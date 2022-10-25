TRADING UPDATES: Tristel ups total dividend as annual profit drops

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

---------

Tristel PLC - Cambridgeshire-based maker of infection prevention, contamination control and hygiene products - Says revenue for the year ended on June 30 is "steady" at GBP31.1 million, up slightly from GBP31.0 million the year before. Says overseas sales continue to grow to GBP20.1 million during the period, up from GBP19.6 million, representing 65% of total sales from 63% the year before. Pretax profit drops to GBP1.5 million from GBP3.8 million. Declares a total dividend of 9.55 pence per share, up 46% from 6.55p the year prior.

----------

Pires Investments PLC - London-based technology-focused investor - Gives an update on investee firm Pluto Digital PLC. Says Pluto has merged with London-based digital entertainment studio Maze Theory Ltd to form Emergent Entertainment PLC, an entertainment company focused on "bringing audiences and storytellers together by harnessing emerging technologies". Pires Investments acquires remaining 60% of Maze Theory in merger.

----------

Hidong Estate - Malaysia-based natural rubber and oil palm fruit bunches producer - Posts pretax profit of MYR37,981, around GBP7,013, for the six months ended September 30, down significantly from MYR84,676 the year before. Administrative expenses widen to MYR87,515 from MYR77,719. Hidong Estate reports "no material events and transactions" since October 1. Notes income from investments amounts to MYR37,886, down from MYR60,303 the year before. Declares no interim dividend, unchanged from last year.

---------

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.