Tripod Technology : Announcement for dividend distribution approved by resolution of the Board of Directors, on behalf of Tripod International Holding Pte. Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/01 2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash Dividends USD67,500,000. 3.Any other matters that need to be specified: The dividend amount resolved is USD67,500,000, and it is derived from the earnings distribution (i.e. gross dividend USD75,000,000 net of China withholding tax USD7,500,000) approved by the executive Director of Tripod (Wuxi) Electronic Co., Ltd on 13 June 2022.