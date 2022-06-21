Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tripod Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3044   TW0003044004

TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3044)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
115.50 TWD   -2.94%
02:14aTRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the important resolution items from shareholders meeting in 2022
PU
06/13TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement for dividend distribution approved by executive Director, on behalf of Tripod (Wuxi) Electronic Co., Ltd.
PU
05/24TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement for subsidiary Tripod Overseas regarding new loan reaches NT$10 million and 2% of the Company's net worth in the latest financial statement.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tripod Technology : Announcement of the important resolution items from shareholders meeting in 2022

06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Tripod Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 14:01:42
Subject 
 Announcement of the important resolution items
from shareholders meeting in 2022
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
The proposal of 2021 earing distribution is approved.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
The Business report and financial statements of 2021 is approved.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Proposal to amend the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal
of Assets is approved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Tripod Technology Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
02:14aTRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the important resolution items from shareholders meeti..
PU
06/13TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement for dividend distribution approved by executive Director,..
PU
05/24TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement for subsidiary Tripod Overseas regarding new loan reaches..
PU
05/12UBS Adjusts Tripod Technology's Price Target NT$145 From NT$150, Keeps at Buy
MT
05/10Tripod Technology Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
03/16TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement regarding some information system services affected by cy..
PU
02/24Tripod Technology Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/24TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Sharehold..
PU
02/24TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement that the Company's 2021 consolidated financial statements..
PU
02/14TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Tripod (Hubei) Electronic Co., Lt..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 69 705 M 2 345 M 2 345 M
Net income 2022 6 365 M 214 M 214 M
Net cash 2022 2 885 M 97,1 M 97,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 6,31%
Capitalization 60 707 M 2 042 M 2 042 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tripod Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 115,50 TWD
Average target price 138,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Chun Wang Chairman & General Manager
Lien Fa Tsai Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Hung Cheng Wu Independent Director
Yong Cheng Wu Independent Director
Hsing Cheng Tai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIPOD TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-7.23%2 042
MEDIATEK INC.-29.41%44 361
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.18%17 835
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-41.88%14 509
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-31.20%9 897
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-31.82%8 216