  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.
  News
  Summary
    TPVG   US89677Y1001

TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.

(TPVG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:11:17 2023-06-21 am EDT
11.54 USD   +0.30%
Calling all investors in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG): New lawsuit lead plaintiff deadline is August 15, 2023 - contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC today

06/21/2023 | 10:01am EDT
NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. ("TriplePoint" or "the Company") (NYSE: TPVG) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:
This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired TriplePoint securities between March 4, 2020 and May 1, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tpvg.

Case Details:
The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TriplePoint had overstated the strength of its various portfolio companies and loan book, as well as the viability of its overall investment strategy; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tpvg or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in TriplePoint you have until August 15, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. 

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-all-investors-in-triplepoint-venture-growth-bdc-corp-tpvg-new-lawsuit-lead-plaintiff-deadline-is-august-15-2023---contact-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-today-301855731.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2023
