TRISTAR GOLD, INC.

(TSG)
TriStar Gold Upgraded to Trading on the OTCQX Market in the United States

08/25/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2020) - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) (the "Company" or "TriStar") is pleased to announce that its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market upgraded from the OTCQB® Venture Market. The shares will trade on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol TSGZF and will commenced trading, August 25, 2020.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"This upgrade to the OTCQX will make trading of shares in TriStar much easier for US based investors," stated Mr. Nick Appleyard, President and CEO. "The timing couldn't be better as we are expecting two drill rigs to arrive at Castelo de Sonhos in September to complete the pre-feasibility study drilling and start the exploration upside drilling program. These drill programs mark the start of a period of intense activity and news flow which will benefit greatly from the increased visibility of the OTCQX Market."

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

For further information, please contact:

TriStar Gold Inc.
Nick Appleyard
President and CEO
480-794-1244
info@tristargold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation which are not historical facts and are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's access to a new market, the expansion of the Company's public relations efforts into the U.S., the initial, and continued, trading of the Common Shares on the OTCQX and any potential increase in the liquidity of the Common Shares that may result therefrom. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's reasonable expectations and business plan at the date hereof, which are subject to change depending on economic, political and competitive circumstances and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's plans to change include changes in demand for and price of gold and other commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments in Brazil; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62493


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,74 M - -
Net cash 2019 5,54 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 64,4 M 64,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart TRISTAR GOLD, INC.
Duration : Period :
TriStar Gold, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,48 $
Last Close Price 0,28 $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 69,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Appleyard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Edward Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Scott M. Brunsdon Chief Financial Officer
Brian Clarke Irwin Secretary & Director
Carlos A. Vilhena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRISTAR GOLD, INC.97.37%64
NEWMONT CORPORATION50.06%52 413
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION60.03%51 474
POLYUS154.52%32 523
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.75.16%22 954
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.99%19 229
