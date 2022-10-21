Trisul S A : Operational Results Preview 3Q22

São Paulo, October 21, 2022 - TRISUL S.A. (B3: TRIS3), announces its 3Q22 operational results preview. The results presented hereby were not subject to review by external auditors.
HIGHLIGHTS
Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 155 million in the 3Q22. In its turn, Net Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 128 million in the quarter.
Landbank at the end of September totaled R$ 5.6 billion.
SALES
Operational Performance
3Q22
3Q21
Var. %
2Q22
Var. %
9M22
9M21
Var. %
(R$ thousand)
Contracted Sales
Gross Contracted Sales % Trisul
155,299
190,602
-19%
211,718
-27%
512,496
642,542
-20%
Net Sales % Trisul
(1)
128,007
164,816
-22%
193,097
-34%
440,871
588,461
-25%
Number of Units Sold
272
362
-25%
303
-10%
751
1,251
-40%
Criteria: (1) Sales net of commissions and cancellations, according to IFRS norms.
Trisul's PSV
SoS (Sales over Supply)
Units
in R$
thousand
Inventory of units as of 07/01/2022
2,704
2,129,586
(+) Launching in 3Q22
(1)
0
0
Total units for sale in 3Q22 (a)
2,704
2,129,586
(-) Units sold in 3Q22 (b)
272
128,007
Total units for sale as of 10/01/2022 (1)
2,432
2,001,579
SoS in 3Q22 (b) / (a)
10%
6%
3Q22 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW
LAUNCHES
Operational Performance
3Q22
3Q21
Var. %
2Q22
Var. %
9M22
9M21
Var. %
(R$ thousand)
Developments Launched
PSV Launched % Trisul
-
303,516
-100%
382,932
-100%
382,932
1,067,496
-64%
Number of Developments
-
2
-100%
1
-100%
1
6
-83%
Units Launched
-
429
-100%
324
-100%
324
1,393
-77%
LANDBANK
Landbank Trisul
(PSV in R$ Million)
7,0
6,0
5,6
5,0
4,6
1,8
4,0
1,1
3,0
2,0 1,0 0,0
3,5
3,8
2Q22
3Q22
Landbank (On Balance)
Landbank (Off Balance)
DELIVERY
Delivered Works 2022
Delivered Works 1Q22
Delivery Dat
Project
City
Segment
Total of Units
% Trisul
Total PSV
Trisul's PSV
(1)
(1)
R$MM
R$MM
1
Jan-22
Domy Flats
São Paulo
High
55
100%
20
20
2
Jan-22
Vila Verde Sabará (Fase 3)
São Paulo
Low income
179
100%
46
46
3
Feb-22
Omni Ibirapuera
São Paulo
High
137
100%
104
104
Total 1Q22
371
170
170
Delivered Works 2Q22
4
May-22
Sonare Alto de Pinheiros
São Paulo
High
60
100%
82
82
5
Jun-22
Oscar Ibirapuera
São Paulo
Premium
56
100%
338
338
Total 2Q22
116
420
420
Total 2022
487
590
590
For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations Department:
Phone: +55 11 3147-0134 / +55 11 3147-0149
E-mail:ri@trisul-sa.com.br
Website: www.trisul-sa.com.br/ir
This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding business expectations, financial and operating projections and the growth prospects of TRISUL S.A.. These are projections only and, therefore, are exclusively based on the expectations of the Company's management regarding the future of the business. Such future considerations substantially depend on necessary approval and licenses for projects homologation, market conditions, on Brazilian economy, sector and international markets performance, and therefore, are subject to alterations without previous notice. The present performance report includes accounting and non-accounting data, such as operational, financial pro forma and projections based on the Company's Board expectation. The non-accounting data were not subject to the Company's independent auditors review.