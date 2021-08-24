Triple S Management : Builds on Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans' Complementary Strengths and Shared Commitment to Help People and Communities Achieve Better Health and to Lead in the Transformation of Health Care (Form 8-K)

Builds on Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans' Complementary Strengths and Shared Commitment to Help People and Communities Achieve Better Health and to Lead in the Transformation of Health Care

Accelerates the Launch of Best-in-Class Culturally Relevant Offerings in Florida and Puerto Rico

Increases Scale and Resources, Strengthens Market Position and Enables Increased Investments to Enhance Affordability

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - August 24, 2021 - GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation ('GuideWell'), a health solutions company and parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. ('Florida Blue'), and Triple-S Management Corporation ('Triple-S Management') (NYSE: GTS), a leading health care services company in Puerto Rico, today announced they will combine to transform the health care experience for their members in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, GuideWell will acquire all the outstanding shares of Triple-S Management common stock for $36.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 49% to Triple-S Management's 90-day volume-weighted average trading price. The transaction (the 'Transaction') equity value is approximately $900 million. Upon completion of the Transaction, Triple-S Management will become a subsidiary of GuideWell and will continue to operate under the Triple-S Management brand. The agreement was unanimously approved by both companies' Boards of Directors.

The combination brings together industry leaders - and builds on the companies' complementary assets, cultures and strategic visions. GuideWell is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies, including Florida Blue, that are focused on transforming health care. In total, GuideWell companies serve more than 45 million people in 45 states. Florida Blue is the oldest and largest health insurer in Florida, proudly serving more than 5 million members across all 67 counties in the state. Triple-S Management serves more than 1 million consumers in Puerto Rico, with a strong position in Medicare Advantage, a leading position in Puerto Rico Medicaid and commercial segments, and solid foundations in its Life and P&C segments.

The Transaction positions GuideWell, Florida Blue and Triple-S Management to better serve customers and members in a rapidly evolving environment. The combined entity will be a well-diversified leader, strongly positioned to compete effectively and invest substantially to drive improved health outcomes, access and affordability.

'The Transaction expands GuideWell's core insurance operations and positions Florida Blue and Triple-S Management for significant growth and meaningful value creation for the customers and communities we serve,' said Pat Geraghty, president and chief executive officer of GuideWell and Florida Blue. 'Florida Blue and Triple-S Management are both recognized for their high-quality, affordable health care and their actions deeply rooted in supporting community well-being. With Puerto Rico's outlook strengthening, and Florida experiencing fast-paced growth, especially in its Puerto Rican and Hispanic populations, this is a natural next step.'

'Uniting our mission-driven, community-focused teams is a great outcome for our companies, as well as for Puerto Rico and Florida, and our shareholders,' said Roberto Garcia-Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of Triple-S Management. 'We have long admired Florida Blue's locally focused approach to care, and we share their respect for the uniqueness of every community served. By partnering with a strong organization that shares our mission and approach, we will be well positioned to achieve our strategic goals, expand access and improve health care outcomes for all our members. The Transaction is also clearly in the best interests of our shareholders, given the strategic fit, the significant premium to our current share price and resulting shareholder liquidity.'

The Transaction:

· Builds on deep local expertise to address the unique needs of Florida Blue's and Triple-S Management's diverse customers, driving improved health outcomes, affordability, access and health equity. Triple-S Management and Florida Blue will work together to launch culturally relevant solutions and improve key drivers of health. Triple-S Management's deep understanding of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic communities, its Spanish-speaking provider network and customer support, and its strong name and brand recognition in Puerto Rico will benefit Florida Blue as the Puerto Rican and Hispanic communities continue to experience fast-paced growth in Florida.

· Accelerates GuideWell's and Triple-S Management's diversification and growth. GuideWell and Triple-S Management will leverage each other's capabilities and expertise to improve health care value for their respective customers. For example, the Transaction will accelerate Florida Blue's growth in Medicare Advantage and across all lines of business in Florida's rapidly growing Puerto Rican and Hispanic populations.

· Addresses affordability and enables increased investment. As overall health care costs continue to rise, the companies' expanded scale and reach will enable them to address affordability and continue to invest in accessible, effective health solutions.

· Drives immediate accretion and propels long-term growth through scale advantages. GuideWell expects the Transaction to be immediately accretive. The Transaction will create a leading provider of Medicare in the United States, enabling Florida Blue and Triple-S Management to better compete against other insurers in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Transaction Details

The Transaction will be completed through a merger of a newly created subsidiary of GuideWell with and into Triple-S Management, with Triple-S Management as the surviving corporation. Following completion of the Transaction, Triple-S Management will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of GuideWell and will continue to be led by its current management team while operating under the Triple-S Management brand. Triple-S Management's providers, members and community partners will continue to work with the Triple-S Management staff they know and trust.

The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to satisfaction of normal closing conditions, including customary state and federal regulatory review and approval as well as approval by Triple-S Management shareholders.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to GuideWell, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as legal counsel. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Triple-S Management, and Davis Polk & Wardell LLP is serving as legal counsel.

Message for Investors

A pre-recorded message from Mr. Garcia-Rodriguez will be available on the investor relations page of Triple-S Management's website at 8:30 a.m. Eastern at investors.triplesmanagement.com. Investors may also listen to the pre-recorded message at that time by dialing 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263.

Website

Additional information about the combination and its compelling benefits is available at a joint website at www.BuildingHealthTogether.com.

About GuideWell

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes Florida Blue, the leading health insurance company in Florida; GuideWell Health, a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; GuideWell Venture Group, a portfolio of companies, including Onlife Health and PopHealthCare, focused on creating human-first and innovative health solutions for health plans; GuideWell Source, a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. In total, GuideWell and its affiliated companies serve more than 45 million people in 45 states. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for more than 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management, a health services company, serves more than 1 million customers in Puerto Rico, which represents nearly one-third of the island's population. With over 60 years of experience, it is the premier insurance and managed care brand, with the largest customer base and broadest provider networks on the island. Triple-S Management has the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, and offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid segments. Triple-S Management is also a well-known brand in the life insurance and property and casualty insurance segments in Puerto Rico, with strong customer relationships and a significant market share. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact investorrelations@ssspr.com.

