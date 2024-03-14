Earnings Release

São Paulo, March 14th of 2024 - TRISUL S.A. (B3: TRIS3; Bloomberg: TRIS3 BZ; Reuters: TRIS3 SA), announces its results for the 4Q23 and 2023. The Company's operating and financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented based on consolidated figures and in thousands of reais (R$), taken from the individual and consolidated quarterly information, in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) - Interim Statement and with the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, reflecting the guidance contained in Circular Letter/CVM/SNC/SEP 02/2018, related to the application of NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15) about aspects related to the transfer of control for the recognition of revenue from purchase and sale agreements for unfinished real estate units, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, as well as presented in a manner consistent with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR).

Quarterly operating highlights

Gross Profit

R$63

million

While the Gross Margin in the period registered 22,3%.

Net Profit

R$44

million

While the Net Margin in the period registered 15,7%.

Gross Sales

R$365

million

While the Net Sales 100%

totaled R$ 342 million.

Landbank

4,6

billion

The total Landbank, at the end of December, totaled R$ 4,6 billion.

Message from management

We started the year of 2023 with a more conservative stance, largely due to the high Selic Rate (the economy's basic interest rate) and an uncertain macroeconomic scenario. However, we became more optimistic as (1) the interest rate reduced, (2) changes were announced in the Strategic Master Plan (PDE) of the city of São Paulo, and (3) new rules of the Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) program were stablished. Furthermore, thanks to our versatility, throughout the year we adapted to new market demand and diversified our product portfolio.

Trisul launched five projects in 2023, with the Economic segment (which falls under the MCMV program) representing around 46% of the total volume launched. Looking ahead, we intend to further diversify our operations through a portfolio that will be divided into: (1) Economic, (2) Medium, and (3) Medium High, each with 1/3 share in the volume launched, starting in 2026. We believe that this strategy will be the most appropriate to meet the new market demand, which has as an expectation a drop in the economy's basic interest rate, which should result in a higher sales volume for the Company.

Analyzing the operational results, in 2023, Gross Sales % Trisul grew 61.4% y/y, totaling R$ 1.3 billion, while Net Sales % Trisul grew 72.8% y/y, totaling R$ 1.2 billion. In the quarter, we presented an increase of 31.8% y/y in Gross Sales % Trisul, which totaled R$ 348.3 million, while Net Sales % Trisul presented an increase of 38.9% y/y, reaching R$ 325.6 million. The annual SoS (in units) showed an improvement compared to the previous year, reaching 39.8%.

Analyzing the financial results, we presented an increase of 18.8% y/y in Adj. Gross Profit in the year, totaling R$ 290 million, while the Adj. Gross Margin registered 27.7%. Net Profit totaled R$ 123.8 million, an increase of 82.4% y/y, while Net Margin was 11.8% in the period. In the quarter, we presented an increase of 28.7% y/y in Adj. Gross Profit, totaling R$ 75 million, while the Adj, Gross Margin registered 26.5%. Net Profit in the quarter totaled R$ 44.4 million, an increase of 63% y/y, while Net Margin in the period was 15.7%. It is important to mention that, in the quarter, we presented a positive result in the Equity Income line of R$ 20.5 million, due to a revaluation of the Company's assets - the Itaquá Park Shopping, in the city of Itaquaquecetuba and the Open Mall Maurilio Biagi, in the city of Ribeirão Preto.

In the fourth quarter, we launched the DF345 Vila Clementino project, which has a potential PSV % Trisul of R$ 219.4 million, in 267 units, and the Elev Alto do Ipiranga project, with a potential PSV % Trisul of R$ 200.9 million, in 694 units. In 2023, Trisul launched a total of five projects, totaling a Trisul PSV% of R$ 905.3 million, in 1,956 units - in line with the launch guidance released in September 2023, which foresees R$ 1.8 - 2.2 billion launches between august 2023 until the end of 2024.

In the fourth quarter, we delivered four projects: Ambience Vila Mariana, Mirant Vila Madalena, Boreal Madalena and Marquez Alto do Ipiranga, totaling a Trisul % PSV of R$ 508.3 million, in 577 units. This year, we have delivered a total of seven projects, totaling a Trisul PSV% of R$ 933.3 million, in 1,091 units.

The Company's net debt, in December 2023, was R$ 678.7 million, and the Net Debt/Equity reached a level of 48.8% - a drop of 6.6 p.p. compared to the previous quarter. This improvement is due to two factors: (1) sale of R$ 63 million from a home equity portfolio through a CRI, and (2) delivery of seven projects throughout the year. Furthermore, we intend to further deleverage the Company in 2024, with the delivery of another seven projects, totaling a Trisul % PSV of R$ 1.2 billion.

Finally, we would like to reiterate our positive vision and affirm that the Company is able to harvest the fruits of the hard work over the years.

Management.

São Paulo, March 14th of 2024.

ESG

The ESG theme (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) has always been present at Trisul. Over the years, the company has developed programs and actions that set a new standard of sustainability at its construction sites and in the surrounding communities, in addition to social actions and governance improvements. Therefore, we can identify the main elements that encompass the theme in three pillars:

1. Sustainability in practice

Aware of the socio-environmental impacts caused by a construction site and following trends in the civil construction market, Trisul adopted as a policy the preference for sustainable and socially responsible sites. Trisul's Works Sustainability Program (in Portuguese "Programa de Sustentabilidade das Obras" - PSO) aims to establish a standard of sustainability at its construction sites and in the surrounding communities.

"Among the actions, the following stand out: environmental certifications (AQUA Certification, PROCEL Seal, among others), purchase of sustainable materials, water and energy conservation, optimization of more than 90% of waste, social responsibility and surrounding communities, environmental education and sustainable lots."

2. Collaboration actions with civil society

In addition to satisfying our customers by delivering safe and quality projects, Trisul is committed to improving the final product and promoting sustainability and social actions. Some examples of these actions are:

AACD

Clínicas Hospital

Santas Casas

Sírio Libanês Hospital

Renovation of the

Donation to Clínicas

Donation to the

Donation to Sírio Libanês

swimming pool at the

Hospital, extra

Santas Casas de

Hospital, amount directed to

AACD headquarters in

money directed to

Misericórdia;

research related to the

São Paulo;

the fight against

Coronavirus.

Covid-19;

In addition, Trisul is committed to promoting the health, safety and quality of life of all its employees and partners. We are proud to contribute positively to a greater generation of jobs in the country, promoting a safe and healthy environment around all our activities.

Tabela of Employees

4Q23

4Q22

A/A%

3Q23

T/T%

Number of Direct Employees

221

243

-9 , 1%

218

1, 4%

Number of Indirect Employees

140

137

2, 2%

140

0 , 0 %

Total of Employees

361

380

-5,0%

358

0,8%

% Direct Employees/Total

61,2%

63,9%

-3 p.p.

60,9%

0 p.p.

3. Corporate governance

Trisul is listed on B3's "Novo Mercado", a segment for trading shares of companies that voluntarily adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those required by Brazilian law.

For more information about ESG at Trisul, access the ESG Report by clicking here.

Operating and Financial Highlights

Operational Performance (R$ million)

4Q23

4Q22

Y/Y(%)

3Q23

Q/Q (%)

2023

2022

Y/Y (%)

Projects Launched

Potential Sales Volume - PSV (100%)

420,260

617,068

-32%

173,143

143%

982,833

1,000,000

-2%

Potential Sales Volume - PSV (% Trisul)

420,260

617,068

-32%

173,143

143%

905,289

1,000,000

-9 %

Number of Projects

2

3

-33%

1

10 0 %

5

4

25%

Units Launched

961

917

5%

338

18 4%

1,956

1,241

58 %

Contracted Sales

Gross Contracted Sales - (100%)

364,709

273,880

33%

303,349

20 %

1,379,631

822,723

6 8 %

Gross Contracted Sales - (% Trisul)

348,304

264,277

32%

280,532

24%

1,253,863

776,773

6 1%

Cancellations - (100%)

22,726

30,521

-26 %

18,951

20 %

90,827

112,407

-19 %

Cancellations - (%Trisul)

22,637

29,822

-24%

16,837

34%

86,714

101,448

-15%

Contracted Sales - (100%) (1)

341,983

243,357

41%

284,398

20 %

1,288,804

710,316

8 1%

Contracted Sales - (% Trisul) (1)

325,667

234,455

39 %

263,695

24%

1,167,149

675,325

73%

Number of Units Sold

563

429

31%

432

30 %

1,942

1,180

6 5%

Consolidated VSO (% Trisul)

13,3%

9,0%

4 p. p.

11,5%

2 p. p.

35,5%

22,1%

13 p. p.

Deliveries

PSV Delivered - (100%)

596,900

94,000

535%

135,461

341%

1,021,800

684,000

49%

PSV Delivered - (% Trisul)

508,300

66,000

670%

135,461

275%

933,300

655,000

42%

Number of Projects Delivered

4

1

300%

1

300%

7

6

17%

Number of Units Delivered

577

229

152%

138

318%

1,0910

716

52%

Financial Performance (R$ million)

4Q23

4Q22

Y/Y(%)

3Q23

Q/Q (%)

2023

2022

Y/Y (%)

Net Revenues

283,224

203,943

39%

253,179

12%

1,046,690

760,27

38%

Gross Profit

63,029

51,207

23%

58,536

8%

244,519

225,242

9%

% Gross Margin

22,3%

25,1%

-3 p. p.

23,1%

-1 p. p.

23,4%

29,6%

-6 p. p.

Adjusted Gross Profit (2)

75,035

58,309

29%

72,162

4%

290,050

244,213

19%

% Adjusted Gross Margin

26,5%

28,6%

-2 p. p.

28,5%

-2 p. p.

27,7%

32,1%

-4 p. p.

Net Profit

44,446

27,271

63%

22,968

94%

123,880

67,9132

82%

% Net Margin

15,7%

13,4%

2 p. p.

9,1%

7 p. p.

11,8%

8,9%

3

p. p.

EBITDA (3)

56,156

39,221

43%

33,670

67%

168,087

116,812

44%

Adjusted EBITDA (4)

68,162

46,323

47%

47,296

44%

213,618

135,783

57%

% Adjusted EBITDA Margin

24,1%

22,7%

1 p. p.

18,7%

5 p. p.

20,4%

17,9%

3

p. p.

Revenues To Be Appropriated From Units Sold (5)

590,153

435,949

35%

537,967

10%

590,153

435,949

35%

Net Results To Be Appropriated (6)

213,161

148,520

44%

195,006

9%

213,161

148,52

44%

% Net Margin To Be Appropriated

36,1%

34,1%

2 p. p.

36,2%

0 p. p.

36,1%

34,1%

2

p. p.

Cash and Banks

362,013

310,361

17%

252,507

43%

362,013

310,361

17%

Cash (Net of Indebtedness)

(678,768)

(593,755)

14%

(761,949)

-11%

(678,768)

(593,755)

14%

Net Debt

678,768

593,755

14%

761,949

-11%

678,768

593,755

14%

Equity

1,391,058

1,308,476

6%

1,374,430

1%

1,391,058

1,308,476

6%

Net Debt/Equity

48,8%

45,4%

3 p. p.

55,4%

-7 p. p.

48,8%

45,4%

3

p. p.

Total Assets

2,757,738

2,575,050

7%

2,695,849

2%

2,757,738

2,575,050

7%

Total Liabilities

1,366,680

1,266,574

8%

1,321,419

3%

1,366,680

1,266,574

8%

Quarterly ROE

3,2%

2,1%

1 p. p.

1,7%

1 p. p.

8,9%

5,2%

4

p. p.

LTM ROE

8,9%

5,2%

4 p. p.

7,8%

1 p. p.

8,9%

5,2%

4

p. p.

  1. Total amount of contracted sales of projects that Trisul participated in. Contracted sales are reported net of commissions and cancellations.
  2. Adjusted for capitalized interest allocated to cost (SFH interests).
  3. Income before taxes, net financial income, depreciation and amortization.
  4. Adjusted for capitalized interest allocated to cost (SFH interests).
  5. Gross revenue from the sale of properties to be recognized does not include adjustment to present value.
  6. Property selling costs to be recognized do not include financial charges and provision for guarantees, which are recognized in the result (cost of properties sold), in proportion to the real estate units sold, when incurred.

Launches

DF 345 Vila Clementino

In November, Trisul launched the DF 345 Vila Clementino project, located at a strategic address, between the Hospital São Paulo (Lilac Line) and

Sta. Cruz (Blue Line) stations. The project has a potential PSV % Trisul of

R$ 219.4 million, distributed over 267 units - with floor plan options of 48m² with 1 suite, and 75m² with 2 suites + toilet and parking space, in addition to a tower of non-residentialstudios that are already 100% sold. Its apartments have the versatility of spaces that complement each other in harmony, making routine easier and enhancing a new way of living.

  • 3D facade of DF 345 Vila Clementino..

Elev Alto do Ipiranga

In December, Trisul launched another new success, Elev Alto do Ipiranga. The project is located at Coronel Domingos Ferreira Street, number 205, in Ipiranga neighborhood, which is the fastest developing region in the south zone and still preserves its historical features. The project has a potential

PSV % Trisul of R$ 201 million, distributed over 694 units. The

apartments range from 34m² to 37m², with 2 bedrooms (with suite) and balcony.

*3D facade of Elev Alto do Ipiranga..

Gross and Net Sales

In 4Q23, Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 348.3 million (+31.8% y/y and +24.2% q/q) while Net Sales of cancellations % Trisul totaled R$ 325.6 million (+ 38.9% y/y and +23.5% q/q). Year to date, Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 1.2 billion (+61.4% y/y) while Net Sales of cancellations % Trisul totaled R$ 1.1 billion (+72.8% y/y). Consolidated Sales over Supply (SoS) (in units) was 16.1% in the quarter.

Operational Performance (R$ million)

4Q23

4Q22

Y/Y(%)

3Q23

Q/Q (%)

2023

2022

Y/Y (%)

Contracted Sales

Gross Contracted Sales - (100%)

364,709

273,880

33, 2%

303,349

20 , 2%

1.379,631

822,723

6 7, 7%

Gross Contracted Sales - (% Trisul)

348,304

264,277

31, 8%

280,532

24, 2%

1.253,863

776,773

6 1,

4%

Cancellations - (100%)

22,726

30,521

-25, 5%

18,951

19 , 9 %

90,827

112,407

-19 , 2%

Cancellations - (%Trisul)

22,637

29,822

-24, 1%

16,837

34, 4%

86,714

101,448

-14, 5%

Contracted Sales - (100%) (1)

341,983

243,357

40 , 5%

284,398

20 , 2%

1.288,804

710,316

81,

4%

Contracted Sales - (% Trisul) (1)

325,667

234,455 38, 9 %

263,695

23, 5%

1.167,149

675,325

72,

8%

Number of Units Sold

563

429

31, 2%

432

30 , 3%

1.942

1180

6 4, 6 %

Consolidated VSO (% Trisul)

13,3%

9,0%

4 p. p.

11,5%

2 p. p.

35,5%

22,1%

13 p. p.

  1. Total amount of contracted sales of projects that Trisul participated in. Contracted sales are reported net of commissions and cancellations.

4Q23

SoS (Sales over Supply)

Units

Trisul's PSV (R$

thousand)

Inventory of Units as of 10/01/2023

2,536

2,027,738

(+) Launching in 4Q23

0,961

420,260

Total Units for Sale in 4Q23 (a)

3,497

2.447,998

(-) Units Sold in 4Q23 (b)

0,563

325,667

Total Units for Sale as of 01/01/2024 (1)

2,934

2.122,332

SoS (b) / (a)

16,1%

13,3%

  1. The inventory includes the adjustment in accordance with IFRS, excluding projects managed by partners.

2023

SoS (Sales over Supply)

Units

Trisul's PSV (R$

thousand)

Inventory of Units as of 01/01/2023

2,920

2,384,192

(+) Launching in 2023

1,956

905,289

Total Units for Sale in 2023 (a)

4,876

3.289,480

(-) Units Sold in 2023 (b)

1,942

1.167,149

Total Units for Sale as of 01/01/2024 (1)

2,934

2.122,332

SoS (b) / (a)

39,8%

35,5%

  1. The inventory includes the adjustment in accordance with IFRS, excluding projects managed by partners.

Projects Under Construction

Projects Under Construction

Project

City

Launching

Delivery

Segment

Total of Units

% Trisul

PSV* Total

PSV* Total

Date

Date

R$ MM

R$ MM

1

Side Barra Funda

São Paulo

mai-21

fev-24

Medium

594

100%

272,4

272,4

2

Vista Campo Belo

São Paulo

mar-21

fev-24

High

130

100%

149,3

149,3

3

Side Alto da Boa Vista

São Paulo

jul-21

mar-24

Medium

200

100%

141,1

141,1

4

Nattur Nova Klabin

São Paulo

set-21

abr-24

Medium

246

100%

182,7

182,7

5

Oscar Itaim

São Paulo

mar-21

mai-24

High

40

100%

178,8

178,8

6

Horizon Paraíso

São Paulo

out-21

jun-24

High

183

70%

172,6

120,8

7

Tucuna 250

São Paulo

dez-21

ago-24

High

218

100%

185,1

185,1

8

The Collection Paulista

São Paulo

nov-21

abr-25

Medium

336

100%

167,7

167,7

9

The Collection PUQ

São Paulo

nov-22

jul-25

High

354

100%

168,7

168,7

10

Valen Capote Valente

São Paulo

dez-21

set-25

High

260

100%

307,4

307,4

11

The Collection Madalena

São Paulo

out-22

set-25

High

311

100%

141,8

141,8

12

Península Vila Madalena

São Paulo

jun-22

out-25

High

324

100%

382,9

382,9

13

Mirant/The Collection Ibirapuera

São Paulo

dez-22

dez-25

High

252

100%

292,1

292,1

14

Praça Omaguás Pinheiros

São Paulo

mar-23

dez-25

High

53

55%

172,3

94,8

15

Side Sacomã

São Paulo

abr-23

jan-26

Economic

604

100%

217,1

217,1

16

The Collection Moema

São Paulo

set-23

jan-26

Medium/HIgh

338

100%

173,1

173,1

17

DF345 Vila Clementino

São Paulo

nov-23

jul-26

Medium

267

100%

219,4

219,4

18

Elev Alto do Ipiranga

São Paulo

dez-23

set-26

Economic

694

100%

200,9

200,9

TOTAL

5,404

3,726

3,596

Inventory

In this quarter, Trisul's inventory at market value totaled R$2.1 billion in PSV (-11% y/y and +4.7% q/q). Concluded inventory totaled R$152.8 million, representing 7.2% of the total.

Inventory

4Q23

4Q22

A/A (%)

3Q23

T/T(%)

Concluded Inventory

2,122,332

2,384,192

-11,0%

2,027,738

4,7%

In Construction Inventory - PSV

1,969,493

2,322,271

-15, 2%

1,900,820

3, 6 %

In Construction Inventory - Units

2,764

2,761

0 , 1%

2,400

15, 2%

In Construction Inventory/Total

92,8%

97,4%

-5 p.p.

93,7%

-1 p.p.

Concluded Inventory - PSV

152,839

61,921

146 , 8 %

126,918

20 , 4%

Concluded Inventory - Units

170

159

6 , 9 %

136

25, 0 %

Concluded Inventory/Total

7,2%

2,6%

5 p.p.

6,3%

1 p.p.

Inventory per Segment

2,122,332

2,384,192

-11,0%

2,027,738

4,7%

Economic - PSV

526,193

428,675

22, 7%

380,051

38, 5%

Economic - Units

1.300

700

85, 7%

823

58, 0 %

Economic/Total

24,8%

18,0%

7 p.p.

18,7%

6 p.p.

Medium/High - PSV

1,596,139

1,955,517

-18, 4%

1,647,687

-3, 1%

Medium/High - Units

1,634

2,220

-26 , 4%

1,713

-4, 6 %

Medium High/Total

75,2%

82,0%

-7 p.p.

81,3%

-6 p.p.

Landbank

On December 31th, 2023, the Company's landbank totaled R$ 4.6 billion, considering both on-balance and off-balance lots.

It is important to mention that, once a lot reaches the minimum area for the viability of a project, Trisul has the practice of initiating payments (on-balance lots are lands that are already included in the Company's balance sheet). Off-balance lots are not included in the Company's balance sheet, as they are still in the prospecting phase, that is, payment has not yet started.

Landbank Trisul

(PSV in R$ billion)

4,9

4,6

1,1

1,3

3,8

3,3

3Q23

4Q23

Landbank (On Balance)

Landbank (Off Balance)

Financial Performance

The quarterly information (individual and consolidated) is presented in reais (R$), which is the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries, rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise indicated. The individual financial statements were prepared and presented in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, applicable to Brazilian real estate development entities registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"). The consolidated financial statements were prepared and presented in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) applicable to Brazilian real estate development entities registered with the CVM. The aspects regarding the transfer of control in the sale of real estate units and compliance with performance obligations follow the understanding of the Company's management, in line with Circular Letter/CVM/SNC/SEP 02/2018 on the implementation of Technical Pronouncement NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15), aimed at real estate entities. Circular Letter/CVM/SNC/SEP 02/2018 clarifies, among other matters, the situations in which real estate entities are required to report revenues on a period-by-period basis, known as Percentage of Completion - POC. The information, figures and data included in this financial performance report that do not correspond to the balances and accounting information included in our consolidated financial information, such as Potential Sales Value - Trisul PSV, Contracted Sales, Trisul Sales, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, among others, correspond to information that was not reviewed by our Independent Auditors.

Operating Revenue

Net Operating Revenues (R$ milllion)

+37,7%

1.046.690

+38,9%

760.270

253.179

203.943

283.224

3Q23

4Q22

4Q23

2022

2023

Revenue from contracted sales of each project is recognized in th e Comp any's result over the construction period, using the percentage of financial evolution of each project (PoC - Percentage of Completion Method). This percentage is measured by the cost incurred in relation to the total budgeted cost of the units sold for each project. The Adjustment to Present Value (APV) is also discounted from this appropriate revenue, in accordance with CPC 12.

Profit

Operational Performance (R$ million)

4Q23

4Q22

Y/Y(%)

3Q23

Q/Q (%)

2023

2022

Y/Y (%)

Gross Profit

63,029

51,207

23, 1%

58,536

8%

244,519

225,242

8

, 6 %

% Gross Margin

22,3%

25,1%

-3 p. p.

23,1%

-1 p. p.

23,4%

29,6%

-6

p. p.

Adjusted Gross Profit (1)

75,035

58,309

28,7%

72,162

4%

290,050

244,213

18,8%

% Adjusted Gross Margin

26,5%

28,6%

-2 p. p.

28,5%

-2 p. p.

27,7%

32,1%

-4 p. p.

Net Profit

44,446

27,271

63,0%

22,968

94%

123,880

67,9132

82,4%

% Net Margin

15,7%

13,4%

2 p. p.

9,1%

7 p. p.

11,8%

8,9%

3 p. p.

  1. Adjusted for capitalized interest allocated to cost (SFH interests).

Operating Expenses (Consolidated)

The table below provides an analysis of administrative and selling expenses in relation to Trisul's net revenue, launches and contracted sales.

Revenues and Expenses (R$ million)

4Q23

4Q22

Var. %

3Q23

Var. %

2023

2022

Var. %

Net Operating Revenues

283,224

203,943

38,9%

253,179

11,9%

1,046,690

760,270

37,7%

Trisul's PSV Launched

420,260

617,068

-31,9%

173,143

0,0%

905,289

1,000,000

-9,5%

Trisul's Contracted Sales

325,667

234,455

38,9%

263,695

23,5%

1,167,149

675,325

72,8%

Operating Income (Expenses):

Administrative Expenses

(20,356)

(18,533)

9,8%

(15,230)

33,7%

(71,073)

(71,844)

-1,1%

% Net Revenues

7,2%

9,1%

-2 p. p.

6,0%

1 p. p.

6,8%

9,4%

-2 p. p.

% Trisul's Launching

4,8%

3,0%

2 p. p.

8,8%

-4 p. p.

7,9%

7,2%

-2 p. p.

% Trisul's Contracted Sales

6,3%

7,9%

-2 p. p.

5,8%

0 p. p.

6,1%

10,6%

-4 p. p.

Selling Expenses

(18,474)

(15,731)

17,4%

(18,484)

-0,1%

(71,437)

(59,107)

20,9%

% Net Revenues

6,5%

7,7%

-1 p. p.

7,3%

-1 p. p.

6,8%

7,8%

-1 p. p.

% Trisul's Launching

4,4%

2,5%

2 p. p.

10,7%

-6 p. p.

7,9%

5,9%

-2 p. p.

% Trisul's Contracted Sales

5,7%

6,7%

-1 p. p.

7,0%

-1 p. p.

6,1%

8,8%

-3 p. p.

Tax Expenses

(511)

(16)

3093,8%

(617)

-17,2%

(1.895)

(320)

492,2%

Results by Equity Equivalence

26,070

10,463

149,2%

7,111

266,6%

47,639

18,141

162,6%

Depreciation & Amortization Expenses

(1,329)

(414)

221,0%

(1,432)

-7,2%

(5,473)

(1,529)

257,9%

Provision for Contingencies

(1,670)

1,154

-244,7%

(1,615)

3,4%

(5,802)

996

-682,5%

Other Operating Income (Expenses)

8,068

10,383

-22,3%

3,969

103,3%

26,136

2,527

934,3%

Total

(8,202)

(12,694)

-35,4%

(26,298)

-68,8%

(81,905)

(111,136)

-26,3%

Administrative Expenses (R$ million)

4Q23

3Q23

%

2023

2022

%

Personnel Expenses

(6,264)

(4,164)

50 , 4%

(20,741)

(18,386)

12, 8%

Management Fees

(653)

(553)

18, 1%

(2.133)

(2,064)

3, 3%

Occupancy/Others

(201)

(146)

37, 7%

(524)

(1,699)

-6 9 , 2%

Amortization of The Right of Use

0

0

0 , 0 %

0

(1.175)

-10 0 , 0 %

Advisory and Consultancy Expenses

(9,483)

(7,784)

21, 8%

(34,335)

(29,484)

16 , 5%

General Expenses

(3,755)

(2,583)

45, 4%

(13,340)

(19,032)

-29 , 9 %

Total Administrative Expenses

(20,356)

(15,230)

33,7%

(71,073)

(71,840)

-1,1%

Selling Expenses (R$ thousand)

4Q23

3Q23

%

2023

2022

%

Marketing expenses

(4,657)

(3,678)

26 , 6 %

(16,608)

(13,502)

23, 0 %

Sales Discount

(6,441)

(5,735)

12, 3%

(24,183)

(15,804)

53, 0 %

Units in Inventory

(2,097)

(2,277)

-7, 9 %

(6,161)

(4,247)

45, 1%

Sales stand - depreciation

(4,592)

(5,393)

-14, 9 %

(20,231)

(20,620)

-1, 9 %

Sales stand - general expenses

(879)

(1,205)

-27, 1%

(4,114)

(4,211)

-2, 3%

Others

192

(196)

-19 8, 0 %

(140)

(723)

-80 , 6 %

Total selling expenses

(18,474)

(18,484)

-0,1%

(71,437)

(59,107)

20,9%

Financial Income and Expenses (Consolidated)

(R$ thousand)

4Q23

4Q22

Var. %

3Q23

Var. %

2023

2022

Var. %

Financial Expenses

(13,828)

(14,469)

-4, 4%

(11,559)

19 , 6 %

(51,322)

(61,693)

-16 , 8%

Financial Revenues

11,961

8,406

42, 3%

10,580

13, 1%

47,051

39,087

20 , 4%

Financial Results

(1,867)

(6,063)

-69,2%

(979)

90,7%

(4,271)

(22,606)

-81,1%

