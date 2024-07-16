Operational Preview

São Paulo, July 16th of 2024 - TRISUL S.A. ("Trisul" or "Company") (B3: TRIS3), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021 ("CVM Resolution 44"), as well as in compliance with the terms of the Novo Mercado Regulation ("NM Regulation"), informs its shareholders and the market the Company's operational preview for the 2Q24. We emphasize that the information disclosed is preliminary, unaudited, and subject to review.

Highlights

Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 335.7 million in the 2Q24, an increase of 2.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Year to date, Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 663.8 million an increase of 6.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Net Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 315.4 million, an increase of 4.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Year to date, Net Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 622.2 million an increase of 7.7% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In June, Trisul launched two projects: The Collection Vila Clementino and Vila Verde Sabará - Phase 4, totaling a PSV % Trisul of R$ 302.0 million, in 803 units.

In the 2Q24, Trisul delivered four projects: Vista Campo Belo, Side Alto da Boa Vista, Side Barra Funda and Nattur Nova Klabin, totaling a PSV % Trisul of R$ 745.6 million, In 1.170 units.

Quarterly SoS (in units) registered 17.5%.

Landbank at the end of June totaled R$ 5.6 billion.

Sales

Operational Performance (R$ million)

2Q24

2Q23

Y/Y(%)

1Q24

Q/Q (%)

6M24

6M23

Y/Y (%)

Contracted Sales

Gross Contracted Sales - (100%)

342,999

359,011

-4%

341,767

0 %

684,766

711,573

-4%

Gross Contracted Sales - (% Trisul)

335,724

327,892

2%

328,085

2%

663,809

625,028

6 %

Cancellations - (100%)

20,954

27,873

-25%

21,321

-2%

42,276

49,150

-14%

Cancellations - (%Trisul)

20,288

26,535

-24%

21,321

-5%

41,610

47,240

-12%

Contracted Sales - (100%) (1)

322,045

331,138

-3%

320,446

0 %

642,490

662,423

-3%

Contracted Sales - (% Trisul) (1)

315,436

301,357

5%

306,763

3%

622,199

577,787

8%

Number of Units Sold

574

557

3%

465

23%

1,039

947

10 %

Consolidated VSO (% Trisul)

15%

13%

2,4 p. p.

15%

0,4 p. p.

26%

21%

4 p. p.

¹ Net Sales of Commissions and Cancellations, including partner sales.

2Q24

SoS (Sales over Supply)

Units

Trisul's PSV (R$

thousand)

Inventory of Units as of 04/01/2024

2,469

1,815,569

(+) Launching in 2Q24

803

302,000

Total Units for Sale in 2Q24 (a)

3,272

2,069,569

(-) Units Sold in 2Q24 (b)

574

315,436

Total Units for Sale as of 07/01/2024 (1)

2,698

1,754,133

SoS (b) / (a)

17,5%

14,9%

  1. The inventory includes the adjustment in accordance with IFRS, excluding projects managed by partners.

6M24

SoS (Sales over Supply)

Units

Trisul's PSV (R$

thousand)

Inventory of Units as of 01/01/2024

2,934

2,122,332

(+) Launching in 6M24

803

302,000

Total Units for Sale in 6M4 (a)

3,737

2,376,332

(-) Units Sold in 6M24 (b)

1,039

622,199

Total Units for Sale as of 07/01/2024 (1)

2,698

1,754,133

SoS (b) / (a)

27,8%

25,7%

  1. The inventory includes the adjustment in accordance with IFRS, excluding projects managed by partners.

Launches

Operational Performance (R$ million)

2Q24

2Q23

Y/Y(%)

1Q24

Q/Q (%)

6M24

6M23

Y/Y (%)

Projects Launched

Potential Sales Volume - PSV (100%)

302,000

217,110

39 %

0

10 0 %

302,000

389,429

-22%

Potential Sales Volume - PSV (% Trisul)

302,000

217,110

39 %

0

10 0 %

302,000

311,886

-3%

Number of Projects

2

1

10 0 %

0

10 0 %

2

2

0 %

Units Launched

803

604

33%

0

10 0 %

803

657

22%

The Collection Vila Clementino

In June, we launched the The Collection Vila Clementino project, located just a few minutes from Congonhas Airport, Paulista Avenue, Moema, Itaim and Ibirapuera Park. The project has a potential PSV % Trisul of R$ 230.0 million, distributed in 537 units - apartments with floor plans ranging from 36m² (1 bedroom) and studios measuring 25m². The surrounding infrastructure includes efficient public transport facilities, recreation areas and commercial spaces, making the region attractive to residents. A profitable and attractive region for rental, especially for healthcare professionals who wants to be close to their workplaces.

  • 3D facade of The Collection Vila Clementino.

Landbank

On June 30, 2024, the Company's landbank totaled R$ 5.6 billion in PSV, considering both on- balance and off-balance lots.

It is important to mention that, once a lot reaches

Landbank Trisul

(PSV in R$ Billion)

5,6

4,6

the minimum area for the viability of a project Trisul has the practice of initiating payments. On- balance lots are lands that are already included

1,3

2,4

in the Company's balance sheet. Off-balance lots are not included in the Company's balance sheet, as they are still in the prospecting phase, that is, payment has not yet started.

3,33,2

1Q242Q24

Landbank (On Balance)

Landbank (Off Balance)

Delivered Works

Delivered Works 2024

Delivery Date

Project

City

Segment

Total of

% Trisul

Total PSV

Trisul's PSV

Units

R$MM(1)

R$MM(1)

Delivered Works 2024

1

mai-24

Vista Campo Belo

São Paulo

High

130

100%

149,3

149,3

2

mai-24

Side Alto da Boa Vista

São Paulo

Medium

200

100%

141,1

141,1

3

mai-24

Side Barra Funda

São Paulo

Medium

594

100%

272,4

272,4

4

jun-24

Nattur Nova Klabin

São Paulo

Medium

246

100%

182,7

182,7

Total 2024

1.170

745,6

745,6

