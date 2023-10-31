UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED RESULT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023

The Directors of Tripple Gee & company PLC are pleased to announce the unaudited results of the company's operation for the second quarter ended, 30th September, 2023

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AUDITED RESULT

YEAR ENDED 31ST

30TH SEPT, 2023

30TH SEPT, 2022

MAR, 2023

'000

'000

'000

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

PROPERTY PLANT & EQUIPMENT ... Note 1

3,851,460.00

2,545,744.00

3,922,414.00

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS

95,594.00

95,594.00

95,594.00

INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES

-

165,840.00

-

TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS

3,947,054.00

2,807,178.00

4,018,008.00

CURRENT ASSETS

INVENTORIES … 2

723,483.00

907,337.00

549,294.00

TRADE RECEIVABLES … 3

168,411.00

271,669.00

792,684.00

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS … 4

367,465.00

974,395.00

289,374.00

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS … 5

3,805.00

1,362.00

12,734.00

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,263,164.00

2,154,763.00

1,644,086.00

TOTAL ASSETS

5,210,218.00

4,961,941.00

5,662,094.00

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANYSHARE CAPITAL

RETAINED EARNINGS

OTHER COMPONENTS OF EQUITY

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY

NON CONTROLLING INTEREST

TOTAL EQUITY

LIABILITY

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

LONG TERM BORROWINGS

LONG TERM PROVISION

TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

TRADE & OTHER PAYABLES … 6

SHORT TERM BORROWINGS

CURRENT TAX PAYABLES

SHORT TERM PROVISIONS

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

TOTAL LIABILITIES

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

The Financial Statements was approved by the Board of Directors on October 26th, 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

247,477.00

247,477.00

247,477.00

111,526.00

179,543.00

281,256.00

319,121.00

319,121.00

319,121.00

678,124.00

746,141.00

847,854.00

419,578.00

419,578.00

419,578.00

1,097,702.00

1,165,719.00

1,267,432.00

2,184,359.00

2,025,841.00

2,599,356.00

241,035.00

241,035.00

241,035.00

2,425,394.00

2,266,876.00

2,840,391.00

689,392.00

671,480.00

636,507.00

934,049.00

811,901.00

820,614.00

28,818.00

29,838.00

70,016.00

34,863.00

16,127.00

27,134.00

1,687,122.00

1,529,346.00

1,554,271.00

4,112,516.00

3,796,222.00

4,394,662.00

5,210,218.00

4,961,941.00

5,662,094.00

MR. NUREIN GBOLA FARAYOLA

MRS. ADEBIMPE GIWA

MR. SAMUEL IDOWU AYININUOLA

AG. CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR

CHAIRMAN

FRC/2020/00000020703

FRC/2020/002/00000022342

FRC/2016/ICAN/00000015248

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

THREE MONTHS

THREE MONTHS

2023

2022

AUDITED RESULT

'000

'000

'000

'000

'000

%

JULY - SEP 2023

JULY - SEPT 2022

30TH SEPT, 2023

30TH SEPT, 2022

YEAR ENDED 31ST

CHANGE

MAR 2023

TURNOVER … 7

472,523.00

1,010,919.00

1,138,981.00

1,478,284.00

3,176,489.00

-23%

COST OF SALES … 8

(447,826.00)

(876,796.00)

(964,235.00)

(1,193,772.00)

(2,448,734.00)

-19%

GROSS PROFIT

24,697.00

134,123.00

174,746.00

284,512.00

727,755.00

-39%

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

-

-

-

2,443.00

DISTRIBUTION & ADMINSTRATIVE EXPENSES … 9

(121,007.00)

(113,647.00)

(241,073.00)

(227,405.00)

(465,075.00)

6%

OPERATING PROFIT

(96,310.00)

20,476.00

(66,327.00)

57,107.00

265,123.00

OTHER GAIN/LOSS

-

-

-

-

-

EXCHANGE RATE DIFFERENCE

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER INCOME

(59.00)

(59.00)

-

FINANCE COSTS

(26,311.00)

(14,242.00)

(54,178.00)

(36,131.00)

(83,046.00)

PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION

(122,621.00)

6,175.00

(120,505.00)

20,917.00

182,077.00

-676%

TAXATION

2,362.62

1,852.50

5,694.91

6,275.10

59,175.00

-9%

PROFIT/ (LOSS) AFTER TAXATION

(124,983.62)

4,322.50

(126,199.91)

14,641.90

122,902.00

-962%

EARNINGS PER SHARE[KOBO]

(25.25)

0.87

(25.50)

2.96

24.83

-962%

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

2023

2022

2022

'000

'000

AUDITED RESULT

30TH SEPT, 2023

30TH SEPT, 2022

YEAR ENDED 31ST

MAR 2023

NET PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

(120,505.00)

20,917.00

182,077.00

ADJUSTMENTS FOR DEPRECIATION & INTEREST EXPENSE

245,110.00

108,498.00

296,377.00

OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES

124,605.00

129,415.00

478,454.00

CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

460,729.00

(551,000.00)

884,982.00

TAX PAID

(26,621.00)

(56,152.00)

24,992.00

DIVIDEND PAID

(49,495.00)

(29,697.00)

29,698.00

NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

384,613.00

(636,849.00)

939,672.00

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(464,493.00)

740,358.00

853,271.00

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

70,954.00

(111,267.00)

(1,789,330.00)

NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN NET CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

(8,926.00)

(7,758.00)

3,613.00

CASH/BANK BALANCE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

12,731.00

9,120.00

9,121.00

CASH/BANK BALANCE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

3,805.00

1,362.00

12,734.00

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2023

Equity Shares

Revaluation

Capital Reserve

Retained

Total

Reserve

Earnings

'000

'000

'000

'000

'000

Balance - 1st April 2022

247,477

197,886

121,235

188,323

754,921

Comprehensive Income for the period

Profit for the period ended 30th September 2022

-

-

-

20,917

20,917

Dividend Paid

(29,697)

(29,697)

Balance - 30th September 2022

247,477

197,886

121,235

179,543

746,141

Comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period ended 31 March 2023

-

-

-

72,286

72,286

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

29,698

29,698

Prior Year Adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

Balance - 31st March 2023

247,477

197,886

121,235

281,527

848,125

Comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period ended 30 September 2023

-

-

-

-

120,505.00

(120,505)

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

49,496.00

(49,496)

Balance -30th September 2023

247,477

197,886

121,235

111,526

678,124

TRIPPLE GEE & COMPANY PLC

TRIPPLE GEE & COMPANY

Company Name:

PLC

Main

Board Listed:

Board

Year End:

MARCH

Reporting Period:

Half Year Ended 30 September 2023

Share Price at end of reporting period:

N2.38 (22 N0.81)

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

30 September 2023

30 September 2022

Description

Unit

Percentage

Unit

Percentage

Issued Share Capital

494,953,200

100%

494,953,200

100%

Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)

MRS. M. A. GIWA

164,437,822

33.22%

164,437,822

33.22%

TIGON INDUSTRIES LTD

55,648,797

11.24%

55,648,797

11.24%

AN BOS OIL NIGERIA LTD

44,227,813

8.94%

44,227,813

8.94%

MR OLUSEGUN OLUSANYA

25,314,867

5.11%

25,314,867

5.11%

Total Substantial Shareholdings

289,629,299

58.52%

289,629,299

58.52%

Directors' Shareholdings (direct and

indirect), excluding directors with

substantial interests

MR SAM IDOWU AYININUOLA

19,137,456

3.87%

19,137,456

3.87%

SENATOR (CHIEF) F K BAJOMO

5,210,264

1.05%

5,210,264

1.05%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

--

--

--

--

Total Directors' Shareholdings

24,347,720

4.92%

24,347,720

4.92%

Other Influential Shareholdings

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Total Other Influential Shareholdings

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

Free Float in Units and Percentage

180,976,181

36.56%

180,976,181

36.56%

Free Float in Value

N 1,357,321,357.50

N 1,357,321,357.50

Declaration:

Tripple Gee & Co. Plc with a free float percentage of 36.56% as at 30th September 2023, is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.

NOTES TO ACCOUNT

2023

2022

AUDITED RESULT

30TH SEPT 2023

30TH SEPT 2022

YEAR ENDED 31ST

MAR 2023

1. PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENTS

'000

'000

'000

LAND & BUILDING

858,319.00

523,262.00

861,750.00

PLANT & MACHINERIES

2,857,668.00

1,954,799.00

2,964,870.00

OFFICE FIRN & FITTINGS

22,319.00

18,204.00

24,237.00

MOTOR VEHICLE

85,901.00

23,063.00

40,297.00

LOOSE TOOLS/LAB EQUIP

3,081.00

4,226.00

3,653.00

COMPUTERS

24,172.00

22,190.00

27,607.00

3,851,460.00

2,545,744.00

3,922,414.00

2. INVENTORIES

RAW MATERIALS

508,109.00

575,213.00

315,902.00

FINISHED GOODS

73,111.00

54,691.00

90,964.00

WORK IN PROGRESS

17,374.00

26,589.00

STOCK IN TRANSIT

124,889.00

250,844.00

142,428.00

723,483.00

907,337.00

549,294.00

3. TRADE RECEIVABLES

TRADE DEBTORS

168,411.00

271,492.00

792,684.00

OTHERS (GAMBBOU)

-

176.00

-

168,411.00

271,668.00

792,684.00

4. OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

STAFF LOANS

1,677.00

362.00

-

DEPOSIT FOR PLANT & MACHINERY

59,943.00

526,105.00

-

WITHHOLDING TAX

233,275.00

192,314.00

201,606.00

PREPAYMENTS

26,810.00

129,380.00

28,164.00

GRATUITY & PENSION

-

11,250.00

-

DEPOSIT FOR RAW MATERIALS

24,626.00

29,239.00

49,252.00

PREPAID EXPENSES

21,134.00

85,745.00

10,352.00

367,465.00

974,395.00

289,374.00

5. CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

AT BANK

3,805.00

1,262.00

12,733.00

IN HAND

100.00

-

3,805.00

1,362.00

12,733.00

6. TRADE & OTHER PAYABLES

TRADE CREDITORS

427,650.00

298,048.00

477,352.00

UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

1,683.00

2,676.00

1,901.00

DEPOSIT BY CUSTOMERS

40,978.00

296,353.00

12,415.00

OTHER CREDITORS & ACCRUALS

199,855.00

69,337.00

132,809.00

STAFF PENSION

19,226.00

5,066.00

12,030.00

689,392.00

671,480.00

636,507.00

  1. TURNOVERPRINTING SERVICES OTHER PRINTING SERVICES PACKAGING
    OTHER PACKAGING
  2. COST OF SALES

RAW MATERIALS CONSUMED

SALARIES & WAGES

REPAIR & MAINTENANCE

ELECTRICITY & POWER

TRANSPORT & TRAVELLING

PRINTING & STATIONERY

TELEX & TELEPHONE

POSTAGES & COURIER

DEPRECIATION

  1. DISTRIBUTION & ADMIN EXPENSESSALARIES & WAGES
    DIRECTORS REMUNERATION GRATUITY
    PENSION CONTRIBUTION POWER
    REPAIRS & MAINTENANCE DEPRECIATION & AMORTISATION GENERAL ADMIN EXPENSES
  2. SECURITY TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS

CONFIRMATION OF COMPLIANCE WITH PROVISIONS OF RULE17.15 (D)We hereby affirm that, there is no contravention to the

provision of Rule 17.15 (d) of the Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015. The company has adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set-out in these Rules. We have made specific enquiries from all our directors and thus confirms that there is full compliance with the required standards as set out in the listing rules and the issuer's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the Directors.

  1. SECURITY TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS CONFIRMATION OF COMPLIANCE WITH PROVISIONS OF RULE17.15 (D)
    We hereby affirm that, there is no contravention to the provision of Rule 17.15 (d) of the Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015. The company has adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set-out in these Rules. We have made specific enquiries from all our directors and thus confirms that there is full compliance with the required standards as set out in the listing rules and the issuer's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the Directors.
  2. CONFIRMATION OF COMPLIANCE WITH PROVISIONS OF

ISSUERS' RULE SECTION 1.1.1 ON FREE FLOATING STATUSTripple Gee & Co. Plc with a free float percentage of

36.56% as at 30th September, 2023 is in compliance with section 1.1.1 of the Issuers' Rules for Companies listed on the main Board of the Exchange free float requirements, as per attached statement of the shareholding structure/free float status.

869,048.00

196,724.00

1,751,622.00

789,600.00

-

269,933.00

329,646.00

1,424,867.00

162,314.00

-

1,138,981.00

1,478,284.00

3,176,489.00

665,265.00

965,972.00

1,931,994.00

56,497.00

41,353.00

84,785.00

5,483.00

3,412.00

13,373.00

40,599.00

58,634.00

147,426.00

1,192.00

6,499.00

14,117.00

18,901.00

2,821.00

13,149.00

6,615.35

1,411.00

2,500.00

12,285.65

5,172.00

9,497.00

157,397.00

108,498.00

231,893.00

964,235.00

1,193,772.00

2,448,734.00

74,417.00

46,497.00

95,724.00

4,900.00

5,270.00

24,058.00

3,785.00

12,048.00

27,083.00

7,249.00

4,842.00

11,017.00

14,317.00

14,587.00

37,709.00

2,702.00

2,202.00

8,372.00

38,623.00

25,827.00

56,926.00

95,080.00

116,132.00

204,186.00

241,073.00

227,405.00

465,075.00

