed for their operational capacity to deliver quality housing management services in the area, as well as for their organisational capacity to manage the risks of entering into long-term lease agreements - a key regulatory concern in the sector.
TGE frames and aligns its impact assessment according to the five dimensions of impact, as set out by the Impact Management Project (IMP). This is an established and widely recognised approach to impact measurement and management. The results of this year's impact assessment are summarised on the next page.
Its information requirements of developers are raising transparency standards in the sector.
In addition, it is pro-active in selecting quality care providers despite having no contractual relationship with them.
4
5
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - Half Year Impact Report, September 2021
Photo by Safe as Houses Care
Outcomes
WELLBEING
TGE carried out a Resident Outcomes Survey of 60 residents living in SOHO-owned homes between June and July 2020. The results were generally positive, with residents reporting marked improvements in their feelings of confidence and independence, as well as in the quality of their support networks and their level of health.
TGE intends to carry out another Resident Outcomes Survey of SOHO residents in early 2022. The results will be reported in SOHO's next full-year Impact Report.
VALUE FOR MONEY
SOHO delivers considerable value for the public purse. Like other SSH, its supported homes for people with complex care needs are cheaper than residential care homes and far cheaper than in-patient placements.
This enables SOHO to achieve notable social return on investment. TGE calculates this at £3.93 for each £1 invested currently, with as much as £152.1m of Total Social Value generated in the year to June 2021. This figure includes social impact (£60.3m) and fiscal savings (£91.8m).
Strengths
High additionality
Both through the high proportion of its properties that are new to the SSH sector and its use of forward-funding, SOHO is contributing a high level of additionality.
Meeting significant social need
SOHO is providing supported homes for some of the most vulnerable people in society, in some of the most deprived parts of the UK.
Considerable value for money
Through its provision of a cost-effective alternative to residential care and in-patient placement, SOHO is achieving notable social return on investment.
Potential Weaknesses and Mitigating Actions
Energy efficiency of homes
Nearly 30% of SOHOs properties are rated lower than EPC grade C. However SOHO has put in place a fully costed initiative to improve the entire portfolio to grade C or above over the next 4 years. TGE will continue to review the impact of this.
RP partner risk
The RSH continues to raise concerns regarding what it sees as risks to RPs of engaging in lease-based deals. SOHO recognises these concerns and has a regular and ongoing dialogue with the RSH around how to mitigate these risks. The fund is also rigorous in its approach to selecting partners, with a focus on ensuring RPs have assessed the risks of entering into long-term lease agreements. As of 30 June, SOHO has received 100% of rent due, and there is evidence of RP's finances generally strengthening.
6
7
IMPACT REPORT - HEADLINE RESULTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2021
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - Half Year Impact Report, September 2021
TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC
£553.6
MILLION
INVESTED
IN 458
PROPERTIES
PROVIDING A HOME FOR UP TO 3,214 PEOPLE
HOMES ARE
MANAGED BY
22 HOUSING PROVIDERS
RESIDENTS ARE SUPPORTED THROUGH CARE
AND SUPPORT PROVISION
BY 109 CARE PROVIDERS
ON AVERAGE, RESIDENTS RECEIVE 62 HOURS
OF CARE PER WEEK
FOR EVERY £1 INVESTED, SOHO WILL GENERATE £3.93 IN SOCIAL VALUE
OVER THE DURATION OF THE INVESTMENT
PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED ACROSS
157 LOCAL AUTHORITIES
74% OF UNITS
IN THE 40%
MOST DEPRIVED
LOCAL AUTHORITIES
71% OF UNITS HAVE AN EPC RATING OF C+
99.9% OF UNITS HAVE AN EPC RATING OF E+
36% OF UNITS CONSTRUCTED SINCE 2000
66.9% OF UNITS ARE 'NEW' TO SSH AT THE POINT OF ACQUISITION
10% OF UNITS WERE FORWARD-FUNDED BY SOHO
RESIDENT CARE NEEDS
6%
Other
14%
Mental health
55%
Learning
25% disabilities Multi
diagnosis
8
9
