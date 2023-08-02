Net Investment Income of $0.53 Per Share for the Second Quarter DECLARES THIRD QUARTER 2023 DISTRIBUTION OF $0.40 PER SHARE

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) (the “Company,” “TPVG,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), the leading financing provider to venture growth stage companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms in technology and other high growth industries, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and the declaration by its Board of Directors of its third quarter 2023 distribution of $0.40 per share.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Signed $114.0 million of term sheets with venture growth stage companies at TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TPC”) and TPVG closed $18.0 million of new debt commitments to venture growth stage companies;

Funded $30.6 million in debt investments to eight portfolio companies with a 16.4% weighted average annualized yield at origination;

Received $33.8 million of loan principal prepayments;

Achieved a 14.7% weighted average annualized portfolio yield on total debt investments for the quarter;

Earned net investment income (“NII”) of $18.8 million, or $0.53 per share;

Generated total investment income of $35.2 million;

Realized 18.3% return on average equity, based on net investment income during the quarter;

Recorded $2.9 million from the realization of equity gains from the sale of Toast, Inc. shares;

10 portfolio companies raised an aggregate $326.2 million of capital in private financings during the quarter;

Held debt investments in 56 portfolio companies, warrants in 106 portfolio companies and equity investments in 48 portfolio companies as of June 30, 2023;

Debt investment portfolio weighted average investment ranking of 2.07 as of quarter’s end;

TPVG portfolio company, Thirty Madison, Inc. acquired assets from TPVG portfolio company, Hey Favor, Inc. (f/k/a The Pill Club Holdings, Inc.), and assumed Hey Favor, Inc.’s outstanding loans with TPVG in full;

Net asset value of $379.4 million, or $10.70 per share, as of June 30, 2023;

Ended the quarter with a 1.67x gross leverage ratio; and

Declared a third quarter distribution of $0.40 per share, payable on September 29, 2023; bringing total declared distributions to $14.25 per share since the Company’s initial public offering.

Year to Date 2023 Highlights

Earned net investment income of $37.4 million, or $1.06 per share;

Generated total investment income of $68.8 million;

Paid distributions of $0.80 per share;

Signed $312.7 million of term sheets with venture growth stage companies at TPC and TPVG closed $21.7 million of new debt commitments to venture growth stage companies;

Funded $88.2 million in debt investments to 16 portfolio companies with a 14.9% 1 weighted average annualized portfolio yield at origination and funded $0.2 million in direct equity investments in private rounds of financing to three portfolio companies;

weighted average annualized portfolio yield at origination and funded $0.2 million in direct equity investments in private rounds of financing to three portfolio companies; 14 portfolio companies raised an aggregate $390.1 million of capital in private financings;

Achieved a 14.7% weighted average annualized portfolio yield on total debt investments;

In April 2023, DBRS, Inc. reaffirmed TPVG’s investment grade rating, BBB Long-Term Issuer rating, with a negative trend outlook; and

Estimated undistributed taxable earnings from net investment income (or “spillover income”) of $32.1 million, or $0.90 per share, as of June 30, 2023.

1 This yield excludes the impact of $2.0 million in short-term loans that were funded and repaid during the three months ended March 31, 2023, which carried a higher interest rate than our normal course investments, and the impact thereof on our weighted average adjusted annualized yield at origination for the period presented.

“Our earnings power remained strong in the second quarter, as we once again generated NII that exceeded our quarterly distribution,” said Jim Labe, chairman and chief executive officer of TPVG. “Amid ongoing challenges in the venture capital market, we continued to focus on managing the portfolio, maintaining strong liquidity and deploying capital in a thoughtful manner.”

“We believe our long-term track record and expertise will serve us well, as we navigate the current market environment,” said Sajal Srivastava, president and chief investment officer of the Company. “Given our scale and strong portfolio yield, we expect to continue to deliver strong investment income while positioning the Company to further benefit when market conditions improve.”

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company entered into $18.0 million of new debt commitments with four portfolio companies, funded debt investments totaling $30.6 million to eight portfolio companies, acquired warrants valued at $38,000 in three portfolio companies and made direct equity investments of $0.1 million in two portfolio companies. Debt investments funded during the quarter carried a weighted average annualized portfolio yield of 16.4% at origination. During the quarter, the Company received $33.8 million of principal prepayments and $1.7 million of scheduled principal amortization. The weighted average annualized portfolio yield on total debt investments for the second quarter was 14.7%. The Company calculates weighted average portfolio yield as the annualized rate of the interest income recognized during the period divided by the average amortized cost of debt investments in the portfolio during the period. The return on average equity for the second quarter was 18.3%. The Company calculates return on average equity as the annualized rate of net investment income recognized during the period divided by the Company’s average net asset value during the period.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company held debt investments in 56 portfolio companies, warrants in 106 portfolio companies and equity investments in 48 portfolio companies. The total cost and fair value of these investments were $1.0 billion and $942.0 million, respectively.

Total portfolio investment activity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was as follows:

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Beginning portfolio at fair value $ 982,828 $ 806,447 $ 949,276 $ 865,340 New debt investments, net(a) 30,164 154,391 86,538 215,850 Scheduled principal amortization (1,666 ) (10,296 ) (18,257 ) (16,164 ) Principal prepayments and early repayments (33,750 ) (55,038 ) (37,150 ) (170,572 ) Net amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts and end-of-term payments 4,172 3,609 9,490 5,542 Payment-in-kind coupon 2,597 1,352 4,682 2,935 New warrant investments 38 2,145 168 2,960 New equity investments 433 1,100 936 3,796 Proceeds from dispositions of investments (3,173 ) — (3,173 ) (246 ) Net realized gains (losses) on investments 1,863 (670 ) 1,863 (1,664 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments (41,551 ) (26,322 ) (52,418 ) (31,059 ) Ending portfolio at fair value $ 941,955 $ 876,718 $ 941,955 $ 876,718 _____________

(a) Debt balance is net of fees and discounts applied to the loan at origination.

SIGNED TERM SHEETS

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, TPC entered into $114.0 million of non-binding term sheets to venture growth stage companies. These opportunities are subject to underwriting conditions including, but not limited to, the completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive documentation and investment committee approval, as well as compliance with TPC’s allocation policy. Accordingly, there is no assurance that any or all of these transactions will be completed or assigned to the Company.

UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s unfunded commitments totaled $205.3 million, of which $53.9 million was dependent upon portfolio companies reaching certain milestones. Of the $205.3 million of unfunded commitments, $120.1 million will expire during 2023, $56.8 million will expire during 2024 and $28.4 million will expire during 2025, if not drawn prior to expiration. Since these commitments may expire without being drawn, unfunded commitments do not necessarily represent future cash requirements or future earning assets for the Company.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Total investment and other income was $35.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing a weighted average annualized portfolio yield of 14.7% on total debt investments, as compared to $27.4 million and 14.5% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in total investment and other income was primarily due to a greater weighted average principal amount outstanding on our income-bearing debt investment portfolio and higher investment yields, partially offset by reduced loan prepayment activity. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s total investment and other income was $68.8 million, as compared to $54.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, representing a weighted average annualized portfolio yield on total debt investments of 14.7% and 15.0%, respectively.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $16.3 million as compared to $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 consisted of $9.9 million of interest expense and amortization of fees, $4.5 million of base management fees, $0.6 million of administration agreement expenses and $1.3 million of general and administrative expenses. Due to the total return requirement under the income component of our incentive fee structure, our income incentive fees were reduced by $3.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023. Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 consisted of $6.1 million of interest expense and amortization of fees, $3.9 million of base management fees, $3.2 million of income incentive fees, $0.5 million of administration agreement expenses and $1.1 million of general and administrative expenses. The Company’s total operating expenses were $31.4 million and $28.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded net investment income of $18.8 million, or $0.53 per share, as compared to $12.7 million, or $0.41 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net investment income between periods was driven primarily by greater investment and other income, partially offset by reduced loan prepayment activity. Net investment income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $37.4 million, or $1.06 per share, compared to $26.2 million, or $0.84 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recognized net realized gains on investments of $1.9 million, resulting primarily from $2.9 million of realized gains from the sale of publicly traded equity investments, partially offset by $1.0 million of realized losses on investments. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recognized net realized losses on investments of $0.7 million.

Net change in unrealized losses on investments for the second quarter of 2023 was $41.6 million, consisting of $37.8 million of net unrealized losses on the debt investment portfolio and $3.8 million of net unrealized losses on the warrant and equity portfolio resulting from fair value adjustments and the reversal of previously recorded unrealized gains from investments realized during the period. Net change in unrealized losses on investments for the second quarter of 2022 was $26.3 million. The Company’s net realized and unrealized losses were $50.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $34.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company’s net decrease in net assets resulting from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $20.9 million, or $0.59 per share, as compared to a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $14.4 million, or $0.46 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $13.2 million, or $0.37 per share, as compared to a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $8.7 million, or $0.28 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

CREDIT QUALITY

The Company maintains a credit watch list with portfolio companies placed into one of five credit categories, with Clear, or 1, being the highest rating and Red, or 5, being the lowest. Generally, all new loans receive an initial grade of White, or 2, unless the portfolio company’s credit quality meets the characteristics of another credit category.

As of June 30, 2023, the weighted average investment ranking of the Company’s debt investment portfolio was 2.07, as compared to 2.12 at the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, portfolio company credit category changes, excluding fundings and repayments, consisted of the following: three portfolio companies with an aggregate principal balance of $33.2 million were upgraded from White (2) to Clear (1), one portfolio company with a principal balance of $20.0 million1 was upgraded from Yellow (3) to White (2), one portfolio company with a principal balance of $5.0 million was downgraded from White (2) to Yellow (3), one portfolio company with a principal balance of $10.0 million was downgraded from White (2) to Orange (4), two portfolio companies with an aggregate principal balance of $23.4 million were downgraded from Yellow (3) to Red (5), and two portfolio companies with an aggregate principal balance of $47.6 million were downgraded from Orange (4) to Red (5).

1 Represents the Hey Favor, Inc. (f/k/a The Pill Club Holdings, Inc.) loans assumed by Thirty Madison, Inc.

The following table shows the credit categories for the Company’s debt investments at fair value as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Credit Category (dollars in thousands) Fair Value Percentage of

Total Debt

Investments Number of

Portfolio

Companies Fair Value Percentage of

Total Debt

Investments Number of

Portfolio

Companies Clear (1) $ 113,825 13.3 % 7 $ 55,921 6.6 % 3 White (2) 638,248 74.8 38 699,008 81.9 48 Yellow (3) 58,507 6.9 5 88,912 10.4 5 Orange (4) 14,174 1.7 2 9,110 1.1 1 Red (5) 28,443 3.3 4 — — — $ 853,197 100.0 % 56 $ 852,951 100.0 % 57

NET ASSET VALUE

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s net assets were $379.4 million, or $10.70 per share, as compared to $419.9 million, or $11.88 per share, as of December 31, 2022.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total liquidity of $199.4 million, consisting of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $89.4 million and available capacity under its Revolving Credit Facility of $110.0 million (which excludes an additional $50.0 million available under the Revolving Credit Facility’s accordion feature), subject to existing advance rates, terms and covenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held $2.0 million of publicly traded stock and warrant positions. The Company ended the quarter with a 1.67x gross leverage ratio and an asset coverage ratio of 160%.

The Company maintains an at-the-market equity offering program (“ATM Program”) with UBS Securities LLC, providing for the issuance from time to time of up to an aggregate of $50.0 million in shares of its common stock. As of June 30, 2023, $50.0 million in shares remain available for sale.

DISTRIBUTION

On July 26, 2023, the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share for the third quarter, payable on September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had estimated spillover income of $32.1 million, or $0.90 per share.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Since June 30, 2023 and through August 1, 2023:

The Company closed $5.2 million of additional debt commitments;

The Company funded $6.0 million in new investments;

The Company received $6.0 million in principal repayments;

$25.0 million of unfunded commitments expired or were terminated; and

Portfolio company VanMoof Global Holding B.V. was declared bankrupt.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value (amortized cost of $1,004,504 and $959,407, respectively) $ 941,955 $ 949,276 Cash and cash equivalents 78,410 51,489 Restricted cash 11,020 7,771 Deferred credit facility costs 3,420 4,128 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,530 1,869 Total assets $ 1,037,335 $ 1,014,533 Liabilities Revolving Credit Facility $ 240,000 $ 175,000 2025 Notes, net 69,640 69,543 2026 Notes, net 198,819 198,598 2027 Notes, net 123,978 123,839 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 25,464 27,613 Total liabilities $ 657,901 $ 594,593 Net assets Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding, respectively) $ — $ — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 354 353 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 471,540 470,572 Total distributable earnings (loss) (92,460 ) (50,985 ) Total net assets $ 379,434 $ 419,940 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,037,335 $ 1,014,533 Shares of common stock outstanding (par value $0.01 per share and 450,000 authorized) 35,447 35,348 Net asset value per share $ 10.70 $ 11.88

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Investment income Interest income from investments $ 34,501 $ 26,995 $ 66,754 $ 52,928 Other income 650 433 2,025 1,849 Total investment and other income $ 35,151 $ 27,428 $ 68,779 $ 54,777 Operating expenses Base management fee $ 4,496 $ 3,901 $ 8,807 $ 7,618 Income incentive fee — 3,163 — 6,550 Interest expense and amortization of fees 9,944 6,126 19,189 11,225 Administration agreement expenses 567 501 1,140 1,080 General and administrative expenses 1,307 1,083 2,227 2,103 Total operating expenses $ 16,314 $ 14,774 $ 31,363 $ 28,576 Net investment income $ 18,837 $ 12,654 $ 37,416 $ 26,201 Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) Net realized gains (losses) on investments $ 1,859 $ (745 ) $ 1,826 $ (3,850 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments (41,551 ) (26,322 ) (52,418 ) (31,059 ) Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) $ (39,692 ) $ (27,067 ) $ (50,592 ) $ (34,909 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (20,855 ) $ (14,413 ) $ (13,176 ) $ (8,708 ) Per share information (basic and diluted) Net investment income per share $ 0.53 $ 0.41 $ 1.06 $ 0.84 Net increase (decrease) in net assets per share $ (0.59 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 35,398 31,037 35,373 31,024 Total distributions declared per share $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.80 $ 0.72

Weighted Average Portfolio Yield on Total Debt Investments Ratios (Percentages, on an annualized basis)(1) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Weighted average portfolio yield on total debt investments(2) 14.7 % 14.5 % 14.7 % 15.0 % Coupon income 11.8 % 10.4 % 11.8 % 10.2 % Accretion of discount 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.9 % 0.8 % Accretion of end-of-term payments 1.6 % 1.7 % 1.7 % 1.8 % Impact of prepayments during the period 0.6 % 1.7 % 0.3 % 2.2 %

_____________ (1) Weighted average portfolio yields on total debt investments for periods shown are the annualized rates of interest income recognized during the period divided by the average amortized cost of debt investments in the portfolio during the period. (2) The weighted average portfolio yields on total debt investments reflected above do not represent actual investment returns to the Company’s stockholders.

