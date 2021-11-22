Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tripod Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3044   TW0003044004

TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3044)
  Report
Tripod Technology : Announcement for subsidiary Tripod Overseas regarding new loan reaches NT$10 million and 2% of the Company's net worth in the latest financial statement.

11/22/2021 | 02:24am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Tripod Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/22 Time of announcement 14:55:41
Subject 
 Announcement for subsidiary Tripod Overseas
regarding new loan reaches NT$10 million and 2% of the
Company's net worth in the latest financial statement.
Date of events 2021/11/22 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/22
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
Funding recipient name�GTripod (Hubei) Electronic Co., Ltd.
Relationship with lender�GTripod (Hubei) Electronic Co., Ltd. is a 100%
indirect owned subsidiary of Tripod Overseas Co., Ltd.
Lending limit(thousand NTD)�G96,105,793
Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)�G6,357,366
New loan (thousand NTD)�G2,850,525
Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate�GNo
Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence�G9,207,891
Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): short-term working capital needs
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):
For collaterals provided by the loan recipient : None
the content and the value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD):5,651,244
For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the cumulative
gains/losses(thousand NTD):-1,518,842
5.Method of calculation of interest:The interest rate is fixed and the
interest must be one-off repaid when the loan is matured.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
(1) Condition: Repayment must be made at the day after maturity date while
early repayment is also allowed.
(2) Date: In accordance with the contract.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):16,600,467
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:45.40%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Self-owned funds of Tripod Overseas Co., Ltd.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tripod Technology Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
