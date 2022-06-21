Tripod Technology : Announcement of the important resolution items from shareholders meeting in 2022
06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Provided by: Tripod Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
14:01:42
Subject
Announcement of the important resolution items
from shareholders meeting in 2022
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
The proposal of 2021 earing distribution is approved.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
The Business report and financial statements of 2021 is approved.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Proposal to amend the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal
of Assets is approved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
