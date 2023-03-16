|
Trisul S A : 4Q22 Results Presentation
4Q22 Results
Profit and Net Margin (%)
|
|
|
Gross Profit (R$ million)
|
|
|
|
Net Profit (R$ million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20,7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
283.864
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120.552
|
-43,7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
225.242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7,2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
+61,5%
|
|
|
67.913
|
55.324
|
55.168
|
51.207
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.104
|
16.882
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q22
|
4Q21
|
4Q22
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
3Q22
|
4Q21
|
4Q22
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
Operational Performance (R$ million)
|
|
4Q22
|
4Q21
|
Y/Y(%)
|
3Q22
|
Q/Q (%)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y (%)2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
51,207
|
55,168
|
-7, 2%
|
55,324
|
-7%
|
225,242
|
283,864
|
-20 , 7%
|
|
% Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
25,1%
|
32,3%
|
-7 p. p.
|
30,4%
|
-5 p. p.
|
29,6%
|
36,7%
|
-7 p. p.
|
|
Adjusted Gross Profit (1)
|
|
|
58,309
|
58,276
|
0,1%
|
59,967
|
-3%
|
244,213
|
294,81
|
-17,2%
|
|
% Adjusted Gross Margin
|
|
|
28,6%
|
34,1%
|
-6 p. p.
|
32,9%
|
-4 p. p.
|
32,1%
|
38,1%
|
-6 p. p.
|
|
Net Profit
|
|
|
|
27,271
|
16,882
|
61,5%
|
10,104
|
170%
|
67,913
|
120,552
|
-43,7%
|
|
% Net Margin
|
|
|
|
13,4%
|
9,9%
|
3 p. p.
|
5,5%
|
8 p. p.
|
8,9%
|
15,6%
|
-7 p. p.
EBITDA e EBITDA Margin (%)
|
EBITDA (R$ milhões)
|
4Q22
|
4Q21
|
Var. %
|
3Q22
|
Var. %
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Var.
|
Net Revenues
|
203.943
|
170,824
|
19 , 4%
|
182,281
|
11, 9 %
|
760,270
|
774,161
|
-1, 8%
|
Net Profit
|
26,835
|
17,350
|
54, 7%
|
10,222
|
16 2, 5%
|
69,749
|
131,965
|
-47, 1%
|
(+) Financial Results
|
6,063
|
4,096
|
48,0 %
|
6,169
|
-1, 7%
|
22,606
|
9,195
|
145, 9 %
|
(+) Income and Social Contribution Taxes
|
5,615
|
4,138
|
35, 7%
|
5,549
|
1, 2%
|
21,751
|
17,455
|
24,
|
6 %
|
(+) Depreciation and Amortization
|
414
|
387
|
7, 0 %
|
395
|
4, 8%
|
1,529
|
1,233
|
24,
|
0 %
|
(+) Amortization of the Right of Use
|
294
|
294
|
0 ,0 %
|
294
|
0 ,0 %
|
1,176
|
1,429
|
-17, 7%
|
EBITDA
|
39,221
|
26,265
|
49,3%
|
22,629
|
73,3%
|
116,811
|
161,277
|
-27,6%
|
(+) Financial Expenses with Financing for Construction
|
7,102
|
3,108
|
128,5%
|
4,643
|
53, 0 %
|
18,971
|
10,946
|
73,
|
3%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
46,323
|
29,373
|
57,7%
|
27,272
|
69,9%
|
135,782
|
172,223
|
-21,2%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
|
22,7%
|
17,2%
|
6 p.p.
|
15,0%
|
8 p.p.
|
17,9%
|
22,2%
|
-4 p.p.
-
Adjusted for capitalized interest allocated to cost (SFH interests).
Indebtedness
Gross and Net Sales
|
Operational Performance (R$ million)
|
4Q22
|
4Q21
|
Y/Y(%)
|
3Q22
|
Q/Q (%)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y (%)2
|
Contracted Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Contracted Sales - (% Trisul)
|
264,277
|
185,652
|
42,
|
4%
|
155,299
|
70
|
,
|
2%
|
776,773
|
828,194
|
-6 , 2%
|
Cancellations - (%Trisul)
|
29,822
|
21,781
|
36 ,
|
9 %
|
27,292
|
9 ,
|
3%
|
101,448
|
75,862
|
33, 7%
|
Contracted Sales - (% Trisul) (1)
|
234,455
|
163,870
|
43, 1%
|
128,007
|
83,
|
2%
|
675,325
|
752,331
|
-10 ,
|
2%
|
Number of Units Sold
|
429
|
262
|
6 3, 7%
|
272
|
57,
|
7%
|
1,180
|
1,513
|
-22,
|
0 %
|
Consolidated VSO (% Trisul)
|
9,0%
|
7,4%
|
2 p. p.
|
6,0%
|
3 p. p.
|
22,0%
|
29,0%
|
-7 p. p.
-
Total amount of contracted sales of projects that Trisul participated in. Contracted sales are reported net of commissions and cancellations.
SoS (Sales over Supply) - IFRS
4Q22 Results
Disclaimer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
746 M
141 M
141 M
|Net income 2022
|
51,2 M
9,69 M
9,69 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|13,5x
|Yield 2022
|7,97%
|
|Capitalization
|
648 M
123 M
123 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|0,87x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,69x
|Nbr of Employees
|332
|Free-Float
|39,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TRISUL S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|3,64 BRL
|Average target price
|5,00 BRL
|Spread / Average Target
|37,4%