  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Trisul S.A.
  News
  Summary
    TRIS3   BRTRISACNOR4

TRISUL S.A.

(TRIS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:58 2023-03-16 pm EDT
3.560 BRL   -2.20%
06:16pTrisul S A : 4Q22 Results Presentation
PU
01/19Trisul S A : Operational Results Preview 4Q22
PU
2022Trisul S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
Trisul S A : 4Q22 Results Presentation

03/16/2023 | 06:16pm EDT
4Q22 Results

4Q22 Results

1

Profit and Net Margin (%)

Gross Profit (R$ million)

Net Profit (R$ million)

-20,7%

283.864

120.552

-43,7%

225.242

-7,2%

+61,5%

67.913

55.324

55.168

51.207

27.271

10.104

16.882

3Q22

4Q21

4Q22

2021

2022

3Q22

4Q21

4Q22

2021

2022

Operational Performance (R$ million)

4Q22

4Q21

Y/Y(%)

3Q22

Q/Q (%)

2022

2021

Y/Y (%)2

Gross Profit

51,207

55,168

-7, 2%

55,324

-7%

225,242

283,864

-20 , 7%

% Gross Margin

25,1%

32,3%

-7 p. p.

30,4%

-5 p. p.

29,6%

36,7%

-7 p. p.

Adjusted Gross Profit (1)

58,309

58,276

0,1%

59,967

-3%

244,213

294,81

-17,2%

% Adjusted Gross Margin

28,6%

34,1%

-6 p. p.

32,9%

-4 p. p.

32,1%

38,1%

-6 p. p.

Net Profit

27,271

16,882

61,5%

10,104

170%

67,913

120,552

-43,7%

% Net Margin

13,4%

9,9%

3 p. p.

5,5%

8 p. p.

8,9%

15,6%

-7 p. p.

4Q22 Results

2

EBITDA e EBITDA Margin (%)

EBITDA (R$ milhões)

4Q22

4Q21

Var. %

3Q22

Var. %

2022

2021

% Var.

Net Revenues

203.943

170,824

19 , 4%

182,281

11, 9 %

760,270

774,161

-1, 8%

Net Profit

26,835

17,350

54, 7%

10,222

16 2, 5%

69,749

131,965

-47, 1%

(+) Financial Results

6,063

4,096

48,0 %

6,169

-1, 7%

22,606

9,195

145, 9 %

(+) Income and Social Contribution Taxes

5,615

4,138

35, 7%

5,549

1, 2%

21,751

17,455

24,

6 %

(+) Depreciation and Amortization

414

387

7, 0 %

395

4, 8%

1,529

1,233

24,

0 %

(+) Amortization of the Right of Use

294

294

0 ,0 %

294

0 ,0 %

1,176

1,429

-17, 7%

EBITDA

39,221

26,265

49,3%

22,629

73,3%

116,811

161,277

-27,6%

(+) Financial Expenses with Financing for Construction

7,102

3,108

128,5%

4,643

53, 0 %

18,971

10,946

73,

3%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

46,323

29,373

57,7%

27,272

69,9%

135,782

172,223

-21,2%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

22,7%

17,2%

6 p.p.

15,0%

8 p.p.

17,9%

22,2%

-4 p.p.

  1. Adjusted for capitalized interest allocated to cost (SFH interests).

4Q22 Results

3

Indebtedness

4Q22 Results

4

Gross and Net Sales

Operational Performance (R$ million)

4Q22

4Q21

Y/Y(%)

3Q22

Q/Q (%)

2022

2021

Y/Y (%)2

Contracted Sales

Gross Contracted Sales - (% Trisul)

264,277

185,652

42,

4%

155,299

70

,

2%

776,773

828,194

-6 , 2%

Cancellations - (%Trisul)

29,822

21,781

36 ,

9 %

27,292

9 ,

3%

101,448

75,862

33, 7%

Contracted Sales - (% Trisul) (1)

234,455

163,870

43, 1%

128,007

83,

2%

675,325

752,331

-10 ,

2%

Number of Units Sold

429

262

6 3, 7%

272

57,

7%

1,180

1,513

-22,

0 %

Consolidated VSO (% Trisul)

9,0%

7,4%

2 p. p.

6,0%

3 p. p.

22,0%

29,0%

-7 p. p.

  1. Total amount of contracted sales of projects that Trisul participated in. Contracted sales are reported net of commissions and cancellations.

SoS (Sales over Supply) - IFRS

8,3%

9,0%

5,8%

6,0%

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

4Q22 Results

5

Disclaimer

Trisul SA published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 22:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 746 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2022 51,2 M 9,69 M 9,69 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 7,97%
Capitalization 648 M 123 M 123 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 39,1%
Managers and Directors
Jorge Cury Neto Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Salomão Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Michel Esper Saad Chairman
Fernando Tendolini Oliveira Independent director
Marcio Alvaro Moreira Caruso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRISUL S.A.5.81%125
HASEKO CORPORATION6.31%3 248
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.3.40%713
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC18.91%632
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-6.56%561
YIT OYJ2.11%555