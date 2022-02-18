Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Key Information Document - Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - January 2022 View document

KEY INFORMATION DOCUMENT PURPOSE This document provides you with key information about Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company"). It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products. PRODUCT Product: Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Name of Manufacturer: Triple Point Investment Management LLP ("Triple Point") ISIN: GB00BF0P7H59 Website: www.triplepoint.co.uk Call: +44 (0)20 7201 8989 Date of production of this document: 1 January 2022 Triple Point is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") no. 456597 YOU ARE ABOUT TO PURCHASE A PRODUCT THAT IS NOT SIMPLE AND MAY BE DIFFICULT TO UNDERSTAND. WHAT IS THIS PRODUCT? Type Ordinary Shares in a UK public limited company, Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc, which is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") investing in UK Social Housing assets. The Company is a REIT for the purposes of Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010. The Company is also classed as an alternative investment fund and is therefore managed by Triple Point Investment Management LLP. The Company has an indefinite life and as such there is no maturity date. Objectives and Summary Investment Policy The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with stable, long term, inflation-linked income from a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom. The portfolio will comprise investments into operating assets and the forward funding of pre-let development assets, the mix of which will be optimised to enable the Company to generate an attractive risk-adjusted total return for shareholders. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company will invest in a diversified portfolio of freehold or long leasehold Social Housing assets in the UK. The Company will seek to use gearing to enhance equity returns and is permitted to reach a maximum loan-to-gross assets ratio of up to 50% across the portfolio calculated at the time of acquisition. The return to investors is dependent on the performance of the share price and the dividends/distributions paid by the Company which is largely determined by the performance of the underlying investments. Intended retail investor This Product is intended for institutional investors, professionally-advised private investors or non-advised private investors who understand and are capable of evaluating the risks of such investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses (which may equal the whole amount invested) that may result from such an investment. The Company's suitability for investors will depend on their own requirements and attitude to risk. Investors should understand the risks before investing (please see the Risk Factors in the Prospectus available on the Company's website: https://triplepointreit.com). WHAT ARE THE RISKS AND WHAT COULD I GET IN RETURN? LOWER RISK The risk indicator assumes you keep the product 5+ years. ! The actual risk can vary significantly if you cash in at an early stage and you may get back less. You may not be able to sell your product easily or you may have to sell at a price that significantly impacts how much you get back.

The summary risk indicator is a guide to the level of risk of the Product compared to other products. It shows how likely it is that the Product will lose money because of movements in the market or because we are not able to pay you. We have classified this Product as 5 out of 7, which is a medium- high risk class. This rates the potential losses from future performance at a medium-high level, and poor market conditions will likely impact our capacity to pay you. Please note that changes to social housing regulations, associated rental payments, and housing benefit may adversely impact the profitability of the Company and therefore returns to investors. This Product does not include any protection from future market performance, so you could lose some or all of your investment. If we are not able to pay what is owed, you could lose your entire investment. PERFORMANCE SCENARIOS SINGLE INVESTMENT OF £10,000 1 YEAR 3 YEARS 5 YEARS [recommended holding period] What you might get back after costs 998.37 3,878.72 2,806.33 Stressed scenario -90.0% -27.1% -22.4% Average return each year What you might get back after costs 7,617.88 6,268.78 5,499.88 Unfavourable scenario Average return each year -23.8% -14.4% -11.3% What you might get back after costs 10,039.44 10,140.66 10,242.91 Moderate scenario 0.4% 0.5% 0.5% Average return each year What you might get back after costs 13,277.76 16,462.29 19,144.03 Favourable scenario 32.8% 18.1% 13.9% Average return each year This table shows the money you could get back, under different scenarios, assuming that you invest £10,000. The scenarios shown illustrate how your investment could perform. You can compare them with the scenarios of other products. The return is based on share price movements and dividend income and assumes that dividend income is not reinvested. You can compare them with the scenarios of other products. The scenarios presented are an estimate of future performance based on evidence from the past on how the value of this investment varies and are not an exact indicator. What you get will vary depending on how the market performs and how long you keep the product. The stress scenario shows what you might get back in extreme market circumstances, and it does not take into account the situation where we are not able to pay you. The figures shown include all the costs of the product itself but may not include all the costs that you pay to your advisor or distributor or take into account your personal tax situation, which may also affect how much you get back. WHAT HAPPENS IF TRIPLE POINT IS UNABLE TO PAY OUT? This investment is not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme ("FSCS"). As a shareholder you will be able to buy and sell shares via a market but would not be able to make a claim to the FSCS in the event that you have a claim against the Company or Triple Point and they are unable to pay out.