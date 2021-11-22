Tripod Technology : Announcement for subsidiary Tripod Overseas regarding new loan reaches NT$10 million and 2% of the Company's net worth in the latest financial statement.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/22 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Funding recipient name�GTripod (Hubei) Electronic Co., Ltd. Relationship with lender�GTripod (Hubei) Electronic Co., Ltd. is a 100% indirect owned subsidiary of Tripod Overseas Co., Ltd. Lending limit(thousand NTD)�G96,105,793 Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)�G6,357,366 New loan (thousand NTD)�G2,850,525 Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate�GNo Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence�G9,207,891 Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): short-term working capital needs 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): For collaterals provided by the loan recipient : None the content and the value (thousand NTD):0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD):5,651,244 For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-1,518,842 5.Method of calculation of interest:The interest rate is fixed and the interest must be one-off repaid when the loan is matured. 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: (1) Condition: Repayment must be made at the day after maturity date while early repayment is also allowed. (2) Date: In accordance with the contract. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):16,600,467 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:45.40% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Self-owned funds of Tripod Overseas Co., Ltd. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None