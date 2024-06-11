Tristel plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of infection prevention products. The Company's core business is the sale to hospitals of its chlorine dioxide chemistry used for the decontamination of medical devices under the Tristel brand, and for the sporicidal disinfection of environmental surfaces under the Cache brand. The Company operates through three segments: Hospital medical device decontamination, Hospital environmental surface disinfection and others. It manufactures and sells medical device decontamination products which are used primarily for infection control in hospitals. The Company also manufactures and sells hospital environmental surface disinfection products. The Company is also focused on pharmaceutical and personal care product manufacturing industries, veterinary and animal welfare sectors. The Tristel brand offers airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal (GI) physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, and ultrasound.