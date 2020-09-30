Triple Point Social Housing REIT : Q2 Factsheet 2020
30 June 2020
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - (the "Company" or "SOHO") invests in social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on Supported Housing.
INVESTMENT FEATURES
Investment in a diversified portfolio of Social Housing with a focus on specialist Supported Housing
Typically 20 years+ Index-linked leases with Approved Providers ("AP")
APs are typically Housing Associations or Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government
SOHO has 100% ownership of property
All assets benefit from long term Full Repairing and Insuring ("FRI") leases with Government backed funding for maintenance, upkeep and care costs
No exposure to the provision of care which lies solely with the regulated AP
Forward funding in order to access prime Social Housing stock being developed (provided an agreement for lease is in place and a coupon is receivable during construction) is capped at 20% of NAV at the time of entering into any new forward funding arrangement
COMPANY INFORMATION
DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS
LEI
213B00BERVBS2HFTBC58
Board of Directors (Non-Executive)
Ticker
SOHO
Chris Phillips (Chairman)
ISIN
GB00BF0P7H59
Ian Reeves CBE
Paul Oliver
Peter Coward
Tracey Fletcher-Ray
KEY STATISTICS
Investment Manager
Share price
98.00p¹
Triple Point Investment Management LLP
Market cap
£343.9m¹,2
Joint Financial Adviser
IFRS NAV per share
105.34p1
Akur Limited
EPRA NAV per share
105.34p1
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE
2.59P (PAID IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR)
1.295 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2020 paid in June 2020
1.295 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2020 paid in September 2020
SOHO ORDINARY SHARE PRICE
8 August 2017 to 30 June 2020
120
Legal Adviser to the Company
KEY DATES
Taylor Wessing LLP
Auditor and Reporting Accountant
Financial Year End
31 December
BDO LLP
Interim
30 June
Q1 2020 Ordinary Share Dividend
Paid
26 June 2020
Q2 2020 Ordinary Share Dividend
Paid
25 September 2020
100
80
60
40
20
0
Sep-17
Dec-17
Mar-18
Jun-18
Sep-18
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN Q2 2020
07 May
Rental Receipt Update And NAV
As at 31 MARCH 2020
100% of Q1 2020 rent was received IFRS NAV per Share: 105.67p Portfolio NAV per Share: 116.49p
15 May
Broker Appointment
The Board announced it has appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as sole corporate broker and joint financial adviser alongside Akur Limited.
30 June
Rent Collection
The Company received 100% of rents due for H1 and continues to receive rents on a timely basis.
14 May
14 May
08 June
Dividend Target Update
Dividend Declaration
Announced Acquisitions
The Company is targeting an
The Company declared an
Acquired 7 properties, comprising
aggregate dividend of 5.18
interim dividend of 1.295
40 units, for £7.6 million3
pence per Ordinary Share in
pence per Ordinary Share for
respect of the financial year
the period from 1 January to 31
ending 31 December 2020, an
March 2020.
increase in line with February
2020 Consumer Price Index
growth.
REFERENCES:
3 Cost excluding any acquisition costs
1 As at 30 June 2020 (Audited, as appropriate)
Excludes shares held in treasury (450,000) which do not carry any voting rights
Since IPO in August 2017, the Company has acquired 404 Supported Housing properties (2,872 units) across the UK, for aggregate consideration of £459.9m (excluding purchase costs). These assets are leased to a variety of APs with a focus on Supported Housing for vulnerable adults with care and support needs.
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
Key
Region
Properties
% of funds
invested5
1
North West
91
21.1%
2
West Midlands
60
16.3%
3
East Midlands
53
13.5%
10
4
London
26
10.9%
5
5
North East
44
9.9%
1
6
South East
51
9.7%
7
7
Yorkshire
32
8.9%
8
South West
27
5.1%
3
9
East
16
3.3%
2
9
10
Scotland
2
0.7%
11
11
Wales
2
0.6%
6
4
Total
404
100.0
8
PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020
£510.3m
404
316
18
IFRS Valuation
Properties with 2,872 units
Tenancies
Approved Providers
93
£28.0m6
25.4 years
100%
Care Providers
Contracted Rental Income
Weighted Average
Index-linked
Unexpired Lease Term
REFERENCES:
Funds invested include total funds committed to forward funding developments, including amounts not yet deployed, excluding purchase costs 6 Excluding ongoing forward funding schemes that are under an agreement for lease
Riding Hill Gardens, Bradford
Riverway, Stafford
Lammas Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield
CONTACTS
Max Shenkman
Partner, Triple Point Investment Management LLP
max.shenkman@triplepoint.co.uk
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
1 King William Street
+44 (0)20 7201 8989
London
www.triplepointreit.com
EC4N 7AF
Disclaimer Approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Langham Hall Fund Management LLP, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the investment to which it relates, you should consult a person that specialises and is authorised by the FCA to advice on this type of investment.
