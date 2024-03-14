São Paulo, March 14th of 2024 - TRISUL S.A. (B3: TRIS3; Bloomberg: TRIS3 BZ; Reuters: TRIS3 SA), announces its results for the 4Q23 and 2023. The Company's operating and financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented based on consolidated figures and in thousands of reais (R$), taken from the individual and consolidated quarterly information, in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) - Interim Statement and with the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, reflecting the guidance contained in Circular Letter/CVM/SNC/SEP 02/2018, related to the application of NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15) about aspects related to the transfer of control for the recognition of revenue from purchase and sale agreements for unfinished real estate units, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, as well as presented in a manner consistent with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR).

Message from management

We started the year of 2023 with a more conservative stance, largely due to the high Selic Rate (the economy's basic interest rate) and an uncertain macroeconomic scenario. However, we became more optimistic as (1) the interest rate reduced, (2) changes were announced in the Strategic Master Plan (PDE) of the city of São Paulo, and (3) new rules of the Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) program were stablished. Furthermore, thanks to our versatility, throughout the year we adapted to new market demand and diversified our product portfolio.

Trisul launched five projects in 2023, with the Economic segment (which falls under the MCMV program) representing around 46% of the total volume launched. Looking ahead, we intend to further diversify our operations through a portfolio that will be divided into: (1) Economic, (2) Medium, and (3) Medium High, each with 1/3 share in the volume launched, starting in 2026. We believe that this strategy will be the most appropriate to meet the new market demand, which has as an expectation a drop in the economy's basic interest rate, which should result in a higher sales volume for the Company.

Analyzing the operational results, in 2023, Gross Sales % Trisul grew 61.4% y/y, totaling R$ 1.3 billion, while Net Sales % Trisul grew 72.8% y/y, totaling R$ 1.2 billion. In the quarter, we presented an increase of 31.8% y/y in Gross Sales % Trisul, which totaled R$ 348.3 million, while Net Sales % Trisul presented an increase of 38.9% y/y, reaching R$ 325.6 million. The annual SoS (in units) showed an improvement compared to the previous year, reaching 39.8%.

Analyzing the financial results, we presented an increase of 18.8% y/y in Adj. Gross Profit in the year, totaling R$ 290 million, while the Adj. Gross Margin registered 27.7%. Net Profit totaled R$ 123.8 million, an increase of 82.4% y/y, while Net Margin was 11.8% in the period. In the quarter, we presented an increase of 28.7% y/y in Adj. Gross Profit, totaling R$ 75 million, while the Adj, Gross Margin registered 26.5%. Net Profit in the quarter totaled R$ 44.4 million, an increase of 63% y/y, while Net Margin in the period was 15.7%. It is important to mention that, in the quarter, we presented a positive result in the Equity Income line of R$ 20.5 million, due to a revaluation of the Company's assets - the Itaquá Park Shopping, in the city of Itaquaquecetuba and the Open Mall Maurilio Biagi, in the city of Ribeirão Preto.

In the fourth quarter, we launched the DF345 Vila Clementino project, which has a potential PSV % Trisul of R$ 219.4 million, in 267 units, and the Elev Alto do Ipiranga project, with a potential PSV % Trisul of R$ 200.9 million, in 694 units. In 2023, Trisul launched a total of five projects, totaling a Trisul PSV% of R$ 905.3 million, in 1,956 units - in line with the launch guidance released in September 2023, which foresees R$ 1.8 - 2.2 billion launches between august 2023 until the end of 2024.

In the fourth quarter, we delivered four projects: Ambience Vila Mariana, Mirant Vila Madalena, Boreal Madalena and Marquez Alto do Ipiranga, totaling a Trisul % PSV of R$ 508.3 million, in 577 units. This year, we have delivered a total of seven projects, totaling a Trisul PSV% of R$ 933.3 million, in 1,091 units.

The Company's net debt, in December 2023, was R$ 678.7 million, and the Net Debt/Equity reached a level of 48.8% - a drop of 6.6 p.p. compared to the previous quarter. This improvement is due to two factors: (1) sale of R$ 63 million from a home equity portfolio through a CRI, and (2) delivery of seven projects throughout the year. Furthermore, we intend to further deleverage the Company in 2024, with the delivery of another seven projects, totaling a Trisul % PSV of R$ 1.2 billion.

Finally, we would like to reiterate our positive vision and affirm that the Company is able to harvest the fruits of the hard work over the years.

Management.

São Paulo, March 14th of 2024.