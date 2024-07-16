Operational Preview
2Q24
2Q24 OPERATIONAL PREVIEW
São Paulo, July 16th of 2024 - TRISUL S.A. ("Trisul" or "Company") (B3: TRIS3), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021 ("CVM Resolution 44"), as well as in compliance with the terms of the Novo Mercado Regulation ("NM Regulation"), informs its shareholders and the market the Company's operational preview for the 2Q24. We emphasize that the information disclosed is preliminary, unaudited, and subject to review.
Highlights
Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 335.7 million in the 2Q24, an increase of 2.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Year to date, Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 663.8 million an increase of 6.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.
Net Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 315.4 million, an increase of 4.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Year to date, Net Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 622.2 million an increase of 7.7% compared to the same period of the previous year.
In June, Trisul launched two projects: The Collection Vila Clementino and Vila Verde Sabará - Phase 4, totaling a PSV % Trisul of R$ 302.0 million, in 803 units.
In the 2Q24, Trisul delivered four projects: Vista Campo Belo, Side Alto da Boa Vista, Side Barra Funda and Nattur Nova Klabin, totaling a PSV % Trisul of R$ 745.6 million, In 1.170 units.
Quarterly SoS (in units) registered 17.5%.
Landbank at the end of June totaled R$ 5.6 billion.
Investor Relations
Fernando Salomão
CFO and IRO
Vitor Secco
Investor Relations Manager
Carla Shizuko Ota
Investor Relations Analyst
ri@trisul.com.br +55 (11) 3147-0149 //+55 (11) 3147-0005
Earnings Schedule
August 13th of 2024
(After trading hours)
Conference Call
August 14th of 2024
2:30 p.m. (Brasília) 1:30 p.m. (New York)
Sales
Operational Performance (R$ million)
2Q24
2Q23
Y/Y(%)
1Q24
Q/Q (%)
6M24
6M23
Y/Y (%)
Contracted Sales
Gross Contracted Sales - (100%)
342,999
359,011
-4%
341,767
0 %
684,766
711,573
-4%
Gross Contracted Sales - (% Trisul)
335,724
327,892
2%
328,085
2%
663,809
625,028
6 %
Cancellations - (100%)
20,954
27,873
-25%
21,321
-2%
42,276
49,150
-14%
Cancellations - (%Trisul)
20,288
26,535
-24%
21,321
-5%
41,610
47,240
-12%
Contracted Sales - (100%) (1)
322,045
331,138
-3%
320,446
0 %
642,490
662,423
-3%
Contracted Sales - (% Trisul) (1)
315,436
301,357
5%
306,763
3%
622,199
577,787
8%
Number of Units Sold
574
557
3%
465
23%
1,039
947
10 %
Consolidated VSO (% Trisul)
15%
13%
2,4 p. p.
15%
0,4 p. p.
26%
21%
4 p. p.
¹ Net Sales of Commissions and Cancellations, including partner sales.
2Q24
SoS (Sales over Supply)
Units
Trisul's PSV (R$
thousand)
Inventory of Units as of 04/01/2024
2,469
1,815,569
(+) Launching in 2Q24
803
302,000
Total Units for Sale in 2Q24 (a)
3,272
2,069,569
(-) Units Sold in 2Q24 (b)
574
315,436
Total Units for Sale as of 07/01/2024 (1)
2,698
1,754,133
SoS (b) / (a)
17,5%
14,9%
- The inventory includes the adjustment in accordance with IFRS, excluding projects managed by partners.
6M24
SoS (Sales over Supply)
Units
Trisul's PSV (R$
thousand)
Inventory of Units as of 01/01/2024
2,934
2,122,332
(+) Launching in 6M24
803
302,000
Total Units for Sale in 6M4 (a)
3,737
2,376,332
(-) Units Sold in 6M24 (b)
1,039
622,199
Total Units for Sale as of 07/01/2024 (1)
2,698
1,754,133
SoS (b) / (a)
27,8%
25,7%
- The inventory includes the adjustment in accordance with IFRS, excluding projects managed by partners.
Launches
Operational Performance (R$ million)
2Q24
2Q23
Y/Y(%)
1Q24
Q/Q (%)
6M24
6M23
Y/Y (%)
Projects Launched
Potential Sales Volume - PSV (100%)
302,000
217,110
39 %
0
10 0 %
302,000
389,429
-22%
Potential Sales Volume - PSV (% Trisul)
302,000
217,110
39 %
0
10 0 %
302,000
311,886
-3%
Number of Projects
2
1
10 0 %
0
10 0 %
2
2
0 %
Units Launched
803
604
33%
0
10 0 %
803
657
22%
The Collection Vila Clementino
In June, we launched the The Collection Vila Clementino project, located just a few minutes from Congonhas Airport, Paulista Avenue, Moema, Itaim and Ibirapuera Park. The project has a potential PSV % Trisul of R$ 230.0 million, distributed in 537 units - apartments with floor plans ranging from 36m² (1 bedroom) and studios measuring 25m². The surrounding infrastructure includes efficient public transport facilities, recreation areas and commercial spaces, making the region attractive to residents. A profitable and attractive region for rental, especially for healthcare professionals who wants to be close to their workplaces.
- 3D facade of The Collection Vila Clementino.
Landbank
On June 30, 2024, the Company's landbank totaled R$ 5.6 billion in PSV, considering both on- balance and off-balance lots.
It is important to mention that, once a lot reaches
Landbank Trisul
(PSV in R$ Billion)
5,6
4,6
the minimum area for the viability of a project Trisul has the practice of initiating payments. On- balance lots are lands that are already included
1,3
2,4
in the Company's balance sheet. Off-balance lots are not included in the Company's balance sheet, as they are still in the prospecting phase, that is, payment has not yet started.
3,33,2
1Q242Q24
Landbank (On Balance)
Landbank (Off Balance)
Delivered Works
Delivered Works 2024
Delivery Date
Project
City
Segment
Total of
% Trisul
Total PSV
Trisul's PSV
Units
R$MM(1)
R$MM(1)
Delivered Works 2024
1
mai-24
Vista Campo Belo
São Paulo
High
130
100%
149,3
149,3
2
mai-24
Side Alto da Boa Vista
São Paulo
Medium
200
100%
141,1
141,1
3
mai-24
Side Barra Funda
São Paulo
Medium
594
100%
272,4
272,4
4
jun-24
Nattur Nova Klabin
São Paulo
Medium
246
100%
182,7
182,7
Total 2024
1.170
745,6
745,6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Trisul SA published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 21:59:01 UTC.