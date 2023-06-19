Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPVG   US89677Y1001

TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.

(TPVG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
11.60 USD   -2.11%
ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - TPVG

06/19/2023 | 02:49pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) between March 4, 2020 and May 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 15, 2023.

SO WHAT: If you purchased TriplePoint securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the TriplePoint class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=15759 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 15, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) TriplePoint had overstated the strength of its various portfolio companies and loan book, as well as the viability of its overall investment strategy; (2) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial position and/or prospects; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the TriplePoint class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=15759 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-investor-rights-law-firm-encourages-triplepoint-venture-growth-bdc-corp-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--tpvg-301854566.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2023
