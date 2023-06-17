Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPVG   US89677Y1001

TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.

(TPVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/17/2023 | 03:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (“TriplePoint” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TPVG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 4, 2020 and May 1, 2023, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 15, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. TriplePoint overstated the financial health of its portfolio companies and the strength of its loan book and investment strategy. The truth of its investment strategy and portfolio companies was likely to negatively impact the Company’s stock price. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about TriplePoint, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.
04:02pROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Investo..
BU
03:34pShareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in TriplePoint Venture..
BU
06/16Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against TriplePoint Venture G..
PR
06/15Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TriplePoint Venture Gr..
PR
06/10TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Investors to ..
PR
06/02ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Inve..
PR
05/30Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TriplePoint Venture Gr..
PR
05/23JMP Securities Adjusts TriplePoint Venture Growth Price Target to $11.50 From $13.50, M..
MT
05/19Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TriplePoint Venture Gr..
PR
05/18UBS Adjusts TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC's Price Target to $11 From $12.50, Maintains..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 139 M - -
Net income 2023 57,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,39x
Yield 2023 13,7%
Capitalization 411 M 411 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.
Duration : Period :
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,60 $
Average target price 10,75 $
Spread / Average Target -7,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim P. Labe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sajal K. Srivastava President, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Christopher M. Mathieu Chief Financial Officer
Carl M. Rizzo Chief Compliance Officer
Gilbert E. Ahye Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.11.22%411
BLACKSTONE INC.24.88%64 346
KKR & CO. INC.26.26%49 368
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-7.66%17 464
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION37.97%17 184
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.24%13 508
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer