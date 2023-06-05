Tristel Gets FDA Approval for Ultrasound Disinfectant

By Elena Vardon

Tristel on Monday said its ULT high-level disinfectant has gotten approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its immediate sale for use on endocavity ultrasound probes and skin surface transducers.

The manufacturer of infection-prevention products said it will launch the product in the U.S. market in October. The group is working with Parker Laboratories and established a manufacturing base in New Jersey to make the disinfectant, which it will distribute using Parker's network for the ultrasound market.

Its DUO intermediate level disinfectant is now registered in all U.S. states, the London-listed group added.

