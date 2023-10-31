UNAUDITED
FINANCIAL STATEMENT
FOR THE SECOND
QUARTER ENDED
30TH SEPTEMBER, 2023
UNAUDITED RESULT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023
The Directors of Tripple Gee & company PLC are pleased to announce the unaudited results of the company's operation for the second quarter ended, 30th September, 2023
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
FOR THE PERIOD
AUDITED RESULT
YEAR ENDED 31ST
30TH SEPT, 2023
30TH SEPT, 2022
MAR, 2023
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
PROPERTY PLANT & EQUIPMENT ... Note 1
3,851,460.00
2,545,744.00
3,922,414.00
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS
95,594.00
95,594.00
95,594.00
INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES
-
165,840.00
-
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
3,947,054.00
2,807,178.00
4,018,008.00
CURRENT ASSETS
INVENTORIES … 2
723,483.00
907,337.00
549,294.00
TRADE RECEIVABLES … 3
168,411.00
271,669.00
792,684.00
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS … 4
367,465.00
974,395.00
289,374.00
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS … 5
3,805.00
1,362.00
12,734.00
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,263,164.00
2,154,763.00
1,644,086.00
TOTAL ASSETS
5,210,218.00
4,961,941.00
5,662,094.00
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANYSHARE CAPITAL
RETAINED EARNINGS
OTHER COMPONENTS OF EQUITY
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY
NON CONTROLLING INTEREST
TOTAL EQUITY
LIABILITY
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
LONG TERM BORROWINGS
LONG TERM PROVISION
TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
TRADE & OTHER PAYABLES … 6
SHORT TERM BORROWINGS
CURRENT TAX PAYABLES
SHORT TERM PROVISIONS
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
TOTAL LIABILITIES
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
The Financial Statements was approved by the Board of Directors on October 26th, 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
247,477.00
247,477.00
247,477.00
111,526.00
179,543.00
281,256.00
319,121.00
319,121.00
319,121.00
678,124.00
746,141.00
847,854.00
419,578.00
419,578.00
419,578.00
1,097,702.00
1,165,719.00
1,267,432.00
2,184,359.00
2,025,841.00
2,599,356.00
241,035.00
241,035.00
241,035.00
2,425,394.00
2,266,876.00
2,840,391.00
689,392.00
671,480.00
636,507.00
934,049.00
811,901.00
820,614.00
28,818.00
29,838.00
70,016.00
34,863.00
16,127.00
27,134.00
1,687,122.00
1,529,346.00
1,554,271.00
4,112,516.00
3,796,222.00
4,394,662.00
5,210,218.00
4,961,941.00
5,662,094.00
MR. NUREIN GBOLA FARAYOLA
MRS. ADEBIMPE GIWA
MR. SAMUEL IDOWU AYININUOLA
AG. CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER
GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR
CHAIRMAN
FRC/2020/00000020703
FRC/2020/002/00000022342
FRC/2016/ICAN/00000015248
Page 1
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
THREE MONTHS
THREE MONTHS
2023
2022
AUDITED RESULT
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
%
JULY - SEP 2023
JULY - SEPT 2022
30TH SEPT, 2023
30TH SEPT, 2022
YEAR ENDED 31ST
CHANGE
MAR 2023
TURNOVER … 7
472,523.00
1,010,919.00
1,138,981.00
1,478,284.00
3,176,489.00
-23%
COST OF SALES … 8
(447,826.00)
(876,796.00)
(964,235.00)
(1,193,772.00)
(2,448,734.00)
-19%
GROSS PROFIT
24,697.00
134,123.00
174,746.00
284,512.00
727,755.00
-39%
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
-
-
-
2,443.00
DISTRIBUTION & ADMINSTRATIVE EXPENSES … 9
(121,007.00)
(113,647.00)
(241,073.00)
(227,405.00)
(465,075.00)
6%
OPERATING PROFIT
(96,310.00)
20,476.00
(66,327.00)
57,107.00
265,123.00
OTHER GAIN/LOSS
-
-
-
-
-
EXCHANGE RATE DIFFERENCE
-
-
-
-
-
OTHER INCOME
(59.00)
(59.00)
-
FINANCE COSTS
(26,311.00)
(14,242.00)
(54,178.00)
(36,131.00)
(83,046.00)
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION
(122,621.00)
6,175.00
(120,505.00)
20,917.00
182,077.00
-676%
TAXATION
2,362.62
1,852.50
5,694.91
6,275.10
59,175.00
-9%
PROFIT/ (LOSS) AFTER TAXATION
(124,983.62)
4,322.50
(126,199.91)
14,641.90
122,902.00
-962%
EARNINGS PER SHARE[KOBO]
(25.25)
0.87
(25.50)
2.96
24.83
-962%
Page 1
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
2023
2022
2022
₦'000
₦'000
AUDITED RESULT
30TH SEPT, 2023
30TH SEPT, 2022
YEAR ENDED 31ST
MAR 2023
NET PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
(120,505.00)
20,917.00
182,077.00
ADJUSTMENTS FOR DEPRECIATION & INTEREST EXPENSE
245,110.00
108,498.00
296,377.00
OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES
124,605.00
129,415.00
478,454.00
CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
460,729.00
(551,000.00)
884,982.00
TAX PAID
(26,621.00)
(56,152.00)
24,992.00
DIVIDEND PAID
(49,495.00)
(29,697.00)
29,698.00
NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
384,613.00
(636,849.00)
939,672.00
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(464,493.00)
740,358.00
853,271.00
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
70,954.00
(111,267.00)
(1,789,330.00)
NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN NET CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
(8,926.00)
(7,758.00)
3,613.00
CASH/BANK BALANCE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
12,731.00
9,120.00
9,121.00
CASH/BANK BALANCE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
3,805.00
1,362.00
12,734.00
Page 1
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2023
Equity Shares
Revaluation
Capital Reserve
Retained
Total
Reserve
Earnings
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Balance - 1st April 2022
247,477
197,886
121,235
188,323
754,921
Comprehensive Income for the period
Profit for the period ended 30th September 2022
-
-
-
20,917
20,917
Dividend Paid
(29,697)
(29,697)
Balance - 30th September 2022
247,477
197,886
121,235
179,543
746,141
Comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period ended 31 March 2023
-
-
-
72,286
72,286
Dividend Paid
-
-
-
29,698
29,698
Prior Year Adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
Balance - 31st March 2023
247,477
197,886
121,235
281,527
848,125
Comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period ended 30 September 2023
-
-
-
-
120,505.00
(120,505)
Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
49,496.00
(49,496)
Balance -30th September 2023
247,477
197,886
121,235
111,526
678,124
Page 1
TRIPPLE GEE & COMPANY PLC
TRIPPLE GEE & COMPANY
Company Name:
PLC
Main
Board Listed:
Board
Year End:
MARCH
Reporting Period:
Half Year Ended 30 September 2023
Share Price at end of reporting period:
N2.38 (22 N0.81)
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
30 September 2023
30 September 2022
Description
Unit
Percentage
Unit
Percentage
Issued Share Capital
494,953,200
100%
494,953,200
100%
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)
MRS. M. A. GIWA
164,437,822
33.22%
164,437,822
33.22%
TIGON INDUSTRIES LTD
55,648,797
11.24%
55,648,797
11.24%
AN BOS OIL NIGERIA LTD
44,227,813
8.94%
44,227,813
8.94%
MR OLUSEGUN OLUSANYA
25,314,867
5.11%
25,314,867
5.11%
Total Substantial Shareholdings
289,629,299
58.52%
289,629,299
58.52%
Directors' Shareholdings (direct and
indirect), excluding directors with
substantial interests
MR SAM IDOWU AYININUOLA
19,137,456
3.87%
19,137,456
3.87%
SENATOR (CHIEF) F K BAJOMO
5,210,264
1.05%
5,210,264
1.05%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
--
--
--
--
Total Directors' Shareholdings
24,347,720
4.92%
24,347,720
4.92%
Other Influential Shareholdings
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Total Other Influential Shareholdings
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
Free Float in Units and Percentage
180,976,181
36.56%
180,976,181
36.56%
Free Float in Value
N 1,357,321,357.50
N 1,357,321,357.50
Declaration:
Tripple Gee & Co. Plc with a free float percentage of 36.56% as at 30th September 2023, is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
NOTES TO ACCOUNT
2023
2022
AUDITED RESULT
30TH SEPT 2023
30TH SEPT 2022
YEAR ENDED 31ST
MAR 2023
1. PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENTS
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
LAND & BUILDING
858,319.00
523,262.00
861,750.00
PLANT & MACHINERIES
2,857,668.00
1,954,799.00
2,964,870.00
OFFICE FIRN & FITTINGS
22,319.00
18,204.00
24,237.00
MOTOR VEHICLE
85,901.00
23,063.00
40,297.00
LOOSE TOOLS/LAB EQUIP
3,081.00
4,226.00
3,653.00
COMPUTERS
24,172.00
22,190.00
27,607.00
3,851,460.00
2,545,744.00
3,922,414.00
2. INVENTORIES
RAW MATERIALS
508,109.00
575,213.00
315,902.00
FINISHED GOODS
73,111.00
54,691.00
90,964.00
WORK IN PROGRESS
17,374.00
26,589.00
STOCK IN TRANSIT
124,889.00
250,844.00
142,428.00
723,483.00
907,337.00
549,294.00
3. TRADE RECEIVABLES
TRADE DEBTORS
168,411.00
271,492.00
792,684.00
OTHERS (GAMBBOU)
-
176.00
-
168,411.00
271,668.00
792,684.00
4. OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
STAFF LOANS
1,677.00
362.00
-
DEPOSIT FOR PLANT & MACHINERY
59,943.00
526,105.00
-
WITHHOLDING TAX
233,275.00
192,314.00
201,606.00
PREPAYMENTS
26,810.00
129,380.00
28,164.00
GRATUITY & PENSION
-
11,250.00
-
DEPOSIT FOR RAW MATERIALS
24,626.00
29,239.00
49,252.00
PREPAID EXPENSES
21,134.00
85,745.00
10,352.00
367,465.00
974,395.00
289,374.00
5. CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
AT BANK
3,805.00
1,262.00
12,733.00
IN HAND
100.00
-
3,805.00
1,362.00
12,733.00
6. TRADE & OTHER PAYABLES
TRADE CREDITORS
427,650.00
298,048.00
477,352.00
UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND
1,683.00
2,676.00
1,901.00
DEPOSIT BY CUSTOMERS
40,978.00
296,353.00
12,415.00
OTHER CREDITORS & ACCRUALS
199,855.00
69,337.00
132,809.00
STAFF PENSION
19,226.00
5,066.00
12,030.00
689,392.00
671,480.00
636,507.00
Page 1
- TURNOVERPRINTING SERVICES OTHER PRINTING SERVICES PACKAGING
OTHER PACKAGING
- COST OF SALES
RAW MATERIALS CONSUMED
SALARIES & WAGES
REPAIR & MAINTENANCE
ELECTRICITY & POWER
TRANSPORT & TRAVELLING
PRINTING & STATIONERY
TELEX & TELEPHONE
POSTAGES & COURIER
DEPRECIATION
-
DISTRIBUTION & ADMIN EXPENSESSALARIES & WAGES
DIRECTORS REMUNERATION GRATUITY
PENSION CONTRIBUTION POWER
REPAIRS & MAINTENANCE DEPRECIATION & AMORTISATION GENERAL ADMIN EXPENSES
-
SECURITY TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS CONFIRMATION OF COMPLIANCE WITH PROVISIONS OF RULE17.15 (D)
We hereby affirm that, there is no contravention to the provision of Rule 17.15 (d) of the Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015. The company has adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set-out in these Rules. We have made specific enquiries from all our directors and thus confirms that there is full compliance with the required standards as set out in the listing rules and the issuer's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the Directors.
- CONFIRMATION OF COMPLIANCE WITH PROVISIONS OF
ISSUERS' RULE SECTION 1.1.1 ON FREE FLOATING STATUSTripple Gee & Co. Plc with a free float percentage of
36.56% as at 30th September, 2023 is in compliance with section 1.1.1 of the Issuers' Rules for Companies listed on the main Board of the Exchange free float requirements, as per attached statement of the shareholding structure/free float status.
869,048.00
196,724.00
1,751,622.00
789,600.00
-
269,933.00
329,646.00
1,424,867.00
162,314.00
-
1,138,981.00
1,478,284.00
3,176,489.00
665,265.00
965,972.00
1,931,994.00
56,497.00
41,353.00
84,785.00
5,483.00
3,412.00
13,373.00
40,599.00
58,634.00
147,426.00
1,192.00
6,499.00
14,117.00
18,901.00
2,821.00
13,149.00
6,615.35
1,411.00
2,500.00
12,285.65
5,172.00
9,497.00
157,397.00
108,498.00
231,893.00
964,235.00
1,193,772.00
2,448,734.00
74,417.00
46,497.00
95,724.00
4,900.00
5,270.00
24,058.00
3,785.00
12,048.00
27,083.00
7,249.00
4,842.00
11,017.00
14,317.00
14,587.00
37,709.00
2,702.00
2,202.00
8,372.00
38,623.00
25,827.00
56,926.00
95,080.00
116,132.00
204,186.00
241,073.00
227,405.00
465,075.00
Page 1
