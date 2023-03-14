Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Notice of AGM 2023

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are in any doubt as to what action to take you are recommended to consult your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

If you have sold or transferred all of your ordinary shares in Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc, you should pass this document, together with the accompanying Form of Proxy, to the person through whom the sale or transfer was made for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

(Incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 10814022)

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of the Annual General Meeting which has been convened for 23 May 2023 at 10.00 a.m. at the offices of Taylor Wessing LLP, 5 New Street Square, London, EC4A 3TW is set out on pages 6 to 8 of this document.

This document should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from your Chair which is set out on pages 4 to 5 of this document.

To be valid, Forms of Proxy must be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon so as to be received by the Company's registrars, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and in any event not later than 10.00 a.m. on 19 May 2023.