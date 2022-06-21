Tripod Technology : Announcement of the important resolution items from shareholders meeting in 2022

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: The proposal of 2021 earing distribution is approved. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: None. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: The Business report and financial statements of 2021 is approved. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Proposal to amend the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets is approved. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.