Trisul S A : Operational Results Preview 3Q21

10/21/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
3Q21 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW

São Paulo, October 21th, 2021 - TRISUL S.A. (B3: TRIS3), announces its 3Q21 operational results preview. The results presented hereby were not subject to review by external auditors.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 190.6 million in the 3Q21.

Launches % Trisul totaled R$ 303.5 million in the 3Q21.

Deliveries % Trisul totaled R$ 213 million in the 3Q21.

Quarterly VSO (in units) registered was 14%.

Landbank at the end of September totaled R$ 5.1 billion.

Nattur Nova Kablin

Horizon Paraíso

3Q21 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW

SALES

Operational Performance

3Q21

3Q20

Var. %

2Q21

Var. %

9M21

9M20

Var. %

(R$ thousand)

Contracted Sales

Gross Contracted Sales % Trisul

190,602

266,161

-28%

263,439

-28%

642,542

617,057

4%

Net Sales % Trisul (1)

164,816

246,911

-33%

246,432

-33%

588,461

553,728

6%

Number of Units Sold

362

611

-41%

448

-19%

1.251

1.380

-9%

Criteria: (1) Sales net of commissions and cancellations, according to IFRS norms.

Trisul's PSV

SoS (Sales over Supply)

Units

in R$

thousand

Inventory of units as of 07/01/2021

2,240

1,424,451

(+) Launching in 3Q21

(1)

429

303,516

Total units for sale in 3Q21 (a)

2,669

1,727,967

(-) Units sold in 3Q21 (b)

362

164,816

Total units for sale as of 10/01/2021 (1)

2,307

1,563,151

SoS in 3Q21 (b) / (a)

14%

10%

LAUNCHES

Operational Performance

3Q21

3Q20

Var. %

2Q21

Var. %

9M21

9M20

Var. %

(R$ thousand)

Developments Launched

PSV Launched % Trisul

303,516

248,775

22%

413,558

-27%

1,045,134

567,950

84%

Number of Developments

2

3

-33%

2

0%

6

6

0%

Units Launched

429

436

-2%

794

-46%

1,393

594

135%

Below, the list of the projects launched in the quarter:

Launches 2021

Launchings

Region

Launching

Segment

Number of

% Trisul

Total PSV

Trisul's PSV

Date

Units

R$MM

R$MM

Launches 1Q21

1

Oscar Itaim

São Paulo

mar-21

High

40

100%

178,750

178,750

2

Vista Campo Belo

São Paulo

mar-21

High

130

100%

149,309

149,309

Total 1Q21

170

328,060

328,060

Launches 2Q21

3

Side Barra Funda

São Paulo

may-21

Medium

594

100%

272,449

272,449

4

Side Alto da Boa Vista

São Paulo

jun-21

Medium

200

100%

141,110

141,110

Total 2Q21

794

413,558

413,558

Launches 3Q21

5

Nattur Nova Kablin

São Paulo

sep-21

Medium

246

100%

182,685

182,685

6

Horizon Paraíso

São Paulo

oct-21

High

183

70%

172,616

120,832

Total 3Q21

429

355,301

303,516

Total Launched 2021

1,393

1,096,919

1,045,134

Página 2 de 3

LANDBANK

7,0 6,0 5,0 4,0 3,0 2,0 1,0 0,0

DELIVERY

Delivered Works 1Q21

Delivery Dat

  1. Jan-21
  2. Feb-21

3Q21 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW

Landbank Trisul

(PSV in R$ Million)

28

30

100%

90%

5,0

5,1

80%

1,0

70%

1,5

60%

50%

40%

3,5

4,1

30%

20%

10%

0%

2T21

3T21

Landbank (On Balance)

Landbank (Off Balance)

# Lots

Delivered Works 2021

Project

City

Segment

Total of Units

% Trisul

Total PSV

Trisul's PSV

R$MM(1)

R$MM(1)

Atemporal Pompeia

São Paulo

High

176

100%

161

161

Elev Araçatuba

São Paulo

Low income

259

100%

39

39

Total 1Q21

435

200

200

Delivered Works 2Q21

3

Apr-21

State Ibirapuera

São Paulo

High

116

100%

94

94

Total 2Q21

116

94

94

Delivered Works 3Q21

4

Jul-21

Axis Vila Mariana

São Paulo

High

167

100%

94

94

5

Jul-21

Conquista Amaralina - Fase 5 e 6

São Paulo

Economic

520

50%

103

52

6

Sep-21

Elev Barra Funda

São Paulo

Economic

280

100%

67

67

Total 3Q21

967

264

213

Total 2021

1.518

558

507

For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations Department:

Phone: +55 11 3147-0134 / +55 11 3147-0149

E-mail:ri@trisul-sa.com.br

Website: www.trisul-sa.com.br/ir

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding business expectations, financial and operating projections and the growth prospects of TRISUL S.A.. These are projections only and, therefore, are exclusively based on the expectations of the Company's management regarding the future of the business. Such future considerations substantially depend on necessary approval and licenses for projects homologation, market conditions, on Brazilian economy, sector and international markets performance, and therefore, are subject to alterations without previous notice. The present performance report includes accounting and non-accounting data, such as operational, financial pro forma and projections based on the Company's Board expectation. The non-accounting data were not subject to the Company's independent auditors review.

Página 3 de 3

Disclaimer

Trisul SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
