Trisul S A : Operational Results Preview 3Q22

3Q22 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW

São Paulo, October 21, 2022 - TRISUL S.A. (B3: TRIS3), announces its 3Q22 operational results preview. The results presented hereby were not subject to review by external auditors.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 155 million in the 3Q22. In its turn, Net Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 128 million in the quarter.

Landbank at the end of September totaled R$ 5.6 billion.

SALES

Operational Performance 3Q22 3Q21 Var. % 2Q22 Var. % 9M22 9M21 Var. % (R$ thousand) Contracted Sales Gross Contracted Sales % Trisul 155,299 190,602 -19% 211,718 -27% 512,496 642,542 -20% Net Sales % Trisul (1) 128,007 164,816 -22% 193,097 -34% 440,871 588,461 -25% Number of Units Sold 272 362 -25% 303 -10% 751 1,251 -40%

Criteria: (1) Sales net of commissions and cancellations, according to IFRS norms.