  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Tripod Technology Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3044   TW0003044004

TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3044)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
111.50 TWD   -.--%
06/21TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement for subsidiary Tripod Overseas regarding new loan reaches NT$10 million and 2% of the Company's net worth in the latest financial statement.
PU
06/21TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the Company and related items
PU
06/21TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the important resolution items from shareholders meeting in 2022
PU
Tripod Technology : Announcement for dividend distribution approved by resolution of the Board of Directors, on behalf of Tripod International Holding Pte. Ltd.

07/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Tripod Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/01 Time of announcement 15:11:56
Subject 
 Announcement for dividend distribution approved
by resolution of the Board of Directors, on behalf of
Tripod International Holding Pte. Ltd.
Date of events 2022/07/01 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/01
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividends USD67,500,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The dividend amount resolved is USD67,500,000, and it is derived from
the earnings distribution (i.e. gross dividend USD75,000,000 net of China
withholding tax USD7,500,000) approved by the executive Director of
Tripod (Wuxi) Electronic Co., Ltd on 13 June 2022.

Disclaimer

Tripod Technology Corporation published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 70 161 M 2 358 M 2 358 M
Net income 2022 6 379 M 214 M 214 M
Net cash 2022 5 590 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,19x
Yield 2022 6,59%
Capitalization 58 605 M 1 970 M 1 970 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tripod Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 111,50 TWD
Average target price 135,17 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Chun Wang Chairman & General Manager
Lien Fa Tsai Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Hung Cheng Wu Independent Director
Yong Cheng Wu Independent Director
Hsing Cheng Tai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-10.44%1 970
MEDIATEK INC.-45.29%35 380
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.68%17 097
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-40.29%15 106
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-28.80%10 286
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-31.39%8 064