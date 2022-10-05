Advanced search
TriStar Gold : Corporate Presentation - October 2022
PU
10/04TriStar Gold Appoints Marcus Brewster as Chief Operating Officer for Next Phase of Development at Castelo de Sonhos
AQ
10/03TriStar Gold Names COO
MT
TriStar Gold : Corporate Presentation - October 2022

10/05/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
1

TSXV: TSG

OTCQX:TSGZF

DEVELOPING GOLD DELIVERING VALUE

Corporate Presentation

October 2022

www.tristargold.com

DISCLAIMER

2

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this presentation. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Certain statements contained in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation which are not historical facts and are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward looking statements in this press release include all estimates from the PFS such as the cash flow, IRR, NPVs, cash cost, AISC, initial capital, life of mine production, average annual production and payback period time. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's reasonable expectations and business plan at the date hereof, which are subject to change depending on economic, political and competitive circumstances and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's plans to change include changes in demand for and price of gold and other commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments in Brazil; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Alan Lambden, Project Geologist of TriStar Gold, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this presentation and approves its publication.

www.tristargold.com

CASTELO DE SONHOS

3

The Project

Straightforward

Mining

Development Phase

Significant Upside

  • 17,177 Ha property 100% controlled
  • Large gold deposit: 19km outcrop
  • A paleo-placer gold deposit that is analogous to producing mines Tarkwa and Jacobina
  • Close to infrastructure
  • Mineralization at surface simple open pit
  • Simple metallurgy 98% gold recovery
  • Environmentally clean no sulphides
  • Resource grown 9x and still growing
  • Mining friendly jurisdiction
  • Recent investments from Royal Gold and Auramet
  • PFS post-tax - IRR 28%, NPV5 $321 million
  • Mineralization is open along strike and at depth
  • Informal workings show extensive mineralization
  • Well-fundedto carry out exploration on new targets

www.tristargold.com

PFS HIGHLIGHTS

4

The PFS results show compelling economics at $1,550 gold with a low-cost base, and strong leverage to gold price.

1.4M Ounces

121koz/yr

Phase 1

Phase 2

146koz/yr

91koz/yr

Life-of-mine gold reserves

LOM average production

Esperança South, year 1-6

Esperança East & Center,

in 2 phases

year 7-11

US$ 321M

$900/oz

<3 years

33%

After-tax payback period

Pre-Tax

28%

Post-Tax

After-tax NPV5% at $1,550

base-case gold price

AISC

Internal rates of return

www.tristargold.com

COMPANY STRUCTURE

ManagementDirectors

Nick Appleyard

Mark E. Jones III

PRESIDENT, CEO, DIRECTOR

CHAIRMAN

Scott Brunsdon

Jessica Van Den Akker

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mark Isto

Marcus Brewster

Carlos Vilhena

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

VICE PRESIDENTS

Eric Zaunscherb

Fabio Mozzer

Rod McKeen

Andrew Grant

LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

5

Institutions

Retail

36%

53%

Insiders &

Associates

11%

Market Capitalization

C$41 million

Shares Issued

255 million

Cash

~C$9.0 million

Fully Diluted Shares

294 million

Share Price

C$0.16

Stock Options

6.2 million

52-Week Range

C$0.11 - 0.31

Warrants

32.1 million

Analyst Coverage

Cormark - Brock Colterjohn

Paradigm - Don Blyth

TSXV: TSG | OTCQX: TSGZF

www.tristargold.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TriStar Gold Inc. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 17:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
