  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tristate Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    458   BMG9074C1082

TRISTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(458)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tristate : Profit Alert - Decrease in Loss

08/04/2021 | 04:46am EDT
Disclaimer

Tristate Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2020 2 277 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2020 -169 M -21,8 M -21,8 M
Net cash 2020 60,2 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 269 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 7 320
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart TRISTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tristate Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kin Chung Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Man Ying Chan Chief Financial Officer
Kai Yiu Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
James Christopher Kralik Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRISTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.88%35
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE36.21%411 339
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.17.09%52 407
V.F. CORPORATION-4.50%32 107
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED61.16%25 523
MONCLER S.P.A.16.23%18 570