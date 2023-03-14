Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Notice of AGM 2023
03/14/2023 | 01:27pm EDT
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
If you are in any doubt as to what action to take you are recommended to consult your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
If you have sold or transferred all of your ordinary shares in Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc, you should pass this document, together with the accompanying Form of Proxy, to the person through whom the sale or transfer was made for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
(Incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 10814022)
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice of the Annual General Meeting which has been convened for 23 May 2023 at 10.00 a.m. at the offices of Taylor Wessing LLP, 5 New Street Square, London, EC4A 3TW is set out on pages 6 to 8 of this document.
This document should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from your Chair which is set out on pages 4 to 5 of this document.
To be valid, Forms of Proxy must be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon so as to be received by the Company's registrars, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and in any event not later than 10.00 a.m. on 19 May 2023.
CONTENTS
Page
Letter from the Chair
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Explanatory Notes
Registered Office:
1 King William Street
London
EC4N 7AF
United Kingdom
LETTER FROM THE CHAIR
Directors
Chris Phillips (Chair)
Ian Reeves CBE
Peter Coward
Paul Oliver
Tracey Fletcher-Ray
2 March 2023
Dear Shareholder,
Notice of Annual General Meeting
1. Introduction
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") will be holding its 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 10.00 a.m. on 23 May 2023 at the offices of Taylor Wessing LLP, 5 New Street Square, London, EC4A 3TW. The formal notice of AGM and the resolutions to be proposed are set out on pages 6 to 8 of this document.
If you would like to vote on the resolutions, please fill in the Form of Proxy sent to you with this notice and return it to the Company's registrars, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY as soon as possible, so as to be received by no later than 10.00 a.m. on 19 May 2023. A proxy may be submitted electronically using the following link: www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy.
2. Resolutions
An explanation for each of the Resolutions is set out on pages 9 to 13.
3. Further information
Your attention is drawn to the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 which is available on our website at: https://www.triplepointreit.com/.
4. Action to be taken
You will find enclosed a Form of Proxy for use at the AGM. Please complete, sign and return the enclosed form as soon as possible in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, whether or not you intend to be present at the AGM. Forms of Proxy should be returned so as to be received no later than 10.00 a.m. on 19 May 2023 by Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY, United Kingdom.
5. Recommendation
The Board considers that all resolutions contained in this AGM notice are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and are most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its shareholders as a whole. The Board unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of the proposed resolutions as the Directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings.
Yours faithfully,
Chris Phillips
Chair
(Company Number 10814022)
