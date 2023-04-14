TriStar Gold : Corporate Presentation - April 2023

Disclaimers

Certain statements contained in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation which are not historical facts and are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward looking statements in this press release include all estimates from the PFS such as the cash flow, IRR, NPVs, cash cost, AISC, initial capital, life of mine production, average annual production and payback period time. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's reasonable expectations and business plan at the date hereof, which are subject to change depending on economic, political and competitive circumstances and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's plans to change include changes in demand for and price of gold and other commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments in Brazil; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Notes: Estimated All In Sustaining Costs per ounce of gold produced is a Non-GAAP measure that is equal to the total of site mining costs, site and corporate G&A costs, royalties and production taxes, realized gains/losses on hedging transactions, community and permitting costs relating to current operations, refining costs, site based non-cash remuneration, inventory write-downs, stripping costs, byproduct credits, reclamation costs, and sustaining costs related to exploration and studies, capital exploration, capitalized stripping and underground mine development, and capital expenditures, divided by the estimated total ounces of gold produced during the life of the mine. Cash costs per ounce of gold produced is also a non-GAAP financial measure and is equal to on-site mining and processing costs, on-site general and administration costs, realized gains and losses on hedges due to operating costs, community and permitting costs related to current operations, third party refining and transportation costs, non-cash site remuneration costs, stripping costs, stockpile and inventory write-downs, exploration costs related to current operations and by-product credits all divided by ounces of gold cost produced.

Guilherme Gomides Ferreira MAIG of GE21, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this presentation and approves its publication.