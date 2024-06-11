Tristel PLC - England-based maker of infection prevention products - Chief Executive Officer Paul Swinney sells 57,849 shares at average 440.8 pence per share on Tuesday. Worth around total GBP255,000. In addition, Chief Financial Officer Liz Dixon sells 29,000 shares at 440p each. Worth total of GBP127,600. Swinney now holds 154,501 shares, and Dixon 200,000 shares.
Current stock price: 445.00 pence
12-month change: up 2.3%
