São Paulo, March 14th of 2024 - TRISUL S.A. (B3: TRIS3; Bloomberg: TRIS3 BZ; Reuters: TRIS3 SA), announces its results for the 4Q23 and 2023. The Company's operating and financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented based on consolidated figures and in thousands of reais (R$), taken from the individual and consolidated quarterly information, in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) - Interim Statement and with the international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, reflecting the guidance contained in Circular Letter/CVM/SNC/SEP 02/2018, related to the application of NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15) about aspects related to the transfer of control for the recognition of revenue from purchase and sale agreements for unfinished real estate units, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, as well as presented in a manner consistent with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR).
Quarterly operating highlights
Gross Profit
R$63
million
While the Gross Margin in the period registered 22,3%.
Net Profit
R$44
million
While the Net Margin in the period registered 15,7%.
Gross Sales
R$365
million
While the Net Sales 100%
totaled R$ 342 million.
Landbank
4,6
billion
The total Landbank, at the end of December, totaled R$ 4,6 billion.
Message from management
We started the year of 2023 with a more conservative stance, largely due to the high Selic Rate (the economy's basic interest rate) and an uncertain macroeconomic scenario. However, we became more optimistic as (1) the interest rate reduced, (2) changes were announced in the Strategic Master Plan (PDE) of the city of São Paulo, and (3) new rules of the Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) program were stablished. Furthermore, thanks to our versatility, throughout the year we adapted to new market demand and diversified our product portfolio.
Trisul launched five projects in 2023, with the Economic segment (which falls under the MCMV program) representing around 46% of the total volume launched. Looking ahead, we intend to further diversify our operations through a portfolio that will be divided into: (1) Economic, (2) Medium, and (3) Medium High, each with 1/3 share in the volume launched, starting in 2026. We believe that this strategy will be the most appropriate to meet the new market demand, which has as an expectation a drop in the economy's basic interest rate, which should result in a higher sales volume for the Company.
Analyzing the operational results, in 2023, Gross Sales % Trisul grew 61.4% y/y, totaling R$ 1.3 billion, while Net Sales % Trisul grew 72.8% y/y, totaling R$ 1.2 billion. In the quarter, we presented an increase of 31.8% y/y in Gross Sales % Trisul, which totaled R$ 348.3 million, while Net Sales % Trisul presented an increase of 38.9% y/y, reaching R$ 325.6 million. The annual SoS (in units) showed an improvement compared to the previous year, reaching 39.8%.
Analyzing the financial results, we presented an increase of 18.8% y/y in Adj. Gross Profit in the year, totaling R$ 290 million, while the Adj. Gross Margin registered 27.7%. Net Profit totaled R$ 123.8 million, an increase of 82.4% y/y, while Net Margin was 11.8% in the period. In the quarter, we presented an increase of 28.7% y/y in Adj. Gross Profit, totaling R$ 75 million, while the Adj, Gross Margin registered 26.5%. Net Profit in the quarter totaled R$ 44.4 million, an increase of 63% y/y, while Net Margin in the period was 15.7%. It is important to mention that, in the quarter, we presented a positive result in the Equity Income line of R$ 20.5 million, due to a revaluation of the Company's assets - the Itaquá Park Shopping, in the city of Itaquaquecetuba and the Open Mall Maurilio Biagi, in the city of Ribeirão Preto.
In the fourth quarter, we launched the DF345 Vila Clementino project, which has a potential PSV % Trisul of R$ 219.4 million, in 267 units, and the Elev Alto do Ipiranga project, with a potential PSV % Trisul of R$ 200.9 million, in 694 units. In 2023, Trisul launched a total of five projects, totaling a Trisul PSV% of R$ 905.3 million, in 1,956 units - in line with the launch guidance released in September 2023, which foresees R$ 1.8 - 2.2 billion launches between august 2023 until the end of 2024.
In the fourth quarter, we delivered four projects: Ambience Vila Mariana, Mirant Vila Madalena, Boreal Madalena and Marquez Alto do Ipiranga, totaling a Trisul % PSV of R$ 508.3 million, in 577 units. This year, we have delivered a total of seven projects, totaling a Trisul PSV% of R$ 933.3 million, in 1,091 units.
The Company's net debt, in December 2023, was R$ 678.7 million, and the Net Debt/Equity reached a level of 48.8% - a drop of 6.6 p.p. compared to the previous quarter. This improvement is due to two factors: (1) sale of R$ 63 million from a home equity portfolio through a CRI, and (2) delivery of seven projects throughout the year. Furthermore, we intend to further deleverage the Company in 2024, with the delivery of another seven projects, totaling a Trisul % PSV of R$ 1.2 billion.
Finally, we would like to reiterate our positive vision and affirm that the Company is able to harvest the fruits of the hard work over the years.
Management.
São Paulo, March 14th of 2024.
ESG
The ESG theme (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) has always been present at Trisul. Over the years, the company has developed programs and actions that set a new standard of sustainability at its construction sites and in the surrounding communities, in addition to social actions and governance improvements. Therefore, we can identify the main elements that encompass the theme in three pillars:
1. Sustainability in practice
Aware of the socio-environmental impacts caused by a construction site and following trends in the civil construction market, Trisul adopted as a policy the preference for sustainable and socially responsible sites. Trisul's Works Sustainability Program (in Portuguese "Programa de Sustentabilidade das Obras" - PSO) aims to establish a standard of sustainability at its construction sites and in the surrounding communities.
"Among the actions, the following stand out: environmental certifications (AQUA Certification, PROCEL Seal, among others), purchase of sustainable materials, water and energy conservation, optimization of more than 90% of waste, social responsibility and surrounding communities, environmental education and sustainable lots."
2. Collaboration actions with civil society
In addition to satisfying our customers by delivering safe and quality projects, Trisul is committed to improving the final product and promoting sustainability and social actions. Some examples of these actions are:
AACD
Clínicas Hospital
Santas Casas
Sírio Libanês Hospital
Renovation of the
Donation to Clínicas
Donation to the
Donation to Sírio Libanês
swimming pool at the
Hospital, extra
Santas Casas de
Hospital, amount directed to
AACD headquarters in
money directed to
Misericórdia;
research related to the
São Paulo;
the fight against
Coronavirus.
Covid-19;
In addition, Trisul is committed to promoting the health, safety and quality of life of all its employees and partners. We are proud to contribute positively to a greater generation of jobs in the country, promoting a safe and healthy environment around all our activities.
Tabela of Employees
4Q23
4Q22
A/A%
3Q23
T/T%
Number of Direct Employees
221
243
-9 , 1%
218
1, 4%
Number of Indirect Employees
140
137
2, 2%
140
0 , 0 %
Total of Employees
361
380
-5,0%
358
0,8%
% Direct Employees/Total
61,2%
63,9%
-3 p.p.
60,9%
0 p.p.
3. Corporate governance
Trisul is listed on B3's "Novo Mercado", a segment for trading shares of companies that voluntarily adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those required by Brazilian law.
For more information about ESG at Trisul, access the ESG Report by clicking here.
Operating and Financial Highlights
Operational Performance (R$ million)
4Q23
4Q22
Y/Y(%)
3Q23
Q/Q (%)
2023
2022
Y/Y (%)
Projects Launched
Potential Sales Volume - PSV (100%)
420,260
617,068
-32%
173,143
143%
982,833
1,000,000
-2%
Potential Sales Volume - PSV (% Trisul)
420,260
617,068
-32%
173,143
143%
905,289
1,000,000
-9 %
Number of Projects
2
3
-33%
1
10 0 %
5
4
25%
Units Launched
961
917
5%
338
18 4%
1,956
1,241
58 %
Contracted Sales
Gross Contracted Sales - (100%)
364,709
273,880
33%
303,349
20 %
1,379,631
822,723
6 8 %
Gross Contracted Sales - (% Trisul)
348,304
264,277
32%
280,532
24%
1,253,863
776,773
6 1%
Cancellations - (100%)
22,726
30,521
-26 %
18,951
20 %
90,827
112,407
-19 %
Cancellations - (%Trisul)
22,637
29,822
-24%
16,837
34%
86,714
101,448
-15%
Contracted Sales - (100%) (1)
341,983
243,357
41%
284,398
20 %
1,288,804
710,316
8 1%
Contracted Sales - (% Trisul) (1)
325,667
234,455
39 %
263,695
24%
1,167,149
675,325
73%
Number of Units Sold
563
429
31%
432
30 %
1,942
1,180
6 5%
Consolidated VSO (% Trisul)
13,3%
9,0%
4 p. p.
11,5%
2 p. p.
35,5%
22,1%
13 p. p.
Deliveries
PSV Delivered - (100%)
596,900
94,000
535%
135,461
341%
1,021,800
684,000
49%
PSV Delivered - (% Trisul)
508,300
66,000
670%
135,461
275%
933,300
655,000
42%
Number of Projects Delivered
4
1
300%
1
300%
7
6
17%
Number of Units Delivered
577
229
152%
138
318%
1,0910
716
52%
Financial Performance (R$ million)
4Q23
4Q22
Y/Y(%)
3Q23
Q/Q (%)
2023
2022
Y/Y (%)
Net Revenues
283,224
203,943
39%
253,179
12%
1,046,690
760,27
38%
Gross Profit
63,029
51,207
23%
58,536
8%
244,519
225,242
9%
% Gross Margin
22,3%
25,1%
-3 p. p.
23,1%
-1 p. p.
23,4%
29,6%
-6 p. p.
Adjusted Gross Profit (2)
75,035
58,309
29%
72,162
4%
290,050
244,213
19%
% Adjusted Gross Margin
26,5%
28,6%
-2 p. p.
28,5%
-2 p. p.
27,7%
32,1%
-4 p. p.
Net Profit
44,446
27,271
63%
22,968
94%
123,880
67,9132
82%
% Net Margin
15,7%
13,4%
2 p. p.
9,1%
7 p. p.
11,8%
8,9%
3
p. p.
EBITDA (3)
56,156
39,221
43%
33,670
67%
168,087
116,812
44%
Adjusted EBITDA (4)
68,162
46,323
47%
47,296
44%
213,618
135,783
57%
% Adjusted EBITDA Margin
24,1%
22,7%
1 p. p.
18,7%
5 p. p.
20,4%
17,9%
3
p. p.
Revenues To Be Appropriated From Units Sold (5)
590,153
435,949
35%
537,967
10%
590,153
435,949
35%
Net Results To Be Appropriated (6)
213,161
148,520
44%
195,006
9%
213,161
148,52
44%
% Net Margin To Be Appropriated
36,1%
34,1%
2 p. p.
36,2%
0 p. p.
36,1%
34,1%
2
p. p.
Cash and Banks
362,013
310,361
17%
252,507
43%
362,013
310,361
17%
Cash (Net of Indebtedness)
(678,768)
(593,755)
14%
(761,949)
-11%
(678,768)
(593,755)
14%
Net Debt
678,768
593,755
14%
761,949
-11%
678,768
593,755
14%
Equity
1,391,058
1,308,476
6%
1,374,430
1%
1,391,058
1,308,476
6%
Net Debt/Equity
48,8%
45,4%
3 p. p.
55,4%
-7 p. p.
48,8%
45,4%
3
p. p.
Total Assets
2,757,738
2,575,050
7%
2,695,849
2%
2,757,738
2,575,050
7%
Total Liabilities
1,366,680
1,266,574
8%
1,321,419
3%
1,366,680
1,266,574
8%
Quarterly ROE
3,2%
2,1%
1 p. p.
1,7%
1 p. p.
8,9%
5,2%
4
p. p.
LTM ROE
8,9%
5,2%
4 p. p.
7,8%
1 p. p.
8,9%
5,2%
4
p. p.
- Total amount of contracted sales of projects that Trisul participated in. Contracted sales are reported net of commissions and cancellations.
- Adjusted for capitalized interest allocated to cost (SFH interests).
- Income before taxes, net financial income, depreciation and amortization.
- Adjusted for capitalized interest allocated to cost (SFH interests).
- Gross revenue from the sale of properties to be recognized does not include adjustment to present value.
- Property selling costs to be recognized do not include financial charges and provision for guarantees, which are recognized in the result (cost of properties sold), in proportion to the real estate units sold, when incurred.
Launches
DF 345 Vila Clementino
In November, Trisul launched the DF 345 Vila Clementino project, located at a strategic address, between the Hospital São Paulo (Lilac Line) and
Sta. Cruz (Blue Line) stations. The project has a potential PSV % Trisul of
R$ 219.4 million, distributed over 267 units - with floor plan options of 48m² with 1 suite, and 75m² with 2 suites + toilet and parking space, in addition to a tower of non-residentialstudios that are already 100% sold. Its apartments have the versatility of spaces that complement each other in harmony, making routine easier and enhancing a new way of living.
- 3D facade of DF 345 Vila Clementino..
Elev Alto do Ipiranga
In December, Trisul launched another new success, Elev Alto do Ipiranga. The project is located at Coronel Domingos Ferreira Street, number 205, in Ipiranga neighborhood, which is the fastest developing region in the south zone and still preserves its historical features. The project has a potential
PSV % Trisul of R$ 201 million, distributed over 694 units. The
apartments range from 34m² to 37m², with 2 bedrooms (with suite) and balcony.
*3D facade of Elev Alto do Ipiranga..
Gross and Net Sales
In 4Q23, Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 348.3 million (+31.8% y/y and +24.2% q/q) while Net Sales of cancellations % Trisul totaled R$ 325.6 million (+ 38.9% y/y and +23.5% q/q). Year to date, Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 1.2 billion (+61.4% y/y) while Net Sales of cancellations % Trisul totaled R$ 1.1 billion (+72.8% y/y). Consolidated Sales over Supply (SoS) (in units) was 16.1% in the quarter.
Operational Performance (R$ million)
4Q23
4Q22
Y/Y(%)
3Q23
Q/Q (%)
2023
2022
Y/Y (%)
Contracted Sales
Gross Contracted Sales - (100%)
364,709
273,880
33, 2%
303,349
20 , 2%
1.379,631
822,723
6 7, 7%
Gross Contracted Sales - (% Trisul)
348,304
264,277
31, 8%
280,532
24, 2%
1.253,863
776,773
6 1,
4%
Cancellations - (100%)
22,726
30,521
-25, 5%
18,951
19 , 9 %
90,827
112,407
-19 , 2%
Cancellations - (%Trisul)
22,637
29,822
-24, 1%
16,837
34, 4%
86,714
101,448
-14, 5%
Contracted Sales - (100%) (1)
341,983
243,357
40 , 5%
284,398
20 , 2%
1.288,804
710,316
81,
4%
Contracted Sales - (% Trisul) (1)
325,667
234,455 38, 9 %
263,695
23, 5%
1.167,149
675,325
72,
8%
Number of Units Sold
563
429
31, 2%
432
30 , 3%
1.942
1180
6 4, 6 %
Consolidated VSO (% Trisul)
13,3%
9,0%
4 p. p.
11,5%
2 p. p.
35,5%
22,1%
13 p. p.
- Total amount of contracted sales of projects that Trisul participated in. Contracted sales are reported net of commissions and cancellations.
4Q23
SoS (Sales over Supply)
Units
Trisul's PSV (R$
thousand)
Inventory of Units as of 10/01/2023
2,536
2,027,738
(+) Launching in 4Q23
0,961
420,260
Total Units for Sale in 4Q23 (a)
3,497
2.447,998
(-) Units Sold in 4Q23 (b)
0,563
325,667
Total Units for Sale as of 01/01/2024 (1)
2,934
2.122,332
SoS (b) / (a)
16,1%
13,3%
- The inventory includes the adjustment in accordance with IFRS, excluding projects managed by partners.
2023
SoS (Sales over Supply)
Units
Trisul's PSV (R$
thousand)
Inventory of Units as of 01/01/2023
2,920
2,384,192
(+) Launching in 2023
1,956
905,289
Total Units for Sale in 2023 (a)
4,876
3.289,480
(-) Units Sold in 2023 (b)
1,942
1.167,149
Total Units for Sale as of 01/01/2024 (1)
2,934
2.122,332
SoS (b) / (a)
39,8%
35,5%
- The inventory includes the adjustment in accordance with IFRS, excluding projects managed by partners.
Projects Under Construction
Projects Under Construction
Project
City
Launching
Delivery
Segment
Total of Units
% Trisul
PSV* Total
PSV* Total
Date
Date
R$ MM
R$ MM
1
Side Barra Funda
São Paulo
mai-21
fev-24
Medium
594
100%
272,4
272,4
2
Vista Campo Belo
São Paulo
mar-21
fev-24
High
130
100%
149,3
149,3
3
Side Alto da Boa Vista
São Paulo
jul-21
mar-24
Medium
200
100%
141,1
141,1
4
Nattur Nova Klabin
São Paulo
set-21
abr-24
Medium
246
100%
182,7
182,7
5
Oscar Itaim
São Paulo
mar-21
mai-24
High
40
100%
178,8
178,8
6
Horizon Paraíso
São Paulo
out-21
jun-24
High
183
70%
172,6
120,8
7
Tucuna 250
São Paulo
dez-21
ago-24
High
218
100%
185,1
185,1
8
The Collection Paulista
São Paulo
nov-21
abr-25
Medium
336
100%
167,7
167,7
9
The Collection PUQ
São Paulo
nov-22
jul-25
High
354
100%
168,7
168,7
10
Valen Capote Valente
São Paulo
dez-21
set-25
High
260
100%
307,4
307,4
11
The Collection Madalena
São Paulo
out-22
set-25
High
311
100%
141,8
141,8
12
Península Vila Madalena
São Paulo
jun-22
out-25
High
324
100%
382,9
382,9
13
Mirant/The Collection Ibirapuera
São Paulo
dez-22
dez-25
High
252
100%
292,1
292,1
14
Praça Omaguás Pinheiros
São Paulo
mar-23
dez-25
High
53
55%
172,3
94,8
15
Side Sacomã
São Paulo
abr-23
jan-26
Economic
604
100%
217,1
217,1
16
The Collection Moema
São Paulo
set-23
jan-26
Medium/HIgh
338
100%
173,1
173,1
17
DF345 Vila Clementino
São Paulo
nov-23
jul-26
Medium
267
100%
219,4
219,4
18
Elev Alto do Ipiranga
São Paulo
dez-23
set-26
Economic
694
100%
200,9
200,9
TOTAL
5,404
3,726
3,596
Inventory
In this quarter, Trisul's inventory at market value totaled R$2.1 billion in PSV (-11% y/y and +4.7% q/q). Concluded inventory totaled R$152.8 million, representing 7.2% of the total.
Inventory
4Q23
4Q22
A/A (%)
3Q23
T/T(%)
Concluded Inventory
2,122,332
2,384,192
-11,0%
2,027,738
4,7%
In Construction Inventory - PSV
1,969,493
2,322,271
-15, 2%
1,900,820
3, 6 %
In Construction Inventory - Units
2,764
2,761
0 , 1%
2,400
15, 2%
In Construction Inventory/Total
92,8%
97,4%
-5 p.p.
93,7%
-1 p.p.
Concluded Inventory - PSV
152,839
61,921
146 , 8 %
126,918
20 , 4%
Concluded Inventory - Units
170
159
6 , 9 %
136
25, 0 %
Concluded Inventory/Total
7,2%
2,6%
5 p.p.
6,3%
1 p.p.
Inventory per Segment
2,122,332
2,384,192
-11,0%
2,027,738
4,7%
Economic - PSV
526,193
428,675
22, 7%
380,051
38, 5%
Economic - Units
1.300
700
85, 7%
823
58, 0 %
Economic/Total
24,8%
18,0%
7 p.p.
18,7%
6 p.p.
Medium/High - PSV
1,596,139
1,955,517
-18, 4%
1,647,687
-3, 1%
Medium/High - Units
1,634
2,220
-26 , 4%
1,713
-4, 6 %
Medium High/Total
75,2%
82,0%
-7 p.p.
81,3%
-6 p.p.
Landbank
On December 31th, 2023, the Company's landbank totaled R$ 4.6 billion, considering both on-balance and off-balance lots.
It is important to mention that, once a lot reaches the minimum area for the viability of a project, Trisul has the practice of initiating payments (on-balance lots are lands that are already included in the Company's balance sheet). Off-balance lots are not included in the Company's balance sheet, as they are still in the prospecting phase, that is, payment has not yet started.
Landbank Trisul
(PSV in R$ billion)
4,9
4,6
1,1
1,3
3,8
3,3
3Q23
4Q23
Landbank (On Balance)
Landbank (Off Balance)
Financial Performance
The quarterly information (individual and consolidated) is presented in reais (R$), which is the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries, rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise indicated. The individual financial statements were prepared and presented in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, applicable to Brazilian real estate development entities registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"). The consolidated financial statements were prepared and presented in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) applicable to Brazilian real estate development entities registered with the CVM. The aspects regarding the transfer of control in the sale of real estate units and compliance with performance obligations follow the understanding of the Company's management, in line with Circular Letter/CVM/SNC/SEP 02/2018 on the implementation of Technical Pronouncement NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15), aimed at real estate entities. Circular Letter/CVM/SNC/SEP 02/2018 clarifies, among other matters, the situations in which real estate entities are required to report revenues on a period-by-period basis, known as Percentage of Completion - POC. The information, figures and data included in this financial performance report that do not correspond to the balances and accounting information included in our consolidated financial information, such as Potential Sales Value - Trisul PSV, Contracted Sales, Trisul Sales, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, among others, correspond to information that was not reviewed by our Independent Auditors.
Operating Revenue
Net Operating Revenues (R$ milllion)
+37,7%
1.046.690
+38,9%
760.270
253.179
203.943
283.224
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
2022
2023
Revenue from contracted sales of each project is recognized in th e Comp any's result over the construction period, using the percentage of financial evolution of each project (PoC - Percentage of Completion Method). This percentage is measured by the cost incurred in relation to the total budgeted cost of the units sold for each project. The Adjustment to Present Value (APV) is also discounted from this appropriate revenue, in accordance with CPC 12.
Profit
Operational Performance (R$ million)
4Q23
4Q22
Y/Y(%)
3Q23
Q/Q (%)
2023
2022
Y/Y (%)
Gross Profit
63,029
51,207
23, 1%
58,536
8%
244,519
225,242
8
, 6 %
% Gross Margin
22,3%
25,1%
-3 p. p.
23,1%
-1 p. p.
23,4%
29,6%
-6
p. p.
Adjusted Gross Profit (1)
75,035
58,309
28,7%
72,162
4%
290,050
244,213
18,8%
% Adjusted Gross Margin
26,5%
28,6%
-2 p. p.
28,5%
-2 p. p.
27,7%
32,1%
-4 p. p.
Net Profit
44,446
27,271
63,0%
22,968
94%
123,880
67,9132
82,4%
% Net Margin
15,7%
13,4%
2 p. p.
9,1%
7 p. p.
11,8%
8,9%
3 p. p.
- Adjusted for capitalized interest allocated to cost (SFH interests).
Operating Expenses (Consolidated)
The table below provides an analysis of administrative and selling expenses in relation to Trisul's net revenue, launches and contracted sales.
Revenues and Expenses (R$ million)
4Q23
4Q22
Var. %
3Q23
Var. %
2023
2022
Var. %
Net Operating Revenues
283,224
203,943
38,9%
253,179
11,9%
1,046,690
760,270
37,7%
Trisul's PSV Launched
420,260
617,068
-31,9%
173,143
0,0%
905,289
1,000,000
-9,5%
Trisul's Contracted Sales
325,667
234,455
38,9%
263,695
23,5%
1,167,149
675,325
72,8%
Operating Income (Expenses):
Administrative Expenses
(20,356)
(18,533)
9,8%
(15,230)
33,7%
(71,073)
(71,844)
-1,1%
% Net Revenues
7,2%
9,1%
-2 p. p.
6,0%
1 p. p.
6,8%
9,4%
-2 p. p.
% Trisul's Launching
4,8%
3,0%
2 p. p.
8,8%
-4 p. p.
7,9%
7,2%
-2 p. p.
% Trisul's Contracted Sales
6,3%
7,9%
-2 p. p.
5,8%
0 p. p.
6,1%
10,6%
-4 p. p.
Selling Expenses
(18,474)
(15,731)
17,4%
(18,484)
-0,1%
(71,437)
(59,107)
20,9%
% Net Revenues
6,5%
7,7%
-1 p. p.
7,3%
-1 p. p.
6,8%
7,8%
-1 p. p.
% Trisul's Launching
4,4%
2,5%
2 p. p.
10,7%
-6 p. p.
7,9%
5,9%
-2 p. p.
% Trisul's Contracted Sales
5,7%
6,7%
-1 p. p.
7,0%
-1 p. p.
6,1%
8,8%
-3 p. p.
Tax Expenses
(511)
(16)
3093,8%
(617)
-17,2%
(1.895)
(320)
492,2%
Results by Equity Equivalence
26,070
10,463
149,2%
7,111
266,6%
47,639
18,141
162,6%
Depreciation & Amortization Expenses
(1,329)
(414)
221,0%
(1,432)
-7,2%
(5,473)
(1,529)
257,9%
Provision for Contingencies
(1,670)
1,154
-244,7%
(1,615)
3,4%
(5,802)
996
-682,5%
Other Operating Income (Expenses)
8,068
10,383
-22,3%
3,969
103,3%
26,136
2,527
934,3%
Total
(8,202)
(12,694)
-35,4%
(26,298)
-68,8%
(81,905)
(111,136)
-26,3%
Administrative Expenses (R$ million)
4Q23
3Q23
▲%
2023
2022
▲%
Personnel Expenses
(6,264)
(4,164)
50 , 4%
(20,741)
(18,386)
12, 8%
Management Fees
(653)
(553)
18, 1%
(2.133)
(2,064)
3, 3%
Occupancy/Others
(201)
(146)
37, 7%
(524)
(1,699)
-6 9 , 2%
Amortization of The Right of Use
0
0
0 , 0 %
0
(1.175)
-10 0 , 0 %
Advisory and Consultancy Expenses
(9,483)
(7,784)
21, 8%
(34,335)
(29,484)
16 , 5%
General Expenses
(3,755)
(2,583)
45, 4%
(13,340)
(19,032)
-29 , 9 %
Total Administrative Expenses
(20,356)
(15,230)
33,7%
(71,073)
(71,840)
-1,1%
Selling Expenses (R$ thousand)
4Q23
3Q23
▲%
2023
2022
▲%
Marketing expenses
(4,657)
(3,678)
26 , 6 %
(16,608)
(13,502)
23, 0 %
Sales Discount
(6,441)
(5,735)
12, 3%
(24,183)
(15,804)
53, 0 %
Units in Inventory
(2,097)
(2,277)
-7, 9 %
(6,161)
(4,247)
45, 1%
Sales stand - depreciation
(4,592)
(5,393)
-14, 9 %
(20,231)
(20,620)
-1, 9 %
Sales stand - general expenses
(879)
(1,205)
-27, 1%
(4,114)
(4,211)
-2, 3%
Others
192
(196)
-19 8, 0 %
(140)
(723)
-80 , 6 %
Total selling expenses
(18,474)
(18,484)
-0,1%
(71,437)
(59,107)
20,9%
Financial Income and Expenses (Consolidated)
(R$ thousand)
4Q23
4Q22
Var. %
3Q23
Var. %
2023
2022
Var. %
Financial Expenses
(13,828)
(14,469)
-4, 4%
(11,559)
19 , 6 %
(51,322)
(61,693)
-16 , 8%
Financial Revenues
11,961
8,406
42, 3%
10,580
13, 1%
47,051
39,087
20 , 4%
Financial Results
(1,867)
(6,063)
-69,2%
(979)
90,7%
(4,271)
(22,606)
-81,1%
Attachments
