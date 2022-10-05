TriStar Gold : Corporate Presentation - October 2022
CASTELO DE SONHOS
3
The Project
Straightforward
Mining
Development Phase
Significant Upside
17,177 Ha property 100% controlled
Large gold deposit: 19km outcrop
A paleo-placer gold deposit that is analogous to producing mines Tarkwa and Jacobina
Close to infrastructure
Mineralization at surface→ simple open pit
Simple metallurgy→ 98% gold recovery
Environmentally clean→ no sulphides
Resource grown 9x and still growing
Mining friendly jurisdiction
Recent investments from Royal Gold and Auramet
PFS post-tax - IRR 28%, NPV5 $321 million
Mineralization is open along strike and at depth
Informal workings show extensive mineralization
Well-fundedto carry out exploration on new targets
PFS HIGHLIGHTS
4
The PFS results show compelling economics at $1,550 gold with a low-cost base, and strong leverage to gold price.
1.4M Ounces
121koz/yr
Phase 1
Phase 2
146koz/yr
91koz/yr
Life-of-mine gold reserves
LOM average production
Esperança South, year 1-6
Esperança East & Center,
in 2 phases
year 7-11
US$ 321M
$900/oz
<3 years
33%
After-tax payback period
Pre-Tax
28%
Post-Tax
After-tax NPV5% at $1,550
base-case gold price
AISC
Internal rates of return
COMPANY STRUCTURE
ManagementDirectors
Nick Appleyard
Mark E. Jones III
PRESIDENT, CEO, DIRECTOR
CHAIRMAN
Scott Brunsdon
Jessica Van Den Akker
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Mark Isto
Marcus Brewster
Carlos Vilhena
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
VICE PRESIDENTS
Eric Zaunscherb
Fabio Mozzer
Rod McKeen
Andrew Grant
LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
5
Institutions
Retail
36%
53%
Insiders &
Associates
11%
Market Capitalization
C$41 million
Shares Issued
255 million
Cash
~C$9.0 million
Fully Diluted Shares
294 million
Share Price
C$0.16
Stock Options
6.2 million
52-Week Range
C$0.11 - 0.31
Warrants
32.1 million
Analyst Coverage
Cormark - Brock Colterjohn
Paradigm - Don Blyth
TSXV: TSG| OTCQX: TSGZF
