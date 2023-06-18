Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPVG   US89677Y1001

TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.

(TPVG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
11.60 USD   -2.11%
TRIPLEPOINT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/18/2023 | 10:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (“TriplePoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TPVG) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TriplePoint securities between March 4, 2020 and May 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 15, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

TriplePoint is a business development company specializing in investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies, including growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TriplePoint had overstated the strength of its various portfolio companies and loan book, as well as the viability of its overall investment strategy; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 2, 2023, the Bear Cave released a report titled "Problems at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)" (the "Bear Cave Report"). The Bear Cave Report highlighted significant issues at TriplePoint, alleging that "TriplePoint is encumbered by high fees, weak management, and a weaker loan book saddled by portfolio company bankruptcies and upside-down startups," and asserting that "the Bear Cave believes TriplePoint's equity may be severely impaired, if it has any value at all."

On this news, TriplePoint's stock price fell $1.19 per share, or 9.98%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $10.73 per share on May 3, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TriplePoint shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 139 M - -
Net income 2023 57,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,39x
Yield 2023 13,7%
Capitalization 411 M 411 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.
Duration : Period :
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,60 $
Average target price 10,75 $
Spread / Average Target -7,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim P. Labe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sajal K. Srivastava President, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Christopher M. Mathieu Chief Financial Officer
Carl M. Rizzo Chief Compliance Officer
Gilbert E. Ahye Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.11.22%411
BLACKSTONE INC.22.83%64 346
KKR & CO. INC.23.22%49 368
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-7.66%17 464
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION37.97%17 184
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.24%13 508
