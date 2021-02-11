Log in
TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

Triple-S Management Corporation : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/11/2021 | 04:16pm EST
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Roberto García-Rodríguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Juan José Román-Jiménez, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate on the call, please dial 1-877-300-8521 or 1-412-317-6026 at least 5 minutes before start time. The conference call will also be simulcast live on the Internet, and can be accessed by logging onto www.triplesmanagement.com.

A webcast replay of the call be available at www.triplesmanagement.com for one year following the call. 

About Triple-S Management Corporation 

Triple-S Management Corporation, a health services company, is one of the top players in the Puerto Rico healthcare industry, with over 60 years of experience.  It is the premier insurance and managed care brand, with the largest customer base and broadest provider networks on the island.  We have the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, and offer a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid markets. Triple-S is also a well-known brand in the life insurance and property and casualty insurance markets in Puerto Rico, with strong customer relationships and a significant market share. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact investorrelations@ssspr.com.     

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:



AT THE COMPANY:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Juan José Román-Jiménez

Mr. Garrett Edson

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

ICR

(787) 749-4949

(787) 792-6488

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triple-s-management-corporation-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301227205.html

SOURCE Triple-S Management Corporation


