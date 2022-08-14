Tristar Acquisition : Opinion Letter with Regard to Current Information - CE Expanded Disc.

Date: August 14, 2022 To: OTC Markets, Inc. 304 Hudson Street Second Floor New York, NY 10013 Re: Tristar Acquisition Group, Inc. Current Financial Disclosures - Rule 144(c)(2) Caveat Emptor Review Request Dear Sir or Madam: I have been asked by Tristar Acquisition Group, Inc. (the "Issuer") to provide OTC Markets, Inc. (hereinafter, "OTC Markets") a letter with respect to the information publicly disclosed by the Issuer and published in the OTC Disclosure and News Service. I understand that this letter will be posted by the Issuer and will be published, accompanying the Issuer's disclosure, in the OTC Disclosure and News Service. OTC Markets, Inc. is entitled to rely on such letter in determining whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933. I am a U.S. resident and have been retained by the Issuer for the purpose of rendering this letter and related matters. I am serving as disclosure counsel for the Issuer and have been retained also for the purpose of reviewing the current information supplied by the Issuer. I have examined such corporate records and other documents and such questions of law as I have considered necessary or appropriate for the purpose of rendering this letter. We have not received, and do not have any agreement to receive, shares of the Issuer's stock in payment for services. I am licensed to practice law in the state of New York. I am allowed to practice before the SEC and am not prohibited from practicing before it. I further certify that I am not currently, and have not been in the past five years, suspended or barred from practicing in any state or jurisdiction, and counsel has not been charged in a civil or criminal case. I further certify that I am not currently, and have not been in the past five years, the subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding by the SEC, the U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), or any other federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency. I have reviewed all the documents provided to OTC Markets by the Issuer. Specifically, I have reviewed the Annual Reports for FY2020 and FY2021 as well as the Quarterly

Disclosures and Financials filed with OTCIQ on August 11, 2022 for the 1Q2022 and 2Q2022, respectively. The information referred to herein (i) constitutes "adequate current public information" concerning the Securities and the Issuer and "is available" within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Exchange Act; (ii) includes all of the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from the Issuer to publish a quotation for the securities under Ruler 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (iii) complies as to form with the Sheets Guidelines for Providing Adequate Current Information, which are located on the internet at www.otcmarkets.com; and (iv) will be posted in the OTC Disclosure and News Service. The person responsible for preparing the financial statement contained in the disclosure by the Issuer was Chris Ginas, the President of TAGP, who is qualified to prepare such financial statements by virtue of professional experience and education. The financial statements have not been audited. Ginas relied, in part, on financials prepared by Raine Ng, Contractone Professional Services, for FY2020 and 1Q - 3Q2021. The relationship between the Issuer and Contractone was terminated at the end of the 3rd quarter. The Issuer's transfer agent is Nevada Agency and Transfer Company, Reno, NV (the "Agent"). The Agent is registered with the SEC. I have used the transfer agent's records to confirm the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer as set forth in the Disclosure Statement and Financial Statements. As of December 31, 2021, there were 189,107,504 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding of the Issuer. The Company's Transfer Agent was the source of confirmation of the common shares outstanding of the Issuer. I have also reviewed the information published by Issuer on the OTC Disclosure and News Service and have personally met with, telephonically, and discussed the information with management and the sole director of the Issuer, via video conference, specifically, Chris Ginas, President and director of the Issuer ("Ginas"). I also note that Issuer was never a "shell company" as defined in Rules 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934. In its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported assets valued at $1,717,418.00 and operating expenses of $2,905,631.00. As of June 30, 2022, the Company reported assets valued at $1,958,904 and operating expenses of $21,625. Finally, the Company appears to have an identified business plan and a management team in place. Therefore, I conclude that the Company is not currently a "shell company." To my knowledge, after inquiry of management and directors of the Issuer, neither the Issuer, any 5% shareholder, or any counsel is currently under investigation by any federal or state regulatory authority for any violation of federal or state securities laws. I have relied in part, on prior inquiries and opinions issued by Alan Tucci, Partner, Archer Law. Additional information with Respect to Current Information for Companies Designated Caveat Emptor In accordance with OTC Markets, Inc. guidelines, I note the following additional required information: 1. The sole director, officer and greater than 5% shareholder of the Issuer is Ginas, who has

a business address of 3609 Hammerkop Drive, North Las Vegas, NV 89084. The following are the consultants and advisors of the Issuer that assisted, prepared or provided information with respect to the Issuer's disclosure: Nevada Agency and Transfer Company, 50 W Liberty St # 880, Reno, Nevada 89501. Allan C. Tucci, Esq., Archer & Grainer PC, 1717 Arch Street, Suite 3500, New York, New York. Patrick R. Morris, Esq., Morris Legal Corp., 1441 Broadway, 3 rd Floor, New York, New York. None of the advisors or consultants listed in Section 2 have any beneficial ownership in the Issuer. As to Ginas, sole director and officer of the Issuer, with a business address of 3609 Hammerkop Drive, North Las Vegas, NV: 500,000 shares of Preferred A convertible on a 1 for 1 basis to Common Stock, originally acquired on or about January 18, 2018. The shares were issued as Restricted shares in book entry form for the sum of $75,000. 1,000,000 shares of Preferred B convertible on a 1000-1 basis to Common Stock, issued on August 21, 2020, issued as Restricted shares in book entry form. The shares were issued by "Corporate Resolution" to Christopher Ginas for "salary". 153,000,000 shares of Common Stock, issued on September 3, 2020, issued as Restricted shares in book entry form. The stock was issued under the terms of a Note dated January 18, 2018, in the amount of $15,300 (disclosed in the financial reports of the Issuer) originally issued to Bridgeview Capital Partners, LLC and acquired by Ginas. As to Troy Alix ("Alix"), located in Port Jefferson, New York, former director and Treasurer of the Issuer: 500,000 shares of Preferred A convertible on a 1 for 1 basis to Common Stock originally acquired on or about January 18, 2018. The shares were issued as Restricted shares in book entry form for the sum of $75,000. 6. As to ITP Oil and Gas Int'l, SA, ("ITP"), located at Avenue Monterey 40 2163, Luxembourg, Luxembourg, owner of 18% of the common stock of the Issuer: 34,000,000 shares of restricted common stock issued in 04/27/2011. The shares are restricted and held in book entry form with the Transfer Agent. The Transfer Agent records show the restricted nature of the shares. The shares are held in book entry form, marked as "Restricted" subject to Rule 144. The shares were granted as part of a transaction more fully described in an 8-K filed on March 24, 2011 (the "Filing"). In part the Filing states:

"On December 23, 2010, we entered into a into a Share Exchange Agreement with Orange Capital Corp., a corporation existing under the laws of British Columbia and ITP Oil & Gas International S.A., a corporation existing under the laws of Luxembourg. Upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Share Exchange Agreement, we will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ITP Impianti e Tecnologie di Processo S.p.A., a corporation existing under the laws of Italy in exchange for the Company issuing and delivering to ITP Oil & Gas such number of shares which results in current holders of the Company having 6% of the outstanding shares of the Company and ITP Oil & Gas having 94%. Upon consummation of the Share Exchange, the board of directors of our company will all be