Trisul S A : Operational Results Preview 3Q21

São Paulo, October 21th, 2021 - TRISUL S.A. (B3: TRIS3), announces its 3Q21 operational results preview. The results presented hereby were not subject to review by external auditors.
HIGHLIGHTS
Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 190.6 million in the 3Q21.
Launches % Trisul totaled R$ 303.5 million in the 3Q21.
Deliveries % Trisul totaled R$ 213 million in the 3Q21.
Quarterly VSO (in units) registered was 14%.
Landbank at the end of September totaled R$ 5.1 billion.
3Q21 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW
SALES
Operational Performance
3Q21
3Q20
Var. %
2Q21
Var. %
9M21
9M20
Var. %
(R$ thousand)
Contracted Sales
Gross Contracted Sales % Trisul
190,602
266,161
-28%
263,439
-28%
642,542
617,057
4%
Net Sales % Trisul (1)
164,816
246,911
-33%
246,432
-33%
588,461
553,728
6%
Number of Units Sold
362
611
-41%
448
-19%
1.251
1.380
-9%
Criteria: (1) Sales net of commissions and cancellations, according to IFRS norms.
Trisul's PSV
SoS (Sales over Supply)
Units
in R$
thousand
Inventory of units as of 07/01/2021
2,240
1,424,451
(+) Launching in 3Q21
(1)
429
303,516
Total units for sale in 3Q21 (a)
2,669
1,727,967
(-) Units sold in 3Q21 (b)
362
164,816
Total units for sale as of 10/01/2021 (1)
2,307
1,563,151
SoS in 3Q21 (b) / (a)
14%
10%
LAUNCHES
Operational Performance
3Q21
3Q20
Var. %
2Q21
Var. %
9M21
9M20
Var. %
(R$ thousand)
Developments Launched
PSV Launched % Trisul
303,516
248,775
22%
413,558
-27%
1,045,134
567,950
84%
Number of Developments
2
3
-33%
2
0%
6
6
0%
Units Launched
429
436
-2%
794
-46%
1,393
594
135%
Below, the list of the projects launched in the quarter:
Launches 2021
Launchings
Region
Launching
Segment
Number of
% Trisul
Total PSV
Trisul's PSV
Date
Units
R$MM
R$MM
Launches 1Q21
1
Oscar Itaim
São Paulo
mar-21
High
40
100%
178,750
178,750
2
Vista Campo Belo
São Paulo
mar-21
High
130
100%
149,309
149,309
Total 1Q21
170
328,060
328,060
Launches 2Q21
3
Side Barra Funda
São Paulo
may-21
Medium
594
100%
272,449
272,449
4
Side Alto da Boa Vista
São Paulo
jun-21
Medium
200
100%
141,110
141,110
Total 2Q21
794
413,558
413,558
Launches 3Q21
5
Nattur Nova Kablin
São Paulo
sep-21
Medium
246
100%
182,685
182,685
6
Horizon Paraíso
São Paulo
oct-21
High
183
70%
172,616
120,832
Total 3Q21
429
355,301
303,516
Total Launched 2021
1,393
1,096,919
1,045,134
LANDBANK
DELIVERY
Delivered Works 1Q21
Delivery Dat
Jan-21
Feb-21
3Q21 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW
Landbank Trisul
(PSV in R$ Million)
28
30
100%
90%
5,0
5,1
80%
1,0
70%
1,5
60%
50%
40%
3,5
4,1
30%
20%
10%
0%
2T21
3T21
Landbank (On Balance)
Landbank (Off Balance)
# Lots
Delivered Works 2021
Project
City
Segment
Total of Units
% Trisul
Total PSV
Trisul's PSV
R$MM(1)
R$MM(1)
Atemporal Pompeia
São Paulo
High
176
100%
161
161
Elev Araçatuba
São Paulo
Low income
259
100%
39
39
Total 1Q21
435
200
200
Delivered Works 2Q21
3
Apr-21
State Ibirapuera
São Paulo
High
116
100%
94
94
Total 2Q21
116
94
94
Delivered Works 3Q21
4
Jul-21
Axis Vila Mariana
São Paulo
High
167
100%
94
94
5
Jul-21
Conquista Amaralina - Fase 5 e 6
São Paulo
Economic
520
50%
103
52
6
Sep-21
Elev Barra Funda
São Paulo
Economic
280
100%
67
67
Total 3Q21
967
264
213
Total 2021
1.518
558
507
For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations Department:
Phone: +55 11 3147-0134 / +55 11 3147-0149
E-mail:ri@trisul-sa.com.br
Website: www.trisul-sa.com.br/ir
This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding business expectations, financial and operating projections and the growth prospects of TRISUL S.A.. These are projections only and, therefore, are exclusively based on the expectations of the Company's management regarding the future of the business. Such future considerations substantially depend on necessary approval and licenses for projects homologation, market conditions, on Brazilian economy, sector and international markets performance, and therefore, are subject to alterations without previous notice. The present performance report includes accounting and non-accounting data, such as operational, financial pro forma and projections based on the Company's Board expectation. The non-accounting data were not subject to the Company's independent auditors review.