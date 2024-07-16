Operational Preview

2Q24

2Q24 OPERATIONAL PREVIEW

São Paulo, July 16th of 2024 - TRISUL S.A. ("Trisul" or "Company") (B3: TRIS3), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021 ("CVM Resolution 44"), as well as in compliance with the terms of the Novo Mercado Regulation ("NM Regulation"), informs its shareholders and the market the Company's operational preview for the 2Q24. We emphasize that the information disclosed is preliminary, unaudited, and subject to review.

Highlights

Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 335.7 million in the 2Q24, an increase of 2.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Year to date, Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 663.8 million an increase of 6.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Net Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 315.4 million, an increase of 4.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Year to date, Net Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 622.2 million an increase of 7.7% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In June, Trisul launched two projects: The Collection Vila Clementino and Vila Verde Sabará - Phase 4, totaling a PSV % Trisul of R$ 302.0 million, in 803 units.

In the 2Q24, Trisul delivered four projects: Vista Campo Belo, Side Alto da Boa Vista, Side Barra Funda and Nattur Nova Klabin, totaling a PSV % Trisul of R$ 745.6 million, In 1.170 units.

Quarterly SoS (in units) registered 17.5%.

Landbank at the end of June totaled R$ 5.6 billion.