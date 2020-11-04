Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.    TSC

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(TSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TriState Capital : Declares Quarterly Dividends on Perpetual Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 05:49pm EST

The Board of Directors of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) declared quarterly cash dividends on the company’s outstanding non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock.

A dividend of $0.421875 per depositary share of Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: TSCAP) is payable on January 4, 2021 to holders of record as of December 15, 2020.

A dividend of $0.3984375 per depositary share of Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: TSCBP) is payable on January 4, 2021 to holders of record as of December 15, 2020.

ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $9.41 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $9.65 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary network. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:49pTRISTATE CAPITAL : Declares Quarterly Dividends on Perpetual Preferred Stock
BU
10/21TRISTATE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/21TRISTATE CAPITAL : Third Quarter Results Include Robust Growth Across All Three ..
BU
10/13TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Re..
AQ
10/12TRISTATE CAPITAL : Signs a Definitive Agreement for $105 Million in New Capital ..
BU
09/30TRISTATE CAPITAL : Schedules October 22 Conference Call to Review Third Quarter ..
BU
08/12TRISTATE CAPITAL : Investor Materials
PU
08/11TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/05TRISTATE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/03TRISTATE CAPITAL : Declares Quarterly Dividends on Perpetual Preferred Stock
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 192 M - -
Net income 2020 34,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 385 M 385 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 276
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,50 $
Last Close Price 12,92 $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James F. Getz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Demas Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
A. William Schenck Vice Chairman
John B. Yasinsky Independent Director
Helen Hanna Casey Lead Independent Class IV Non-Employee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-47.43%410
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%163 003
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-23.77%57 223
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.11.37%52 203
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-12.94%49 698
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.55%45 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group