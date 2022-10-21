Advanced search
    TRIS3   BRTRISACNOR4

TRISUL S.A.

(TRIS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-21 pm EDT
4.550 BRL   +1.79%
05:40pTrisul S A : Operational Results Preview 3Q22
PU
09/19Trisul S.A.(BOVESPA:TRIS3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/11Trisul S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Trisul S A : Operational Results Preview 3Q22

10/21/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
3Q22 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW

São Paulo, October 21, 2022 - TRISUL S.A. (B3: TRIS3), announces its 3Q22 operational results preview. The results presented hereby were not subject to review by external auditors.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 155 million in the 3Q22. In its turn, Net Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 128 million in the quarter.

Landbank at the end of September totaled R$ 5.6 billion.

SALES

Operational Performance

3Q22

3Q21

Var. %

2Q22

Var. %

9M22

9M21

Var. %

(R$ thousand)

Contracted Sales

Gross Contracted Sales % Trisul

155,299

190,602

-19%

211,718

-27%

512,496

642,542

-20%

Net Sales % Trisul

(1)

128,007

164,816

-22%

193,097

-34%

440,871

588,461

-25%

Number of Units Sold

272

362

-25%

303

-10%

751

1,251

-40%

Criteria: (1) Sales net of commissions and cancellations, according to IFRS norms.

Trisul's PSV

SoS (Sales over Supply)

Units

in R$

thousand

Inventory of units as of 07/01/2022

2,704

2,129,586

(+) Launching in 3Q22

(1)

0

0

Total units for sale in 3Q22 (a)

2,704

2,129,586

(-) Units sold in 3Q22 (b)

272

128,007

Total units for sale as of 10/01/2022 (1)

2,432

2,001,579

SoS in 3Q22 (b) / (a)

10%

6%

3Q22 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW

LAUNCHES

Operational Performance

3Q22

3Q21

Var. %

2Q22

Var. %

9M22

9M21

Var. %

(R$ thousand)

Developments Launched

PSV Launched % Trisul

-

303,516

-100%

382,932

-100%

382,932

1,067,496

-64%

Number of Developments

-

2

-100%

1

-100%

1

6

-83%

Units Launched

-

429

-100%

324

-100%

324

1,393

-77%

LANDBANK

Landbank Trisul

(PSV in R$ Million)

7,0

6,0

5,6

5,0

4,6

1,8

4,0

1,1

3,0

2,0 1,0 0,0

3,5

3,8

2Q22

3Q22

Landbank (On Balance)

Landbank (Off Balance)

DELIVERY

Delivered Works 2022

Delivered Works 1Q22

Delivery Dat

Project

City

Segment

Total of Units

% Trisul

Total PSV

Trisul's PSV

(1)

(1)

R$MM

R$MM

1

Jan-22

Domy Flats

São Paulo

High

55

100%

20

20

2

Jan-22

Vila Verde Sabará (Fase 3)

São Paulo

Low income

179

100%

46

46

3

Feb-22

Omni Ibirapuera

São Paulo

High

137

100%

104

104

Total 1Q22

371

170

170

Delivered Works 2Q22

4

May-22

Sonare Alto de Pinheiros

São Paulo

High

60

100%

82

82

5

Jun-22

Oscar Ibirapuera

São Paulo

Premium

56

100%

338

338

Total 2Q22

116

420

420

Total 2022

487

590

590

For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations Department:

Phone: +55 11 3147-0134 / +55 11 3147-0149

E-mail:ri@trisul-sa.com.br

Website: www.trisul-sa.com.br/ir

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding business expectations, financial and operating projections and the growth prospects of TRISUL S.A.. These are projections only and, therefore, are exclusively based on the expectations of the Company's management regarding the future of the business. Such future considerations substantially depend on necessary approval and licenses for projects homologation, market conditions, on Brazilian economy, sector and international markets performance, and therefore, are subject to alterations without previous notice. The present performance report includes accounting and non-accounting data, such as operational, financial pro forma and projections based on the Company's Board expectation. The non-accounting data were not subject to the Company's independent auditors review.

Página 2 de 2

Disclaimer

Trisul SA published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
