Tripod Technology : Announcement for dividend distribution approved by resolution of the Board of Directors, on behalf of Tripod International Holding Pte. Ltd.
07/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: Tripod Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/01
Time of announcement
15:11:56
Subject
Announcement for dividend distribution approved
by resolution of the Board of Directors, on behalf of
Tripod International Holding Pte. Ltd.
Date of events
2022/07/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/01
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividends USD67,500,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The dividend amount resolved is USD67,500,000, and it is derived from
the earnings distribution (i.e. gross dividend USD75,000,000 net of China
withholding tax USD7,500,000) approved by the executive Director of
Tripod (Wuxi) Electronic Co., Ltd on 13 June 2022.
