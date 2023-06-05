Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tristel plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSTL   GB00B07RVT99

TRISTEL PLC

(TSTL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:08:23 2023-06-05 am EDT
423.00 GBX   +16.69%
03:05aTristel Gets FDA Approval for Ultrasound Disinfectant
DJ
05/25Numis Starts Coverage of Tristel With Add Rating
MT
05/25Numis starts Tristel with 'add'
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tristel Gets FDA Approval for Ultrasound Disinfectant

06/05/2023 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Elena Vardon


Tristel on Monday said its ULT high-level disinfectant has gotten approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its immediate sale for use on endocavity ultrasound probes and skin surface transducers.

The manufacturer of infection-prevention products said it will launch the product in the U.S. market in October. The group is working with Parker Laboratories and established a manufacturing base in New Jersey to make the disinfectant, which it will distribute using Parker's network for the ultrasound market.

Its DUO intermediate level disinfectant is now registered in all U.S. states, the London-listed group added.


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-05-23 0304ET

All news about TRISTEL PLC
03:05aTristel Gets FDA Approval for Ultrasound Disinfectant
DJ
05/25Numis Starts Coverage of Tristel With Add Rating
MT
05/25Numis starts Tristel with 'add'
AN
03/27Sabien works with Empiric; Coro sells in Italy
AN
03/27Tristel Submits Additional Data to US FDA for Duo ULT Disinfectant
MT
03/27Tristel plc Submits the Additional Data Requested by the US Food and Drug Administratio..
CI
03/16TRISTEL PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/21Tristel plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/20Tristel swings to half-year profit as revenue growth outpaces costs
AN
02/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRISTEL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 34,2 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net income 2023 3,85 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
Net cash 2023 9,85 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 44,5x
Yield 2023 1,86%
Capitalization 171 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
EV / Sales 2024 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart TRISTEL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tristel plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRISTEL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 362,50 GBX
Average target price 426,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Christopher Swinney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Elizabeth Amanda Dixon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bruno Luc Myriam Holthof Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Arther John Jenkins Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Jane Stephens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRISTEL PLC-7.05%214
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.1.21%7 226
ORGANO CORPORATION29.75%1 245
GVS S.P.A.50.25%1 139
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.18%664
ABSOLENT AIR CARE GROUP AB (PUBL)8.33%462
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer