Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc    SOHO   GB00BF0P7H59

TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC

(SOHO)
Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Q2 Factsheet 2020

09/30/2020 | 04:20am EDT

PAGE 01

QUARTERLY FACTSHEET

30 June 2020

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - (the "Company" or "SOHO") invests in social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on Supported Housing.

INVESTMENT FEATURES

  • Investment in a diversified portfolio of Social Housing with a focus on specialist Supported Housing
  • Typically 20 years+ Index-linked leases with Approved Providers ("AP")
  • APs are typically Housing Associations or Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government
  • SOHO has 100% ownership of property
  • All assets benefit from long term Full Repairing and Insuring ("FRI") leases with Government backed funding for maintenance, upkeep and care costs
  • No exposure to the provision of care which lies solely with the regulated AP
  • Forward funding in order to access prime Social Housing stock being developed (provided an agreement for lease is in place and a coupon is receivable during construction) is capped at 20% of NAV at the time of entering into any new forward funding arrangement

COMPANY INFORMATION

DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS

LEI

213B00BERVBS2HFTBC58

Board of Directors (Non-Executive)

Ticker

SOHO

Chris Phillips (Chairman)

ISIN

GB00BF0P7H59

Ian Reeves CBE

Paul Oliver

Peter Coward

Tracey Fletcher-Ray

KEY STATISTICS

Investment Manager

Share price

98.00p¹

Triple Point Investment Management LLP

Market cap

£343.9m¹,2

Joint Financial Adviser

IFRS NAV per share

105.34p1

Akur Limited

EPRA NAV per share

105.34p1

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE

2.59P (PAID IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR)

  • 1.295 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2020 paid in June 2020
  • 1.295 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2020 paid in September 2020

SOHO ORDINARY SHARE PRICE

8 August 2017 to 30 June 2020

120

Legal Adviser to the Company

KEY DATES

Taylor Wessing LLP

Auditor and Reporting Accountant

Financial Year End

31 December

BDO LLP

Interim

30 June

Q1 2020 Ordinary Share Dividend

Paid

26 June 2020

Q2 2020 Ordinary Share Dividend

Paid

25 September 2020

100

80

60

40

20

0

Sep-17

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN Q2 2020

07 May

Rental Receipt Update And NAV

As at 31 MARCH 2020

100% of Q1 2020 rent was received IFRS NAV per Share: 105.67p Portfolio NAV per Share: 116.49p

15 May

Broker Appointment

The Board announced it has appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as sole corporate broker and joint financial adviser alongside Akur Limited.

30 June

Rent Collection

The Company received 100% of rents due for H1 and continues to receive rents on a timely basis.

14 May

14 May

08 June

Dividend Target Update

Dividend Declaration

Announced Acquisitions

The Company is targeting an

The Company declared an

Acquired 7 properties, comprising

aggregate dividend of 5.18

interim dividend of 1.295

40 units, for £7.6 million3

pence per Ordinary Share in

pence per Ordinary Share for

respect of the financial year

the period from 1 January to 31

ending 31 December 2020, an

March 2020.

increase in line with February

2020 Consumer Price Index

growth.

REFERENCES:

3 Cost excluding any acquisition costs

1 As at 30 June 2020 (Audited, as appropriate)

  • Excludes shares held in treasury (450,000) which do not carry any voting rights

QUARTERLY FACTSHEET / 30 June 2020

PAGE 02

Since IPO in August 2017, the Company has acquired 404 Supported Housing properties (2,872 units) across the UK, for aggregate consideration of £459.9m (excluding purchase costs). These assets are leased to a variety of APs with a focus on Supported Housing for vulnerable adults with care and support needs.

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

Key

Region

Properties

% of funds

invested5

1

North West

91

21.1%

2

West Midlands

60

16.3%

3

East Midlands

53

13.5%

10

4

London

26

10.9%

5

5

North East

44

9.9%

1

6

South East

51

9.7%

7

7

Yorkshire

32

8.9%

8

South West

27

5.1%

3

9

East

16

3.3%

2

9

10

Scotland

2

0.7%

11

11

Wales

2

0.6%

6

4

Total

404

100.0

8

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

£510.3m

404

316

18

IFRS Valuation

Properties with 2,872 units

Tenancies

Approved Providers

93

£28.0m6

25.4 years

100%

Care Providers

Contracted Rental Income

Weighted Average

Index-linked

Unexpired Lease Term

REFERENCES:

  • Funds invested include total funds committed to forward funding developments, including amounts not yet deployed, excluding purchase costs
    6 Excluding ongoing forward funding schemes that are under an agreement for lease

Riding Hill Gardens, Bradford

Riverway, Stafford

Lammas Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield

CONTACTS

Max Shenkman

Partner, Triple Point Investment Management LLP

max.shenkman@triplepoint.co.uk

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

1 King William Street

+44 (0)20 7201 8989

London

www.triplepointreit.com

EC4N 7AF

Disclaimer Approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Langham Hall Fund Management LLP, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the investment to which it relates, you should consult a person that specialises and is authorised by the FCA to advice on this type of investment.

Disclaimer

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:19:05 UTC
