  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  TriStar Gold, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSG   CA89678B1094

TRISTAR GOLD, INC.

(TSG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:49 2023-04-14 pm EDT
0.1450 CAD    0.00%
04/14Tristar Gold : Corporate Presentation - April 2023
PU
04/12TriStar Gold, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/15Tristar Gold Inc. Announces Investor Relations Partnership with Adelaide Capital
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TriStar Gold : Corporate Presentation - April 2023

04/14/2023 | 08:47pm EDT
www.tristargold.com

TSXV: TSG | OTCQX: TSGZF

APRIL 2023

Corporate Presentation

Developing Gold

Delivering Value

Disclaimers

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this presentation. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Certain statements contained in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation which are not historical facts and are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward looking statements in this press release include all estimates from the PFS such as the cash flow, IRR, NPVs, cash cost, AISC, initial capital, life of mine production, average annual production and payback period time. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's reasonable expectations and business plan at the date hereof, which are subject to change depending on economic, political and competitive circumstances and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's plans to change include changes in demand for and price of gold and other commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments in Brazil; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Notes: Estimated All In Sustaining Costs per ounce of gold produced is a Non-GAAP measure that is equal to the total of site mining costs, site and corporate G&A costs, royalties and production taxes, realized gains/losses on hedging transactions, community and permitting costs relating to current operations, refining costs, site based non-cash remuneration, inventory write-downs, stripping costs, byproduct credits, reclamation costs, and sustaining costs related to exploration and studies, capital exploration, capitalized stripping and underground mine development, and capital expenditures, divided by the estimated total ounces of gold produced during the life of the mine. Cash costs per ounce of gold produced is also a non-GAAP financial measure and is equal to on-site mining and processing costs, on-site general and administration costs, realized gains and losses on hedges due to operating costs, community and permitting costs related to current operations, third party refining and transportation costs, non-cash site remuneration costs, stripping costs, stockpile and inventory write-downs, exploration costs related to current operations and by-product credits all divided by ounces of gold cost produced.

Guilherme Gomides Ferreira MAIG of GE21, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this presentation and approves its publication.

Tristar Gold | TSXV: TSG | OTCQX: TSGZF

2

Advancing Brazil's

Premier Gold

Project

1 Location and infrastructure

  • Pará state: Brazil's top mining region
  • Companies include Serabi Gold (TSX: SBI); G Mining (TSXV: GMIN);
    Horizonte Minerals (TSX/AIM: HZM) and Vale
  • Excellent Infrastructure
    • Road access,
    • Grid power,
    • Airstrip and
    • Skilled workforce nearby
  • 20 km from town of Castelo de Sonhos

2023: progressing to key

2 permit

PFS completed in October 2021: 1.4Moz open pit reserve

Current focus is permitting: Key permit application submitted July 2022 Next steps

Site inspection - 1st week in May

Townhall meeting

Issuance of LP permit

Permitted multi-million ounce resource

Capital Structure

Market Capitalization

Shares Issued

C$37 million

255 million

Cash

Fully Diluted Shares

~C$5 million

292 million

Share Price

Stock Options

C$0.145

4.3 million

52-Week Range

Warrants

C$0.105 - 0.215

32.1 million

*As of April 14, 2023

11%

53% 36%

$0.25

$0.20

$0.15

$0.10

$0.05

$0.00

Retail

Insider & Associates

Institution

4

Management & Board of Directors

Jessica Van Den

Mark Jones III

Nick Appleyard

Carlos Vilhena

Mark Isto

Akker

Chairman & Director

CEO, President &

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Director

Chair of Audit Committee

Tristar Gold | TSXV: TSG | OTCQX: TSGZF

Rod McKeen

Eric Zaunscherb

Scott Brunsdon

Marcus Brewster

Lead Independent

Independent Director

Chief Financial Officer

Chief operating Officer

Director

5

Disclaimer

TriStar Gold Inc. published this content on 15 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2023 00:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,97 M - -
Net cash 2022 4,98 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,7 M 27,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart TRISTAR GOLD, INC.
Duration : Period :
TriStar Gold, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,11 $
Average target price 0,37 $
Spread / Average Target 239%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Appleyard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Brunsdon Chief Financial Officer
Mark Edward Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Marcus Brewster Chief Operating Officer
Carlos A. Vilhena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRISTAR GOLD, INC.16.00%28
NEWMONT CORPORATION8.09%40 536
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION13.70%35 167
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED12.25%29 246
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.31.64%23 630
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED42.44%17 756
