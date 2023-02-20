Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tristel plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSTL   GB00B07RVT99

TRISTEL PLC

(TSTL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:22:26 2023-02-20 am EST
340.00 GBX   +7.94%
04:38aTristel swings to half-year profit as revenue growth outpaces costs
AN
02/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tristel swings to half-year profit as revenue growth outpaces costs

02/20/2023 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Tristel PLC on Monday reported that it swung to an interim profit in the six months to December 31, as its disinfectant foam De Novo could be approved by the US Food & Drug Administration.

Tristel is a Cambridgeshire-based maker of infection prevention, contamination control and hygiene products.

The company said it swung to a half-year profit of GBP2.4 million, compared to a loss of GBP1.2 million a year prior. Revenue grew 15% to GBP17.5 million from GBP15.1 million, outpacing cost of sales, which widened 11% to GBP3.4 million from GBP3.0 million. Total administrative expenses narrowed 13% to GBP11.6 million from GBP13.3 million.

Tristel said basic earnings per share were 3.19 pence, swung from a loss of 2.08p per share.

The company declared an interim dividend of 2.62p per share, unchanged from a year ago.

Looking ahead, Tristel is optimistic, adding that if the US Food & Drug Administration approves De Novo, it will add a new dimension to its ambitions. De Novo is a disinfectant foam that can be used on ultrasound probes used for intra-cavitary and skin surface diagnostic procedures.

The company said it will deliver data regarding De Novo to the FDA by the March 2023 deadline.

Tristel shares were 7.9% higher at 340.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TRISTEL PLC
04:38aTristel swings to half-year profit as revenue growth outpaces costs
AN
02/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/14UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/13UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.4% Amid Signs of UK Economic Contraction
DJ
2022BOE Meeting Could Prove Volatile For Pound
DJ
2022Sterling Could Weaken Due to Dire UK Outlook
DJ
2022FTSE 100 Drops as Miners, Retailers Fall; LSE Gains
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 34,1 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net income 2023 4,35 M 5,22 M 5,22 M
Net cash 2023 6,90 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,4x
Yield 2023 2,13%
Capitalization 149 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
EV / Sales 2024 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart TRISTEL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tristel plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRISTEL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 315,00 GBX
Average target price 438,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Christopher Swinney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Elizabeth Amanda Dixon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bruno Luc Myriam Holthof Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Arther John Jenkins Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Jane Stephens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRISTEL PLC-19.23%178
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.9.17%7 821
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.27.68%6 178
ORGANO CORPORATION14.86%1 146
GVS S.P.A.19.56%901
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.61%675